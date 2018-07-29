All about debuts: the ones I loved, the ones I’m excited about (and you should, too)

Being a debut author is hard. Well, it has to be, since I am not a debut author myself, I can’t really speak from experience on that one. Yet, from everything I have seen and heard, from everything I am imagining whenever I am dreaming of having my own debut someday… it seems stressful and a bit roller-coaster kind of crazy.

So today, I thought I would highlight some young adult debuts that I absolutely loved in the past few years. You know, just because I can and because who doesn’t love it when we shout about books? I know. That’s basically what we are here for.

All the book covers will lead you to the Goodreads pages of the books. You know, in case you want to kill your TBR a little more.

Young adult debuts I have loved with all of my heart

The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

Obviously, The Hate U Give is a must on this debut-list. It has made some noise a little while ago now and I think that everyone so far has read it and… I get why. Powerful, unforgettable and oh, so important. The family vibes are everything in that one as well. (TW: gun violence, police brutality, racism)

A List of Cages, Robin Roe

If you’re looking to get your heart shattered into a million pieces, well, just read this book. No, seriously, I swear it’s amazing and it has some adorable characters you’ll fall in love with. (TW: abuse)

The Color Project, Sierra Abrams

Look at me mentioning all the heartbreaking and heartwarming books here. That one has it both, plus I’m still thinking about Bee from time to time, so… it deserves all the love. Oh, and there are donuts. You know, in case you’re into donuts at all.

Girl Out of Water, Laura Silverman

I screamed about this book for a little while now but it is well-deserved okay because it’s amazing. It’s about home and family and ugh the characters ugh the love interest everything. This book is looking at me right now from my bookshelf and screaming “re-read meeeeeee”.

Girls Made of Snow and Glass, Melissa Bashardoust

I have read this book because of book bloggers and I regret nothing. It was an adorable book with incredible relationships, such a great writing and interesting world. Overall, a great retelling that deserves praise. (TW: parental abuse, mention of suicide, death, grief. Full list on the author’s blog)

This Mortal Coil, Emily Suvada

I talked about this book recently so I thought skipping it here, but then I thought, what the. I actually loved this so much, the high stakes, the suspense, the characters, the feelings, it was SO good. Also I need the sequel like, right this second. (TW: violence and gore, graphic description of medical procedures)

Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Ayedemi

I know that this book is probably the most hyped book in the history of ever. But it completely deserves it. You all already probably know why, but in case you haven’t read it just yet, you should. (TW: death, violence, murder, descriptions of war)

Nothing Left To Burn, Heather Ezell

On the contrary that book is not that hyped and what the hell are you doing reading this, go order it now?? It was a fascinating, engrossing story told in a beautiful and compelling way, I couldn’t stop reading and I loved this so much. (TW: abusive relationship)

To Kill A Kingdom, Alexandra Christo

This book has been getting some praise and … I get why. It’s an incredible The Little Mermaid retelling, dark, compelling, with some amazing hate-to-love relationship, a great crew and overall it’s so good.

Emergency Contact, Mary H. K. Choi

Did I scream about Emergency Contact enough? I THINK I NEVER WILL. This book meant everything to me okay. The characters, the relationship, just, ALL THE LOVE for this one.

Honorable mentions, because I apparently can’t or don’t know when to stop

Young Adult Debuts I really, really want to read as soon as I can

You’re Welcome Universe, Whitney Gardner

This book has been sitting on my TBR for a little while now and I really, really want to get it. I love the deaf representation in that one, I’ve heard great things about it and the cover is so pretty okay.

The Reader, Traci Chee

The Reader is one of these books I mentioned constantly to my sister, like “hey, I should buy this one”. Since it’s here, I haven’t bought it just yet and… maybe I should. I’ve heard mixed reviews about that one, but it sounds so intriguing.

You’ll Miss Me When I Am Gone, Rachel Lynn Solomon

Stories with sisters that will make me cry? GIVE ME THAT BOOK ALREADY.

See All The Stars, Kit Frick

This book has been intriguing me right from the start, it sounds compelling and I don’t know, I just have this feeling that I need to read it somehow. This group of friends, this mystery… It sounds AMAZING.

Nice Try, Jane Sinner, Liane Oelke

I have been wanting to read this debut for a little while as well – I love the originality of it and apparently it deals with depression really well, too. I’m eager to discover that one.

The Light Between Worlds, Laura E. Weymouth

Another story with sisters, I’m getting sort-of-Narnia vibes from that one and that cover is way too pretty. Basically I am SO here for that one.

Opposite of Always, Justin A. Reynolds

Is this book going to make me cry? Probably. Does it LOOK and seem incredibly awesome, emotional, profound and one of these light contemporaries you’ll end up thinking about for months? YES. I can’t WAIT.

Your Destination On The Left, Lauren Spieller

I have heard amazing things about this book and I am loving the road-trip vibes and most importantly, the huge character focus and growth I’m already getting from that synopsis.

What do you think of my list? Do you spot any books you already read and loved, or want to read? Which ones would you recommend?

What have been some of your favorite debut authors and books lately? I would love to know, so feel free to share them in comments!