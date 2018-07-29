All about debuts: the ones I loved, the ones I’m excited about (and you should, too)

Being a debut author is hard. Well, it has to be, since I am not a debut author myself, I can’t really speak from experience on that one. Yet, from everything I have seen and heard, from everything I am imagining whenever I am dreaming of having my own debut someday… it seems stressful and a bit roller-coaster kind of crazy.
So today, I thought I would highlight some young adult debuts that I absolutely loved in the past few years. You know, just because I can and because who doesn’t love it when we shout about books? I know. That’s basically what we are here for.
All the book covers will lead you to the Goodreads pages of the books. You know, in case you want to kill your TBR a little more.
Young adult debuts I have loved with all of my heart
Obviously, The Hate U Give is a must on this debut-list. It has made some noise a little while ago now and I think that everyone so far has read it and… I get why. Powerful, unforgettable and oh, so important. The family vibes are everything in that one as well. (TW: gun violence, police brutality, racism)
If you’re looking to get your heart shattered into a million pieces, well, just read this book. No, seriously, I swear it’s amazing and it has some adorable characters you’ll fall in love with. (TW: abuse)
The Color Project, Sierra Abrams
Look at me mentioning all the heartbreaking and heartwarming books here. That one has it both, plus I’m still thinking about Bee from time to time, so… it deserves all the love. Oh, and there are donuts. You know, in case you’re into donuts at all.
Girl Out of Water, Laura Silverman
I screamed about this book for a little while now but it is well-deserved okay because it’s amazing. It’s about home and family and ugh the characters ugh the love interest everything. This book is looking at me right now from my bookshelf and screaming “re-read meeeeeee”.
Girls Made of Snow and Glass, Melissa Bashardoust
I have read this book because of book bloggers and I regret nothing. It was an adorable book with incredible relationships, such a great writing and interesting world. Overall, a great retelling that deserves praise. (TW: parental abuse, mention of suicide, death, grief. Full list on the author’s blog)
This Mortal Coil, Emily Suvada
I talked about this book recently so I thought skipping it here, but then I thought, what the. I actually loved this so much, the high stakes, the suspense, the characters, the feelings, it was SO good. Also I need the sequel like, right this second. (TW: violence and gore, graphic description of medical procedures)
Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Ayedemi
I know that this book is probably the most hyped book in the history of ever. But it completely deserves it. You all already probably know why, but in case you haven’t read it just yet, you should. (TW: death, violence, murder, descriptions of war)
Nothing Left To Burn, Heather Ezell
On the contrary that book is not that hyped and what the hell are you doing reading this, go order it now?? It was a fascinating, engrossing story told in a beautiful and compelling way, I couldn’t stop reading and I loved this so much. (TW: abusive relationship)
To Kill A Kingdom, Alexandra Christo
This book has been getting some praise and … I get why. It’s an incredible The Little Mermaid retelling, dark, compelling, with some amazing hate-to-love relationship, a great crew and overall it’s so good.
Emergency Contact, Mary H. K. Choi
Did I scream about Emergency Contact enough? I THINK I NEVER WILL. This book meant everything to me okay. The characters, the relationship, just, ALL THE LOVE for this one.
Honorable mentions, because I apparently can’t or don’t know when to stop
Young Adult Debuts I really, really want to read as soon as I can
You’re Welcome Universe, Whitney Gardner
This book has been sitting on my TBR for a little while now and I really, really want to get it. I love the deaf representation in that one, I’ve heard great things about it and the cover is so pretty okay.
The Reader is one of these books I mentioned constantly to my sister, like “hey, I should buy this one”. Since it’s here, I haven’t bought it just yet and… maybe I should. I’ve heard mixed reviews about that one, but it sounds so intriguing.
You’ll Miss Me When I Am Gone, Rachel Lynn Solomon
Stories with sisters that will make me cry? GIVE ME THAT BOOK ALREADY.
