Monthly wrap-up – July 2018

Well, would you look at that, it’s already AUGUST. What is happening to 2018? I know, I have no idea either.

I spent the month of July waiting for August to come. In case you don’t remember it, I announced in my June Monthly Wrap-Up that I’m going on holidays this month, so I spent the month waiting for these holidays. As you’re reading this, I have one week and a half left of work until I get to have one week of holidays. And! I’m! Going! To! Scotland! For the First Time! I AM EXCITED CAN YOU TELL.

Besides me waiting on and on and on, not much happened this past July. Let me try to bullet-point-summarize this:

I had one day off work only and took that opportunity to have a longer-than-usual weekend away.

I’ve been struggling for the last five minutes, trying to figure out what else to say here, but… there isn’t much. I have been working all month otherwise so… nothing too fascinating to share here otherwise. I really can’t wait for holidays to be there!

I am still ahead on my Goodreads challenge, and I am kind of proud of that?! I think I’ve been doing okay and I finally read the most-hyped-book-of-ever this month so I am guessing you can be proud of me, too. I hope you are?

Books I read

I DID IT. I read the most hyped-book of all times and… it went well?!!! You can already read my full review here.

I also apparently read the sequel to the most hyped-book of all times? And I CRIED. Why did you do this to me. WHY. My babies.



Childhood best friends and all of the adorable-ness in this book. I loved it so much, really. READ IT PLEASE? Full review coming soon!



I don’t usually read non-fiction books, but I’m really happy I gave this one a try. It talked about amazing young women all around the world, it was inspiring and diverse.



I didn’t really know what to expect when I started this, but I was pleasantly surprised. If the world-building and setting were good but a bit complex, I LOVED the character-dynamic and growth. Full review coming soon!



Buddy-read this with the always amazing Kat and, well, Morgan Matson never disappoints me. I LOVED the family vibes SO very much. Full review coming soon!

So…. After months and months and months of doing absolutely nothing, opening and closing my WIP in frustration, not knowing what the hell I’m supposed to do and screaming, crying and overall, well… to be honest, hating myself…

Don’t get me wrong, I love my story with all of my heart and haven’t stopped thinking about it, but… you kow, sometimes it’s so hard to know what you are supposed to do and where you are going.

Anyway, July, the holidays, the endless working days… I actually started outlining my WIP again to make sense of it all. I don’t know if that will work out well, but I am motivated to outline this until the end and afterwards to start on some rewriting of this all. I know I can do this and I know it’s in me, in here somewhere, so I’m going to keep on trying.

I don’t know if it’s because I went away for a week in June, or just because it’s summertime, but I have been feeling really, really inspired to blog lately and I’m glad of the work I managed to put out there. I also changed some things up on my right side-bar, if you want to check it out! I have also been thinking about some change and growth, I’m guessing it’s that summertime inspiration hitting me somehow? I’m loving it.

This is also a very self-promoting time, but. I’m spending a lot of my time book blogging. I love it so, very much, but as you all know, this book blogging thing is really, endlessly time-consuming and sometimes exhausting, too. Like many other book bloggers and creative people, I have recently set-up a Ko-Fi account, as well as an Amazon Wishlist. There is no obligation to do anything or donate, just, if you appreciate my work and want to help me and make me the happiest person, here are some links you can use:

