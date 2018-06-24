How I avoid reading slumps (and how you can, too)

I’m going to share something that seems kind of impossible, even to me, but: I haven’t been in a reading slump for…. actually, I can’t recall the last time I’ve been in a reading slump.
🧐 Wait – what the heck is a reading slump?!
Slumps happen to everyone, whether you’re a bookworm, a passionate kite flyer or anything like that. After a while, after doing something you love so often and for so long, sometimes, we just get bored. (I know. Moment needed to gasp here, because how could we ever get bored of BOOKS?! Yet, it happens.) One day, or gradually, we just don’t want to do it anymore. Or maybe you’re just busy, just not feeling it. At all. Welcome to the dreaded reading slump.
In the three years and a half I’ve been blogging, I have encoutered thousands and thousands of incredible bloggers and I have found out that reading slump happens – also, that they seem to be one of the worst things ever to happen to us bookworms.
Yet, somehow, I’ve been lucky enough to avoid it, all this time so far and – fingers crossed – I hope I will avoid it much, much longer. So naturally, I thought I’d try to help, whether you’re feeling in a reading slump, feeling like you’re going towards it all, or just really looking to avoid it, next time you feel it lurking around the corner… here’s what I do.
Obviously, note that this is my own method and it can’t and won’t work for everyone. Okay? Okay.
🔎 How to avoid reading slumps – and not lose your mind
📚 Change it up – genres, formats etc. – keep things interesting!
I never have a massive physical TBR at hand, but I do try to have different books and I switch things up, every single time. I’m reading a sweet contemporary? I might pick up a fantasy next. Then a sci-fi. Then another contemporary, or something.
Despite being a massive contemporary fan and reading a LOT of these books, I know that, whenever I am reading too much of this genre, I get in the mood for blood, mayhem and some crazy dystopian world or something. Before I lose my love and interest for these swoony contemporaries, I’ll try and pick up a completely different book to spice things up again.
You can also switch things up between formats, like, taking an e-book, then an audiobook, then a physical copy. I’d recommend you to read the lovely post by Swetlana on 7 Ways To Switch Up Your Reading Experience on that topic, it was a GREAT post.
📚 Allow yourself to take reading breaks
I read a lot during the week. I have two hours to get to and back from work and my lunch break and obviously I am taking my time to read, read read, because, what better way to spend this time than get lost in a book?
Yet, I’m not reading every single day. I’m almost never reading on Saturdays, because that’s my blogging day. I’m not always reading on Sundays, either, because I’m usually catching up on TV shows or something. I’m usually not reading books whenever I am on holidays and travelling – well, a few pages here and there, but last year, I went on a three-week holiday and I read ONE book, where I could have read at least three. Also sometimes I just
It feels GOOD to take breaks, not to be reading all the time. Makes me even more eager to get to my next read, or to get on with my current one.
📚 Don’t be too strict with yourself – and your TBR
I’m not one of these people planning monthly, weekly, yearly TBRs. I know there are books I absolutely WANT to get to before the end of the year (*cough*The Astonishing Color of After, The Wicked Deep, Save The Date, that list is way too long*cough*). But I don’t know what I’m going to read in the upcoming month. I have a couple of books on my physical TBR, ready to be read but I never plan out to read said or said book in the next month. I’m reading whatever I am in the mood to read next so I’m like that when I can get to reading
(Also yes before you ask, that’s me when I will get to my anticipated reads. every time. ahhh.)
Important thing to remember here is to listen to yourself. Listen to what you want to read, what you don’t want to pick up just yet. Forcing yourself to read a book you’re not really feeling at the moment will only call for a bad reading experience and might get you into a reading slump.
📚 Don’t be afraid to give up
There is a pressure to read in the book community, or maybe it’s just me. I feel like, if I haven’t read a whole lot in a month, I won’t be a great blogger. I feel like that if I haven’t read this hyped book, I’m not doing great. I feel like, if I give up, if I take a break, if I’m just not that into this or that book, I won’t be okay and the world will crumble and everything else.
It won’t. I’m learning to take breaks and it works out. I’m lucky enough to have been getting amazing books and not having the need to give it up, but if something is not holding your attention enough, don’t be afraid to put it on the side for later. Or never again. It’s okay. Keeping on going might just make you hate the book, every book, yourself and this is not happening.
📚 Embrace the book blogging community
I know that, if I haven’t been in a reading slump for so long, it’s partly because of the book blogging community, making me want to read so much. Recommending so many incredible books. Screaming about incredible book releases and old and new books and just, keeping the little bookworm spark inside of me alive.
