I’m the worst at keeping up with series ft. 10 series I want/need to continue

I love discovering new books, I love getting into them, blissfuly ignorant that it’s part of a series (either, because I did not pay attention or because my brain just chose to ignore that fact).
Yet, it has come to my attention that I am kind of the worst at keeping up with them. Basically, I forget they are part of a series altogether, cry when I get to that end-cliffhanger, scream I need to get the new book as soon as I can, then promptly get distracted by other shiny new books and…. just, never buy it.
Then, one day comes where I suddenly remember that series I fell in love with and said I needed to continue right away and get the next book. Or my sister screams at me “what the actual f* are you doing, I need to know what happens next, get that book right this second” and obviously, because I am slightly scared, I do. (We are a happy family, I promise).
Then, if it’s not a dulology, but a trilogy, that scenario starts up again and again. What I mean here is: it takes me years to finish a series. By the way, I’m talking about series that are already released, done and everything, not about the series we actually wait for a thousand years, just enough time for our bookworm memories to forget everything.
So, I kind of suck at keeping up with series, somehow. Today, in order to remind myself that I really still very much want to get to these books, I decided to take a look at my goodreads TBR and Read shelves and make a list.
Watch me make this list and promptly forget about all of these books afterwards. Oops. No, seriously, feel free to scream at me and tell me which of these I need to get to right this very second.
📚 Young adult series that are done, over, finished, but… apparently I’m late
Legend, Marie Lu
I can’t recall if Legend, or The Young Elites was my first Marie Lu book. Or maybe it was Warcross? Either way, Marie Lu is a freaking genius. I remember not being totally convinced by the world-building in that first book, but I still very much LOVED this and I apparently need to read the rest of it all because it’s terrible. In a good way. I can’t wait.
While I’m on the Marie Lu topic, well…. I seem to start her book series and never end them and what the heck, I KNOW I am very mad right now??? I was pleasantly surprised by that one and I think the second one is meh, the third one is incredible and will break my heart and we all know I’m totally here for this.
Shout out to Kat, my perfect book advisor for that one. Out of my comfort zone, yet I loved it so much more than I thought I would. I actually have a GOOD reason for not getting to Our Dark Duet just yet. I know how this ends because I got spoiled and I AM SO MAD. (Also, not ready to read that. But I want tooooo).
The Girl From Everywhere, Heidi Heilig
I had such a fun time reading this gorgeous and very original book. Loved the concept, the friendships, KASH. I’m very, very curious to get to the sequel at some point and hope it will be just as cool.
Illuminae, Amie Kaufman, Jay Kristoff
So…. yeah. I haven’t read Obsidio just yet. I don’t know if I am, or ever will be emotionally ready for that one, but I honestly really, really want to read it and see how this all ends. I just maybe want someone to read it with me, or be able to hide under covers all-the-time-because-me-very-scared-okay.
The Star-Touched Queen, Roshani Chokshi
I don’t know if that counts as a series, because from what I’ve gathered, the second book i sort of a companion novel? Anyway. I’ve read this book a couple weeks ago and I really had a great time with it, I kind of fell in love with the author’s writing as a whole and definitely want to give the companion-novel-sequel a try!
📚 Young Adult series that are still going on, but I need to read as soon as I can
An Ember in the Ashes, Sabaa Tahir
Is it me cheating, because that series is not done just yet? Let’s say it’s not. I only read the first book in the series and… well, it was quite something. It was intense and unique and I really enjoyed it more than I thought I would, despite the violence in that one. I am really impatient to see what happens next, but I also might need moral support to read that because I feel terrible things coming on.
Basically, this post is an ode to Marie Lu and I’m not even sorry. I’m falling in love with this author okay. I knooooow that Wildcard isn’t released just yet, but WITH HOW WARCROSS ENDED and everything else I just need to get my hands on that next book okaaaaaaaaaay I am way too impatient???
Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Ayedemi
Okay let’s continue on cheating here, because apparently I also start new series that are not finished just yet and #oops. I loved Children of Blood and Bone more than I thought I would. I was terrified because of all the hype, but I wasn’t disappointed, on the contrary. I was almost obsessed with how brilliant this was. I NEED THE NEXT BOOK now please and thank you very much.
This Mortal Coil, Emily Suvada
I recently screamed about this debut, but apparently I am not done screaming about it? Sorry? I’m not really sorry though,I just honestly wish more people would scream about this book and love it and shout it out loud. It was SUCH a brilliant one keeping me on the edge of my seat and the sequel releases this October. I usually don’t like that time of the year, but for this book, I WILL LOVE IT.
There are probably tons of book series that I am forgetting here, but my memory only goes this far and… I guess it’s best if I don’t think of more books. I might want to run and hide, because my TBR is already way too massive and I shouldn’t add more books to it overall…. Or remember more of them I have forgotten up until right now. OR SHOULD I.
Do you manage to keep up with series, or not? Do you buy the next book right away or the series all at once, when it’s a finished series?
Are there any of these books or series you’ve read and want to continue? Which one would you like or recommend me to read next? Do you have AWESOME book series to suggest that I might be sleeping on? Let me know in comments!
24 thoughts on “I’m the worst at keeping up with series ft. 10 series I want/need to continue”
Perhaps it’ll ease your mind to know all the books mentioned above are books we’ve either started or need to start!!
