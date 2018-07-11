Are we too into new releases ?

Here I am, asking philosophical questions about book bloggers’ minds. Before, I never thought about books that would, could eventually release a couple weeks, months, years from now. Unless we’re talking about a favorite author I’m following and will read anything from and am always expecting something new from, well… I rarely paid attention to books being released a long time from now.

Hell, I didn’t even know you could already add books from 2020 on your TBR on Goodreads.

Well…. now I know and it has ruined my life. I even made a brief mention of that in the things I’m thankful for, when it comes to book blogging, but to be honest, if I’m half happy to have incredible books to look forward to, it also has ruined my life. (in a way. let’s not be overdramatic. but I am. TOO MANY BOOKS).

There is something thrilling about adding books that aren’t released, hell, adding books that just have a small blurb and don’t even have a cover, don’t even have a TITLE YET. I did that for Wildcard because I loved Warcross so very much, for instance. There’s something amazing about expecting a book that much and finding out about it, little by little, title, book cover, full synopsis and so on.

There isn’t much that makes me this thrilled. Or maybe getting a new book in the mail, that does the trick, too.

I have started noticing, especially since 2018 started, that I get really focused on new releases. When I’m talking about new releases, I am talking about books releasing this year. Then about books being released in the next year, the year afterwards and so on. It’s like, whenever I’m asking myself “which book should I get?”, I get a thousand ideas and, without realising it, I have quoted mostly books that have been released in the current year.

I guess it’s because people talk about these books so much. They hype them up, they read it as ARCs, they read it as soon as they are released and they are everywhere. In a way, it’s incredible and I am all for this. Hyping up books is a book blogger’s responsibility – sort of? We do it because we love it, though. Getting in all the pre-orders, contributing to first-week sales and so on is good, it’s GREAT even, it does wonders for the author. I am not criticizing that at all, I am ALL for this.

But I just really want to remember the old books, too.

(brb crying because this GIF is terrible)

The ones that have been sitting on my TBR for a thousand years and that I never got to, because they’re from 2016 and that’s light-years away and somehow my mind has forgotten that time, and that book existed. Blinded by the new releases, somehow. Blinded by everyone getting ARCs of amazing books I compulsively add to my TBR because they sound amazing and end up anticipating.

I also know I read most new recent releases, because I don’t want to be out of the loop. I don’t want to miss out on the next big thing, the book everyone is currently talking about. I have massive fear of missing out, okay.

Yet, I have also been missing out on old, hyped books *six of crows hello*, because there are so many books, I just didn’t have the time, or took the time to.

So how do you balance things out? How do you know if you’re focusing your attention on new releases or old releases? How the hell do you face the fear of missing out?

Doing the Beat The Backlist Challenge helps me, and I think I’m doing fairly okay with it overall – but when I look at my book ratio, I have read my share of 2018 releases already, as much or even more than I’ve read older books. It’s so easy to get distracted by new releases, by trying to get the latest ARCs that sound incredible, by trying to be part of the hype, at this very moment and forget about the hype you’ve missed two years ago.

To be honest, I just want to be able to do the “right” thing, to be a “good” book blogger by equally hyping up new books and getting old releases on your radars, too. But I guess finding good balance for that is impossible – and what matters the most anyway is that I try and read whatever the hell I want to and feel like reading at the moment.

Me to me. I have a complicated brain okay.

So I thought I’d finish this small rant by a LIST, because everyone loves lists and hates me for adding books to their TBRs. In keeping with this blog post and idea overall, here are some…

New releases I want to get to as soon as I can

a.k.a me adding books to your TBR that don’t release until 2019 at least, you’re welcome.

Clones and prestigious school setting = I AM HERE FOR THIS OKAY.

THAT COVER + everything looks amazing about this okay.

This is blurbed as Project Runway meets The Wrath and The Dawn and WHAT.

I loved Always Never Yours and I’m here for thiiiiiiiiis.

“Old” books I still haven’t read that I really want to read

a.k.a books prior from 2018 because apparently it’s already “old”.

I know. My sister said she is going to get me that one soon SO I AM EXCITED.

I want this one because it sounds amazing and also because Kat recommended it and I trust her 200%.

This sounds SO cool and that cover, I’m in love.

I NEED AND WANT to read all of this author’s books because I’m certain I would love them.

Do you find yourself reading more new releases (books from this year), older releases or a little bit of both? How do you balance things out – if you manage to do so?

What are some new releases you want to get to as soon as you can? And some oldest books you’d love to read?! Let me know in comments!