Take the book bloggers’ inspiration with you. Read their blog posts, read their reviews. Ask for recommendations if you’re “not feeling” all the books you have to read or just want something new. Don’t be afraid to turn to this lovely community, because we all will be there to help you.
I know this isn’t a foolproof method or anything else – I just wanted to share what I do and how, so far, all of this mixed up, one or the other, has helped me and has kept my bookish love alive all this time.
If you’re feeling in a slump, remember that it’s okay to take a break, too. Re-read an old favorite. Watch tv shows, movie adaptations. Look at your bookshelves, in real life, in your e-reader or on goodreads. Re-read old reviews of yours, even if it makes you cringe a little bit (I know I do). If you have a bookworm’s heart, you’ll come back to your love of books, that I can promise.
Do you get into reading slumps? What is the best advice you’d give for someone in a reading slump?
How do you keep reading exciting all the time? Do you also need some breaks, or are you a binge-reader? Let me know all of your thoughts in comments!
53 thoughts on “How I avoid reading slumps (and how you can, too)”
I don’t really get in slumps either. I can personally recommend your methos of mixing up your genre’s thats what I do and it works. I might read a couple of contemporary novels, then a fantasy (almost never two fantasy novels in a row though) throw in a mystery, or whatever and I just keep reading. Since I was a kid I have read for an hour before going to sleep. I still do that though its more like an hour and a half now. It’s habit I guess? Thanks Marie, those are some great tips!
Oh that’s so cool – we have the same reading habits haha. I usually read contemporaries, then fantasies, but I more easily read three contemporaries in a row, than three fantasies. Just how my brain is wired, I guess, haha 😀
It’s so great that you have this habit of reading before bed – I really should do that more as well 😀
Thank you so, so much for your comment, Deborah! ❤ ❤
I don’t think that I ever get bored of books, not even when I am in a slump but I get what you were saying with this post. I think I have been in slumps, but I could never put my finger on the why. I wanted to read, I liked the stories I had at my disposal, but I just COULDN’T read. Like my brain was too preoccupied with other things, my body was too tired, my life to stressful – those were reading slumps for me.
Whenever I don’t seem to be able to read books, I absolutely drown myself in TV shows haha the worst stretch of my life was when I could neither read nor watch TV. What was life even good for back then? haha
That has to be the worst feeling, when you just can’t read and don’t even quite know why. I just can’t imagine you NOT reading AND NOT WATCHING TV??? HOW did that ever happen?! I don’t even want to know hahaha
Thank youuu, Kat!! ❤ ❤
Hahahaha let’s not talk about those dark dark days!
I just got out of a massive 6 month reading slump! It was awful! I’m not even sure what brought me out of it, but I’m so glad it’s over. I’m gonna use some of your tips to avoid slipping into another one!
Oh I’m so very glad you’re out of that slump now! I hope you’ll enjoy getting back into reading and will find some fantastic books 😀
Thank you so much! I hope you’ll find this useful 😀
I think engaging in the book community really helps me when I’m in a slump. Everyone is so lovely and really inspires me to keep on reading!
Oh yes, I feel the exact same way – the community is SO great, positive and always have the best recommendations, too 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
Great post! I’m definitely in a reading slump at the minute and it can be so frustrating! I think I will take your advice and put this book aside for now and try something new 🙂
Oh I’m so sorry to hear that! I hope that the next book you pick up will be better, take your time with it all, I’m sure you’ll find that book that makes you want to read everything all over again 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Great advice! If I’m in a slump, it’s usually because I’m reading a book I don’t like. I DNF it and move on. That almost always cures me. Sometimes slumps happen because life is busy and I can’t concentrate on books. There’s nothing I can do about that except wait for things to get less busy.
Oh thank you so much, so glad you liked it 😀
I completely get that – sometimes life just gets in the way and in these cases, I guess there’s nothing we can do, but wait until it all calms down again 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Yep I am victim of this thing 😂 I get bored of books and then get bored of real life going back to books and cycle goes on.
Oh well I guess that’s just the cycle of a bookworm’s life? 😂 We can’t always be reading, either and it’s important to take breaks to enjoy reading even more, whenever we get back to it, too 🙂
Thank you for your sweet comment! 🙂
Re-reading an old favourite is a good tip!
There’s something about getting back into the pages of a book we loved that always works out, for me at least ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment 😀
I pretty much do the exact same!!
