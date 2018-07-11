Are we too into new releases ?

Here I am, asking philosophical questions about book bloggers’ minds. Before, I never thought about books that would, could eventually release a couple weeks, months, years from now. Unless we’re talking about a favorite author I’m following and will read anything from and am always expecting something new from, well… I rarely paid attention to books being released a long time from now.
Hell, I didn’t even know you could already add books from 2020 on your TBR on Goodreads.
Well…. now I know and it has ruined my life. I even made a brief mention of that in the things I’m thankful for, when it comes to book blogging, but to be honest, if I’m half happy to have incredible books to look forward to, it also has ruined my life. (in a way. let’s not be overdramatic. but I am. TOO MANY BOOKS).
There is something thrilling about adding books that aren’t released, hell, adding books that just have a small blurb and don’t even have a cover, don’t even have a TITLE YET. I did that for Wildcard because I loved Warcross so very much, for instance. There’s something amazing about expecting a book that much and finding out about it, little by little, title, book cover, full synopsis and so on.
There isn’t much that makes me this thrilled. Or maybe getting a new book in the mail, that does the trick, too.
I have started noticing, especially since 2018 started, that I get really focused on new releases. When I’m talking about new releases, I am talking about books releasing this year. Then about books being released in the next year, the year afterwards and so on. It’s like, whenever I’m asking myself “which book should I get?”, I get a thousand ideas and, without realising it, I have quoted mostly books that have been released in the current year.
I guess it’s because people talk about these books so much. They hype them up, they read it as ARCs, they read it as soon as they are released and they are everywhere. In a way, it’s incredible and I am all for this. Hyping up books is a book blogger’s responsibility – sort of? We do it because we love it, though. Getting in all the pre-orders, contributing to first-week sales and so on is good, it’s GREAT even, it does wonders for the author. I am not criticizing that at all, I am ALL for this.
But I just really want to remember the old books, too.
(brb crying because this GIF is terrible)
The ones that have been sitting on my TBR for a thousand years and that I never got to, because they’re from 2016 and that’s light-years away and somehow my mind has forgotten that time, and that book existed. Blinded by the new releases, somehow. Blinded by everyone getting ARCs of amazing books I compulsively add to my TBR because they sound amazing and end up anticipating.
I also know I read most new recent releases, because I don’t want to be out of the loop. I don’t want to miss out on the next big thing, the book everyone is currently talking about. I have massive fear of missing out, okay.
Yet, I have also been missing out on old, hyped books *six of crows hello*, because there are so many books, I just didn’t have the time, or took the time to.
So how do you balance things out? How do you know if you’re focusing your attention on new releases or old releases? How the hell do you face the fear of missing out?
Doing the Beat The Backlist Challenge helps me, and I think I’m doing fairly okay with it overall – but when I look at my book ratio, I have read my share of 2018 releases already, as much or even more than I’ve read older books. It’s so easy to get distracted by new releases, by trying to get the latest ARCs that sound incredible, by trying to be part of the hype, at this very moment and forget about the hype you’ve missed two years ago.
To be honest, I just want to be able to do the “right” thing, to be a “good” book blogger by equally hyping up new books and getting old releases on your radars, too. But I guess finding good balance for that is impossible – and what matters the most anyway is that I try and read whatever the hell I want to and feel like reading at the moment.
Me to me. I have a complicated brain okay.
So I thought I’d finish this small rant by a LIST, because everyone loves lists and hates me for adding books to their TBRs. In keeping with this blog post and idea overall, here are some…
New releases I want to get to as soon as I can
a.k.a me adding books to your TBR that don’t release until 2019 at least, you’re welcome.
Clones and prestigious school setting = I AM HERE FOR THIS OKAY.
THAT COVER + everything looks amazing about this okay.
This is blurbed as Project Runway meets The Wrath and The Dawn and WHAT.
I loved Always Never Yours and I’m here for thiiiiiiiiis.
“Old” books I still haven’t read that I really want to read
a.k.a books prior from 2018 because apparently it’s already “old”.
I know. My sister said she is going to get me that one soon SO I AM EXCITED.
I want this one because it sounds amazing and also because Kat recommended it and I trust her 200%.
This sounds SO cool and that cover, I’m in love.
I NEED AND WANT to read all of this author’s books because I’m certain I would love them.
Do you find yourself reading more new releases (books from this year), older releases or a little bit of both? How do you balance things out – if you manage to do so?
What are some new releases you want to get to as soon as you can? And some oldest books you’d love to read?! Let me know in comments!
28 thoughts on “Are we too into new releases ?”
I relate to this so much! Lately, I’ve found that I’ve been way too focused on new releases and got into the habit of reading new releases very quickly. Doing the Beat the Backlist challenge also helps me to keep track of backlist books and it’s incredibly helpful. I need some recommendations for backlist books because I’m starting to feel slumpy because I’ve run out of new releases I’m interested in…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m so glad you can relate to this. It’s so easy to focus on new releases, as they’re what everyone currently talks about.
