Review: The Accidental Bad Girl, Maxine Kaplan

There are no spoilers in this review.

When I first lay my eyes on The Accidental Bad Girl, I didn’t think much of it. I thought it would be one of these fun, entertaining reads you’ll end up devouring in a couple of hours, or days and have a good time with, but that’s all. I am thrilled to tell you that, yes, this book is a fun read. But it’s also so, so much more than that.

A GREAT MAIN CHARACTER CARRYING THE STORY



The main character here, Kendall, is one unapologetic, badass main character I grew to love. Because of a couple incidents, from being caught with her best friend’s ex-boyfriend to having her Facebook hacked, showing pictures of her with a really bad gang of people, Kendall somehow, in the matter of a couple weeks, shattered her image and turned into a “bad girl” for everyone in her school. Instead of hiding away, Kendall starts to take that bad girl image that everyone labels her to and lives it. Like a disguise, just like putting on a mask. As she tries to uncover the mystery of her Facebook hack, gets into a much, much bigger and dangerous scheme of drug-dealing… Kendall just puts on her badass face and does it all. She’s smart, bold, yet she’s also scared and deeply human, too. Following her adventures was such a thrilling ride.

GREAT SECONDARY CHARACTERS AND…NO ROMANCE



The Accidental Bad Girl is filled with secondary characters, just as well-fleshed out as the main character. I loved Simone, I loved how Kendall and Simone’s relationship started and grew on the page. I really enjoyed Gilly just as well and loved seeing how complex his nice-guy character actually was. The villain of the story, Mason, was also quite well-developed and we could understand his motives as well as his family back story, which was something really interesting to follow, too.

Something that made me really happy about this book was the romance – the hints of it, the little things happening here and there, yet the romance is really, really, really not on the front-page and it’s almost non-existent, really. Was I rooting for something nice to happen? At a time, yes. Was I happy with the plenty of non-romance this book ended up being? HELL YES. Because ultimately, The Accidental Bad Girl was not about a romance of any kind. It really was about the main character, about the mystery and also about so many other important topics, too.

TACKLING IMPORTANT ISSUES, TOO



The Accidental Bad Girl was a fun read, one I got through pretty quickly and had a lot of fun reading, but under its light appearances, it tackles so many tough and important themes, too. It deals with rape, rape culture. It also deals with slut-shaming, what’s expected of girls vs. what’s expected of boys, and so on. Despite its appearances, it was way more than just a fun read.

OVERALL



If you’re looking for an entertaining story with a badass main character, a twist of mystery and a book that tackles these important issues, too, you should totally add The Accidental Bad Girl to your TBR.

Final rating: 4 drops!



A million thanks to Amulet Books/Abrams Books UK for sending me a review copy of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my rating and review.

Trigger warnings: drug-use, slut-shaming, rape (mentioned)

Maxine Kaplan, The Accidental Bad Girl, Published by Amulet Books, May 15th, 2018.

After getting caught hooking up with her best friend’s ex on the last day of junior year, Kendall starts senior year friendless and ostracized. She plans to keep her head down until she graduates. But after discovering her online identity has been hacked and she’s being framed for stealing from a dealer, Kendall is drawn into a tenuous partnership with the mastermind of a drug ring lurking in the shadows of her Brooklyn private school. If she wants to repair her tattered reputation and save her neck, she’ll have to decide who she really is—and own it. The longer she plays the role of “bad girl,” the more she becomes her new reputation. Friends and enemies, detectives and drug dealers—no one is who they appear to be. Least of all Kendall.

