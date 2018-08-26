Travel diaries: Edinburgh, Scotland

You were a couple people asking to hear about my adventures to Edinburgh and Scotland this summer, so here I am, fulfilling your wishes. I know you are used to me screaming about books, rather than travelling, but see…I have two big loves in my life : young adult books and travelling.
There’s nothing much that makes me feel as alive as I do when I’m travelling and exploring new cities. I feel like I’m another person completely, embracing the world even from an hotel bedroom, map of a new city in hand, head and heart filled with possibilities.
Edinburgh, a city of stories
Edinburgh has been on my bucket list for a long, long time and, despite what you might think of a bookworm like me, it’s NOT for its roots with the Harry Potter world, at all. The architecture and everything about it screamed “come to see me, I have stories to tell”. And boy, let me tell you: I know why V.E. Schwab is living there. It feels like stepping in another world, a world where fairy tales are made. And creepy stories, too.
Also, it’s a world where it rains. A LOT.
On the first day, we arrived around 11 a.m and were greeted right as the plane landed, by fog and rain. One of the plane attendant warned us that, outside, it was NOVEMBER (or at least, felt like it). Let me warn you: if you’re expecting hot weather and sunshine right in the middle of August in Scotland, you’re wrong. Armed with jackets, scarves and wet to the core with the rain, we ran back to the airport, to the tram taking us straight to the city center.
After some pizza and a little bit of wandering around a foggy, rainy and really busy Edinburgh, we hoped as we falled asleep for less rain in the next day to be able to explore a bit more.
Edinburgh’s Old Town, the Elephant House, rain and penguins
On the second day, we weren’t so lucky, but with limited time, we would have our feet wet, be cold and shivering, but we would explore Edinburgh’s hidden gems. WE HAD to. Scott’s Monument stood right at the bottom of our street, still hugged by the fog and rain all around, only giving this monument an eerie, fantastical aura. If you look at it too long, I swear you’ll get chills.
Following around people with their umbrellas, raincoats and SANDALS (I know. I wondered, too. Maybe their feet are like, insensitive??), we made our way to Edinburgh’s Old Town, an absolutely gorgeous Harry Potter-looking tiny little city, with little alleyways making you feel like you’re in Diagon Alley, big streets filled with people and more umbrellas, cathedrals standing in the middle of it all, little shops and traditional Scottish merch all around. A tourist paradise for sure when you look straight ahead, but if you look up a little bit… well, it’s another world.
We made our way to the Edinburgh’s Castle, unfortunately due to too much fog and rain, decided against going in for now – the view would not be worth it, that’s for sure. We still got to explore the castle from outside, the first castle I’m seeing that does NOT look like a castle, AT ALL.
We stopped by the Elephant House, because, well, we had to. After wandering in a couple of streets, wondering where it was supposed to be, we found a mass of people suddenly gathered in front of a place and somehow, we knew that was it. No matter how much time passes by, Harry Potter does not get old, friends.
Looking for some shelter from the rain, we visited the National Museum of Scotland, one gigantic, really pretty and FREE! museum filled with tons interesting information about art, culture in the world and in Scotland, as well as tons of animals from all around the world. There was one place you could stand on, that let you know what your weight was alike and apparently I’m a penguin so you can call me penguin now.
Edinburgh’s best views, Hollyrood Palace, a LOT of walking and people with birds
On our third day, we got out of bed and ran to the window, our new habit, and screamed because it was not raining. After a big breakfast, we quickly ran outside to try and enjoy the city’s best views before rain would fall again (spoiler alert: it did).
We happily made our way through the busy city again to Carlton Hill, a little hill, as its name states, on the east side of the city. A little walk and a little stroll up some stairs and we found ourselves in front of what was, for me, the best view of Edinburgh. It’s the best one because you can actually see a lot of the city and beautiful architecture on the one side and THE SEA on the other side. It’s not that far of a climb and the monuments are absolutely gorgeous. I feel like pictures speak much more than words here, so…
Our next stop of the day was Hollyrood Palace: the queen of England’s official residence when she stops by Edinburgh. We made our way through the Royal Mile, one of Edinburgh’s biggest streets running all the way through the Old Town of Edinburgh until the palace. A gorgeous street filled with little shops.
Hollyrood Palace was, as its name states, well… a palace. It was gigantic and gorgeous, with big fences and big towers. Again, pictures speak for themselves here.
We weren’t apparently sick of having walked a couple miles, because Arthur’s Seat, one of Edinburgh’s best recommended sight, was right at our feet, so… why not. The climb is quite impressive and the path rocky and unstable – I’d advise to have great shoes if you ever feel like climbing up there. The view is worth the fatigue and hurt in your feet though.
On our way back, we enjoyed the Royal Mile and Edinburgh’s Old Town again – we happened to stumble upon a small international food market and people holding gigantic owls. I’ve never felt more in a Harry Potter novel than in that very moment, staring into the eyes of an OWL.
Exploring Scotland: Forthbridge, Anstruther, St Andrews, the sea and SUNSHINE!
