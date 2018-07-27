Review: Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo

There are no spoilers in this review.

So…. you’re not actually dreaming: I have read Six of Crows.

It took me approximately three years to get to THE most hyped book of all times and, to be completely honest with you, I was terrified. You know, when you want to read a book, you wait a little bit until the hype dies down? The Six of Crows hype NEVER died and that’s what scared me, because it certainly couldn’t be THAT good.

Let’s say my expectations were sky-high, despite having waited for so long to read it. And you know what? I now 300% get why this book was so hyped and why everyone loves it so much. A complex, fascinating world. THESE CHARACTERS though were my everything. I loved them to pieces.

I buddy-read Six of Crows with the lovely Evelina and therefore my review is going to look a bit different here, because she does buddy-reading reviews. Basically, we ask each other questions about the book as a whole and we answer them. You can check out all of my feelings and answers below! Head over to Evelina’s blog post afterwards to read my questions and her answers.

1. Give me a rough approximation of your feelings about Six of Crows. GIFs allowed!

2. Who was your favorite character and why? Tell me more about how you felt about the character building (brilliant, right?) Would you consider this book to be mostly character driven?

I loved ALL of the characters in this book so, very much, yet I think my favorite character was Inej. There’s just something about her that I loved – from her attachement to her family, to her complex past and relationship with Kaz, how strong, determined, driven and present for her friends she is, yet without losing all of these weaknesses and parts of her that makes her human, too, realistic and relatable. Like her fears. I just wanted to hug her all along.

Like I said, though, I loved all of the characters so much and found the building brilliant, how we slowly got to know each of them, their past, fears, details about their lives and ambitions and everything else. It was the most brilliant thing about the book and definitely my favorite part.

Kaz leaned back. “What’s the easiest way to steal a man’s wallet?”

“Knife to the throat?” asked Inej.

“Gun to the back?” said Jesper.

“Poison in his cup?” suggested Nina.

“You’re all horrible,” said Matthias.”

3. Six of Crows is set in a wonderful world which resembles our own somewhat – both culturally and geographically. Did you feel like these cultures had certain counterparts in our world? (I mean, without googling it – HA!) And which ones were you fascinated by the most?

I guess that this book was mostly inspired by Amsterdam and Dutch culture, with all the canals and the characters’ names. We also get Fjerda as sort of a northern-inspiration with all the snow and glass, but with German-sounding names, too. We have Rivka with Russian-culture, I think, a little bit? I don’t want to say stupid things and clearly suck at this though and honestly, I just appreciated the setting as a whole and how well-built the world was. I ALSO LOVE THE MAPS.

4. Tough question time. Would you class this book as YA or adult, and why? Do you think some people would argue about this? Is it enough to have teen main characters to call a book YA?

I would definitely classify it as a young adult book – all of our main characters here are young adults (17 years-old). I don’t know if people would argue about this or if it’s enough to have teen main characters to call a book young adult. Young adult books are, for me, targeted at young adults, so it helps to have characters that have the same age that the readers, I guess. That’s a whole other debate though and I could take lines to talk about this.

5. And did you feel like the characters seemed a lot like teens? Or did they seem more adult? Why was that?

I guess it was hard to remember that this book was a young adult book, when you think about it… mainly because of all the heist and violence and everything they do. Yet, obviously this is fantasy and this world is completely different than our own and each character, with their own life experience, was forced to grow up a bit faster than “ordinary” people could, in other circumstances.

“You’ll get what’s coming to you some day, Brekker.”

“I will,” said Kaz, “if there’s any justice in the world. And we all know how likely that is.”

6. How did you enjoy the layered storytelling, the way things were revealed in sequences, with gaps of time? What do you think that does for the story?

I feel like Leigh Bardugo did a fantastic job with the storytelling as a whole. We found out more about the characters, the setting, the past and everything in layers indeed, yet it wasn’t info-dumping at all, nor was it completely out of the blue. It flowed within the story and fit in perfectly in all of the different chapters. The story and series as a whole was so much richer and three-dimensional, I think, thanks to that.

7. Have you read any of the other series set in this universe? Are you planning to?

Except from Crooked Kingdom (which made me cry, btw), I haven’t read any other books set in that universe. I really loved the universe as a whole and the author’s writing though, so maybe someday I’ll give them a try, even if I am in no rush. I still need to get over it OKAY.

OVERALL



💭

I am thrilled to say that Six of Crows definitely lived up to the hype. And so did Crooked Kingdom, because obviously I had to read the two books in a row, something that never happens to me, so that says a lot. I cried and loved these characters to pieces and I STILL HAVE FEELINGS OKAY.



“What do you want then?”

The old answers came easily to mind. Money. Vengeance. Jordie’s voice in my head silenced forever. But a different reply roared to life inside him, loud, insistent, and unwelcome. You, Inej. You.”

Trigger warnings: Sexual assault, PTSD, gore, torture, violence, gunshots, panic attacks, kidnapping.

Did you read Six of Crows…. (well, you all probably did)? What did you think of it? Who were your favorite characters??

Do you think I should give the Grisha series a try? Let me know in comments!