Hello guys! HELLO JULY! No, no I’m not excited at all…but summer is here! Holidays are coming! Yeah…I’m a bit excited all right. How are you guys? Was June as intense as it was for me? Work was crazy but I had the chance to spend a couple of days in Bordeaux so yaay! I really need to stop with the exclamations points…

Anyway, I’m back today with a pretty awesome tag from the lovely Michelle @ Writing Hufflepuff, it’s called : The Book Aesthetics Tag. You really should do it because even if I spent AGES on this post, I had so much fun doing it. So let’s dive in, shall we?

FAVORITE BOOK OF THE YEAR The year isn’t over, we’re only halfway through but for now I think I’ll go with In Search Of Us. It was a great surprise since I didn’t have any big expectations and I just really liked it. The story was emotional and well-written. The characters were A+. Put it on your TBR, you’ll love it I promise!

A CHARACTER YOU RELATE TO A LOT

Hard question! There’s a bit of me in every book character but I think the one I really related to was Isla from Isla and the Happily Ever After. I read that a lot of people had a hard time with her or the book I don’t know but for me she’s a romantic and I sympathized with her struggle to break out of her bubble.

A CHARACTER YOU LOOK UP TO I don’t even have to think about it, the answer here is obvious and it’s Hermione (from Harry Potter if you lived in a cave the last 30 years…). She’s smart, brave and loyal. We need more strong female character like her! AN UNDERRATED GEM

Nothing Left to Burn, I don’t think we talk about this book enough! It’s a compelling, dark and fascinating story. I loved the complex main character and the unique writing style. Give it a try, you’re in for a thrilling ride!

A CHARACTER THAT DESERVES MORE LOVE Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl! Yeah, I know she’s real pain in the ass but hell she’s smart, ambitious and don’t take bullshit from anybody. Sometimes, when facing a hard situation, we really should ask ourselves : what would Blair Waldorf do?! AN UNDERRATED OTP Mmh…I’m thinking about Cress and Thorne from The Lunar Chronicles. I have the feeling that the books are more focused on Cinder & Scarlet’s relationships and it’s sad because I really like Cress and Thorne. She’s shy, he’s funny, they’re just so cute together!

What did you think of my answers? Anything in common?

Do you enjoy making aesthetics ? Do they make you want to read those books a bit more ?

Let’s chat in comments 💬