Yay! I’m glad to hear that 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
LOLOL “passionate kite flyer” Marie your posts are always quality content ❤ I can't believe your commute to work is 2 hours! That's some serious dedication 😱These are really great tips too! I don't think I ever get serious reading slumps, and I also find that I use some form of these tips to keep me motivated and enjoying myself 🙂
Awww Tiffany, thank you so much, you’re so sweet!! ❤
It's not dedication, it's just how life is at the moment, unfortunately 😂😂
I'm so glad you agree with my tips here! Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
So far I never went into a reading slump! I think it’s because I am switching genres and only reading what I want. DNF too if needed…
YAY that’s fantastic 😀 Switching between genres really helps me, too, and always makes me eager to read 😀
Thank you for your sweet comment! ❤
I always get reading slumps when I’m in school and I hate them so much! This are great tips! When I’m in a reading slumps I always try to change it up but I feel bad because I usually DNF at least 5 books before finishing (even if they’re good)
OH no I’m sorry to hear that! 😦 I think it’s important to remember to take it easy and it’s okay if we DNF some books every now and then, it’s just not the right time for them, or they’re just not the right books 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment 🙂
This is too real! I have had this reading slump for quite some time now and have not fully recovered:D
Partly because I don’t get a lot of free time either(not to mention my procrastination).
I should try to make up things soon. And I loved the idea of joining a book club. I hope that’ll work for me.🤞🏻
Oh I’m so sorry to hear that – I hope you’ll get out of this slump soon!
And joining a book club, or reading with friends is such a great thing to do as well – I hope it will help you find your reading rhythm and love again 😀
Thank you so much for stopping by! 🙂
I’ve had so many reading slumps lately because I’ve been so busy on placement and with uni, it’s hard to find the time to read a book, so I end up in a slump! Will have to remember these tips for the future!!
Oh no – that’s annoying but there are some moments in life where we can do nothing but wait, until we’re not that busy anymore to really get back into our rhythm ❤ I hope you'll find your new rhythm soon and that you'll get out of this slump ❤
Thank you so much for stopping by! ❤
I love this post; you gave out incredible tips!! 💗 I don’t really get into reading *slumps*, but it’s more like I got busy (due to school) and don’t have time to read. 😭 I didn’t read a single book for three months because of school this semester, which really sucked. (Which is why I’m trying to get back into reading and read more this summer, haha.)
I’m definitely a huge mood reader too, like you, haha! I’m not strict with my TBR at all; I finish a book and then see what I’m feeling up to read next. (It’s been working so far.)
I love your first and last points in particular! I definitely need to try switching up what I read, LOL. I’ve been reading contemporaries since forever and I have a feeling I might get bored of the genre soon. I’ll probably check out some fantasy books next. 🙂 And I completely agree with your last point; I love reading book reviews and book recommendations from the book blogging community; they always get me excited to read those books! And even though I’m pretty new to this community, I can already tell that everyone is so kind and welcoming here (including you, Marie ❤️) and this is a pretty great community. ☺️
Ahhh sorry for this really long comment, haha! 🙈 I hope you’re having a great weekend and happy reading, as always!
Oh thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I completely get that, sometimes we get busy and we just don't have as much time, or when we do have time, we don't necessarily want to read, either. It's just how life gets, I guess. I hope you'll be able to read again more this summer and that you'll find some awesome new reads 😀
I hope that switching things up will help – I know that, even if I am a HUGE contemporary lover, every now and then I will need a fantasy, something completely different to just, change things up. Otherwise I get way too marshmallowy 😂 😂
I'm so, so glad you're having a good time so far blogging – everyone is so inspiring and have the best recommendations, that's honestly a big part of why I'm not really in a slump, everyone just makes me want to read SO MUCH 😂
Thank you once again so, so much for your sweet, long comment, I LOVE IT! ❤ Happy reading to you too and I hope you'll have / had a lovely Monday 🙂 x
I’m normally not in a reading slump unless there’s something else impacting it as well (personal issues, etc.). 😅
I kind of have the same habit of changing up my genres lately – one week I’ll read contemporary and the next two I’ll read fantasy. And then there are days where I just lay in bed doing nothing (but that might be signs of depression or just me doing too much, who knows.).
I used to always trek through if I could instead of DNFing, especially if I’m already halfway or more completed (one more chapter of suffering no big deal?) 😅
I’m glad you have the same strategy as I do – I just prefer changing things up every now and then, really keeps things interesting for me 😀
And… I’m actually the same way about DNF-ing. I want to try and do it more when a book really, really bothers me, but usually somehow I power through, because I have hope it might get better 😂 😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Sophia! ❤ ❤
I got in a slump a while before and these tips are definitely useful to not fall into that place again! Great post!