I’m also trying to do the beat the backlist challenge and doing my best haha, I think I’m on track and it’s good to fix ourselves a little goal, to try and read more backlist books 🙂
I’m sorry to hear that you’ve been feeling slumpy I hope you’ll find new books that interest you soon – can I be of any help? What kind of books would you be looking for? 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say yes the book blogging community seems to focus a lot on new releases. I have a couple arcs in my queue right now but I think I might take a break from them after I’m done, because there are sooooo many older books I want to still read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh same here, there are so many older books I still want to get to. I guess we all need to try and find the right balance for us and focus on what we really want to read at the time, too 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Ooh, nice post! This question has been bothering me since I started to actively participate in the bookish community. I used to have some books on my TBR that were already published and a few years old but nowadays, half of me is busy anticipating the newer releases and the other half of me is worried I am not actually reading the books I wanted to read for a while.
It’s a tough situation to be in because I want to read all the books. So, totally glad that you also face the same problems, well, glad and relieved. I was wondering if I was one of the very few.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel EXACTLY the same way, I’m so glad I’m not the only one. Half of me is wants to get all the new books and is anticipating all of them, while the other half just wonders why the heck I keep adding 2020 books on my TBR while I haven’t read some from 10 years ago hahaha.
So you’re definitely not alone ❤ ❤ I think it's good to try and find what we really want to read, and to try and browse our goodreads shelves, shelves, books overall for older releases we might have forgotten, but still really want to read 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I have a horrible habit of buying new releases and then not reading them for a long period of time. I’m pretty sure it’s because I’m not a big fan of paperbacks but I’m sure it has something to do with wanting to own a book a soon as possible. I think I’ve created a decent enough system with my TBR pile (a physical pile of 6 to 8 books that I will be reading next) that I mix the newer releases that make my blog more interesting and the backlisted books I’ve owned for 750 years.
But yeah, I hear you, I’m excited about books that don’t have covers and barely a blurb that won’t be released until 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH I get that feeling – I really sometimes want to get my hands on a book as fast as I can haha, I can’t help it. Thankfully I manage to keep that need under control, most of the time, otherwise my book budget would be insane haha.
I think it’s amazing that you manage to do a TBR like that, it’s such a great idea 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment and for sharing your thoughts on the topic ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m little bit both! I’m among those bloggers who are too occupied with books they bought or received from authors, as part of tour, or via Netgalley. There is little time for reading all new releases. I have list of many famous books that many might have read ages ago but I haven’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes there is not enough time to read all the books we want, it’s frustrating haha. I think making a list to remember these old books we really want to read it a GREAT idea 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a really thoughtful discussion post!
I find it difficult to achieve a balance between reading new releases and reading backlist books, primarily because it feels harder to get people hyped about backlist books whereas with new books everyone knows about them and is reading them at the same time so wants to chat and engage. Although numbers and engagement aren’t *everything* in the world, I find it’s really noticeable when you post a review of a new release vs. a review of an older book, and it’s not about the numbers so much as it being hard to share the love for a backlist book if no one seems to be engaging with discussions of it – it feels a bit like shouting into the void then!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you so much, Emma, so happy you enjoyed this post ❤
I completely get your point here and I so agree. I have noticed that new releases and recent books get most of the love, while backlist titles may not get as much engagement or discussions as them. It makes me a bit sad and I wish we could do something about it, but alas I guess that's how it is, people like to engage with book they have been hearing of the most lately I wish there was a magical solution for that haha 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Emma! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always felt as if I was a bad reader for not having the famous “release in 2019/2020 etc” shelves on Goodreads. I tend to try to read old releases and new ones, at least the ones which just came out and I am doing fine for now! I am still reading rather old books because I love to be up to date with everything and I don’t want to miss anything. But I really feel pressured into having to check what’s going to come out next, to always know everything. Like, Cassandra Clare is my favourite author and I always feel stupid if I don’t know what she has planned for the next few years… Which is stupid! I feel the same on bookstagram because people ask me a lot of questions and it feels as if I’m supposed to know everything, when sometimes I don’t. ANYWAY I meant that yes, I manage to read both, old and new releases, but it always stresses me out to know what’s going to come out too early! (And great post as always Marie but you aren’t my favourite blogger for nothing!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I felt that way, too – I only recently added these 2019 – 2020 shelves on my goodreads when I realized I couldn’t and wanted to keep track on these releases, too. I think that makes me really a book blogger for that haha, I just get excited for books with no cover and just a blurb. I hate and love it as well haha.
I understand – well I can imagine with your astonishing reach on instagram, the questions you can get. Yet we can’t follow it all, we’re already doing our very best to keep up with what we’re reading, there is nothing wrong with not knowing everything. I know I feel frustrated when I don’t feel “in the loop” either, but… we can’t know everything. I wish I could stop pressuring myself about this for sure.