At least all readers (we hope) can say it’s hard to keep up with books in general let alone series! Lol😂
Ahah I completely get that – there are so many books, we can’t possibly keep up with everything anyway 😂 I wish we could 😂😂
Damn, I’m the same!
First of all, This Mortal coil is a series!?!? Whaat!? Lol… i didn’t realize…
I haven’t read any of the ones you listed, but wanna read Warcross and Illumina. Planning to finish some older series i started, like The Dominion trilogy… i even own book #3, but still… nope 😂
Yees the sequel releases this October. I CAN’T WAIT, I loved the first one so much!
I hope you’ll love Warcross and Illuminae whenever you can get around to reading them! And… I get it, sometimes I guess even if we own the book, it’s just… not the right time, somehow? 😂 but the time will come! hopefully?😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Well it’s touch and go with me Marie! Some series I binge read and fiish everythign in one or two weeks (provided every book is already published) others I forget I loved them like you do. But usually it rather happens for series not yet finished. I need to read Tower of Dawn (but don’t know if it is a necessity or not before reading Kingdom of Ashes) and Reaper at the Gate 😉
Oh I find it amazing that you are able to binge-read series, I never buy them all in one-go, and… somehow I feel like I need breaks or somemthing, in between, to enjoy the series as a whole? I am a bit weird maybe, probably, haha 🙂
I hope you’ll love Reaper At The Gate, heard amazing things about it so far 😀
Happy reading! And thank you SO much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
There are several on your list that ai need to read the next book as well! Some, I can’t wait-like Warcross. Loved that book and will read the next quickly. I think it helps that the book was so easy to read? Star Touched was gorgeous but I struggled with it. I’m not sure I will read the second but I know if I do I will love her writing again. I gave up on Sabaa Tahir’s series and really liked the first novel! I just didn’t like where the characters were going even thpugh I liked that world. gaaagh! You made me think of all of these again. I may hate you for this! Lol. Just kidding..
Oh yes, Warcross was AMAZING and so easy and quick to read, I loved it SO much! I can’t wait to read the sequel either, especially after that ending.
Oh no I’m sorry to hear you gave up on Sabaa Tahir’s books … maybe you’ll want to give them another try? 😛 I’m sorry haha I’m here to make you doubt your bookish choices, I am the wooorst haha I’m so sorry!! In the end, you should follow your gut, there are so many books to be read, you should read the ones that you want to the most 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment!! ❤ ❤
I am forever that one outsider who did not like Legend. I banned that book to the darkest corners of my shelf, even though I can’t even explain what it was that I didn’t like about it now. I just remember really not liking it and being very angry with it haha
You seriously need to read Our Dark Duet. It’s like ripping off a bandaid, just do it!
Hahaha well I’d be really curious to know why you didn’t like it. I can’t recall – did you read anything else by Marie Lu or not yet? Are you planning to? 😀
YES I know I need to rip off that damn band aid. I will before the end of the year, I HAVE TO. You can remind me of it often haha 😛
I am so bad at keeping up with series too!
I’m so glad I’m not alone haha 😛
You are not alone in this, Marie! I still haven’t finished the Shades of Magic series xD I finally got a copy of Children of Blood and Bone, so that’s good! It’s so hard to keep up with a series especially with how many new ones are being released each month!
AHHH Cam! I hope you will be able to finish it soon – I promise it’s worth it, it’s emotional and such a good ending 😀
YAY! I hope you’ll love COBAB, for me it really deserved the hype, it’s such a good story ❤
I know – it's way too hard to keep up with all the new book and the old ones we still want to read. We bookworms have a hard life haha 😛
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment!
OMG, we’re twins. I tend to avoid series because I either lose interest in them, or I forget everything that happened in the previous books while waiting for the next book. I need to continue with This Savage Song and Illuminae. I know I liked the first books in those series, but I don’t remember them and need to reread them before continuing.
Ahhh I’m glad I’m not the only one. My memory is the worst and I forgot almost everything when I get around to the next book and I hate it 😂
I hope you’ll get to Our Dark Duet, I also really want to read that one, even if I got spoiled for it. The first book was so good!
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I’ve heard amazing things about all of these and have only read illuminae and one of the others. I have a lot of series to actually start!
Ohhh, which ones would you like to start? 😀
Thank you so much for stopping by! 😀
I still need to finish so many of these series as well! 😅
Aww I’m glad I’m not alone 😂 WE CAN DO THIS 😂
Thank you so much for stopping by! ❤
I absolutely love Legend, I think it’s the best YA dystopian 😀 I really want to start The Young Elites, but I never get the chance either. And I haven’t read A Crown of Wishes either, despite having the book for a while and enjoying TSTQ 😅
I can’t wait to keep on going with it, I hope I’ll love it as much as you do 😀
Hahaha, there are some books we somehow take more time than usual to get to… I’m not sure why. Maybe we just aren’t, feeling it, at the moment? 😂 I hope you’ll get to read it soon 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Great post, Marie! I feel like I don’t read much of series nowadays?? I pretty much read contemporaries exclusively, and those usually are just standalones. (Except for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, in which case I did finish the whole series.) But if I ever get back into fantasy (which I will someday…I hope), I probably will be hopeless at finishing the series.😂
Aww thank you so, so much Olivia! ❤ I feel like I haven't been reading lots of series either, I'm much more in love with contemporaries, but… there are books I tend to start, then realize after that they're part of a series and then I'm mad 😂😂😂
I'm certain that, if you get back into it, if you find THE series you'll love, you won't have any trouble finishing it 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
