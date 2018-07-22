I’m the worst at keeping up with series ft. 10 series I want/need to continue

I love discovering new books, I love getting into them, blissfuly ignorant that it’s part of a series (either, because I did not pay attention or because my brain just chose to ignore that fact).

Yet, it has come to my attention that I am kind of the worst at keeping up with them. Basically, I forget they are part of a series altogether, cry when I get to that end-cliffhanger, scream I need to get the new book as soon as I can, then promptly get distracted by other shiny new books and…. just, never buy it.

Then, one day comes where I suddenly remember that series I fell in love with and said I needed to continue right away and get the next book. Or my sister screams at me “what the actual f* are you doing, I need to know what happens next, get that book right this second” and obviously, because I am slightly scared, I do. (We are a happy family, I promise).

Then, if it’s not a dulology, but a trilogy, that scenario starts up again and again. What I mean here is: it takes me years to finish a series. By the way, I’m talking about series that are already released, done and everything, not about the series we actually wait for a thousand years, just enough time for our bookworm memories to forget everything.

So, I kind of suck at keeping up with series, somehow. Today, in order to remind myself that I really still very much want to get to these books, I decided to take a look at my goodreads TBR and Read shelves and make a list.

Watch me make this list and promptly forget about all of these books afterwards. Oops. No, seriously, feel free to scream at me and tell me which of these I need to get to right this very second.

📚 Young adult series that are done, over, finished, but… apparently I’m late

Legend, Marie Lu

I can’t recall if Legend, or The Young Elites was my first Marie Lu book. Or maybe it was Warcross? Either way, Marie Lu is a freaking genius. I remember not being totally convinced by the world-building in that first book, but I still very much LOVED this and I apparently need to read the rest of it all because it’s terrible. In a good way. I can’t wait.

The Young Elites , Marie Lu

While I’m on the Marie Lu topic, well…. I seem to start her book series and never end them and what the heck, I KNOW I am very mad right now??? I was pleasantly surprised by that one and I think the second one is meh, the third one is incredible and will break my heart and we all know I’m totally here for this.

This Savage Song , V.E. Schwab

Shout out to Kat, my perfect book advisor for that one. Out of my comfort zone, yet I loved it so much more than I thought I would. I actually have a GOOD reason for not getting to Our Dark Duet just yet. I know how this ends because I got spoiled and I AM SO MAD. (Also, not ready to read that. But I want tooooo).

The Girl From Everywhere , Heidi Heilig

I had such a fun time reading this gorgeous and very original book. Loved the concept, the friendships, KASH. I’m very, very curious to get to the sequel at some point and hope it will be just as cool.

Illuminae , Amie Kaufman, Jay Kristoff



So…. yeah. I haven’t read Obsidio just yet. I don’t know if I am, or ever will be emotionally ready for that one, but I honestly really, really want to read it and see how this all ends. I just maybe want someone to read it with me, or be able to hide under covers all-the-time-because-me-very-scared-okay.

The Star-Touched Queen , Roshani Chokshi



I don’t know if that counts as a series, because from what I’ve gathered, the second book i sort of a companion novel? Anyway. I’ve read this book a couple weeks ago and I really had a great time with it, I kind of fell in love with the author’s writing as a whole and definitely want to give the companion-novel-sequel a try!

📚 Young Adult series that are still going on, but I need to read as soon as I can

An Ember in the Ashes , Sabaa Tahir



Is it me cheating, because that series is not done just yet? Let’s say it’s not. I only read the first book in the series and… well, it was quite something. It was intense and unique and I really enjoyed it more than I thought I would, despite the violence in that one. I am really impatient to see what happens next, but I also might need moral support to read that because I feel terrible things coming on.

Warcross , Marie Lu



Basically, this post is an ode to Marie Lu and I’m not even sorry. I’m falling in love with this author okay. I knooooow that Wildcard isn’t released just yet, but WITH HOW WARCROSS ENDED and everything else I just need to get my hands on that next book okaaaaaaaaaay I am way too impatient???

Children of Blood and Bone , Tomi Ayedemi



Okay let’s continue on cheating here, because apparently I also start new series that are not finished just yet and #oops. I loved Children of Blood and Bone more than I thought I would. I was terrified because of all the hype, but I wasn’t disappointed, on the contrary. I was almost obsessed with how brilliant this was. I NEED THE NEXT BOOK now please and thank you very much.

This Mortal Coil , Emily Suvada



I recently screamed about this debut, but apparently I am not done screaming about it? Sorry? I’m not really sorry though,I just honestly wish more people would scream about this book and love it and shout it out loud. It was SUCH a brilliant one keeping me on the edge of my seat and the sequel releases this October. I usually don’t like that time of the year, but for this book, I WILL LOVE IT.

There are probably tons of book series that I am forgetting here, but my memory only goes this far and… I guess it’s best if I don’t think of more books. I might want to run and hide, because my TBR is already way too massive and I shouldn’t add more books to it overall…. Or remember more of them I have forgotten up until right now. OR SHOULD I.

Do you manage to keep up with series, or not? Do you buy the next book right away or the series all at once, when it’s a finished series?

Are there any of these books or series you’ve read and want to continue? Which one would you like or recommend me to read next? Do you have AWESOME book series to suggest that I might be sleeping on? Let me know in comments!