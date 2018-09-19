Book Bloggers Recommendations with the Blogging Buddies + Books Tag

I don’t know if you are aware of how much of a fan I am of book blogs. I already mentioned it way too many times that blog-hopping is one of the most important things I feel like I am doing for myself and for others,because it allows me to appreciate and spread the love to book bloggers and I am loving this.
So, today…. I thought I’d spread the love some more. I was tagged by the incredibly sweet Elizabeth @ Redgal Musings for a book tag that she and the fantastic Malanie @ Malanie Loves Fiction created. It’s a brilliant book tag, really, because it allows me to do one of my favorite things and scream about book blogs I love. So… I should.
I apologize. This post is long and it got a bit out of hand. I honestly hope you will find some book bloggers you love, because I poured my heart, soul, love and a bit of my tired fingers into typing this post.
- Link back to the original posts, here & here.
- Pick five or more of your favorite book blogs
- Pick one or two books rec’d by that blogger or that remind you of that blogger
- Tag others. As many book bloggers as you want!
- LET’S GET STARTED!!
Blogger who you super duper admire + book that reminds of you them
Oh, damn. There are so many bloggers I admire, I don’t even know where to start. So, fair warning, I can’t stop at one. I could have gone and on and and on, but I’ll try to stop at three bloggers.
First blogger I admire is Cait @ Paper Fury, have and always will ever since I started blogging. From the way she writes her posts, her unique voice, her presence and sweetness in the community, to the fact that she inspires me every single day.
The book I’d OBVIOUSLY link to her would be A Thousand Perfect Notes, her debut that I recently finished reading and LOVED so, very much.
Second blogger I admire is Aimee @ Aimee Reads. She is a brilliant, inspiring and very helpful blogger with all of her posts, too. I love her enthusiasm so, very much and just overall admire her so, so much.
The book that reminds me of her is Eliza and Her Monsters, because oops, I recommended this and turns out that Aimee enjoyed it and I’m just so happy about it.
Third blogger I admire is Vicky @ Vicky Who Reads. I haven’t followed Vicky for that long, but I just LOVE everything she does. Her blog is so aesthetic, her graphics on point, her reviews inspired and every discussion she writes for the community is brilliant.
The book that reminds me of her is Darius The Great is Not Okay, because I clearly remember her wonderful review about the book made me want to read it so, so, soooooooo much.
Blogger who encourages you to keep blogging + book that reminds of you them
Marta @ The Cursed Books will always inspire me to keep on blogging, because she has been, ever since we started talking, one of the most supportive bloggers ever. I can’t even begin to say how much her words of support means to me, every.single.time.
The book that reminds me of Marta is In Search of Us, because she loved it as much as I did and I think it destroyed her as much as it destroyed me and… wow, that sounds terrible hahaha, but we love the same books most of the time and I LOVE THAT.
Mathieu @ Math Crln is not a book blogger, more of a lifestyle blogger since he writes about books and other life topics, too, but his support has been such an anchor lately in my blogging life, pushing me and inspiring me to write my heart out all the time.
The book that reminds me of Mathieu is Am I Normal Yet?, because this wonderful book was a gift from him and I just feel like he knows my bookish taste perfectly already and I can’t wait to dive in!
Blogger who always makes you laugh + book that reminds you of them
Kathy @ Books & Munches is one of these bloggers always putting a smile on my face, whenever we are talking. In addition to being an incredible, fun and adorable soul, Kathy is a blogging superhero, too.
The book that reminds me of Kathy has to be Children of Blood and Bone, not only because I won, thanks to her, a copy of this incredible book, but because her review made me so excited about the book, too, and I’ll forever remember the picture of her million tabs in her book, too.
Blogger who constantly recommends the BEST reads + book that reminds of you them
Olivia@ Purely Olivia really is one of my to-go-to for all the contemporary recommendations. It seems like we have the same contemporary-love and every time she posts about new books, I add them to my TBR compulsively. Also, she is incredible.
The book that reminds me of Olivia is A List of Cages, because she loves this underrated book as much as I do and it’s such a heartbreaking story and AHHH READ IT PLEASE.
I have to mention my dear friend Kat @ Life & Other Disasters in this category just as well, because she knows me too well by now and recommends me the books that I could really like or warns me that I should absolutely stay away from some because they are not for me. Also she made me read This Savage Song and I am still scarred.