On our fourth day, we thought it would be nice to get out of the city and explore Scotland’s countryside, so my best travel buddy sister and I hopped on a bus to explore more. Our direction? Strange, impressive bridges, little fisherman’s villages and the sea.
Our first stop was Forthbridge, an impressive red bridge across the sea. I’ll let the pictures talk (and tell you ALL about that beautiful weather again. Aermm.).
Our second stop was Anstruther, a gorgeous little fishing village. On our way there, the rain started pouring again. For an awful twenty minutes, we thought we would be drenched in the matter of seconds, but… the sun came out after a little while, just as we arrived and we never felt more happy and grateful for it. We got to see the little boats, the sea and the cute little seaside houses that make me want to write stories.
Then, we hopped back on the bus to get to St Andrews, our most expected stop today. See, St. Andrews seemed to be an absolutely gorgeous little town with a castle, a cathedral, a gorgeous university (that inspires me for my story… no, really). We were not disappointed AND we did not get much rain either, so that was a double win.
We got to explore St. Andrews’ Castle and, a little farther down the road, St. Andrews’ Cathedral, or well, what remains of it all. It was gorgeous and a little creepy all at once, an impressive sight for sure and one that will surely inspire you if you want to write. St. Andrews’ little streets and shops were as adorable as ever and the sea and sunshine, ah. Happy moment there.
Our last stop before getting back to Edinburgh was Falkland, another small town, mostly known for its palace, Falkland Palace. When I say small town, I say that we did our little tour of it in the matter of a couple minutes, honestly. Still, it was absolutely gorgeous.
Dean Village, Prince Street’s Gardens: one last day in Edinburgh
On our fifth and last day in Edinburgh, we went to find a little bit of nature and calm. See, right in August is the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, a music/art/theatre/performances and, well… like I mentioned before, it was busy. Like, really, really busy. So we took our rain jackets and umbrellas (because well, you have to) and headed off to Dean Village, a small little part of the city that’s absolutely adorable and feels recluse from all the noise.
A little bit below the city itself, going down one street and another, it felt like finding yourself in another world. A world with calm, little bridges, towers, an occasional cab, nature and silence.
Because finally, on our last day, Edinburgh decided to greet us with some sunshine, we got back to the city center and Prince’s Gardens and got to enjoy the Castle and Scott’s Monument for a last time in all of their glory and with no fog or rain at all.
We left on our sixth day and, as I’m writing this, I’m still feeling nostalgic about it all. Edinburgh was a gorgeous city and one that inspired me to explore and to write, that made me crave more of Scotland’s countryside and more travel after all.
Edinburgh, summing it up:
Walked: 32,6 km
Drank: 10+ cups of tea
Bought: 3 books
Got rained on: I’ve lost count here.
I’m sorry that post got a bit long, I hope you enjoyed reading it or, if you got lazy – which I’d completely understand…- enjoyed the pictures!
Did you ever go to Edinburgh, or Scotland? What did you think of it? Would you like to go there someday?
What’s one place on your travel bucket-list right now? Would you dream of being in a very Harry-Potter-like kind of city? Let me know everything in comments!
46 thoughts on “Travel diaries: Edinburgh, Scotland”
Such a nice post, Marie !
Edinburgh seems to be so great !!!! I really wish I could go there one day !
Awww thank you so much, I’m so happy you enjoyed it ❤ I hope you'll get to visit someday, it's absolutely gogeous ❤
I went to Edinburgh with my best friend about 6 years ago for a book event with Christopher Paolini. That was in the evening so we had most of the day to walk around the city and it was so nice. It was just before we broke up for the summer and even then it was rather grey and cloudy. I really want to go back, even more so after reading VE Schwab’s City of Ghosts!!
Oh wow that’s amazing, it must have been so much fun! ❤ ❤ I hope you'll get to go back someday, I know I really want to 🙂
Oh yes. I want to read City of Ghosts even more after visiting the city haha 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Yeah! I’d love to go back and experience more of the history.
I hope you’ll get to go back someday 😀
I want to travel around the around the world 💖💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww and I hope you will! ❤
I loved this post and your detail! I would love to visit Scotland one day ♥️☺️
Ohh thank you so much! I hope you’ll get to visit someday, it is a gorgeous country 😀 ❤
This travelogue is beautiful!
Yes, it makes me want to go.
Thank you for sharing, Marie!
Oh thank you so, so much, so happy you enjoyed it! 😀
*screams with excitement* Ahh, Marie, I have been looking forward to reading this post! It definitely did not disappoint. 😉 It looks like you had so much fun on your travels! Oh my, I think I want to move to Scotland.
Ohhh thank you Olivia, this makes me so happy (for some reason I am always nervous about travel posts ahah. Well, about all the posts. Anyway haha) THANK YOU so much!! ❤ ❤
I hope you'll get to visit someday – I know I really want to go back, it's soooo beautiful haha. ❤
My favourite city in the UK, by far. I love Edinburgh and try to get there as often as I can. Loved your post. You were really unlucky with the weather as Edinburgh is one of the driest places in Scotland normally.😊
Oh really? Wow, well we were REALLY unlucky then, damn hahaha. We still managed to explore most of the places we wanted though, so that’s good 😀 I bet it’s stunning with sunshine. I’ll just have to go back 😀
Edinburgh looks gorgeous! I’d love to go there one day! Shame it rained so much when you were there though!!
