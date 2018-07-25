How to: organize your book blogging life (ft. my spreadsheets!)

After my blog post about gaining followers and interaction, you were quite a few to ask me do write something down about my blogging organization so, I’m very happy today to answer your questions and to do a full-length blog post about how I manage to keep track of everything and organize myself fairly well to blog.
Well, almost.
Before heading into this, please note that I am not the most organized blogger. Please also note that I have my own rhythm and while this may work out well for me, it might not work out for you. That being said, I hope that everyone of you will be able to take something from this post and hopefully will find it useful as well! As always, if you have more questions or want me to develop on anything else, let me know in comments and I’ll be happy to answer.
Another small disclaimer: I am not the first one talking about book blogging and organization and I love reading every kind of blog post about it all. I will link a couple of blog posts with bloggers sharing their own organization and spreadsheets in this blog post, too, feel free to give them a read, too! They’re amazing.
Alright, let’s get started with the advice part of the post, a.k.a the one you’ve been waiting for…
Also, if you’re interested in my spreadsheets, I will share them here so keep on reading!
🕒 Find time to blog : dedicate your time wisely
Whether you have been blogging for a couple weeks, months or years, you all realized (or will sadly realize) that with all the time we can spend book blogging, this could be a full-time job. While blogging and making money, or solely living off blogging is not a viable option, at least not that I know of, we are still taking a bunch of our lives to dedicate it to this hobby. Yet, we all have to juggle with other things in life: school, university, full or part-time jobs and so many other things as well. Basically, book bloggers are REALLY busy. And sometimes a bit overwhelmed.
That being said, my first advice here has to be about time and time-management as a book blogger.
What has been working fairly well for me, when it comes to organizing my time, is to cut up all the time I have in little halves and dedicate it to some particular blogging things. Basically, I divide my time in three big halves:
- One time where I write blog posts – 200% of the time, this happens on the weekend. I plan out my blog posts for the next week on the previous weekend.
- One time where I’m blog-hopping – I’m doing a little bit of this every day, except for sometimes on Saturdays and Sundays, where I’m just writing my blog posts.
- One time where I’m answering all of my comments – A little bit every day, as well.
This system works out well for me, but I’m not saying it could, for you. We all have different lives and times at home during the evening to do everything we want to do, squeezing blogging in sometimes is a struggle.
What’s important, at least for me in order to be an organized blogger, is to know what I’m supposed to do next. To keep on going, little by little and to do “blog-work” (putting this in quotation marks, because even if it is work, it’s also and before everything a hobby), I like to be able to have time-frames dedicated to some things. It helps me move on and be on track with everything.
Please note that I am not saying that you can’t be a mood blogger or / and write blog posts and blog hop whenever the hell you want. You do you, just sharing my system.
You can also read: how to blog-hop
📆 Have a blogging schedule : how to and how to keep track of it all
This is a magic word for any kind of organized blogger here – or wanna-be-organized: A SCHEDULE. I am the kind of person that needs to know what will happen next – well, as far as the next week comes, since weekends are only so long and, even if sometimes ideas are flowing, I can’t possibly plan out blog posts for the next month.
I am also working full-time and, without a schedule, without planning thing out ahead, well, let me tell you: I probably wouldn’t be blogging at all – or at least, not as much as I can with this scheduling system.
Scheduling is my life-saviour when it comes to book blogging okay.
Now, before getting into scheduling, this is important to know, especially if you’re one of these people a bit wary about scheduling : I started book blogging by posting 4 times a week. My life has changed since three and a half years ago and I had to narrow it down to 3 blog posts a week. I sometimes only do two, I sometimes just write one review a week. Having a schedule does not mean restricting yourself, for me. It means you can sort of keep track on everything, but you can also adapt your schedule to your life at the moment, because obviously, life comes first.
Okay, now that this is off the table, let’s continue.
As I mentioned it before, I am writing and scheduling my blog posts on the weekend for the upcoming week. I am using a Post Schedule Spreadsheet that I fill out with the blog posts I need to do, the ideas I have and my progress with it all. Honestly, I love how having a schedule written down like that helps me figuring out what’s coming next, what I have to do, the ideas I had and wanted to explore and so on.
My book blogging spreadsheet was inspired by my fellow, unfortunately former book blogger and overall amazing person, Reg @ She Latitude. If you are interested in seeing it or using it, feel free to click here for my post schedule and ideas template. (To save it up, go to File > Make a Copy or File > Download).
Some people also use the Google Calendar to plan things out, which I find is an equally brilliant idea. You can use a notebook, your phone, anything. What matters here is that if you get a random idea about blogging, you should definitely keep it somewhere, even if it’s not right away in your schedule. Chance are, if you don’t write it down, it will be gone forever.
You can also read: how to find ideas and inspiration to blog.
📚 Keep track of your books, reading and ARCs
Oh, books. Now here’s the tricky part of book blogging. Obviously, when you are a book blogger, you are reading a whole damn lot and it’s hard to keep track of everything.
Well… confidence time: I might not be that organized, because I don’t have a reading spreadsheet at all. The only way I am keeping track of everything I read is by using Goodreads and adding the books to my shelves and, aerm, that’s it.
There is something I realized I would need, when it comes to reading, though: an ARC tracking spreadsheet. Some place where I can keep track of the ARCs (Advance Readers’ Copies) I asked for, the ones I got approved on and the ones I need to read, review and so on. I am not the biggest ARC-requester out there, mainly because I am an international blogger and, as much as I love being denied things, well, you know. Ooops, that was bitter, sorry about that. More honestly, I was not the bigger ARC-requester until a little while ago, like a couple months ago only, where I found out that, I too, wasn’t that small or useless to publishers and could get books, too. So naturally, being human and all, I tried and keep on trying to spread the love for books.
Sorry, wow I went off topic here. SO. I use TWO things, when it comes to tracking my ARCs. First of all, I have a Gmail account – the account linked to my book blog, where I send all of my emails and requests. I use the very practical option of adding a label to the emails I send. This way, I can easily track all of the emails I sent regarding ARCs.
You can see here the ARC & Review Copies label on the left menu, as well as in my emails.
Click here if you want to find out how to create labels on Gmail (it’s really easy!)
- All you have to do is go on the left-menu to find the “Create a new label” button.
2. From there, a new window opens, you can name your label.
3. Once this is done, you can simply select your emails, whether they’re received or sent emails, and label them this way:
Then, I use my ARCs spreadsheet.
This spreadsheet allows me to keep track of the books I requested (you know. not to request it twice), the ones I got approved on, the ones I got denied on. I also keep track of my ARC TBR with this spreadsheet, as well as on all of the contacts list I had. I also happen to use Gmail and the label to scroll through my emails quicker, but I like having a spreadsheet with the contacts directly.
If you are interested in seeing it or using it, feel free to click here for my ARC spreadsheet. (To save it up, go to File > Make a Copy or File > Download).
If you are looking for more information on reading spreadsheets and how some people organize their reading as a whole, I can recommend May @ Forever & Everly’s post with track reading spreadsheets, as well as Fadwa @ Word Woonders’ posts on how she manages her reading. I can also recommend Aimee @ Aimee Always’ post with her own ARC spreadsheet.
After sharing all of this, I need to say something. You can totally be a mood blogger and don’t have a schedule at all. You can keep track of your books using goodreads only, using nothing at all. You can have a billion of spreadsheets, or none. Being an organized blogger does not mean doing what everyone else is doing. You can totally write whenever the heck you want, be a spontaneous blogger or a planning-obsessed.
It always takes a bit of time to find out whatever works for you, but if you love it and want to blog, you will find the right organization for you.
I really hope you found this post useful and could take something out of it!
Do you consider yourself an organized blogger? Do you have spreadsheets? What do you use them for? If you don’t use spreadsheets, how do you keep track of your blogging?
Do you also have some time dedicated to blogging, writing, reading blogs, etc? I’d love to know your thoughts, tips and tricks in comments!
73 thoughts on “How to: organize your book blogging life (ft. my spreadsheets!)”
This is so helpful, Marie! I’ve been finding time to find a balance between blogging and social life but it just doesn’t work lol.
Thank you for the spreadsheet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m so glad to hear it ❤ I get it, finding the right balance is so hard at times. We can't all have the same rhythm and time depending on our lives and everything else, what matters the most is to love what we do when we can do it 🙂 ❤
You're so welcome, thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Hi! I’m still trying to figure out what kind of blogger I want to be so I really appreciate you writing blog posts like this to help us start with our blogs. Thank you so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh you’re so, so welcome, I’m so happy if I can be of any help! If there is anything else I could eventually help you with, feel free to ask! 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, and happy blogging! 😀
LikeLike
It is helpful! Thank you for sharing your tips with us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh I’m so happy to hear it! You’re so welcome, thank you for stopping by! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am super disorganised so I forced myself to use a schedule (just a basic list of what I want to read in the month and what I want to review/blog about during the month pencilled in a notebook). Plus I keep a list of ARCs and review dates that I cross reference against. I use the same notebook to bullet point draft my posts before writing them. Am I the only person who does all of this hard copy?