Oh thank you so much, so happy you enjoyed this 😀
yup! I definitely agree with your tips. i tend to go to shorter books or graphic novels if im feeling slumpish
Ohh that’s a great tip! I’m not a big graphic novel reader, but I want to try to read more of these 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment 😀
I mix genres as well as physical and ebooks. I read every day, but there is the odd time when I decide to watch tv (not often) or stick a film on, or watch a couple of episode of whatever series I’m watching on Amazon prime. Some days I spend the whole day reading and will read a couple of books, especially if it has been a busy week at work, this becomes my relax time.
Oh it’s so great that you can spend a whole day reading – I can never do that haha, I just prefer to read my book progressively, to keep a bit of suspense and everything? I don’t know if that’s a weird habit 😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 🙂
I’ve never been in a reading slump but I totally agree with this list. I mostly read YA fantasy genre but I also love exploring other genres like Sci-fi, thrillers, historical, and contemporary. I don’t set TBR’s either. My next book choice always depends on my mood.
Aw thank you so much, Raven! Switching up between genres and listening to ourselves really helps 😀
Marie,
So, I have this weird anxiety about reading because I am always afraid of heartbreak. I try to push past it, but I am always worried the authors are going to destroy my babies’ lives in books. Once I take the plunge, though, it’s usually fun. Oh, when you mentioned procrastination, I felt relief because I thought I was the only one who slacks off on reading.
I try to give myself a weekly TBR and then I choose from within that list. Otherwise, I get overwhelmed. I have like hundreds of books to read.
How do you decide which book/genre to read next?
Oh no, I’m sorry to hear that! I’m a bit anxious about that as well, but I see things that way: if a book really touches me deeply, it means that it’s pretty amazing and… I’m all for amazing books that make me feel EVERYTHING. It’s the power of books and I love that 🙂
OH wow, a hundred?! I don’t know how you do it 😂
I decide which book to read depending on what I have available – I never have tons of books at hand, since I don’t have tons of unread books (like, at the moment, I have maybe, 5). So I choose between these ones, depending if I read a bunch of contemporaries before and am in the mood to change things up, if one of these books particularily screams “READ ME”, or I just ask my sister to choose for me sometimes 😂 😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
I’ve been pretty lucky in avoiding a reading slump too, I think mostly because I’m always changing up what genre I read. I also feel the pressure to read a ton too from the book community, which is both good and bad! It keeps me reading but sometimes I feel like I can never read fast enough to catch up with the crowd. Love this post!
Oh yes, I get that feeling, too. I feel like I’m reading more than ever, yet it never feels like enough? 😂 There are just too many books, there is no way we can ever catch up or be on track, unless we can read all day long or something. I’m trying to make my peace with it all and read the books I really want to read and, most importantly, enjoy myself and my own reading rhythm 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment 😀
This was perfect timing! I think I’m in a slump right now so I will definitely be trying all these tips!
OH no, I’m sorry to hear that! I hope these tips work out well for you! ❤
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
Ugh reading slumps are the worst, great post 🙂
They really are!
Thank you so much for stopping by 😀
I don’t get into slumps often (knock on wood), but I find not pressuring myself to read is a good way to get out of it. Just don’t force myself to read, if nothing looks appealing. Do something else for a little while. I definitely think switching it up is also good – check out a bunch of books and see if something stands out.
Yes that’s a great tip for sure! It’s so easy to get pressured to read, especially when we are book bloggers and feel like we have to be reading a whole lot. It’s important to listen to ourselves and just to, take time to do other things than reading, just to keep that love and enthusiasm for it overall. At least, I know I need it 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Angela! 😀
YES. I LIKE ONE OF YOUR LAST TECHNIQUES. just the entire book blogging community makes me want to READ and that’s why since I’ve returned, I’ve started reading more actively and just?? it’s been great. I love it!!! Also yes, I agree with changing it up. I’ve started making my tbr and I’m literally just alternating out fantasies and contemporaries. Also!! even though I still lowkey have a stack of physical arcs I need to finish, I got back into my reading slump by picking up a random book, The Forbidden Wish and I ended up LOVING IT.
THE FORBIDDEN WISH IS PERFECTION. ❤ I love this book SO much and will NEVER stop screaming about it ahhhhh I LOVE IT.
Okay, oops, sorry, getting back on topic here 😂
I'm so happy to be blogging because it just makes my love for reading grow, grow and grow and I LOVE THAT so much 😀
And changing between genres works out really well for me, it keeps things interesting 😀
Thank you SO much for your sweet comment! 😀
