How I avoid reading slumps (and how you can, too)

I’m going to share something that seems kind of impossible, even to me, but: I haven’t been in a reading slump for…. actually, I can’t recall the last time I’ve been in a reading slump.

🧐 Wait – what the heck is a reading slump?!

Slumps happen to everyone, whether you’re a bookworm, a passionate kite flyer or anything like that. After a while, after doing something you love so often and for so long, sometimes, we just get bored. (I know. Moment needed to gasp here, because how could we ever get bored of BOOKS?! Yet, it happens.) One day, or gradually, we just don’t want to do it anymore. Or maybe you’re just busy, just not feeling it. At all. Welcome to the dreaded reading slump.

In the three years and a half I’ve been blogging, I have encoutered thousands and thousands of incredible bloggers and I have found out that reading slump happens – also, that they seem to be one of the worst things ever to happen to us bookworms.

Yet, somehow, I’ve been lucky enough to avoid it, all this time so far and – fingers crossed – I hope I will avoid it much, much longer. So naturally, I thought I’d try to help, whether you’re feeling in a reading slump, feeling like you’re going towards it all, or just really looking to avoid it, next time you feel it lurking around the corner… here’s what I do.

Obviously, note that this is my own method and it can’t and won’t work for everyone. Okay? Okay.

🔎 How to avoid reading slumps – and not lose your mind

📚 Change it up – genres, formats etc. – keep things interesting!

I never have a massive physical TBR at hand, but I do try to have different books and I switch things up, every single time. I’m reading a sweet contemporary? I might pick up a fantasy next. Then a sci-fi. Then another contemporary, or something.

Despite being a massive contemporary fan and reading a LOT of these books, I know that, whenever I am reading too much of this genre, I get in the mood for blood, mayhem and some crazy dystopian world or something. Before I lose my love and interest for these swoony contemporaries, I’ll try and pick up a completely different book to spice things up again.

You can also switch things up between formats, like, taking an e-book, then an audiobook, then a physical copy. I’d recommend you to read the lovely post by Swetlana on 7 Ways To Switch Up Your Reading Experience on that topic, it was a GREAT post.

📚 Allow yourself to take reading breaks

I read a lot during the week. I have two hours to get to and back from work and my lunch break and obviously I am taking my time to read, read read, because, what better way to spend this time than get lost in a book?

Yet, I’m not reading every single day. I’m almost never reading on Saturdays, because that’s my blogging day. I’m not always reading on Sundays, either, because I’m usually catching up on TV shows or something. I’m usually not reading books whenever I am on holidays and travelling – well, a few pages here and there, but last year, I went on a three-week holiday and I read ONE book, where I could have read at least three. Also sometimes I just

It feels GOOD to take breaks, not to be reading all the time. Makes me even more eager to get to my next read, or to get on with my current one.

📚 Don’t be too strict with yourself – and your TBR

I’m not one of these people planning monthly, weekly, yearly TBRs. I know there are books I absolutely WANT to get to before the end of the year (*cough*The Astonishing Color of After, The Wicked Deep, Save The Date, that list is way too long*cough*). But I don’t know what I’m going to read in the upcoming month. I have a couple of books on my physical TBR, ready to be read but I never plan out to read said or said book in the next month. I’m reading whatever I am in the mood to read next so I’m like that when I can get to reading

(Also yes before you ask, that’s me when I will get to my anticipated reads. every time. ahhh.)

Important thing to remember here is to listen to yourself. Listen to what you want to read, what you don’t want to pick up just yet. Forcing yourself to read a book you’re not really feeling at the moment will only call for a bad reading experience and might get you into a reading slump.

📚 Don’t be afraid to give up

There is a pressure to read in the book community, or maybe it’s just me. I feel like, if I haven’t read a whole lot in a month, I won’t be a great blogger. I feel like that if I haven’t read this hyped book, I’m not doing great. I feel like, if I give up, if I take a break, if I’m just not that into this or that book, I won’t be okay and the world will crumble and everything else.

It won’t. I’m learning to take breaks and it works out. I’m lucky enough to have been getting amazing books and not having the need to give it up, but if something is not holding your attention enough, don’t be afraid to put it on the side for later. Or never again. It’s okay. Keeping on going might just make you hate the book, every book, yourself and this is not happening.

📚 Embrace the book blogging community

I know that, if I haven’t been in a reading slump for so long, it’s partly because of the book blogging community, making me want to read so much. Recommending so many incredible books. Screaming about incredible book releases and old and new books and just, keeping the little bookworm spark inside of me alive.

Take the book bloggers’ inspiration with you. Read their blog posts, read their reviews. Ask for recommendations if you’re “not feeling” all the books you have to read or just want something new. Don’t be afraid to turn to this lovely community, because we all will be there to help you.

I know this isn’t a foolproof method or anything else – I just wanted to share what I do and how, so far, all of this mixed up, one or the other, has helped me and has kept my bookish love alive all this time.

If you’re feeling in a slump, remember that it’s okay to take a break, too. Re-read an old favorite. Watch tv shows, movie adaptations. Look at your bookshelves, in real life, in your e-reader or on goodreads. Re-read old reviews of yours, even if it makes you cringe a little bit (I know I do). If you have a bookworm’s heart, you’ll come back to your love of books, that I can promise.

Do you get into reading slumps? What is the best advice you’d give for someone in a reading slump?

How do you keep reading exciting all the time? Do you also need some breaks, or are you a binge-reader? Let me know all of your thoughts in comments!