Thank you so much for sharing copies of digital templates, I’m sure lots of people will find that really helpful! ☺
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I find it SO amazing that you are writing this in notebooks instead of over on the computer. I find it much easier on the computer since I like spreadsheets that way and… I don’t know, I guess I got used to doing it this way, but notebooks are so much fun to use ❤ I am sure you are not the only one doing this 😀
You're so welcome, thank YOU so much for stopping by and for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
💜 I know, I love stationery and my reading notebook kind of evolved out of a bullet journal so it’s great to have everything in one place. It would be nice to have a spreadsheet (or even to use Goodreads properly) because then I could analyse my reading stats (mmm, stats) but I’m too lazy to start transferring everything across. 💜
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get that, I find these bullet journals with everything, blogging, reading and life SO practical. I am too lazy and not-too-good-with the drawing things to make a decent enough bullet journal though 😅 so that would frustrate me 😅
I understand, transferring everything we read into a spreadsheet is such a hassle haha, I am lazy too 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Marie I am organized as I planned all my posts from Friday to Monday this week as I’ll be attending YALC. I usually plan my reviews ahead (write the review, do graphics etc.) then schedule for the suited day. But all my memes are last minute! Now I do have recurring memes each Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday and Friday so I know what I’ll have to write.
I do have a reading and posting schedule for my ARCs (Google calendars with colors for when to begin this book and when to publish the review). As you said if we aren’t organized it’s a struggle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I admire you SO much, Sophie, because you are blogging so much, so many posts per week and you always seem on top of things! ❤
And wow, you have a color to tell you when you should start reading the book? You are really so organized haha, that's awesome 😀
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on this – oh, and have tons of fun at YALC!! 😀 ❤
LikeLike
I don’t consider myself an organised blogger at all 😭 I love how everyone can schedule posts in advance. I love this idea. But no matter how much I tey I am mever able to schedule posts in advance. I really wish I can learn this somehow 🙈
I also don’t keep my reading status anywhere else apart from Goodreads but yes for ARCs, I use Evernote. I love that tool. I use Evernote for everything related to blogging or reading 😊
Very helpful post, Marie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I wish there was some magic trick for you to learn this, too, but I guess everyone has their own way of doing things, too 🙂 It really takes a bit of discipline and times really dedicated to writing blog posts that I take almost every time without exception, in order to stay on top of it. Being organized is a struggle hahaha 🙂
Ohhh that’s so great – I have heard great things about Evernote, I’ll have to try it out at some point 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Sim!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
This was super educational! You could totally be one of those life inspo bloggers – the ones that have tips and tricks for practically everything!! Great post ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awwww what, you are way too sweet 😭😭😭 Thank you so much, that means the world to me! 😭 ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I needed this! That spreadsheet though… I think it might be a lifesaver for me, as I’m crazy about list and checking things off.
I am not as organized as I want to be. I am mostly a mood blogger and sometimes write three posts in an hour and sometimes nothing for three weeks. The biggest problem for me is usually the image. Writing is great, but deciding on what image should go with the blog is excruciating (and in my case I always want a picture I’ve taken myself…).
