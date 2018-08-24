Bullet Point-Review: The Star-Touched Queen, Roshani Chokshi

Hello, friends! Here I am again for a bullet-point review of a book… that was quite popular a little while ago around the blogosphere.
The book
Roshani Chokshi, The Star-Touched Queen, Published by St Martin’s Griffin, April 26th, 2016.
Fate and fortune. Power and passion. What does it take to be the queen of a kingdom when you’re only seventeen?
Maya is cursed. With a horoscope that promises a marriage of death and destruction, she has earned only the scorn and fear of her father’s kingdom. Content to follow more scholarly pursuits, her whole world is torn apart when her father, the Raja, arranges a wedding of political convenience to quell outside rebellions. Soon Maya becomes the queen of Akaran and wife of Amar. Neither roles are what she expected: As Akaran’s queen, she finds her voice and power. As Amar’s wife, she finds something else entirely: Compassion. Protection. Desire…
But Akaran has its own secrets—thousands of locked doors, gardens of glass, and a tree that bears memories instead of fruit. Soon, Maya suspects her life is in danger. Yet who, besides her husband, can she trust? With the fate of the human and Otherworldly realms hanging in the balance, Maya must unravel an ancient mystery that spans reincarnated lives to save those she loves the most…including herself.
Before getting into this, the biggest thank you and shout out to Deborah @ The Reading Chick for sending me her copy of the book, you’re the best!
I ENJOYED…
💭
- One of the strongest suits of this book is for me, the writing. It’s absolutely stunning and you just want to devour every single sentence. I was transported from the very first page and I loved that.
- The Star-Touched Queen was a really imaginative, gorgeous story overall as well: it’s inspired by Indian mythology (and #ownvoices, the author being half-indian) and there is so much I loved to read about it: the world she created, the myths that came alive with her prose were three-dimensional and so, very cool.
- I liked the main character a lot – she was really interesting to follow and I loved how she grew and took matters into her own hands, little by little. She was strong, determined, passionate and I loved that about her.
- The main character’s sidekick for part of the story, a demon horse, is deliciously sassy and I absolutely loved him.
- The romance was swooooooooooooon worthy for me, I really enjoyed it. It feels a bit like insta-love for many readers, but for me it did not at all. I loved the mystery, the way they got close to each other slowly and how he revealed his secrets, the prose and everything made this something so gorgeous.
- Sister vibes and sister needing protection and AH SO HERE FOR THIS. (though we needed way more of that in the book, but don’t pay attention to that, just me wanting my sisterhood haha)
I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…
💭
- The plot was a bit confusing at times and I felt a bit lost about the world-building, too. Actually, the thing is: the writing is so gorgeous, but it’s heavy on metaphors and sometimes I had to stop a second to wonder what actually, was happening on the page. There were moments where I felt myself completely immersed into the story and loved every page, but some others, when I wasn’t getting into it as much as before and felt a bit distant from everything happening. That’s a me thing though.
- As much as I liked the romance, I wish I could have gotten to know Amar a bit better – he felt a bit one-dimensional in the story which made me a bit sad.
OVERALL
Overall, The Star-Touched Queen was a beautiful book, both inside and out. The author’s writing is gorgeous, the world she creates is so imaginative just as well. Even if the world and plot left me confused at times, I’d still heavily recommend that one if you’re a fan of stories with mythology and enjoy purple prose just as well. I can’t wait to read more from the author.
Final rating: 4 drops!
Trigger warnings: if you found some, please let me know so I can add them!
Check out some #ownvoices reviews for this book: Mishma @ Chasing Faerytales, Shanti.
Do you want to read The Star-Touched Queen? Did you read it? What did you think of it?
What’s the latest book with a gorgeous writing that you loved? Let me know in comments!
4 thoughts on “Bullet Point-Review: The Star-Touched Queen, Roshani Chokshi”
I’m so happy you enjoyed it Marie! I really enjoyed it but I admit I was getting lost in the story for some time too; I enjoyed the writing but it can get too much. Lovely review ❤
I agree – sometimes it gets a bit too much, I think it’s the kind of book and writing you really have to enjoy and be in the mood for, to really get lost in it all 😀
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤ ❤
Loved the post. 😍😍💖💖💖
Aww thank you so much, happy you enjoyed it 😀