This book has been intriguing me right from the start, it sounds compelling and I don’t know, I just have this feeling that I need to read it somehow. This group of friends, this mystery… It sounds AMAZING.
Nice Try, Jane Sinner, Liane Oelke
I have been wanting to read this debut for a little while as well – I love the originality of it and apparently it deals with depression really well, too. I’m eager to discover that one.
The Light Between Worlds, Laura E. Weymouth
Another story with sisters, I’m getting sort-of-Narnia vibes from that one and that cover is way too pretty. Basically I am SO here for that one.
Opposite of Always, Justin A. Reynolds
Is this book going to make me cry? Probably. Does it LOOK and seem incredibly awesome, emotional, profound and one of these light contemporaries you’ll end up thinking about for months? YES. I can’t WAIT.
Your Destination On The Left, Lauren Spieller
I have heard amazing things about this book and I am loving the road-trip vibes and most importantly, the huge character focus and growth I’m already getting from that synopsis.
What do you think of my list? Do you spot any books you already read and loved, or want to read? Which ones would you recommend?
What have been some of your favorite debut authors and books lately? I would love to know, so feel free to share them in comments!
24 thoughts on “All about debuts: the ones I loved, the ones I’m excited about (and you should, too)”
Oh no, my reading list is growing again!
OH aerm, oops, I’m sorry? 🙈🙈
Thank you so much for stopping by! 🙂
That’s sooooooooo many books ♥♥
I know haha, once we start talking about books… we can’t stop 😂
Thank you so much for your comment! 😀
Totally agree witg THUG! And A List of Cages is one that’s been recommended so many times!
THUG was such a stunning book, I can’t believe it is a debut. I loved it so much!
Oh I really hope you will give A List of Cages a try someday, it is so worth it (but prepare some tissues!)
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Down and Across was one of my favorites this year. Such a strong debut. Your Destination is on the Left was good, solid read. Jane Sinner was really great. I loved Jane so much! I really enjoyed both The Reader and You’re Welcome Universe too. Some of my favorite 2018 debuts have been: The Kiss Quotient, My So-Called Bollywood Life, Sneaking Out, The Poet X, and Smothered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh I am so happy you loved all of these book so much, makes me even more impatient to get to read them, hopefully soon! 😍
I have heard SO much about The Kiss Quotient, I really want to read it, I’m also very curious about The Poet X, even if it’s not usually my type of book written differently, but I really want to try it out 😀
Thank you so, so much for stopping by and for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
Great post! I so badly want to read Children of Blood and Bone.
Aw thank you so much! I hope you will get to read it soon, it was such an amazing book 😀
I LOVED Seven Ways We Lie. I really liked THUG. I need to finish Children of Blood and Bone – I had to return to the library before I was finished. I have a List of Cages and Always Never Yours to get to still. Great list!!
OH I loved Seven Ways We Lie so, so much as well, it was such a great book. I loved everything else the author wrote as well – did you read her other books? 😀
I hope you will get to finish Children of Blood and Bone, I really enjoyed this book, as well as A List of Cages (prepare some tissues) and Always Never Yours (so adorable <3)
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Grace! 😀
There were a couple debuts you mentioned that I loved! This Mortal Coil, American Panda, Emergency Contact, and The Hate U Give were all amazing! I also have yet to read The Reader, but I’ve wanted to for a while! I’m also interested in Nice Try, Jane Sinner. My two favorite debuts I’ve read this year has been The Martian by Andy Weir and Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli!
Ahh I’m so glad we have so much in common, yay! 😍 I can’t wait to read Jane Sinner and The Reader, both books sounds amazing and I only heard positive things so far about Jane Sinner 🙂
Oh I’m so happy you loved Simon vs. it is such an endearing, adorable debut, I loved it so much ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
My brother is trying up and down to get me to drop everything and read “Nice Try, Jane Sinner” and it’s soooo weird because this kid never used to read and now he’s like “oh, I read this amazing YA contemporary you absolutely need to read right now.” Siblings are fun.