Thank you for this! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh I’m so happy if this can be useful 😀
I get it, images are the worst for me as well haha. I hope that some days you are having all of the inspiration and can take tons of pictures in a row to save up for later? 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Wow, fancy spreadsheets. I use a spreadsheet to manage my reading and book buying, but I have a printed calendar for blogging. I plan a month in advance. I note which post needs to go up on which day, and I write them on nights and weekends. Great post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh you have a book buying spreadsheet? That’s such a great idea! It’s also so cool that you plan things for a month in advance, that’s so great, I wish I could plan that far ahead 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLike
i put books to review on gmail’s task. and the calendar’s pretty useful too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s great! I heard so many people are using the calendar, it’s such a great feature 🙂
Thank you for your sweet comment! 😀
LikeLike
Really great post 😀 ❤ I usually try to get a few posts written on my days off or I;ll try to give myself enough time before work to write some. I like to be the one to hit publish though, so If I can help it I'll try not to schedule posts haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much, happy you enjoyed it 😀
It’s so great, so you are publishing everything right after you’ve written the post, or going back to publish it when you want it to be published? I don’t know why, I like scheduling better, I like having nothing to do and having the post coming anyway hahaha. 😛
Thank you so much!! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah pretty much haha. I like seeing it go live I guess….Maybe it’s a control thing XD I don’t really know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha I can understand that 😅
LikeLike
One can not call me organized blogger for sure. I’m totally be a mood blogger. I do have excel spreadsheet for books I read to make graphs by year end, not to track my reading. What i track actually is tours and blitz and Netgalley books/ books received to review. For that I have month-at-glance calender that I check everyday. All Netgalley books or books I received, I put them in particular monthly – Like I will read and review so and so book in this particular month and I will read at least 5 books a month that I received, I will stick to it, try to finish them early so that I can read 2 more books I bought. Rest of the things are unplanned. It works perfectly for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s SO amazing, I admire people like you with reading spreadsheets and amazing graphs at the end of each year to recap their reading. I never seem to be able to keep up with these spreadsheets, but I always love the graphs haha 🙂
Oh that’s so cool to have a monthly calendar that way, never thought of it, it’s such a clever idea and that way, you have an overview of the entire month, too 😀
I’m so glad you have a great system that works out well for you 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so organized! I guess you have to be when you’re a book blogger though. I do have to be organized in terms of projects I have with companies and making sure that I meet deadlines, after that it’s more making sure that I have interesting things I want to talk and write about twice a week! I do have some pages on my bullet journal to see how many blog posts I should have written up throughout the month, and I also have a brainstorm page! Great post Marie xx
melina | http://www.melinaelisa.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s amazing that you have pages of your bullet journal dedicated to blogging – if that’s ever something you want to share, I would love to see how you organize these pages and your brainstorm pages, too 🙂 I always wanted to start up a bullet journal, there is something about writing by hand that’s inspiring for sure 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment Melina, I’m so happy you enjoyed it! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s never too late to start a bullet journal! Mine’s not as nice as the ones you find by youtubers or the bullet journal hashtag on instagram, but it does the trick! I’ve definitely reverted to a minimalistic spread with loads of stickers and washi tape to make it look colorful, without putting in too much work! It’s great because it’s a customizable book that is supposed to work with you. So if something doesn’t work for you, it’s cool that you can just scrap that page and never use that type of spread again! I will definitely make a little post on that 🙂 x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that would be fantastic, I am impatient to read that ❤ I always admire bullet journals and just, the idea of it all – I might need to start it out with the pre-made bullet journal I bought recently and get on with it later on with more personalization? I definitely like the idea of keeping track of everything that way though 😀
I look forward to hearing more about your process though if you ever want to do a post about it, that'd be fantastic 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
This is such a helpful post!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh I’m so glad that it could be helpful! Thank you so much! 😀 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very handy post! I keep track of upcoming blog posts in my physical planner, especially if I’ve managed to blog ahead – I need to know what posts are scheduled for which days, and if I have to change something later, I do that. I also use Google Docs a lot to keep track of post ideas/posts I’ve written and need to schedule. I plan on doing a post about this soon though! 🙂 I don’t really have set days for doing things though. I try and blog-hop a little every day – or at least most days – and when it comes to writing/scheduling posts, it ultimately comes down to time and motivation. LOL I just really need to get better at scheduling into the future.
-Lauren
http://www.shootingstarsmag.net
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH it’s so cool that you have a physical planner – I love my spreadsheets, but I love how aesthetic and pretty physical planners can be, too. There’s something about writing by hand that’s inspiring, too 😀
That’s so great, I’ll keep an eye on your blog post about your ideas-tracking then for sure!! 😀
In the end, what matters the most is that we blog-hop and blog overall when we are motivated, that’s what keeps the love alive 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Lauren! ❤
LikeLike
I feel like some people are just destined to be more organised than others. I love wining my blog posts hahaha and I feel a certain pressure building up that I don’t like when I have a set schedule, but at the same time I know there are a lot of people who couldn’t do without a schedule. This post was awesome to read, Marie! You’re the best for always sharing your wisdom with the rest of the community ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I 200% get that and I agree, there are some people that need to have an organization, a schedule of some kind, while others just like the spontaneity of it all 😀
Aw thank you so much, you’re too sweet 😭 It means the world that these are appreciated ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is SO HELPFUL, Marie! I’m not the most consistent and yes, it can be a heartbreaker because I know I want to give loads of time to blogging but somethings just take priority at times. But seeing you and so many amazing bloggers setting out a specific time from their busy schedules to give to this, I FEEL MOTIVATED!! ❤ That spreadsheet would be super helpful, thanks! 😀 And yup, I'm sure the publishers would love to send you physical copies despite being INTL because I know I remember what you recommend ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh this makes me so happy, thank you so much Fanna! ❤ ❤
I am so happy that this could make you feel motivated – I know how hard blogging is when you have a complicated, filled-up schedule already, but it's not impossible 😀
I hope the spreadsheets will help and that you will find your right rhythm at some point ❤ ❤
You're honestly the sweetest, wow, that means so much to me, thank you ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I tried many times to list things down on a little planner but I never stick to it. Right now I discovered that the apps seems to work better for me, things like Habitica, where I can write what I plan to do during the day in general and blog related.
