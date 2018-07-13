Bullet Point-Review: The Impossibility of Us, Katy Upperman

If you’re looking for the perfect summer read, contemporary friends, this is it, right here.

The book

Katy Upperman, The Impossibility of Us, Published by Swoon Reads, July 31st, 2018.

The last thing Elise wants is to start her senior year in a new town. But after her brother’s death in Afghanistan, she and her mother move from San Francisco to a sleepy coastal village. When Elise meets Mati, they quickly discover how much they have in common. Mati is new to town too, visiting the U.S. with his family. Over the course of the summer, their relationship begins to blossom, and what starts out as a friendship becomes so much more. But as Elise and Mati grow closer, her family becomes more and more uncomfortable with their relationship, and their concerns all center on one fact—Mati is Afghan. Beautifully written, utterly compelling, and ultimately hopeful, THE IMPOSSIBILITY OF US asks—how brave can you be when your relationship is questioned by everyone you love?

I ENJOYED…



💭

The characters were incredible in this story overall, I fell in love with them right away. Elise, our main character, was well-developed , endearing, I appreciated her so much and her passions were shining through the story as well. I also really loved Mati, not only as the swoon-worthy, adorable love interest. He stood on his own with his passion, his little notebook, his sparkling eyes and jumped off the page, too.

in this story overall, I fell in love with them right away. Elise, our main character, was , endearing, I appreciated her so much and her passions were shining through the story as well. I also really loved Mati, not only as the swoon-worthy, adorable love interest. He stood on his own with his passion, his little notebook, his sparkling eyes and jumped off the page, too. The secondary characters were equally as interesting, I loved seeing each of them on the page, reacting to Elise’s new relationship and having their prejudices being challenged . It was interesting to see both Elise’s step-sister and mom dealing with the death of their husband / child in different ways. I also LOVED the neighbor that was very much adorable .

. It was interesting to see both Elise’s step-sister and mom dealing with the death of their husband / child in different ways. I also LOVED the neighbor that was very much . If I can’t personally speak on the representation of Mati, his culture, his religion overall – I appreciated it so, very much to see how Elise wanted to get to know him and these parts of him , too. It was beautiful to see her trying to get to know his culture and to understand these parts of him better, too. I loved it.

, too. It was beautiful to see her trying to get to know his culture and to understand these parts of him better, too. I loved it. I kind of expected this book to be all swoons, and don’t get me wrong, it was. Yet, it was also much deeper than that, tackling important issues such as racism, prejudices and religion. It also deals with grief. I absolutely loved how this book took me through all of the emotions while I read, from smiling and swooning to my heart breaking.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



💭

This book was told from the two POV, Elise and Mati’s. Mati’s parts were written in verse, while Elise’s were not, and Elise’s narrative took up most of the place in the book. I really liked both, but I feel like maybe sometimes, I could have enjoyed a bit more of Mati’s point of view. I really enjoyed how the verse parts were written and maybeee I could have wanted a bit more of it.

OVERALL



I kind of did not expect The Impossibility of Us to be this amazing, if I’m being honest. I think that’s because I was expecting this book to be a swoon-worthy story, that’s all. But it was so much more. Packed with swoony, adorable moments, obviously, but as well with harsher times where the characters deal, not only with their challenged relationship, but as well with their own beliefs and their families’ beliefs. Overall, if you’re looking for an amazing summer read, you definitely should try this one. I swear it’s worth it.

Final rating: 4 drops!



The biggest thanks to MacMillan International for sending me an ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, affect my opinion and this review.

Trigger warnings: xenophobia (challenged), grief.

Do you want to read The Impossibility of Us? Why, or why not? Did you read the author’s debut, Kissing Max Holden?

Do you know other stories with great, swoon-worthy romances? Let me know in comments!