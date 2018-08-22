Down bookish memory lane: “old” YA books I loved

I know that I, as many other book bloggers do, tend to focus on new releases. I already talked about this topic in depth and I don’t intent to do it again. Instead of focusing on the bright new shiny and oh so very attractive new books I am dying to get my hand on, I thought that today, I would instead focus on old books.

Before heading into this, let’s set the record straight: “old” is a totally subjective term. In the book blogging community and in the publishing world – though I am more speaking in terms of the book blogging community, given that I am not working in publishing, unfortunately -, a book is already old if it has been released, say, in January this year or something. Books from over four months ago already feel like old news, when there are so many new releases coming in every week new releases to drool over and that our bank accounts really really hate. And obviously there are all these books we will never get through.

I’m not going to talk about 2018 releases at all, though the temptation was there. There are way too many books, okay. Instead, I went down to the very very very bottom of my Goodreads shelves, browsed my shelves at home and my e-reader books and decided to mention some books I have read years ago that I still have very fond memories of.

Okay. You got me. Please don’t ask me to mention these characters’ names without checking the synopsis, I probably can’t. Still! I loved these books! So I’ll try to remember why for you. Wish me luck. Also aerm wish me luck in trying to summarize these. Will do my best….

Click on the book covers to be redirected to the Goodreads page!

📚 10 “Old” YA books I loved

His Dark Materials series, Philip Pullman (First released in 1995 – Fantasy)

What’s it about? An abducted best friend, an adventure to the cold, far North, witches and armored bears, adventure and mysteries, parallel worlds.

I have to start with this one, because it’s one of the series that made me love reading as much as I do now. The world, the characters, the way my heart shattered into a million pieces at the end of it all. If you haven’t read it, YOU SHOULD because it’s a classic for me and it’s brilliant. I’m VERY excited about the next book releasing with Lyra as a young adult, AHHH.

The Uglies series, Scott Westerfeld (First released in 2005 – Dystopia)

What’s it about? A world of beauty, a best friend running away, a rotten system, a rebellion and stunningly realistic world-building.

I think my sister might have mentioned that one more than I did? Rest assured, I love this series as much as she does and I feel a little sad that no one mentions it too much on the blogosphere. I loved this world SO much, I love the focus on beauty and the badass characters, I am so excited to read Imposters coming out this September!

The Sky Is Everywhere, Jandy Nelson (First released in 2010 – Contemporary – TW: dealing with grief)

What’s it about? A teenager losing her sister suddenly, navigating through her grief and new possibilities of love.

As I prepared this list, well… I was kind of shocked to realize that this book has been released over 8 years ago??? I still can’t believe this, also I feel so old. I discovered this book a couple years ago thanks to the community and after reading and falling in love with I’ll Give You The Sun. It’s a brilliant story about sisters and grief and love and I cried on the subway while I read it so… there you go.

Only Ever Yours, Louise O’Neill (First released in 2014 – Dystopia – TW: eating disorder, self-harm, rape, fat-shaming, suicide, torture)



What’s it about? A world where women are bred in school, trained to please men, their only goal : being companions to men and give birth to sons.

Reading this book was like being slapped in the face repetitively. Okay, I’m not making this sound that fun, I apologize. More seriously, Only Ever Yours was an incredible dystopia where women are basically treated as dolls. It’s chilling and way too realistic as well, a must-read if you ask me.

Solitaire, Alice Oseman (First released in 2014 – Contemporary – TW: eating disorder, self-harm, suicidal thoughts)

What’s it about? A pessimist teenager, fitting in, a myterious group of pranksters, adorable brotheeeeeer.



So, Alice Oseman released her first book over four years ago and I feel like a proud mom. I’ve been following her since her debut, Solitaire and have been loving her new books more and more. Solitaire was already a stunning debut, achingly real and incredible portrayal of teenagehood for me.

Revived, Cat Patrick (First published in 2012 – Science-Fiction)



What’s it about? A drug being able to revive people, a strange experiment, a girl being revived five times.

To be honest, before I drafted this post, I had completely forgotten about Cat Patrick’s books and now I am sad that I did. This book fascinated me sooo very much, I think mostly because Cat Patrick manages to have such intriguing premises for her stories and young me loved these sci-fi strange things. Chilling and captivating.

The Luxe Series, Anna Godbersen (First published in 2007 – Contemporary, Romance & Historical Setting)

What’s it about? Manhattan, 1899, the high society, parties and scandal, forbidden loves and secrets.

I remember having such a fun time reading The Luxe series, first in French, then in English and I loved them. I’m not usually big on historical fiction, but that Gossip Girl vibe, with dramas and romance with the big dresses, ballrooms and everything else, ugh, I had such a fantastic time reading these. Also, the author is going to be publishing another book soon with these same vibes and I’m so here for that.

The Disreputable History of Frankie-Landau Banks, E. Lockhart (First published in 2008 – Contemporary)

What’s it about? Boarding schools and pranks, secret societies and bold main characters.

Okay, time to be honest here: I totally read this because John Green recommended it in one of his videos. And I’m so glad that I did, because I had so much fun with this one: it has boarding schools, pranks, great characters and banter and basically everything I love in my stories. Such an entertaining read!

The Mara Dyer series, Michelle Hodkin (First published in 2011 – Fantasy (Paranormal) & Romance – TW: rape, PTSD, blood)



What’s it about? A girl wakes up in the hospital with no memories, strangely unharmed from the crumbling building accident that killed her three best friends.

This series has some of the most mixed reviews out there, yet I’m one of these people that were – still are – obsessed with it. I fell in love with the story, with the atmosphere, the writing, the chilling things happening, the characters and I don’t know, this book and series was so addictive??? Also these covers are my favorites.

Unremembered, Jessica Brody (First published in 2013 – Science-Fiction)

What’s it about? A girl is found unharmed, alive after a plane crash that kills everyone and her DNA doesn’t match any database in the world.

I haven’t thought about this book for a little while and this makes me sad. I remember being obsessed with this series, that reminded me a whole lot of the tv show Kyle XY, which I love so very much as well. This story was fascinating, I loved the characters and twists and remember that I couldn’t wait to get through this series.

📚 Some other “old” books I remember enjoying a whole lot, too

Also, before you ask: I did not mention Harry Potter, because that would be too obvious. It would be on that list, too.

Side note: I sadly don’t have a good memory and if you know any trigger warnings for some of these that I did not mention, please let me know!

Did you read any of these books? Do you want to add some to your TBR, maybe?

What are some “old” books you have loved? They don’t have to be THAT old, I mean, look at my list. Do you have any recommendations of backlist titles I should get to right away? Let me know in comments!