For all the rest I’ve the list of things I want to write/review on a paper. Yeah, I don’t think that will always help me to stick to a computer. My mind just get… sloppy? I wa splanning to buy a board where I can pin the things I want to blog and do for the month and try this method along with an app. Maybe this time it will work
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I don’t know that app, I will have to check it out! I find out that, for some people, apps and reminders work out better than having an actual schedule, so… everyone has their kind of organization, as long as it works out for you, that’s what matters 😀
I get it, some people aren’t too fond of doing everything on the computer and enjoy good old writing plannings – that board is a FANTASTIC idea, I hope you’ll do it and that it will work out well 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
awesome post Marie!! this is going to be really helpful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much, I’m so glad if this can be helpful 😀
LikeLike
This is such a helpful post, thank you for doing this! 🙂
I also would probably hardly ever blog without a schedule, haha, I just need the organization. I usually keep track of my posts/plan ahead using my bullet journal! I think I might try using spreadsheets to track ARCs and the label idea in gmail, those are both fantastic ideas. Thank you again for sharing all of this!❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much Olivia, I am so happy you enjoyed it ❤ ❤
It's so great that you keep track of everything in a bullet journal – I found that some bloggers like doing it this way and I love the idea, too. I am not too committed to a bullet journal for now, but I might have to try later on! 😀
Thank YOU so, so much for your sweet comment<3 ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I like to consider myself an organised blogger. I have spreadsheets for pretty much every aspect of blogging, I plan my posts like a month in advance, keep track of what drafts I have saved ready to be published, my arcs and what I read and everything else. I feel like when it comes to scheduling that’s where I’m less organised. I have a blogging schedule as to when I post but in terms of blog hopping and commenting and even setting out time to draft posts I tend to just let my moods dictate it (more so for drafting than anything else, some weekends I plan to write posts and don’t end up doing anything).
You seem like you have blogging and organising down, I will definitely be using some of these spreadsheets, and using them to improve mine as well. 😀
Great post, and great tips too. 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
A MONTH IN ADVANCE? Now, I admire you SO much Beth, you are so organized here, what is your secret to plan that far in advance?? I need your magic tricks 😛
I think that what matters the most is to do whatever we want, whenever we feel like it – it’s good to be organized, to have plans and everything, but it’s more important to listen to ourselves and blog when we want to, otherwise we might end up hating it and that’s not what we want 😀
Thank you so much, Beth! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a combination of having a lot of drafts saved (I can read a lot on my commute so I have a lot of reviews written and saved up and there’s the ever present backlog of tags I’m working through) and times when I’ve got nothing else to do at work so I plan blog posts.
