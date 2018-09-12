Why are book tags and memes so popular?

Before I joined the book blogging community and a couple weeks in, I had no idea what book tags and memes were. I hopped, from book blog to book blog, from reading reviews to other kind of posts featuring books when I first stumbled upon my first book tag. Then I saw a hundred posts named “Top Ten Tuesday” all around. As I read on and continued my adventure in the book blogging community, I quickly realized that, yes,
Book tags and memes are apparently a “thing” in the book blogging community.
Qualifing this as a “thing” means, for me, that enough people are doing it for it to become quite popular among the blogosphere.
What are book tags?
I have been looking for a proper definition of a book tag all around, but I don’t know if it’s something that just suddenly happened, or something that has been clearly defined altogether at first, so I will just ramble on. For me – and for the purpose of defining what I’m going to be talking about in this post, a book tag is a blog post, usually on a theme and made of questions that you have to answer using, well, books. Like, “What’s one character you could really relate to?”, “I loved Angel from the brilliant I Was Born For This by Alice Oseman”, following by a massive rant about how Alice Oseman is an incredible (and so young!) writer etc. etc.
Oops, I think you lost me. I also think you understood what I meant now, by book tag, hopefully?
For a better idea of book tags, feel free to check out some book tags I did on the blog!
What are book memes?
If you haven’t been in the blogosphere long enough, you might not be quite familiar with book memes, but they’re pretty easy to find. They are all around, everywhere, called Top Ten Tuesday, Waiting on Wednesday, Top 5 Tuesday… The idea altogether is the same as a book tag, in the sense that you get a theme and you have to answer with books of your choice. Yet, book memes are done on a regular basis on a blog, with different prompts each week.
You know what? I kind of suck at defining things, so I’m going to link back to Top Ten Tuesday’ official page for an extensive definition, in case you’re not familiar with it. Also, to Dani’s Book Blogging Meme directory, in case you want to find our more about it.
Now that’s out in the open and that we know what I want to rant about a little better… Well, rant I shall.
Why are book tags and book memes so popular in the book blogging community?
When I first started blogging, I used to participate in book memes. Every week on my blog, you could see a Top Ten Tuesday post and, earlier on in my blogging years, a Waiting on Wednesday post. As a young, shy and awkward book blogger, I was just taking my first steps in this community and, let me tell you, I felt out of place and so nervous about everything. Also, I knew I wanted to blog and to talk about books, but I had NO idea where to start.
Book memes, first and book tags, a little later on, gave me an idea of where I should start.
- They give you ideas when you are short on inspiration
Book blogging is hard, friends. In order to feel part of the community, to grow and everything else, you have to post on a regular basis. Yet, finding ideas is so hard, at times. We are not robots, nor can we think and brainstorm for ideas all day long. Taking part in book memes and book tags feels easy, in a way: you have questions, you have a theme prepared and all you have to do is think about it and develop it in your blog post. It gives you a start.
- They are, more often than not, a ton of fun to do!
I’m not going to lie: I spend A LOT of time answering questions to book tags. They take a little while, because you have to think, scroll through goodreads, find a book idea, remember the books you’ve read and boy, that’s hard. Yet, they’re also SO much fun to do. Some questions are fun, some prompts are fun too and they give you an occasion to rack your mind and try to remember about all the books.
- They are giving you an excuse to recommend more books
Seriously – as book bloggers, we don’t need ANY kind of excuse to talk about books. I know that. Yet, you know, participating in book tags and book memes just make you talk about books more, so… why not.
- They help you grow your blog
YES. Let’s talk about the stats, people. I used to do Top Ten Tuesdays a couple years ago, every single week and I’m going to be honest: Top Ten Tuesdays made my statistics sky-rocket, both in terms of visitors, views and comments. Memes are such a great opportunity to put yourself out there and to find out about more book bloggers, too.