Another debut that will shatter your heart into a million tiny little pieces (but also TW: abuse) is “A Thousand Perfect Notes” by C.G. Drews. Not sure if that one is already on your radar, but it is reeeeeallly good and heartbreaking, but good. I’m working through 2018 debuts in hardcopy for the rest of the year (or ’til I run out)… I LOVED “Not the Girls You’re Looking For” by Aminah Mae Safi and “The Wicked Deep” by Shea Ernshaw.
So many good debuts this year, lets see what else:
– Gunslinger Girl by Lyndsay Ely
– American Panda by Gloria Chao
– The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert (I liked this one, but it’s super mixed).
Have you seen Jana @ That Artsy Reader Girl’s Debut Authors Challenge? She does a different one every year, but I’m both participating and discovering new books through it.
Really great post, Marie. Loving it.
Oh wow 😂 well… that’s pretty amazing, I mean, he reads YA books, you can chat together about them and give each other recommendations, maybe? 😛
OH YES, I am so happy you are mentioning A Thousand Perfect Notes. That one is already on my radar and I am so impatient to read it, even if I think I need to be emotionally ready. It sounds like a powerful debut and I am impatient to get to it! I also CAN’T WAIT to read The Wicked Deep, that book sounds so atmospheric and I don’t know, I have a feeling about that one haha 🙂
I have read and really enjoyed both American Panda and The Hazel Wood as well, yay! I haven’t heard of Gunlinger Girl, I’ll have to check it out, thank you! 😀
Oh I did not know that challenge at all, thank you for pointing it out, I’ll have to check it out 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Amber, that means the world ❤ ❤ ❤
The only one I’ve read is THUG, and I really liked it. I saw A List of Cages at Walmart yesterday and was really close to picking it up. I decided that I had enough unread books at home, but I kind of want to go back and get it while it’s still on sale.
Ohhhh… well, if I were the voice of reason, I would tell you to wait and get it later, but this book was SO good and it’s on sale, you should GET IT 😂🙈 It’s such a great read, seriously, whenever you get around to reading it, now or later on, I hope you will love it 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
YAAAAY SO HAPPY TO SEE CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE AND TO KILL A KINGDOM ON YOUR FAVORITES ♥♥♥ I still need to read The Hate U Give, Forest of a Thousand Lanterns, American Panda, Down and Across, and The Beauty that Remains. I’ve also been hearing beautiful things about You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone, but grief books make me kind of anxious so I don’t know if I’ll read it! D:
Both of these books were AMAZING and certainly worth the hype, I loved them! 😍
Oh I really hope you’ll get around to reading all of these books, I’m especially eager to know what you think of The Hate U Give! And The Beauty That Remains was amazing, but if grief books make you a bit anxious… that one is dealing with grief as well, so take care while reading, if you do ❤ I completely get that, it's important to feel in the right headspace, or maybe if you know you might not handle it well, to stay away from these books altogether ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Aimee!! ❤ ❤ ❤
I should get a hold of Emergency Contact!☺️ You have a great list of recs here Marie!😍
AHHH YES you should it is an AMAZING book 😍 I hope you will love it!
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, that means a lot! ❤ ❤ ❤
The Hate U Give is absolutely fantastic – I was so surprised to know it’s a debut!
You’ve got quite a list here! I love all your picks. The Color Project has been on my TBR for a while and Seven Ways We Lie is a book I really loved.
The most recent debut which I loved was A Thousand Perfect Notes by C G Drews. Cait is not just a great blogger but a fantastic writer as well 🙂
Really loved this list – added a bunch of them to my TBR 😉
I know right? I am always surprised whenever I think back about this book and realize it’s a debut. It doesn’t seem like it, at all! 🙂
Ahhh I am so happy to hear you loved Cait’s book, I can’t wait to read it, it sounds incredible and very emotional, too. I can’t wait 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤ ❤