Yeah I get what you mean, as much as I plan I can never plan for everything so there’s has to be a bit of give and take. 🙂
That’s all right! ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH that’s incredible, I admire that SO much, I wish I could plan that far ahead 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
As per usual this post is packed full with helpful info Marie! Thank you so much for sharing that spreadsheet template for the blog schedule
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops! Hit send before I meant to. Thank you for the blog schedule template. I just recently started using a spreadsheet to track my ARC reading & review status and what not, and knew I needed a spreadsheet for blogging but didn’t want to make one lol Thanks for sharing! AND the tip about labeling emails is brilliant!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much Amanda! ❤ I'm so happy if this could be useful to you and I hope you'll like using it 😀
You're so welcome, thank you for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m really suck at scheduling, mainly because I have to work 24/7 ugh! This post is really helpful and thank you so much for sharing! I don’t know if it just me, I was laughing out loud with all of your gifs here, they take me back to those old series! Modern Family and The Middle are my fav!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get it, it can be quite hard to juggle between work and blogging. I find that dedicating a bit of time when I am free to write a little bit helps me, you have to find that time though 😅 I am certain you’ll find a right rhythm at some point though 😀
I’m SO happy you enjoyed this, thank you! And yay, I LOVE Modern Family and The Middle so much as well 😀
LikeLike
This is such a wonderful post, Marie! Thank you for sharing all your tips and advice; it’s honestly really helpful and reassuring. 💗 (And thank you for all of the spreadsheets! 😍) Since I only started blogging last month, I don’t really have a schedule haha, I’m definitely a mood blogger (but that may change in the future!). And I use a spreadsheet to keep track of all the books as well as Goodreads! ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww you’re so, so welcome, it makes me so happy if I can help anyone! ❤ ❤
It's completely okay not to have a schedule, I didn't either at first, then I realized I had to, if I wanted to actually manage to blog 😅😅 To each their own ways and rhythm though 😀
Thank you so much!!<3 ❤
LikeLike
This is all fantastic advice! I’m really particular about staying organized as much as possible when it comes to blogging – which is funny, because I’m not an organized person in ANY other aspect of my life! – and spreadsheets + Google Calendar has become my dream combo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much, I’m so happy you enjoyed this 😀
It’s so great that you are organized with blogging more than anything else – I find out that, even if I think I’m quite organized overall, I am even MORE when it comes to blogging 😅
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice read!!!
Your Certainly organised!The advise is for keeps and the spreed sheets could save any day since am a more random writer who has started into the thrill of blogging!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you so much, happy you enjoyed this 😀
LikeLike
I think I’m more of a mood blogger😁 I plan ahead in my head about what I want to post about, but then it depends when I actually get to the day. I did start by writing it out in a calendar but it didn’t actually stick..
Great blog post Marie😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I understand, calendars and planners don’t work out for everyone, some feel more restricted or uninspired when they have schedules like that 🙂 As long as you’re doing it your way and enjoying it, that’s what matters 😀
Thank you so much!! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m nowhere near that organised 😀 😀
During the winter i had an easier time keeping track of stuff, but summer got busy and stuff got out of hand pretty quickly… i feel like it’s temporary and once the weather turns cold again, and i won’t feel like leaving the house it will return to how it was.
I’m very bad at using spreadsheets. As in, i tend to forget about them…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I understand – summer seems to be a busier time for everyone, with the sun and travel and just… you don’t necessarily feel like scheduling and blogging as much as before, either. I know that does it for me sometimes 😅
I like having spreadsheets to know where I am at and what I have to do next, otherwise I feel lost, but that’s just my way 😅😅
Thank you so much for your sweet comment 😀 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for sharing this helpful post, beautiful! ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww you’re so welcome Kelly, thank you for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Yes to gmail labels! I use them to track all my ARCs and blog tours too. Love ’em!
I like to think I’m pretty organized with my blogging. I have a word document with all my due dates for reading and when my posts are scheduled; so I always know what’s happening. And then I use Trello to keep track of individual posts for my blog. Which really helps because I don’t always get to blog everyday so it’s a nice to know where I left off!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh that’s so great! 😀 Labels like these are so easy to use and I find all of my emails way better this way, otherwise it’s just too messy haha 🙂
OH I have heard great things about Trello, I’ll have to try this out at some point 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I tried to do a schedule this summer because I am so busy, I think all it did was stress me out and I did nothing instead. With working two full time jobs my weekends have been pretty packed. I am done with the second job in about a month or so, I am hoping things will calm down a bit then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I get that, whenever your life is quite busy, it’s hard to keep up with everything. I hope that when you will get a bit of down-time, you will be able to maybe find a schedule or a rhythm that works out well for you 🙂
Thank you so much for stopping by! ❤
LikeLike
Great post! Love your tips on organization for blogging. I try to even out my time for blogging as well. There will be a day where I blog hop. A day where I respond to comments. And I try to do posts in advance if I can. I have a note in my phone that kind of keeps track of my ARCs/review books, but I have finally decided to make a page for it on my blog, so I can hopefully keep better organized with it. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you SO much Ashley, so glad you enjoyed it 😀
I hope that this new page will help you, I know how hard it is to keep track of everything sometimes, it’s so easy to get overwhelmed! But you can do this! 😀
LikeLike