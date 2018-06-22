Mini Reviews: Restore Me, This Mortal Coil

Happy Friday friends! I’m back today with some mini reviews of my latest reads….

I’m changing things up from all of the contemporaries and reviewing some latest fantasy / dystopian reads I had. Despite appearances, I AM this kind of reader, too and… I’m loving these books more and more. Let’s check them out. Also I really tried to do them “mini” this time. I swear.



There are no spoilers in these reviews.

Restore Me, Tahereh Mafi

It has been way too long since I’ve read the Shatter Me series and… I headed into this completely blind. Thankfully, I didn’t have a too hard of a time getting back into this story, the characters and what had happened before, but… the book was a bit slow to start. I did not find right away the little spark that made me fall head over heels with the series and it took time to really kick-off.

Restore Me, rather than an action-packed book, gives us time to explore a new situation and set things up for a next, more thrilling and heartbreaking book, for sure. That being said, I still had a fantastic time with the characters – even if Juliette annoyed me, at times, I absolutely loved Kenji, as always, and Warner’s POV was fantastic to read (and his anxiety rep was amazing).

This book really kicks off in the last 50 pages or so. As the story goes on, the tension starts unravelling and things get really interesting, up until the last pages where, well, THINGS HAPPEN and turn the whole book upside down. By the last page, I was out of breath and crying because I NEED TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT.

Buddy-read this with my amazing friend Kat @ Life & Other Disasters, check out her review here!

My rating : 4 drops !

Trigger warnings: depression, anxiety, panic attack, transphobia, alcoholism.

This Mortal Coil, Emily Suvada

Shout out to my sister here: I bought her a book, she picked this one and obviously made a right choice, because once I was done with this, I was like: WHAT THE HECK DID I JUST READ?!

This Mortal Coil captivated me from the very first page, a feeling I didn’t let go of until the last page of the book. Filled with science, gene manipulation and other scientific things, this is the kind of story I thought I would have a hard time grasping and getting into and yet… the world-building was fabulous, complex and oh, so intricately put together, I just loved it.

Fast-paced, addictive, twisted and filled with incredible plot-twists, This Mortal Coil also succeeded in making me care about the characters at its heart. They felt complex, three-dimensional and most importantly, flawed and deeply human, which made me root for them right from the start. I also appreciated the attraction and slowly developed romance between the characters. I SHIPPED THEM.

ALSO HELLO what was that ending and when can I read the next book? Please and thank you very much.

My rating : 4,5 drops!

Trigger warnings: violence and gore, graphic description of medical procedures.

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?

Do you have any similar recommendations for me? Like, twisted, fast-paced books?

Let’s chat in comments! 💬