Personal, books & blogging Q&A with the Sunshine Blogger Award

What accomplishment are you most proud of?

This is a hard question, honestly. I think as I’m writing this, I’m kind of pretty proud of keeping up with blogging for so long and what I managed to do with it so far. I hope this doesn’t sound like I’m bragging too much because let me tell you that’s not my genre and I know I still have a long way to go. Still I’m proud of what I’m doing with this blog so far, I think.

What does your perfect weekend look like?

Hm, if I’m taking an ordinary weekend, after working all week long, I’d say reading, blogging, watching TV shows or a movie, eating great food. Yeah, I’m basically Lara Jean.

What song(s) do you have completely memorized?

I think I have to use plural, here. I have almost every song I listen to a couple times memorized?! I love song lyrics and whenever I enjoy a song, I’ll read the lyrics and I’ll know them by heart soon enough.

Which person, dead or alive, do you admire & why?

My sister is the best person in the entire earth and I admire her so much because she is just so cool and goals. Also yes that’s us, I’m on the right and she is on the left and I’m sorry it’s still not my face.

Are you usually early or late?

I’m usually early – 99,9% of the time, actually. I hate being late and I’m not a fan of people being late, either.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives?

Travel. There’s nothing like discovering new places, new cities and new people around the world. Seriously.

What age do you wish you could permanently be?

19-20 years old, something like that. Old enough to vote and be an adult, young enough still not to have to adult too much.

What is something you wish you were better at?

Drawing or any kind of artistic things. I’ve never really had any artistic abilities and I admire people like my friend Kat, having such incredible talent.

What are some (small) things that brighten your day?

Getting a sweet comment on a blog post. Good morning texts. Taking the time to get lost in a good book. Eating a piece of chocolate.

Which book has changed or shaped your way of thinking monumentally?

I could quote a ton of books here. I might mention The Hate U Give, because it’s a brilliant book that really showed me a harsh reality I did not know that much about and haven’t been faced with. It’s an important book, too. I could also mention some books dealing with mental health and anxiety that just hit me for different reasons. Turtles All The Way Down, Under Rose Tainted-Skies are the ones I’m thinking of at the moment.

Your favorite quote. 💭

“I love you. Remember. They cannot take it” (Delirium, Lauren Oliver)

What social stigma do you think society needs to get over?

There are so many stigmas around mental health and mental illnesses that I hate, especially when it comes to anxiety. People dealing with anxiety aren’t shy. They can not just get over themselves and make that phone call, face that thing triggering them, whatever it is, they can not just deal with it and get over it somehow because that’s just not HOW IT WORKS OKAY.

What’s the story behind the name of your blog?

Well… in case you’re not aware, I’m a huge fan of John Green’s books. There’s this famous quote from Looking for Alaska that I love, “I was drizzle and she was hurricane.” And books are kind of drizzles and hurricanes in your life, too.

Favourite style of a blog post to write?

My favorite posts to write are discussion posts, whether they’re about blogging or books. I just love sitting down and writing these rants or positive posts about everything else, I just love the feeling I get whenever I write discussions, like I still have so much to share. I love itt.

If you could rewrite a popular book what would you choose, and what would you change?

Allegiant , because that ending was not okay with me. NOT AT ALL.

Where do you get blogging inspiration from?

From the books I read, from the blogs I check out, from twitter and from my own little rants. From my sister, who sometimes helps me when I’m screaming a whole lot (hi I love you sorry about that). I also have a blog post on blogging inspiration in case you’re all interested about more!

Your favourite book blogger & book tubers? ( five of each )

I don’t watch booktubers at all, so I’m going to mention ten book bloggers I love. There are SO much though, I love EVERYONE so please don’t get sad if you’re not in there, my memory just probably failed.

Kat – Marta – Beth – Trang & Lashaan – May – Ilsa – Julianna – Pamela – Dezzy – Tiffany – Aimee

Damn. I did more than ten, didn’t I.

Favourite character names in the world? ( 10 at the most )

YOU CAN’T ask me that, I am the worst at remembering names?!!! Okay I’ll try. Lyra (His Dark Materials), Alaska (Looking for Alaska), Inej (Six of Crows), Mati (The Impossibility of Us).

What is your blogging routine & schedule? Do you follow an editorial calendar?

My blogging routine goes like this: writing blog posts, scheduling, pictures, everything on the weekend. I alway have a review every Friday, otherwise blog posts change on the other days, depending on my mood and inspiration. The rest of the week, I’m answering to my comments and blog-hopping daily, or almost.

What makes you follow a blog?

A feeling, really. It’s dumb, but it’s real. Obviously, the design, readability of the blog as a whole matters. As well as the diversity of blog posts. But there are tons of book bloggers. What makes me hit the follow button is when I have a conversation with the blogger and a feeling I’m going to love them and their personality, too.

Are you a writer? If so, could you give us a few of your favourite snippets of any of your WIPs?

Can you call yourself a writer if you don’t write regularly? Let’s say yes? I’ve been working on this WIP since 2015 on and off, so here are a couple of unedited snippets. (Run and hides)

They smiled like they could change the world, and at the time, they thought they just might. The dimples on his face reminded her of Gaulthier’s and the look he wore whenever he was going to do or say something that he was particularly proud of. Eventually, after a first false excuse of being sick and a second one of not wanting Anna to catch whatever bug she had, she stopped answering. Stopped speaking altogether, lips parched, face wet from tears. She was a mess all over again and she did not want to see anyone or anything. The world was a lie and she was living in it.

More about my WIP

What is the next goal you are striving for in blogging?

My ultimate goal is to be chill, but let’s face it, that’s hard. So instead I’m going to mention a couple of my blogging goals, which are : host blog tours for big publishers and big books (dream), be featured in a bookish media somehow, I’m not going to lie, getting more physical ARCs would be a dream for an international blogger like me, too. I’m kind of thriving to be a big book blogger that people recognize and talk about, but that’s me dreaming of famous times hahaha.