Tons of books remind me of Kat, but for now I’ll pick out The Night Circus, because she mentioned it recently and her love for it constantly reminds me that I NEED to read it as soon as I can.
Your doppelganger blogger (similar style, reading taste, bascially your blogging twin) + book that reminds of you them
I can’t not mention the incredibly sweet Dezzy @ The Thoughtful Voice in this category, because ever since we started chatting a little while ago, we keep on discovering our love for the same books and that’s INCREDIBLE. From Alice Oseman’s books to recently, The Wrath and The Dawn, we just read the same things and fall in love with it all the same and I absolutely love that.
The book that reminds me of Dezzy is I Was Born For This, because we bonded over our love for that book and it’s a BRILLIANT BOOK, too.
I’m sorry. I can’t stop there, so, if you’re looking for more incredible book bloggers, here is a very non-exhaustive list…
- Tiffany @ Read By Tiffany is one of the sweetest bloggers out there, she writes wonderful reviews and I just love her so so much.
- May @ Forever & Everly is absolutely BRILLIANT in everything they do, from reviews to discussion posts and is one of the bright lights in the community.
- Laura @ Green Tea & Paperbacks inspires me every day with her recommendations to get into MG more and is one of the sweetest bloggers there is.
- Pam @ Reverie Society is overall just brilliant and I admire everything she does SO much.
- Clara @ The Bookworm of Notre Dame is incredible, inspiring and so thoughtful, too. Her blog is so aesthetic and her reviews are always on point.
- Elizabeth @ Redgal Musings writes insightful, GREAT posts and just overall inspires me so much as a blogger.
- Lily @ Sprinkles of Dreams has such a gorgeous, aesthetic blog and is honestly such a treasure to talk to. She has incredible reviews, great recommendations and just read her blog.
- Kelly @ Another Book In The Wall writes awesome discussion posts and lovely reviews just as well and is a delight to talk to.
- Lashaan & Trang @ Bookidote are incredibly sweet bloggers with FANTASTIC reviews of so many different books and inspired discussions, too.
- Sim @ Flipping Through The Pages has aesthetics blog and graphics goals, plus her reviews are always inspired.
- Sophie @ Sophie’s Corner is one of the greatest people to talk to, honestly. Her posts are always so much fun to read, her sweet personality, inspired writing and DIY posts are incredible.
- Swetlana @ Caffeinated BookWorm Life writes great posts with wonderful reviews and thoughts of books and basically makes your TBR explodes.
- Jeann, Aila & Jenna @ Happy Indulgence are just overall, incredible book bloggers and humans you need to be following because they’re just great and have amazing reviews and recommendations.
Should I stop? I probably should. Oops, I went too far, didn’t I. Worst thing is, I know I forgot a ton of book bloggers and I am honestly really frustrated and sad about it, because I always want to do my very best to spread the love as much as I can and… I just deeply apologize if I forgot you on this list and know that you are incredible.
As for this Blogging Buddies + Books tag… I am tagging ALL OF YOU! YES, everyone mentioned in that post. Feel free to skip it if you’re not inspired to answer the questions, but I would love to see your answers and bloggers recommendations!
I hope you enjoyed reading this and that you would some incredible book bloggers to get to! I’d love to know, because I am very curious: which BOOK(s) remind you of me, and why? I have my ideas, but…. I’d love to know!
Also: would you enjoy some more book bloggers’ recommendations like these? Which bloggers are your favorites? Share them in comments!
I feel accomplished because I knew half of the bloggers in your post lol. Yay me!
YAY! So many amazing bloggers, right? 😀 I hope you’ll love the ones you aren’t familiar with yet! 😀
Thank you so much for stopping by! 😀
This is so great! I love when blogging spread the love. I also found a few new blogs to follow that I can’t believe I wasn’t following already. Thanks! You’re awesome!
Ahhh you’re so welcome, I’m so happy if you could find some other bloggers to love 😀 It’s my pleasure, really, I’m happy to spread the love whenever I can!
Thank you so, so much! ❤ ❤
This is such a cool tag! I already follow a lot of these blogs, but I’ll check out the others.
Yay!! It’s such a great tag, feel free to take part if you’re feeling inspired 🙂
I hope you’ll find new blogs you’ll love 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I’ll be visiting all the blogs that I can from the ones you’re listing here! I haven’t been around very much but it looks like I’ll be having some days to be free and blog hop XD Also, I’ll be so doing this tag soon!