It really is gorgeous, I loved it! I hope you’ll get to go someday 😀
The rain was annoying a little bit, but we still managed to do lots, so… I guess it wasn’t that bad 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
I LOVED Edinburgh. You did a fair bit that I didn’t, I guess that’s a good excuse for me to go again!
Ahhh so happy you loved it, too! And yes, any excuse to go back haha 😀
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
Wow I loved reading about your adventures in Edinburgh, Marie! I’m glad you had such an amazing time there, and I love all of your pictures. Edinburgh is so beautiful! 😍 I definitely want to visit there someday, especially after reading this post. 😊 I love traveling as well and I want to go to so many more places in the future, like Hawaii and Australia.
Oh thank you so, so much Dezzy, this makes me so happy ❤ ❤
OH I would LOVE to go to Australia someday – I wish it weren't so far away from where I live haha. It seems stunning there 😀
Seems like you had a good time despite the rain.
I did – we weren’t going to let that rain stop us haha 🙂
Thank you so much for stopping by! 🙂
Marie Scottland and Edimburgh are on my wishlist LOL Now about the sandals …maybe they just want to wear them once a year whatever the weather? LOL
Oops.. well I hope these pictures made you want to go even more than before? haha 🙂
YES maybe that’s it. Otherwise I just… I don’t understand why they would enjoy having their feet wet while it’s pouring and COLD? I don’t understand hahaha.
Thank you so much for your comment Sophie 😀
Ahhhh it’s so lush and green! While it’s hard to wrap my mind around how COLD and rainy it is there, the foggy, misty atmosphere seems absolutely perfect for reading and writing!
EXACTLY! It has the perfect atmosphere where you feel like stories are just there, waiting to be written and heard. It was almost magical, I loved it ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Cristina! ❤
Beautiful pictures! It seems like Edinburgh is becoming a really popular place to go! Glad the weather cleared up a bit for you!
Thank you so much Angela! I was really happy about that as well – especially to see the sea, it would not have been as clear to take pictures in that fog and rain haha 🙂
Thank you! ❤ ❤
I loved seeing your pictures on instagram, so glad you made a post and wrote your experiences! Sounds like you had an amazing but wet visit. I’ve never been to Edinburgh before but definitely one for the Bucket List. I expected you’d be hit by rain, we had that glorious hot summer stage… now we’ve hit rainy season. It didn’t stop where I am at all today!
Aww thank you so much love, this makes me so happy that you enjoyed it ❤ ❤
We missed the great and sunny summer in Scotland by a couple days, from what we've heard from locals and… it made me a little sad hahaha. OH well, exploring everything was still really great, maybe just a bit more umbrella-filled haha 🙂
Thank you so much ❤ ❤ I hope the rain will stop soon for you, it's always annoying when it lasts too long
Love Edinburgh – and luckily I only live 90 minutes away by train and have several friends in the city!
Oh wow that’s SO cool, you can visit often! 😀 You’re lucky 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I love Edinburgh! I’ve been twice and always enjoyed visiting. I’d say it’s a shame you missed the castle, so much history inside one building! The galleries are also well worth a (free) visit too if you ever return ❤️
Oh that’s so great – it is a beautiful city, I’m happy you got to enjoy it! 🙂
We were a bit sad about the castle, but we will visit next time for sure -because there will be a next time ahah, it’s such a pretty city ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! 😀
Um, yes, I want to be in a Harry Potter esque city. lol But visiting Scotland would be great. I want to check out more countries in Europe. I’ve only been to England, but it was only for a week and that’s seriously not even long enough for there. I need like, a whole year to really explore Europe. LOL I’m glad you had a good time – minus all the rain, but it just makes you feel like you’re really THERE!
-Lauren
Ohhh, where did you go in England? 🙂
I get that feeling ahah, I feel like I would need months to explore the USA, for instance haha 😀 I hope you’ll get to go to Scotland someday, though, it is such a pretty country, I loved it. And YES ahah, at least the rain made it all the more atmospheric, in a way 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Lauren! ❤
Love the pictures! I’m hoping to go to Greece sometime this year, but it’s always been a dream to go to the UK.
Oh thank you so much Chana! 😀
Wow, Greece, that’s awesome! I hope you’ll be able to go and will have a fantastic time there 😀
My husband and I are planning to go next summer for our ten year wedding anniversary. Thanks for your post.
Ohhh that’s so great, I hope you’ll have a great time 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
Lovely! I’d love to visit Edinburgh one day.
Aww thank you so much! I hope you’ll get to visit someday 😀 ❤
Ooo I love My Neighbor Totoro, in fact anything by Hayao Miyazaki. I also love your account of Edinburgh. It is on my list of places to explore. Thank you for sharing. ❤
Ohh thank you so, so much! 🙂 I hope you’ll get to visit someday 😀