- They make you feel part of a community
There’s a reason why so many people are doing book tags and participating in book memes. I know when I first started and I know when I see it now, that they are amazing ways to feel part of something big. SO many people are participating in the Top Ten Tuesday meme, for instance. You can find out about TONS of book bloggers this way, you can discover new people, talk about books. Feel part of something. The same principle applies to book tags – when someone tags you to answer some questions, when you can tag others at the end of your blog post and so on.
I think I get why book tags and memes are so popular in the book blogging community and, to be honest, there’s not much that makes me happier than to see people having fun with it all.
My take on book tags and memes
Personally, I love book tags and I love book memes, too. I appreciate reading it – they’re quick and fun posts to read, easy to start a conversation with someone, too, because there are so many books and answers that you can easily find something to talk about with the other blogger.
If you take a look at my blog, though, you’ll find book tags occasionally and bookish memes disappearing a long time ago. I stopped participating in Top Ten Tuesdays exactly two years ago, because it took a little bit too much of my time and I wanted my blog to focus on other things. I am still writing book tags occasionally, because they are a lot of fun to answer and I genuinely LOVE being tagged by other people for these kind of things (though I have to apologize. I have a draft with all of my book tags in it and some are dated back to 2015. Oops. Give me more time to do all the tags please?).
It’s so easy to see why the book blogging community is swarming in book tags and bookish memes all around. They’re fun and they bring you a lot, both in terms of blogging and personally -you know, you need to make that memory work to remember the books….- and they’re also filled with inspiration. I wouldn’t write this blog post if it weren’t for these.
Do you like doing book tags and book memes? Why, or why not?
What advantages do you find to participating in these kind of posts? What do they bring you? I’d love to know in comments!
26 thoughts on “Why are book tags and memes so popular?”
I love memes! I only regularly do Top Ten Tuesday now, I like how I can put my own spin on the prompts and find new books. I used to do one almost every day but now it’s just the one.
I’ve only recently started doing tags and I quite enjoy them – its difficult to find a time to post them though so they usually get pushed back for when I’m struggling with content or too busy.
Oh yes that’s fantastic – I love how creative some people are with the top ten tuesday prompts, it’s so great to read them 😀 and it’s always good to see ALL the books everywhere and recommendations, even if it is so wrong for the TBR 😂
I’m with you about tags – they are fun to do, but I tend to keep them when I am lacking inspiration or something, too 😀
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on this, Cora!! ❤ ❤
Great discussion! When I first started blogging around 2015, I didn’t like tags so much. As you mention, they can take a lot of time to answer and then there was always the stress of being tagged by a lot of people for the same tag at the same time and the question “Oh man, who do I tag now?” (I actually used to think I needed to do research to make sure I didn’t tag anyone who had already been tagged!)
It never occurred to me back then that you could keep repeating the tag, answering each set of questions! And so that you don’t overload people with your tags, you can set aside a day (mine’s now Saturday) for them so that people know when to expect them.
I just started doing the occasional TTT and I was really surprised by the blog stats for yesterday’s blog post! So I can definitely second your assertion that it’s definitely a way to grow your blog. But I follow blogs where all they post is memes, and they can get exhaustive. Especially if they don’t put much thought or energy into making their posts stand out. So relying on them can be a double-edged sword.
I think you make a great point, that if your new it can be a nice way to dip your feet into the community ❤
Oh yes, I get what you mean – tags can feel a little stressful! I used to feel that way, too, did not know who to tag, was not sure whether or not I could do that tag, I already did it, etc… it was complicated 😂 I feel like I’m much more relaxed with them all now and really, people don’t pay attention to whether you did it or not, they just have fun reading it so that’s good 😀
I understand what you mean – as fun as TTT and memes can be, it’s exhausting and.. not that interesting to only find that in blogs, it’s good to put them with some other original content and reviews to make the blog stand out, like you say 😀
Thank you so, so much for taking the time to share your thoughts on the topic, that means a lot! ❤ ❤
I love book tags (love stealing tags from the blogs that I read) and book memes (even if I never participated in one lol)
I feel like tags and memes, in general, are much easier to join in the conversation compared to more personal post especially sensitive topics like depression or anxiety because I’m afraid I’m gonna unintentionally offend people with my words.
Oh YES, I completely agree with you about that – the fact that there are themes, questions and things like that, makes it a bit easier and a bit less, stressful, to get into a new blog post, because you have some sort of guidelines 🙂
I am certain though that you would do great with any kind of post, really, trust your voice and your words, read other blog posts on the topics you’re interested in, varied point of views and maybe share some of them in your posts to share differents opinions, too 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Book tags and memes are probably one of my favorite things about the community as a whole because it gives you the opportunity to get to know a blogger/reader a bit more – what tropes do they love? who are their favorite ships? their favorite books? Tags and memes are the easiest and quickest way to learn about all of that, plus as you said they are easy conversation starters!
I used to do memes quite regularly when I first started blogging because it introduced me to the book community at a much bigger level – you no longer feel like you’re talking into the void. I found a good number of people I still follow through memes early on! For the most part, I don’t really participate in memes anymore as I kept repeating the same books over and over again which took the fun out of it for me, but tags are something I enjoy doing and want to do more often again.
As far as positives about participating in memes and tags, I feel like you covered that quite well already and I don’t really have anything else to add. They’re a fantastic way to dive into the community and to find new people within which can be so much fun!
Thank you for sharing this post, Marie! I really enjoyed reading it and your take on memes and tags! ❤
I so agree with you on that – they are so useful to get to know a blogger quickly and surely, with so many interesting questions at times – and GREAT ways to find out about new books to add to our TBRs, too 😂
I’m with you about participating in memes – I often felt like I ended up talking aboubt the same books over and over again, since I’m not reading 100+ books per year, I often already talked about all the books I recently read and… well, it gets a bit less fun 😂 they’re always fun to read though 😀
Thank YOU so, so much for always taking the time to share your thoughts and opinion on my discussions, this means so much ❤ ❤ ❤
it’s a great way for someone to get to know you, and hopefully start a healthy conversation. Most of all it’s for laughs I think
Agree, they’re fun conversation starters in the book blogging community for sure 😀
Thank you for your comment! 🙂
I love being tagged – but it’s only happened a couple of times!
Aww, well I am certain it will happen again – and if you find a tag you enjoy on someone’s blog, feel free to participate, to, by linking back to the blog where you found it! Even if people didn’t tag you personally, they always love seeing new answers to a tag, I know I do 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! 🙂
Haha, I just came here from reading tag posts. I’m trying to find a fall-themed tag to do.
I love tags and memes. Mostly because they help me discover new blogs. I actually go through the linkups and comment on as many blogs as I have time to read. I met almost all of my blogger friends through meme linkups.
Also, I’ve been blogging for 5 years and am out of post ideas. I’m happy when a meme suggests topics for me.
Well… that was destiny, you had to come here? 😂 I’m happy you’re there!! ❤
Linkups are amazing for sure, I found out about so many incredible bloggers this way and I found so many blogging friends thanks to these, too 😀
And oh, yes, they're GREAT for inspiration, too, I have to agree with you about that ❤
Thank you so, so much for your comment! ❤ ❤
Wonderful post, Marie! ❤️ I have very similar feelings about book tags and weekly memes, and stopped doing Top Ten Tuesdays because the categories felt repetitive and I wanted to focus on other things on the blog. This week however, I did enjoy the prompt for TTT, so I actually participated in the meme this week for the first time in months! I think that tags and memes are a lovely way for bloggers (and especially new ones!) to engage with the community, grow their follower base, and have fun while doing so! 😊
Oh thank you so much Kelly, I’m so happy you enjoyed it ❤ ❤
I agree – I felt the same way about Top Ten Tuesdays, they are a lot of fun but, after a little while, they became a bit repetitive for me. Some themes are quite awesome though, I agree 😀
And yay! I'm so happy these exist, both for newbies and old bloggers, too, they're so much fun 🙂 ❤
This was actually so interesting to read Marie! Your discussions are always great and so interesting!
