Hello guys! HELLO JULY! No, no I’m not excited at all…but summer is here! Holidays are coming! Yeah…I’m a bit excited all right. How are you guys? Was June as intense as it was for me? Work was crazy but I had the chance to spend a couple of days in Bordeaux so yaay! I really need to stop with the exclamations points…

Anyway, I’m back today with a pretty awesome tag from the lovely Michelle @ Writing Hufflepuff, it’s called : The Book Aesthetics Tag. You really should do it because even if I spent AGES on this post, I had so much fun doing it. So let’s dive in, shall we?

FAVORITE BOOK OF THE YEAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The year isn’t over, we’re only halfway through but for now I think I’ll go with In Search Of Us. It was a great surprise since I didn’t have any big expectations and I just really liked it. The story was emotional and well-written. The characters were A+. Put it on your TBR, you’ll love it I promise!

A CHARACTER YOU RELATE TO A LOT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hard question! There’s a bit of me in every book character but I think the one I really related to was Isla from Isla and the Happily Ever After. I read that a lot of people had a hard time with her or the book I don’t know but for me she’s a romantic and I sympathized with her struggle to break out of her bubble.

A CHARACTER YOU LOOK UP TO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I don’t even have to think about it, the answer here is obvious and it’s Hermione (from Harry Potter if you lived in a cave the last 30 years…). She’s smart, brave and loyal. We need more strong female character like her!

AN UNDERRATED GEM

 

Nothing Left to Burn, I don’t think we talk about this book enough! It’s a compelling, dark and fascinating story. I loved the complex main character and the unique writing style. Give it a try, you’re in for a thrilling ride!

A CHARACTER THAT DESERVES MORE LOVE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl! Yeah, I know she’s real pain in the ass but hell she’s smart, ambitious and don’t take bullshit from anybody. Sometimes, when facing a hard situation, we really should ask ourselves : what would Blair Waldorf do?!

AN UNDERRATED OTP

 

Mmh…I’m thinking about Cress and Thorne from The Lunar Chronicles. I have the feeling that the books are more focused on Cinder & Scarlet’s relationships and it’s sad because I really like Cress and Thorne. She’s shy, he’s funny, they’re just so cute together!

What did you think of my answers? Anything in common?

Do you enjoy making aesthetics ? Do they make you want to read those books a bit more ?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

27, French, Communication. Part-time blogger, books & tv shows addict, food lover, traveler. 📚📺🍣🌎

26 thoughts on “The Book Aesthetics Tag

  3. YES!! Blair Waldorf, the iconic Queen B ❤ I never read the books, but I absolutely loved the TV show 🙂 Hermonie is also a character I look up to a lot. She's fiercely loyal and wonderfully kind and smart. She's been my role model for who knows how long haha. I've never read Nothing Left To Burn, but the pointe shoes photo really caught my eye. Is it about ballet? I also finished reading the Lunar Chronicles series recently, and yes! 100% agree that I need more Cress and Thorne in my life ❤ Thorne is seriously so much like Flynn Ryder, and I love it.

    Great post Nyx ^_^

    1. Queen B ❤️ Glad I’m not the only one thinking she deserves more love! Well…she’s as fierce in the books as she is in the tv show 😉 Oh yes, Hermione is the perfect role model. I think every girl should look up to her 😊 About Nothing Left To Burn, it’s not actually focused on ballet. The main character used to dance, and her little sister still does. If you’re looking for an intense read, you should give it a try! 🙂 Cress & Thorne are making such an adorable couple 😍 Thank you so much Tiffany, thanks for stopping by 😘😘

    1. Thank you so much! 😘😘 Yeees, Hermione is the best. She’s brave and fierce and well…I just love her! 😁 Right?! Cress & Thorne are SO adorable 😍

  9. YAAS so agree that Blair could always use more love (gossip girl is my everything *ahem* chuck *ahem* did I say chuck?) also LOVE Thorne and Cress from the lunar chronicles and actually said he would be my fictional date in my latest tag 😋great post loved all the aesthetics!!

  12. LOVE your aesthetics and answers! Cress and Thorne’s relationship is definitely underrated, which is such a shame because I love them so much?? They’re probably my favourite ship, though I really do ship Cinder and Kai a lot as well… Now I want to reread the series 😛

    1. Thank you so much! 😘 YEES! We need more Cress & Thorne! Between them and Cinder & Kai, we’ve been blessed with such great couples 😍 Oh my…I also want to re-read the whole series now 🙈🙈

  13. Oh these are gorgeous aesthetics Nyx. 🙂 I especially love the one for Isla and the Happily Ever After because it just makes me want to travel. Also I definitely agree with your answer for the last question. The Lunar Chronicles is one of my favourite series and Cress and Thorne are two of my favourite characters.
    Great picks, and again great aesthetics! 😀 ❤

    1. Thank you so much Beth! 😘 It took me a while but the result is not too bad haha 😊 Yes, the Isla one got a bit of a travel vibe. 🙂Making the aesthetic for Cress & Thorne made me want to re-read the whole series all over again haha 🙈

