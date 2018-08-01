Monthly wrap-up – July 2018

Well, would you look at that, it’s already AUGUST. What is happening to 2018? I know, I have no idea either.
I spent the month of July waiting for August to come. In case you don’t remember it, I announced in my June Monthly Wrap-Up that I’m going on holidays this month, so I spent the month waiting for these holidays. As you’re reading this, I have one week and a half left of work until I get to have one week of holidays. And! I’m! Going! To! Scotland! For the First Time! I AM EXCITED CAN YOU TELL.
Besides me waiting on and on and on, not much happened this past July. Let me try to bullet-point-summarize this:
- I had one day off work only and took that opportunity to have a longer-than-usual weekend away.
- I started bullet-journaling. Well, tried to. My bullet journal is telling me that I blogged and read almost every day this July and read a whole lot, too, so yay. I also spent most of the month at work so that was not that exciting.
- France won the Football World-Cup and I don’t know if you’re all into this, but I was and it was fun to watch.
I’ve been struggling for the last five minutes, trying to figure out what else to say here, but… there isn’t much. I have been working all month otherwise so… nothing too fascinating to share here otherwise. I really can’t wait for holidays to be there!
I am still ahead on my Goodreads challenge, and I am kind of proud of that?! I think I’ve been doing okay and I finally read the most-hyped-book-of-ever this month so I am guessing you can be proud of me, too. I hope you are?
Books I read
I DID IT. I read the most hyped-book of all times and… it went well?!!! You can already read my full review here.
I also apparently read the sequel to the most hyped-book of all times? And I CRIED. Why did you do this to me. WHY. My babies.
Childhood best friends and all of the adorable-ness in this book. I loved it so much, really. READ IT PLEASE? Full review coming soon!
I don’t usually read non-fiction books, but I’m really happy I gave this one a try. It talked about amazing young women all around the world, it was inspiring and diverse.
I didn’t really know what to expect when I started this, but I was pleasantly surprised. If the world-building and setting were good but a bit complex, I LOVED the character-dynamic and growth. Full review coming soon!
Buddy-read this with the always amazing Kat and, well, Morgan Matson never disappoints me. I LOVED the family vibes SO very much. Full review coming soon!
So…. After months and months and months of doing absolutely nothing, opening and closing my WIP in frustration, not knowing what the hell I’m supposed to do and screaming, crying and overall, well… to be honest, hating myself…
Don’t get me wrong, I love my story with all of my heart and haven’t stopped thinking about it, but… you kow, sometimes it’s so hard to know what you are supposed to do and where you are going.
Anyway, July, the holidays, the endless working days… I actually started outlining my WIP again to make sense of it all. I don’t know if that will work out well, but I am motivated to outline this until the end and afterwards to start on some rewriting of this all. I know I can do this and I know it’s in me, in here somewhere, so I’m going to keep on trying.
I don’t know if it’s because I went away for a week in June, or just because it’s summertime, but I have been feeling really, really inspired to blog lately and I’m glad of the work I managed to put out there. I also changed some things up on my right side-bar, if you want to check it out! I have also been thinking about some change and growth, I’m guessing it’s that summertime inspiration hitting me somehow? I’m loving it.
This is also a very self-promoting time, but. I’m spending a lot of my time book blogging. I love it so, very much, but as you all know, this book blogging thing is really, endlessly time-consuming and sometimes exhausting, too. Like many other book bloggers and creative people, I have recently set-up a Ko-Fi account, as well as an Amazon Wishlist. There is no obligation to do anything or donate, just, if you appreciate my work and want to help me and make me the happiest person, here are some links you can use:
Know that any donations made through Ko-Fi will be used to cover my domain-name costs and to hopefully host more INTL giveaways through the year.
Please know that I appreciate every single one of you so, so much, taking the time to visit, leave a comment, share your thoughts and my posts. You make my book blogging adventure the best one.
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Bookish discussions
Book blogging
Hello my name is Marie and I always share too many blog posts because people are awesome.
Books & Reading
Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!
How was July for you? How is summer – winter treating you so far? Do you have a bullet journal? How do you keep track of it all?
What was your favorite book this month? What are you planning on reading next? Let’s chat in comments!
26 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – July 2018”
I have Mirage and I’m unsure what to expect too. Was it good?
Mirage was a really great book – but you should know that it wasn’t (well, for me), a really fast-paced book. It was rather slow-paced and really focused on the characters and their relationships as well as building up the world and the stakes overall 🙂 it was a wonderful read though 🙂 I hope you’ll enjoy it!
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤ ❤
Have fun in Scotland babe!! So glad that you had such a great reading month, ah I see why you love Mirage, I’m not a huge fans of that book tbh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤ Oh I understand – it's kind of slow-paced and I get why some people had a hard time with it. I really enjoyed the characters and their relationships, that's what made me enjoy the book the most 😀
I hope you'll have a wonderful August! Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
We still need to read Six of Crows – but people had advised us to read the Grisha trilogy first…so we’re just stuck in this purgatory state on what to do – SoC calls more to us but we also want to read in the chronological order…decisions decisions
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I understand – I was a bit confused and didn’t know whether or not to read the Grisha series first. In the end, I didn’t and I loved Six of Crows so much! I guess you get into SOC with a bit more understanding of the world, if you read the Grisha series first, but I have heard so many mixed reviews about it… I’m glad I read SOC haha 🙂
Thank you so, so much, that means a lot! I hope you’ll find amazing bloggers there ❤ ❤
I want to read Save the Date …
Lively wrap up 😍
Oh I hope you’ll get to read it soon 😀
Thank you so much! ❤
Hey! Where are you headed in Scotland? Edinburgh is actually going be having their annual ‘Fringe’ festival throughout August, which is incredible and full of entertainment (comedy, music, theatre, it’s got everything) and culture! You might already be aware about it, but as someone from Scotland I felt the need to go into tour guide mode haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow, I had NO idea about this, THANK YOU for letting me know, I am precisely headed to Edinburgh haha so that’s perfect, I’ll have to check it out 😀 😀
Amazing wrap up! I hope you have a fantastic holiday! I also finally read Six of Crows and really enjoyed it. I am nervous to read Crooked Kingdom!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh thank you so much Kristin, you’re so sweet! ❤ I hope you'll love Crooked Kingdom, it's SUCH a great sequel, I loved it ❤ ❤
I loved this wrap-up! & yes! ♥✨📚 I actually have started a summer reading bullet/collage journal & its so much fun! I’ve been thinking recently whether or not I should make a post about it 😂 & I had so many favorite books this month its tough to name them all, but I’d say my highest rated book of July was an amazing graphic novel called Spectacle by Megan Rose Gedris (I rated it 5 stars & it basically centers around a murder-mystery that takes place at a traveling circus that’s stopped in the desert) I really loved it & think its pretty underrated 😂😂 & Thank you so much for sharing my post in your ‘Around the blogosphere’ 😭♥♥✨📚 It means a lot to me!!
Aww thank you so much, you’re so sweet! ❤
YOU SHOULD write a blog post about your journal, I would love to read it and see your process about it all 😀
OH, I don't read a whole lot of graphic novels, but you certainly made me curious about that one, I will hvae to check it out ❤
You're so welcome, thank you for writing such a lovely post! ❤ ❤
Have fun in Scotland! I’d love to go there someday. It looks so green and pretty in photos. I hope you have a great August!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!! 😀 I hope you’ll have a fantastic August just as well ❤
I do have a bullet journal but I need to work on it more. It’s more of an entertainment bujo so I just keep track of books read, movies seen, that type of thing! Great job on reading so much in July, and I hope you have a GREAT time in Scotland.
-Lauren
http://www.shootingstarsmag.net
Oh that’s so cool – I really want to try and remember the movies I’ve watched, too, I should do that 😀
Thank you so, so much, Lauren! I hope you’ll have a wonderful August ❤
Ahh, so jealous of your upcoming trip!! I hope you have a fabulous time! I’m glad to hear you’ve been really into blogging and feeling inspired; I feel like I’ve been a bit off lately, but hopefully that will pass!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you so, so much Angela! ❤ ❤ I'm sorry to hear that you've been feeling a bit off, I hope it will pass soon and that you will find all the inspiration again ❤ ❤
thank you for the shout out!
I’ve been keeping a bullet journal for the past 2-ish years. I mostly use it for daily spreads of tasks and schedules and track habits. I have a second one that I’m using (sort of) for collections of things like books on my kindle I need to read as well, since I like to have a separate place for my daily planner. I haven’t found a good method to use in my journal to track my eARCs yet though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so welcome! ❤ ❤
Oh that's so great – I am trying to track my habits as well, and I love to, it's really practical and I love seeing what I did over the course of one month. I'm excited to do it more 😀
Tracking ARCs is kind of complicated – I use a spreadsheet for that one, but including it in your journal is a great idea! I hope you'll find a way to do it 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Hope you have an amazing holiday!!! (When it finally comes around haha)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much – a week and a half of work left, haha. not like I am counting. Not at all. haha.
Thank you so much!! ❤ I hope you'll have an amazing August ❤
Oooooh, I didn’t know you set up a Ko-fi account? Or did I? I don’t think I did hahaha that’s so cool. I hope people are able to contribute and having an Amazon wishlist never hurts either 😉 We put so much into blogging and I know that you spend hours on other people’s blogs and are so active, you deserve something back. I hope I can contribute in some way as well at some point 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah I kind of decided to do it on a whim, I’m not really expecting anything from it, but you know, if some people are feeling generous and appreciative of my work (and way too long hours spent on blogging haha) that would be really, really cool ❤ And yes that wishlist, also a great way of me to keep track of the books I want the mooost, I always have a hard time doing this, TOO MANY BOOKS to read haha.
Thank you so, so much Kat, you're so sweet – and know that you already are contributing a whole lot for me by letting me rant all the time with you hahaha. you're the best ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