Aw Clara, this honestly means SO much to me, especially coming from you, you’re so incredible and definitely a bookish role model with everything you do on instagram. Thank you ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel like a black sheep in the blogging community because I don’t care about new releases. I don’t review ARCS and generally don’t know what’s coming out soon. Out of the 52 books I’ve read this year, 2 of them were released in 2018. Sometimes I’m sad about missing out on the latest excitement, but I also don’t like the pressure of keeping up with new releases. There are a lot of brilliant older books in the world. I’m happy with the way I do things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
honestly, I WANT to be just like you haha. Sometimes there’s tons of pressure (coming from me, myself and I haha, I’m like that) to know everything that’s being released and to feel in the loop overall. I think it’s fantastic to focus on older books too and there are so many books out there that are a bit forgotten. That makes me sad and I really need to try better. ❤
Thank you so mch for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
AAAH! You decided to write the post we talked about 😀 As you already know, I think that new releases aren’t all they are made out to be sometimes. Of course there are books I want to get to right away (and your post just added The Similars and The Blood of Stars to that list), but overall I enjoy reading “older” books every now and then. I sometimes need for expectations to have died down a little and not everyone to scream at me about how amazing/not great a book is at the same time.
Also, I am so happy you continue to trust in my bookish judgement haha It’s an honor to be in that circle of trust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES all thanks to you, you inspired me, Kat, thank you again for that!! ❤ ❤
I'm SO glad I added these books to your TBR – they sound fascinating, I'm already in love haha.
I'm with you – sometimes I need for expectations to die down a little bit (look at me reading SoC only now, haha). Yet sometimes, it's hard to wait, because I feel like I need to be "in" and to read the latest releases, too. It's frustrating haha.
ALWAYS, your bookish judgment is one of the BEST! ❤
Thank you so, so much Kat! ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I definitely read way more new releases than old releases. I have a hard time letting myself read backlist books, or even books from a few months ago, because I have so many upcoming releases that I want to read and I worry that I’ll somehow be wasting my time on backlist titles even though there is of course nothing wrong with reading backlist books! I think part of it is that bloggers and other influencers pretty much only talk about newly released or upcoming books, so it can make you feel like you’re falling behind if you dare to spend time on backlist books. I for sure need to get better at allowing myself to read backlist books and not worrying about not reading as many new releases, because the books will always be there once they’re out, so there’s no need to worry, in reality. It is just hard sometimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s EXACTLY it, I feel like I’m falling behind if I spend a little time reading backlist titles. Even if there are some pretty incredible backlist books I’m missing out on. I need to make more of an effort and somehow balance that new/old releases better, despite the pressure I feel about it sometimes.
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤ I hope you'll allow yourself to do that as well, we can encourage each other haha ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really try to do both!! I have a lot of books that I already own (I think I own like 70 – most are eBooks), so I try to alternate between one of those and then either an ARC or a book that just came out that I need to buy and read right now. I think I’m “pretty” successful at doing this…at least in the last little while! It can be so hard though. And it’s so easy to request too many ARCs so that all you’re reading is ARCs, or get too caught up in all the amazing-looking books coming out soon!
I do find, though, that as a book blogger it’s easier to have conversations about the older books. I tend to get more comments on reviews of books that have been around awhile, which makes total sense since more people have had a chance to read them. So, that’s a nice benefit for reading/reviewing the older books.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s so amazing – I really want to try and do that as well, balance everything better. I have a lot of old releases to read and that I want to read, but I know I tend to buy new releases too, because I’ve heard so much and I am too curious not too hahaha. 🙂 I’m so glad you have a rhythm that works out, that’s my goal someday 😀
Oh really that’s so interesting! I feel like new books get more people interacting and commenting, but I guess it depends on blogs and our audience, too? It’s definitely great to see that old books still interest people 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes we are..
Great post 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you so much! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
great post!! honestly, i feel like i wasn never this interested in New Releases before i started blogging?? back then life was easy and i would just read whatever i wanted, and most of the time i wasn’t even aware when a book was published or what publisher it was from. and now??? it’s almost more important than a blurb when talking abt books??? i think that, like u said, a lot of it comes from us reading arcs and ppl generally hyping up UPCOMING books, but also just te sheer amount of books being published lately? i mean, i dont rly have numbers to compare lmao but i kinda feel like we’re getting A Lot these days and more importantly, it’s all good?
and yeah, how can one focus on backlist books when there’s just SO MUCH coming out every tuesday???? :<<<<
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES YES YES that’s EXACTLY it – I wasn’t aware of all the books before and now I’m drowning in new releases and most anticipated reads and it’s a whole NEW world opening up haha.
I also feel the same way – or maybe it’s just because we are more “into” it all, book publishing and everything, because we’re book bloggers, maybe we pay more attention to it all, but I feel like there are SO MANY INCREDIBLE BOOKS everywhere and my TBR will crush me haha.
The bookish struggles are endless haha. 😛
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Anna!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
That’s true! I mean we all like new books but the tendency is that you have to read everything that’s new and then you have no time to read the older releases… I think balancing will be good because they are a lot of good books that are old 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES definitely – I think finding the right balance is great and it’s definitely my goal – I know there are so many books I want to read that have been released already. Just need to focuuus and not get distracted by new books haha. 😛
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLike