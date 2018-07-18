How to gain followers and interactions

It’s been a little while since I wrote about blogging on here. Many people have asked me about my blogging organisation and spreadsheets and if you’re interested about that, please let me know in comments and I will gladly do something about this later on, even if it should probably take me about 5 hours to write it down somehow? (okay. like every other blogging post I do #oops)
ANYWAY, today I thought I’d tackle a kind of popular topic around the blogosphere and actually talk about numbers. As you know, I might not be a fan of numbers, because all of our lives revolve around numbers, while these definitely aren’t everything. Yet, we can’t deny the rush we feel about new blog followers, new comments in our notifications tab and so on.
So today I am sharing how I do it all. I’m definitely not the biggest book blogger out there and I will be sharing half advice you already know, but mixed up with my own experience and how it worked out quite well for me, too. I hope this will or might help you and that you will enjoy it!
How to gain blog followers, interaction and be part of the blogging community
Be consistent
My number one tip to grow a following on a blog is, consistency. It’s definitely an advice you’ve heard a lot and there’s a reason for that: it actually works. Consistency means you have to write and publish blog posts on a regular basis. It’s simple, really: if people see you putting new things out there regularly, they will maybe read one blog post, then another, slowly grow accustomed to seeing you and enjoying your content and boom, subscribing, really.
Consistency does not mean you have to post every day. It just means that, if you’re posting on your blog on a regular basis, whether it’s twice a week, once a week, two times a month, you’re out there.
Consistency does not mean you can’t and should NOT take breaks. Your mental health, your personal life and everything else always comes first.
Pay attention to looks – because looks really does matter
Have you ever stumbled upon a blog with a really colorful design – I mean, so bright you can’t even see what’s happening? Did you ever try to read a blog with the font so tiny you can’t really focus on it?
If you want people to read your content, you have to make your blog, as a whole, look attractive and welcoming. That starts with a good, not too-cluttered design, with colors or / and a writing that isn’t too bright. That continues with blog posts you can actually find – either they’re directly on the homepage or you have a direct access to all of them in a menu. With categories you can find, eventually a search bar, too. Be Monica Geller, have an organized blog, or at least design.
Have an easy follow button to find. If you’re on the free WordPress.com platform, it’s there automatically at the bottom, but if you’re self-hosted, on any other platform, make some icons to follow your blog easily, at the top of your blog or on the left / right side column. To get you on bloglovin, goodreads, social media. Make it easy. Let’s face it, people are laaaaaaazy okay.
Make yourself known in the blogging community
This advice really is… well, I could talk about that one for days, really. How the heck do you make yourself known?
Participate in what the community offers.
This means, join bookish memes (Top Ten Tuesday, Waiting On Wednesday, etc.). It’s an easy way to link back to your blog, to find new people to chat with as well. It’s easy, it’s fun and it has helped me loads when I started blogging a couple years ago. Check out this Memes Master List for ideas!
This also means, join bookish challenges: the ones that come to mind at the moment is the Discussion Challenge, that is an amazing way to challenge yourself to post something fun regularly, as well as to find other bloggers to chat with on great topics.
Do bookish tags. Tag other people, too. These are fun posts to write and allows us to get to know you and your bookish taste better. People love being tagged, too. Shout out loud and make friends this way. People are nice, I swear it works most of the time. (also if you’re looking for book tags, feel free to browse my blog and tag yourself in everythinggggg).
Don’t just participate by writing your blog post and that’s it. Engage with people. Comment on other blogger’s posts.
Write engaging blog posts
Yes, but Marie, what the hell is an engaging blog post? Spoiler alert: I have no idea. I just know that, some people write in a way that makes me want to engage with them, to start a conversation, to leave a comment, to interact, to follow them to see more of them on my timeline.
Obviously, these posts have to be cool to read. Meaning that, since I’m lazy and read a lot, I like having images, paragraphs, separators, funny GIFs, bold text and so on. Things that make reading a long blog post, somehow, feel like a walk in the park. (More about writing an engaging blog post here. #shamelessselfpromo)
Yet, if that’s obvious advice and something anyone can do, the best way you can to be engaging is to be yourself, too. Finding your blogging voice and how you want to write your blog posts, seriously, by inserting jokes, with loads of GIFs, screaming in ALL CAPS EVERY NOW AND THEN or expressing yourself with lists… it all takes time. Try it out to see what works out best, both for your following, interaction and most importantly, WHAT YOU ENJOY TO DO. (Oh, and be yourself. I know Cait‘s incredible and has a fabulous blogging voice. She’s herself, you’re not her. Do your thing)
Seriously. It sounds dumb but, if you’re having a fun time writing a blog post, it shows. Also, SHOW people you care. Ask them questions by the end of the blog post, recommendations. Invite them to comment.
Blog-hop
I know that not everyone is into blog-hopping and that’s perfectly okay. I’m also trying to be as honest as I can here and say it again, and again, and again: I am certain that I would not have what I have right now, if I didn’t blog-hop, at all. What do I have, you ask? Interactions, meaning people actually want to talk to me and that will never, ever cease to amaze me??
I wrote an extensive blog post on how to blog-hop, so I’m not going to spend too much time on that, but honestly… it sounds like a chore, at times. Maybe it is. But who said you have to spend a DAY reading blogs, or check out ten thousands? You can find one new blog every day, or every week. You can spend half-an-hour blog-hopping every now and then. Find your rhythm. To be honest, my number one tip in all this post is here: find people. Otherwise they won’t find you.
Answer to your own comments
When I spend time reading a blog post and never, never get acknowledged back, I feel sad. I am not saying you can’t take your time to answer your comments, or that you have to answer to every single one, especially if it’s jut someone saying “great blog post”, or something random like that. I’m saying that I genuinely enjoy seeing people spending time to write a comment, no matter how small or big, so I want to tell them thank you. I want to ask them more about their thoughts and start up a conversation. I want to maybe check out their blog and share some of the love back, too.
I don’t know if that works out well in order to gain followers and interaction, but I know people sometimes answer back. I know some people are happy I answered to them, because if it were me, I would be, too. And if you’re not blogging for that, for the conversations, I’m going to be honest and ask you, why?
Join social media
I have a love-hate relationship with social media, yet sometimes it works out well. People share blog posts there and you can share other blog posts, too. It’s easy (well… if you’re not like me) to interact with people there, make some new friends. You might even get traffic on your blog thanks to all of these blog-posts sharing. Also let’s be 300% honest here: social media’s taking over everything sooooo…. good to be in the loop there.
I realize that was not proper advice, so let me get started again. Twitter is GREAT if you’re a book blogger, because you’ll learn SO much, find out amazing bloggers to interact with. You can share your blog posts and share others, you can gain traffic, new followers and interaction, too. When it’s not too overwhelming, it’s fun. Remember to take breaks.
I didn’t talk about a bunch of stuff in that blog post. I could have mentioned SEO and how you can be found by search engines, for instance. I didn’t talk about Pinterest and other social media you could use to gain traffic and maybe followers. This post is long enough and I only focused on what I am actually using that worked out fairly well for me.
If you’re taking one thing out of this blog post, let it be this: blog to join a community. To have bookish conversations, to spread the love, give love to the world and it gives back. Also I’m just saying this because it’s the BEST thing about book blogging, so…
Best advice to take out of this though is, don’t be too impatient because it takes time. It’s so easy to get bummed out when a relatively new book blogger gets about 1K followers in that time it took you to get to 250 followers or something. Everyone has its own growth, rhythm and everyone has a different life behind the screen, too.
Also, if blog followers, interaction and everything else IS cool and bring on fun opportunities, (makes us feel very, very great, too, not denying it) please remember that it’s not ALL about numbers. Personally, I measure success on the great interactions I have with people and the friends I’ve made. And NOT the number of friends, either, but how incredible they are and let me tell you, you’re a bunch of awesome people.
Remember that numbers, followers, interaction and blogging does not come at the price of your sanity and mental health. It’s a hobby. Growing is great, having fun is always the best.
What do you think of my tips to gain followers and interactions? Which of these do you use? Do you have any other tips you’d like to share? I’d love to know!
Would you like any kind of other “how to” blog posts like these from me? About blogging organizations and spreadsheets? About comments, about freaking out, aboutttttttt I don’t know? Let me know everything in comments, I would love to know your thoughts.
75 thoughts on “How to gain followers and interactions”
Reblogged this on Susanlovesbooks and commented:
Thank you Marie! This is great advice!!😊
Great post! I definitely keep blogging because of the community and the people I’ve “met” online. It keeps me excited to write blog posts and share my thoughts. I also love blog hopping and visiting all my favorite bloggers – as well as try and comment on some new blogs I come across too. 🙂
-Lauren
http://www.shootingstarsmag.net
Aww thank you Lauren, so happy you ejoyed it 😀
I agree, all of the people I’ve met, interactions I have and everything else, makes me want to keep on blogging even more. That’s why I love blog hopping and comments so much – it’s so much fun and so rewarding to spread the love! 🙂 ❤
Thank you so much! ❤
Oh, reading this made my heart warm, this is such a wonderful and inspiring blog post, Marie! 💓
I love how you put an emphasis on the truly important things, like taking breaks, and taking care of yourself & making friends + interacting, instead of focusing on the numbers.
I’d love for you to write more blogging posts & I’d definitely be interested in one about your blogging organization and spreadsheets &c.! 🙂
Thanks so much for writing this, I enjoyed reading it so much! ☺️✨
Oh Lily, thank you so, SO much, I’m so happy you enjoyed this ❤ ❤
I feel like it's important to set reminders for these, to take breaks, to take care of yourself and to focus of the interaction and their qualities, instead of numbers, too. Even if we can't deny it, numbers have their appeal, too haha 🙂 ❤
I'm so happy to hear you'd be interested in that post, I might have to work on it next then 😀
Thank you so, SO much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Fab post, Marie! The SM thing is definitely key. I resisted for a while and it resulted in slow growth for a while. I’m not on Pinterest as a page yet but I’ve been hearing it mentioned a lot lately so I’m thinking of trying that too.
My personal suggestion for new bloggers is go with WP.com. I maintain my .com site to redirect to my .org site because it can be a bit tricky when you switch. Finding me via reader was how I got all of my followers initially.
It’s a huge balancing act for me. All the social stuff is so important but sometimes I just want to READ. Lol. But I’ve made wonderful friends and it’s well worth it.
Oh thank you so much, so happy you enjoyed it! 😀
I have heard that Pinterest can do wonders for a blog, but I haven’t had time and… well, energy to really focus on it so far. I hear that it’s fantastic though, I hope it will work out well for you 😀
Oh thank you SO much for sharing this tip, that’s great to know!! 😀
I get that, balancing is really hard at times, we want to blog, interact, grow, write new things and also read haha. I guess we’re all doing our best with the time we have though 😀
Fantastic advice! For probably the first year that I was blogging/podcasting I was doing it without trying to interact with anyone anywhere. Not because I didn’t want to but because I didn’t know how to go about it without feeling like I was spamming my own stuff. And yeah, the numbers (or actually lack thereof) totally showed that.
And then I tried getting people to just re-follow on WordPress and on Twitter. Which worked to an extent in that my number of follows went up but my interactions didn’t go up much. So now I just do my thing and shove my two cents into everyone else’s posts and…its fun!!
Also, if your review is positive, try tagging the author when you share it on social media. 9 times out of 10, they will retweet/share it which almost always adds follows and sees a spike in traffic on the blog. And interacting with authors is a ton of fun!
Aww thank you so much, I’m so glad you enjoyed this post! ❤
I get it, it's hard at first to interact with people, we never really know how to, or what to say, etc. Once we do though, it's the best thing ever, because we can start the best conversations and meet some incredible people 🙂
OH yes that's a brilliant tip as well – if reviews are positive, it's great to tag the author indeed, I love how I can interact with them that way or, even just get a thank you from them and get my fangirling heart beating reaaaally quickly hahaha 🙂
Right?! I nearly died the first time an author retweeted one of my reviews and it felt like being on top of the world lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
SAME here, I think I actually screamed when it happened, I was in shock hahaha
Love this post, Marie! 😀 Great tips too! I think blog hopping is a great way to interactive with bloggers and potentially make new friends and gain new followers. I try to blog up at least once a week. I need to dive back into the social media aspect of it, but with life being pretty crazy right now it’s hard to. But hopefully soon! I like your “how to” posts.
Aww thank you so much, Ashley! 🙂 Blog hopping is such a great way to meet new bloggers, friends and find out about amazing books, too. Plus it helps growing our blogs so, really, it’s a win-win for me 😛
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤
I think your tips are accurate. Great post! I need to get more consistent about replying to comments on my own blog. Instead of replying, I’ve been going to the commenter’s blog and leaving a comment on one of their posts.
Oh thank you, so happy you enjoyed these tips 🙂
Commenting back is such a great thing to do, I love people doing that so much – and I do my best to do it, too. Whenever people spend some time on my blog, I like to do the same for them as much as I can and spread the love ❤
Great advice! Thanks for sharing!!
Aw thank you so much, I’m so glad you enjoyed it 😀
omg spreadsheets and organization, yes please, I need a more efficient way of organizing my blogging life!
Aww okay I’ll try and do a blog post about it all as soon as I can then 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
this is a superb post Marie!! I’m not a new blogger but this post would definitely help those new beans. (don’t ask why I wrote beans I just felt like writing that word.)
Aww thank you so much, I’m glad you enjoyed this post! 😀 ❤ ❤
Great post Marie! I definitely agree with everything. Consistent posting and visiting/following other blogs makes a huge difference.
Aww thank you so much! ❤ Yes definitely – and visiting other blogs and chatting with them also creates great conversations and friendships so it's a win-win 😀
OMG, the actual queen of blogging is sharing her insights!?!? ❤ You are going to make so many people very happy with this post 😀 I have to agree on all accounts, because even though I don't blog-hop nearly as much as you, I think I owe my own followers to all of those points. And especially people who don't even respond to their own comments really confuse me. Like you said, why?? Why are they blogging? What for? I am so much less likely to comment on a post of a blogger I KNOW won't ever respond, because what is the point of me trying to engage when I won't ever get anything in return.
Awww Kat you’re too sweet I don’t deserve your compliments😭😭 ❤ ❤
I'm glad I'm not the only one feeling this way – I'm always looking for interactions and it makes me sad when I see a blogger never answering and/or acknowledging their comments. To each their own, I guess, but… people take a couple of minutes of their time to share their thoughts and enjoy your post, to me it's only fair that you answer or at least a simple thank you. Even if you can't get to your comments right away, because we can't all answer to everything all the time, obviously, as long as you get to it. I will never understand people who never answer, it makes me sad 😦
Oh, no no. You totally deserve all those compliments!!
I get especially sad when it was a really personal post, so you write a really lengthy personal comment and then there’s just nothing. What was it all for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES exactly – I’m always hesitant to post long and personal comments at times, then, when they’re on a blog I don’t really know that well. I don’t want to be shouting into the void for nothing, I’m always looking for a conversation… but hard to do when no one answers haha.
Thanks so much for this post! I’ve been blogging for a year and a half now and have just *almost* breached 1k, and I’ve been getting a little frustrated with myself lately. I don’t suppose it ever occurred to me how much blog-hopping could help, but that’s the #1 thing in your list that I’ve never been good about doing, so I’m going to make a concerted effort to try to focus on giving back to the community like that – and to try and stop dwelling on my numbers and start focusing on relationships, which I know will help my mental health. This is all such good advice! ♥
Oh you’re so, so welcome, I am so happy if this post could help you in any way! ❤
I feel like blog-hopping, spreading the love and meeting new bloggers this way has been the most rewarding thing I have done, in order to grow my blog, following but also in a personal way. It is thanks to this that I managed to meet so many incredible bloggers and had, still have amazing conversations every day with everyone, too ❤
I hope that you will have tons of fun meeting new bloggers and spreading the love, Destiny ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Marie, this post has some really good advice on here! It’s always so hard to break down how to increase your following and engagement! I think one thing that’s really helped me is interacting with other bloggers, looking in the discover section, and…wait for it…blog hopping! I have actually gained in followers because of that! Great post Marie! I would love to see more blogging information posts like this! I like seeing what other bloggers have to say on the subject 🙂 xx
Melina | http://www.melinaelisa.com
Aww thank you so much, Melina, you’re so sweet! ❤
I agree, it's so hard sometimes and it's even harder to find the right formula for everyone. We all are different, have different blogging rhythms and it's important to acknowledge that, too.
And YES I'm so happy that interacting with people has helped you grow and made your blogging adventure fun, too. Chatting with other amazing bloggers and spreading the love is the best thing about blogging and it helps you grow, so it's incredible ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment – I'll try to come up with an organization post next, I think 😀
This was incredibly helpful. I am about six months into blogging, and I definitely get a little bit discouraged when I see someone else who has been blogging about the same amount of time as me who has waaaay more subscribers than me. But, like you said, everyone has their own growth and rhythm. 🙂 I’ll be bookmarking this post to go back to later when I’m feeling down
Oh I’m so, so happy if this could help! I 300% understand what you mean. I have seen bloggers there for less than a year, getting to more followers than I did in over two years. It’s always a bit discouraging, at first, but we all need to remember that maybe these bloggers have more time on their hands, a different blogging rhythm, and we all are different and have our own growth. As long as we are having fun, that’s the most important 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
This is such an amazing post!💓
I love what you said about blogging being a community, because that’s so true. I wish I had learned that a lot earlier in my blogging career, but I’m glad I learned it at some point. XD My blog only started get actual readers when I started reading and more importantly commenting on other blogs. But it’s also just so fun to talk to other people who love the same things you do!
I also love to blog-hop, and it was one of my July goals to blog hop more, so I think I need to go do that right now. 😉 *clicks to read your post on it*
Also, I’d love to read any other posts you do about blogging, if you’d like to do them!
I 200% get what you mean haha, I was at the same point when I first started blogging. When I really got immersed into this, the community, blog-hopping and commenting, my blog started growing and… my love for blogging even more, because so many incredible people and books and chats and all the love. It’s the BEST. ❤
Aww I hope you'll learn some things or maybe gain some tips in my blog post the 😀 And I think I might prepare another blog post like that soon, then 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Lovely post Marie! You always make me think. I think I am okay in the design appartment. Where I lack is, I think, consistency. I try hard to schedule posts but it is something that I am not able to achieve till date and because of this my blog suffers everyt time I go on leaves. Like this time, it’s been more than a week since I last posted 😭
But yeah, other times I try to be consistent and I hope people are recognizing me 🙈
Blog hop is something that I seriously started taking part this year and yes, I can see the results. However, from the past few weeks, my blog hop time has been reduced. I haven’t even replied to my own comments yet in hope that Inwould return them all 😂
And yes, I would love seeing your organising and blogging spreadsheets 😊
You are doing AMAZING in the design department, honestly you have one of my favorite blog designs EVER, it’s so neat, gorgeous, organized and I LOVE IT. ❤
People are always recognizing you, you are memorable, don't worry about that, how could we forget you?! ❤ I know consistency is hard to manage, at times, but I am certain that you'll find a right rhythm someday and – it's totally okay to take breaks! It's important, even. I don't know how to take breaks haha.
Blog hopping is really time-consuming, I get it – as long as you find a time that works out for you, maybe little bit every day, or all at once every week or every two weeks 🙂 I'm certain that you will! ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! I'll have a post about that soon, I think 😛 ❤
Amazing post Marine! I’m always looking for new ideas/ ways to promote my blog and this was super helpful!! I will definitely be using the list with all the bookish memes and I’ve joined the discussion challenge before too! Thanks for the tips 🙂
Oh thank you so much, Jamie! I’m so happy you enjoyed it and I hope you’ll have fun with all the memes 😀
Wonderful post! I love that fine people and they will find you, I think that is the key to most of it at least as far as what I have experienced!💕
Aw thank you so much! I’m happy you agree – it’s the best thing about blogging for sure 😀 ❤
AHH MARIE ❤ Such an amazing post! I love everything you covered because it's so freaking relatable and true. I think it matters so much if a blog looks good and is easy to read. It can be sad sometimes because we might ignore good quality posts due to aesthetics, but having a beautiful blog really helps you stand out! I've been considering more about participating in book memes and book challenges because I mainly do book tags. I feel like it can be difficult to think of engaging blog topics sometimes, but I love reading book discussions so much (esp yours 😉 ) Awesome post :3
also I forgot to post but yes!! please post an organizational post 🙂 I mainly plan posts ahead of time on Google Calendar which has been helpful so far, but I’d love to learn more ❤
I might do that post very soon then 😀 ❤
Awwww thank you so, SO much, you’re the sweetest ❤ ❤ ❤
I get what you mean – I feel guilty whenever I just ignore a blog post that could be good, but sometimes the overall design or/and lisibility of it all just, doesn't sit well with me, at all
Book discussions are the best to read, I love them so much – I get it though, it's hard sometimes to come up with new topics. I believe we all have our unique voice anyway, so… we can re-use some old topics haha 🙂
Thank you!! ❤
Great post and fantastic advice!
Aw thank you so much, Tina, so happy you enjoyed it 😀
This is a great post Marie, and I agree with all your tips as well. When it came to growing my blog two of the mains that worked were taking part in the weekly memes (I used to do Waiting on Wednesday as well but now I just stick with Top Ten Tuesday, which I still really love taking part in), and blog hopping/commenting. It just gets your name out there and people will remember you, a lot of the people I follow I find from comments left either on my blog or other peoples, best way to find them I think. 🙂
Also I’d love to see more on your blogging process, and I love spreadsheets as well! 🙂 ❤
Yes that’s exactly it! Memes and especially commenting, gets your name out there and people will, somehow, remember you and come back to you at some point, too. I love that, because it’s such a fun way to grow, too – I mean, you’re showing yourself AND you’re spreading the love and having great conversations 😀
Thank you so, so much, Beth!! ❤ ❤
Well all these tips are very useful! And as you said: find people! Thanks Marie 😉
YES, finding people is the best thing to do, and it’s fun, too! 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
This is so well written and informative! As a relatively new blogger, I always have these moments of “oh what am I actually doing here??” and this definitely helped a lot! Consistency is something I’ve struggled with recently so much, but now that you’ve mentioned how important it really is, I’m going to try to improve. Kudos to you for being honest and just putting the simple facts out there. Thank you! ❤
Aww thank you so, so much Joanna, this means the world to me that you enjoyed it! ❤
I hope you'll be able to improve on that area, but also remember that breaks are totally okay and… just have fun – that's what matters the most, when you're passionate, it shines through your blog posts 🙂
Thank YOU so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
As someone who blogged for a very long time with practically no followers or engagement, I can say these are all great and important tips! I’ve found that since I’ve started engaging with the community more, especially commenting on other blogs, has really helped grow my own post engagement. I used to be super shy on the internet and was convinced it wouldn’t matter, but after a few months of doing most of the things you suggest here, I can say it does, and honestly, it’s a lot more fun to blog with blogging friends than it is to drum out posts that get no engagement and not talk to anyone or get to know people.
The only thing I don’t think I do or am good at on here is social media. I’ve been experimenting with Instagram, but I definitely lack consistency there and that is certainly a key aspect of gaining engagement and followers. I’ve also tried Twitter and though I have a good number of followers there, I’ve never gotten a response on any of my posts. Social media outside of blogging can just be so big and unpredictable that it’s hard to know how to engage with it and promote yourself sometimes.
This is such a great post with really great advice!
I am so, so happy to hear that chatting and commenting on other bloggers’ posts has helped you ❤ It is probably THE tip I'd give everyone, because it helps grow your engagement and it really is a lot more fun to blog with friends and have conversations this way.
I was also kind of shy and afraid to leave comments on anyone's blogs, at first. Once I tried it out, little by little, I was so happy to find out how warm, welcoming and sweet everyone was. It makes interacting even more fun ❤
I completely understand – if social media can be a great tool for sure and a cool way to interact with people, too, it takes a whole lot of time and consistency as well. It is unpredictable and changes so, so often as well. I love blogging much more haha 🙂
Thank you so, so much! I'm so happy you enjoyed this post 😀
This post is so helpful! Also, I would absolutely love to read a post about your spreadsheets and organisation! 😊
Aww thank you! I’m so glad this could be of help! 😀
I will most likely do a post about organization very soon then 😀
These are such amazing tips! I totally agree, interacting with other blogs is so important and also it’s so fun to talk with others as well! I also love reading posts when the bloggers personality shines through (posts where you feel like they are having a conversation with you)! I have a question about Gifs and videos, where do you find them and will they be a copyright issue? I would love to add Gifs to my posts. Also out of curiosity, how long have you been blogging for? Great post again ♥️
Aww thank you so much, I’m so happy you enjoyed this post! ❤
I agree with you, I love reading posts where bloggers' personalities shine through, they're so much fun to read and you can really feel their passion, too. These are my favorite to read 🙂
To answer your questions, I find my GIFs through a simple google search or and tumblr searches, as for copyright issues, I haven't had any issues and many, many bloggers are doing this. To be safe though, I mention where I find my GIFs in my disclaimer page 🙂
And I've been blogging for a little over 3,5 years 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Another blogging tip I don’t often see, but personally find convenient, is linking to another page. That way people don’t get lost trying to read your recommendations.
I love you gifs! I recognize some of the actors, but not where they’re from.
Oh I agree – I always link my reviews and books I’m talking about to their goodreads pages or my review pages. It’s important for people not to get lost in any blog haha and to keep track of all of your recommendations for sure 🙂
Thank you so much! I’m glad you enjoyed it 😀
Oh no you said the magic word… “spreadsheets”
I’d love to see any organisational tips and tricks you’re willing to share, especially if they involve spreadsheets. Because at this point I can probably list Microsoft Excel as a hobby. Because I have a lot of really normal, exciting hobbies.
I didn’t know that spreadsheet was a magic word… good to know hahaha 😛
I will definitely do a post about my blogging organization and everything soon 😀
Consistency is key, for sure! I have been away for a bit, and although there have been posts going up on the blog, I haven’t been available for the responses. I do have a lot of regular followers who pop in, but I do notice when I don’t go around and comment myself, my views do drop a bit. On the other hand, I did need to take a little break, so I am good with that! This is a really informative post. Thanks so much! 🙂
I feel like it’s important, even if it is a bit sad to see our views drop, to take breaks whenever we need it. This is a hobby after all and we should take care of ourselves first 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! 😀
*hugs all around* You’re the best Marie! I have followed the same idea of loving my interactions with people more than numbers. It’s what makes the blogging fun 🙂 Do I wish for more? Who doesn’t? :p but your post helped me a lot!
Awww thank you so much! ❤ ❤ Interactions really are so much more fulfilling and more fun, too ❤ ❤
Great post!! This was such a fun and inspirational pst and really told me a lot about blogging, even if I knew a few!!
Aww thank you so, so much, I am so happy you enjoyed it 🙂 ❤
Thank you for this useful tips Marie. I love blog hopping, I do that almost everyday haha, I love reading everyone’s blog! I do that other things you mentioned too, but I’m suck at discussion post haha. I’m just not creative, and sometimes I don’t know what to discuss, also English is not my first language so I have some difficulties in writing a really long discussion post 😂
Aww thank you so much! I’m so happy you’re such a fan of blog-hopping as well, it’s so much fun and there are just so many conversations to have, too 🙂 ❤
I am certain that you don't suck – and I get the first language thing, English isn't my first language either and writing is always a bit stressful. You don't have to write something long though (I know I always do because I can't stooooooop writing hahaha), there is no obligation! You can write something short, or maybe make a list of pros and cons, write something in an easier format so that you don't have to write paragraphs, at first. As you write on, I'm certain you will become more confident 🙂
Wow, this was such a wonderful and helpful post to read! Thank you so much, Marie. 😊❤️ I honestly really love blog-hopping and commenting other people’s posts (even though it does take a lot of time 😩) because it’s so fun to interact with the community. Thanks again for these amazing tips! 💕 (And by the way, I would definitely be interested in a post about your blogging organization and spreadsheets!)
Oh thank you so, so much Dezzy, I’m so happy you enjoyed this post! ❤
Blog hopping and commenting takes me way more time that the actual writing blog posts, if I'm being honest haha. But its so fun and rewarding to feel part of the community ❤
I'll write a post about organization soon then 😀 Thank you so much!! ❤
Great post. excellent tips.
Oh thank you so much! 😀
