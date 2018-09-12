Why are book tags and memes so popular?

Before I joined the book blogging community and a couple weeks in, I had no idea what book tags and memes were. I hopped, from book blog to book blog, from reading reviews to other kind of posts featuring books when I first stumbled upon my first book tag. Then I saw a hundred posts named “Top Ten Tuesday” all around. As I read on and continued my adventure in the book blogging community, I quickly realized that, yes,

Book tags and memes are apparently a “thing” in the book blogging community.

Qualifing this as a “thing” means, for me, that enough people are doing it for it to become quite popular among the blogosphere.

What are book tags?

I have been looking for a proper definition of a book tag all around, but I don’t know if it’s something that just suddenly happened, or something that has been clearly defined altogether at first, so I will just ramble on. For me – and for the purpose of defining what I’m going to be talking about in this post, a book tag is a blog post, usually on a theme and made of questions that you have to answer using, well, books. Like, “What’s one character you could really relate to?”, “I loved Angel from the brilliant I Was Born For This by Alice Oseman”, following by a massive rant about how Alice Oseman is an incredible (and so young!) writer etc. etc.

Oops, I think you lost me. I also think you understood what I meant now, by book tag, hopefully?

For a better idea of book tags, feel free to check out some book tags I did on the blog!

What are book memes?

If you haven’t been in the blogosphere long enough, you might not be quite familiar with book memes, but they’re pretty easy to find. They are all around, everywhere, called Top Ten Tuesday, Waiting on Wednesday, Top 5 Tuesday… The idea altogether is the same as a book tag, in the sense that you get a theme and you have to answer with books of your choice. Yet, book memes are done on a regular basis on a blog, with different prompts each week.

You know what? I kind of suck at defining things, so I’m going to link back to Top Ten Tuesday’ official page for an extensive definition, in case you’re not familiar with it. Also, to Dani’s Book Blogging Meme directory, in case you want to find our more about it.

Now that’s out in the open and that we know what I want to rant about a little better… Well, rant I shall.

Why are book tags and book memes so popular in the book blogging community?

When I first started blogging, I used to participate in book memes. Every week on my blog, you could see a Top Ten Tuesday post and, earlier on in my blogging years, a Waiting on Wednesday post. As a young, shy and awkward book blogger, I was just taking my first steps in this community and, let me tell you, I felt out of place and so nervous about everything. Also, I knew I wanted to blog and to talk about books, but I had NO idea where to start.

Book memes, first and book tags, a little later on, gave me an idea of where I should start.

They give you ideas when you are short on inspiration

Book blogging is hard, friends. In order to feel part of the community, to grow and everything else, you have to post on a regular basis. Yet, finding ideas is so hard, at times. We are not robots, nor can we think and brainstorm for ideas all day long. Taking part in book memes and book tags feels easy, in a way: you have questions, you have a theme prepared and all you have to do is think about it and develop it in your blog post. It gives you a start.

They are, more often than not, a ton of fun to do!

I’m not going to lie: I spend A LOT of time answering questions to book tags. They take a little while, because you have to think, scroll through goodreads, find a book idea, remember the books you’ve read and boy, that’s hard. Yet, they’re also SO much fun to do. Some questions are fun, some prompts are fun too and they give you an occasion to rack your mind and try to remember about all the books.

They are giving you an excuse to recommend more books

Seriously – as book bloggers, we don’t need ANY kind of excuse to talk about books. I know that. Yet, you know, participating in book tags and book memes just make you talk about books more, so… why not.

They help you grow your blog

YES. Let’s talk about the stats, people. I used to do Top Ten Tuesdays a couple years ago, every single week and I’m going to be honest: Top Ten Tuesdays made my statistics sky-rocket, both in terms of visitors, views and comments. Memes are such a great opportunity to put yourself out there and to find out about more book bloggers, too.

They make you feel part of a community

There’s a reason why so many people are doing book tags and participating in book memes. I know when I first started and I know when I see it now, that they are amazing ways to feel part of something big. SO many people are participating in the Top Ten Tuesday meme, for instance. You can find out about TONS of book bloggers this way, you can discover new people, talk about books. Feel part of something. The same principle applies to book tags – when someone tags you to answer some questions, when you can tag others at the end of your blog post and so on.

I think I get why book tags and memes are so popular in the book blogging community and, to be honest, there’s not much that makes me happier than to see people having fun with it all.

My take on book tags and memes

Personally, I love book tags and I love book memes, too. I appreciate reading it – they’re quick and fun posts to read, easy to start a conversation with someone, too, because there are so many books and answers that you can easily find something to talk about with the other blogger.

If you take a look at my blog, though, you’ll find book tags occasionally and bookish memes disappearing a long time ago. I stopped participating in Top Ten Tuesdays exactly two years ago, because it took a little bit too much of my time and I wanted my blog to focus on other things. I am still writing book tags occasionally, because they are a lot of fun to answer and I genuinely LOVE being tagged by other people for these kind of things (though I have to apologize. I have a draft with all of my book tags in it and some are dated back to 2015. Oops. Give me more time to do all the tags please?).

It’s so easy to see why the book blogging community is swarming in book tags and bookish memes all around. They’re fun and they bring you a lot, both in terms of blogging and personally -you know, you need to make that memory work to remember the books….- and they’re also filled with inspiration. I wouldn’t write this blog post if it weren’t for these.

Do you like doing book tags and book memes? Why, or why not?

What advantages do you find to participating in these kind of posts? What do they bring you? I’d love to know in comments!