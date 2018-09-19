Book Bloggers Recommendations with the Blogging Buddies + Books Tag

I don’t know if you are aware of how much of a fan I am of book blogs. I already mentioned it way too many times that blog-hopping is one of the most important things I feel like I am doing for myself and for others,because it allows me to appreciate and spread the love to book bloggers and I am loving this.

So, today…. I thought I’d spread the love some more. I was tagged by the incredibly sweet Elizabeth @ Redgal Musings for a book tag that she and the fantastic Malanie @ Malanie Loves Fiction created. It’s a brilliant book tag, really, because it allows me to do one of my favorite things and scream about book blogs I love. So… I should.

I apologize. This post is long and it got a bit out of hand. I honestly hope you will find some book bloggers you love, because I poured my heart, soul, love and a bit of my tired fingers into typing this post.

LET’S GET STARTED!!

Blogger who you super duper admire + book that reminds of you them

Oh, damn. There are so many bloggers I admire, I don’t even know where to start. So, fair warning, I can’t stop at one. I could have gone and on and and on, but I’ll try to stop at three bloggers.

First blogger I admire is Cait @ Paper Fury, have and always will ever since I started blogging. From the way she writes her posts, her unique voice, her presence and sweetness in the community, to the fact that she inspires me every single day.

The book I’d OBVIOUSLY link to her would be A Thousand Perfect Notes, her debut that I recently finished reading and LOVED so, very much.

Second blogger I admire is Aimee @ Aimee Reads. She is a brilliant, inspiring and very helpful blogger with all of her posts, too. I love her enthusiasm so, very much and just overall admire her so, so much.

The book that reminds me of her is Eliza and Her Monsters, because oops, I recommended this and turns out that Aimee enjoyed it and I’m just so happy about it.

Third blogger I admire is Vicky @ Vicky Who Reads. I haven’t followed Vicky for that long, but I just LOVE everything she does. Her blog is so aesthetic, her graphics on point, her reviews inspired and every discussion she writes for the community is brilliant.

The book that reminds me of her is Darius The Great is Not Okay, because I clearly remember her wonderful review about the book made me want to read it so, so, soooooooo much.

Blogger who encourages you to keep blogging + book that reminds of you them

Marta @ The Cursed Books will always inspire me to keep on blogging, because she has been, ever since we started talking, one of the most supportive bloggers ever. I can’t even begin to say how much her words of support means to me, every.single.time.

The book that reminds me of Marta is In Search of Us, because she loved it as much as I did and I think it destroyed her as much as it destroyed me and… wow, that sounds terrible hahaha, but we love the same books most of the time and I LOVE THAT.

Mathieu @ Math Crln is not a book blogger, more of a lifestyle blogger since he writes about books and other life topics, too, but his support has been such an anchor lately in my blogging life, pushing me and inspiring me to write my heart out all the time.

The book that reminds me of Mathieu is Am I Normal Yet?, because this wonderful book was a gift from him and I just feel like he knows my bookish taste perfectly already and I can’t wait to dive in!

Blogger who always makes you laugh + book that reminds you of them

Kathy @ Books & Munches is one of these bloggers always putting a smile on my face, whenever we are talking. In addition to being an incredible, fun and adorable soul, Kathy is a blogging superhero, too.

The book that reminds me of Kathy has to be Children of Blood and Bone, not only because I won, thanks to her, a copy of this incredible book, but because her review made me so excited about the book, too, and I’ll forever remember the picture of her million tabs in her book, too.

Blogger who constantly recommends the BEST reads + book that reminds of you them

Olivia@ Purely Olivia really is one of my to-go-to for all the contemporary recommendations. It seems like we have the same contemporary-love and every time she posts about new books, I add them to my TBR compulsively. Also, she is incredible.

The book that reminds me of Olivia is A List of Cages, because she loves this underrated book as much as I do and it’s such a heartbreaking story and AHHH READ IT PLEASE.

I have to mention my dear friend Kat @ Life & Other Disasters in this category just as well, because she knows me too well by now and recommends me the books that I could really like or warns me that I should absolutely stay away from some because they are not for me. Also she made me read This Savage Song and I am still scarred.

Tons of books remind me of Kat, but for now I’ll pick out The Night Circus, because she mentioned it recently and her love for it constantly reminds me that I NEED to read it as soon as I can.

Your doppelganger blogger (similar style, reading taste, bascially your blogging twin) + book that reminds of you them

I can’t not mention the incredibly sweet Dezzy @ The Thoughtful Voice in this category, because ever since we started chatting a little while ago, we keep on discovering our love for the same books and that’s INCREDIBLE. From Alice Oseman’s books to recently, The Wrath and The Dawn, we just read the same things and fall in love with it all the same and I absolutely love that.

The book that reminds me of Dezzy is I Was Born For This, because we bonded over our love for that book and it’s a BRILLIANT BOOK, too.

I’m sorry. I can’t stop there, so, if you’re looking for more incredible book bloggers, here is a very non-exhaustive list…

Should I stop? I probably should. Oops, I went too far, didn’t I. Worst thing is, I know I forgot a ton of book bloggers and I am honestly really frustrated and sad about it, because I always want to do my very best to spread the love as much as I can and… I just deeply apologize if I forgot you on this list and know that you are incredible.

As for this Blogging Buddies + Books tag… I am tagging ALL OF YOU! YES, everyone mentioned in that post. Feel free to skip it if you’re not inspired to answer the questions, but I would love to see your answers and bloggers recommendations!

I hope you enjoyed reading this and that you would some incredible book bloggers to get to! I’d love to know, because I am very curious: which BOOK(s) remind you of me, and why? I have my ideas, but…. I’d love to know!

Also: would you enjoy some more book bloggers’ recommendations like these? Which bloggers are your favorites? Share them in comments!