YA contemporary books in general remind me of you! I don’t read many of them, but I love your reviews and feel like now I just associate that genre with you! I also associate Fantasy with Ashley from Nosegraze because in the past all her fantasy book recs have turned out to be favorites for me ❤
Ahhh yay this makes me so happy! I hope you’ll find bloggers you will love there ❤ And it's such a fun tag to do 😀
Awwww that means so much! Contemporaries are and always will be my favorites so I'm so glad you associate the genre with me ❤ ❤
Thank you so much, Pam! I hope you've been doing well! ❤ ❤
Oooh, I don’t know many of these bloggers, but the ones I do know are FABULOUS!! This was a GREAT post, and I can’t wait to spend the next hour scrolling through book blogs. 😀
Ahhh yay I am so happy you could discover some new blogs! I hope you’ll love them 😀
Thank you so much for stopping by! 😀
MARIEEEE, you’re the sweetest person ever, you put such a huge smile on my face with this post ❤
I will never not support you because you deserve all of it and more, you and your blog are super special to me. I LOVE YOU ❤
Also, I'm super fangirling about the fact that you chose In Search of Us for me, I think it's a really great book and I love being associated with it.
We should read The Night Circus together because I'm quite sure Kat recommended it to me as well a few times and I feel bad for not having read it yet.
I adore your choices for the questions and I'll have some bloggers to check now as I trust you! ❤
Awww this makes me really happy, that was my intention ❤ You've been such a huge support for so long now, I'm way too grateful to have you! ❤ ❤ ❤
AND OH YES please reading The Night Circus together would be AMAZING AHHHH let's plan this out sometime soon, that would be GREAT! 😀 ❤ ❤
Thank you so, so, so much for your sweet words, I hope you will find bloggers you will love there ❤
Thank you for all the recommendations! I’m leaving this tab open on my browser so I can go through your recommendations and add a few new bloggers to my RSS reader. I really love Nicole @ Feed Your Fiction Addiction and Lola @ Lola’s Reviews. Both have become my good buddies over the years and I always listen to what they have to say about books.
You’re so welcome, I hope you’ll find bloggers you will love! 😀
Ohhh, I don’t know Lola, will have to check out her blog! I know and love Nicole’s blog just as well 😀
Thank you so, so much for stopping by! ❤
Lovely post ❤
I'm happy to see my favourites here and the book pairings are really cool 🙂
Aw thank you Norrie! So happy you enjoyed this – you should do this tag if it inspires you 😀
I’m definitely following all of these bloggers! 🤗
YAY that’s great!! 😀 ❤
Thank you so much for stopping by!
OMG, I am on your list! That is something really proud thing for me. Thank you so much, Marie, for including me in your wonderful list. You are the best when it comes to spreading the love around this blogging community. You know very well how to make someone’s day 🙂
I am really glad that I discovered you and since then I never stopped visiting your blog. Even when I am busy, I keep reminding myself to visit your blog because I love reading what you write. And sometimes, I leave comments in a bunch, like today 😀
I love so many bloggers here on this list and definitely many are new to me too. Oh, and yes, I think we have a pretty similar taste too 😛 And yes you are an evil for exploding my TBR because every book you recommend goes straight to my TBR 😀 But I love it!
OF COURSE you would be on my list, I really love your blog so, so much, it’s both so aesthetically pleasing and your posts are always so great to read, too. You’re a great blogger!! ❤ ❤
And thank you, wow, this honestly means the world to me and I love it when I find a bunch of comments from you, it's always so great to chat with you 😀 ❤ ❤
I hope you'll find some new, amazing bloggers you'll love in here! ❤ Thank you again for your sweet words and for everything, this means the world ❤
AWWWW, MARIE!!!! I’m so touched that you mentioned me! You’re one of my biggest blogging inspirations so it means so much to me that you thought of me!! ❤️❤️❤️
Aww Kelly, you’re way too sweet thank you, this means so, so, so much ❤ ❤ ❤
You're such a lovely, bright voice in the community, keep on being amazing! ❤
An interesting post which must have taken you quite a while to create.
Thank you! It took a little while for sure, but to spread the love for my fellow book bloggers, it is worth it 🙂
Hahaha thanks for the list Marie! I am visiting some right now 😉
I just… well, I couldn’t stop 😂😂😂 I hope you’ll find some bloggers you love there 😀