Awwww thank you so, so much, this means SO much to me, thank you! So happy you enjoyed it ❤ ❤ ❤
Oh, I love this post, Marie! ❤
I have participated in WWW Wednesday twice now I think, but other than that … I always see tons of bloggers participate in Top 10 Tuesdays, and really like their topics, but I always feel like no one would care about "yet another" post with the same topic/content. Apparently I'm wrong (?), haha.
I found it so heartening to hear you talk about how you felt when you first started out with blogging, because I relate to it so much, still – though I can't imagine you ever being anything other than the wonderful and professional blogger you are now.
Oh, and the GIFs you used made my day. The Zootopia one is too cute. ❤
This is such a wonderful post! I really enjoyed it a lot. 🙂 ❤
Well… you are wrong ahah (and please note that I am not saying that in the wrong way AT ALLL I absolutely love youu!). I feel like Top Ten Tuesdays are the kind of posts that, for some reason, will always be quite popular around the blogosphere and they have a lot of advantages. You meet many bloggers and find out about so many new books and the prompts are really fun to do, too. For me, it got a bit too stressful and time consuming to do these lists AND other blog posts so I wanted to focus on other things, but if the themes interest you, I’d definitely recommend you to participate 🙂
Awww you are way too sweet, honestly I’m still very much that shy weird tiny bean that started blogging almost four years ago 🙈
(and I LOVE ZOOTOPIA SO MUCH!)
Thank you so, so, so, so much for your sweet comment, Lily, this means SO much ❤ ❤ ❤
Really good post – thank you. As a relatively new blogger – still in my 1st year – who follows a lot of other, more established bloggers, I see them constantly but I’ve never participated. They just seem a little constraining to me and I never seem to struggle for things to write about. What I love about them is the # of very good books I’ve found by reading them – particularly Top Ten Tuesday and Waiting On Wednesday. Shout out to Mogsy, FanFiAddict and BookWraith who always seem to steer me towards really interesting titles. Cheers, Brian
Oh that’s so good that you are feeling so inspired in your first year of blogging, yay! 😀
I find it amazing how many books we can find out about thanks to these memes, I love that so much about them, too 🙂
Thank you so, so much for stopping by and for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I do Top Ten Tuesdays every week and book tags once a month mostly because they’re easy ideas to work with. As I’m working full time it’s very hard for me to come up with my own ideas and flesh them out from ground up because I mostly don’t have the time for it. And yes, you’re right, it does make your blog stats sky-rocket. I’ve seen that with my blog too. Last year I was struggling with blogging and this year my stats are 7x better by September already because I’m participating regularly in TTT. I’m also really enjoying connecting with new people because of it. I think those are really fun to do if you’re a beginner and as my blog is still an infant, I don’t see myself stopping any time soon. I loved hearing your thoughts on this, Marie! Wonderful post. 😊
I completely get what you mean – I am working full time as well and it’s so hard sometimes to find ideas and keep the inspiration flowing while working all day long, too 🙈
I’m so happy you’re loving book tags and memes, they are really fun to do and amazing ways to meet new people too, that’s for sure 😀
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts on this!! 😀
I don’t usually do book tags where you have to answer with a book, as I do tend to forget things and it would take me way too long to answer them. If the book tag is just general questions about yourself, reading, etc. then I try and do those if I’m tagged but it can take awhile. LOL I really like reading book memes; it gives me ideas for future books to read and they are just fun. I don’t do them often, though I’d like to do Top Ten Tuesday a bit more – maybe once a month? Those can take time too, so I can’t do it often!
Oh I get that SO much, sometimes when I answer a tag where you have to mention books, it can take me AGES to find the right book to talk about 🙈 tags with general questions are a lot of fun to read, too, I love these so much! 😀
(and don’t worry, it takes me a while to get to tags, too…. like, actual YEARS hahaha).
Top Ten Tuesdays take a LOT of time for me, too, that’s why I ultimately stopped, but they’re fun to do when the theme inspires you 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Lauren! ❤ ❤
