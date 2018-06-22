Mini Reviews: Restore Me, This Mortal Coil

Happy Friday friends! I’m back today with some mini reviews of my latest reads….
I’m changing things up from all of the contemporaries and reviewing some latest fantasy / dystopian reads I had. Despite appearances, I AM this kind of reader, too and… I’m loving these books more and more. Let’s check them out. Also I really tried to do them “mini” this time. I swear.
There are no spoilers in these reviews.
Restore Me, Tahereh Mafi
It has been way too long since I’ve read the Shatter Me series and… I headed into this completely blind. Thankfully, I didn’t have a too hard of a time getting back into this story, the characters and what had happened before, but… the book was a bit slow to start. I did not find right away the little spark that made me fall head over heels with the series and it took time to really kick-off.
Restore Me, rather than an action-packed book, gives us time to explore a new situation and set things up for a next, more thrilling and heartbreaking book, for sure. That being said, I still had a fantastic time with the characters – even if Juliette annoyed me, at times, I absolutely loved Kenji, as always, and Warner’s POV was fantastic to read (and his anxiety rep was amazing).
This book really kicks off in the last 50 pages or so. As the story goes on, the tension starts unravelling and things get really interesting, up until the last pages where, well, THINGS HAPPEN and turn the whole book upside down. By the last page, I was out of breath and crying because I NEED TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT.
Buddy-read this with my amazing friend Kat @ Life & Other Disasters, check out her review here!
My rating : 4 drops !
Trigger warnings: depression, anxiety, panic attack, transphobia, alcoholism.
This Mortal Coil, Emily Suvada
Shout out to my sister here: I bought her a book, she picked this one and obviously made a right choice, because once I was done with this, I was like: WHAT THE HECK DID I JUST READ?!
This Mortal Coil captivated me from the very first page, a feeling I didn’t let go of until the last page of the book. Filled with science, gene manipulation and other scientific things, this is the kind of story I thought I would have a hard time grasping and getting into and yet… the world-building was fabulous, complex and oh, so intricately put together, I just loved it.
Fast-paced, addictive, twisted and filled with incredible plot-twists, This Mortal Coil also succeeded in making me care about the characters at its heart. They felt complex, three-dimensional and most importantly, flawed and deeply human, which made me root for them right from the start. I also appreciated the attraction and slowly developed romance between the characters. I SHIPPED THEM.
ALSO HELLO what was that ending and when can I read the next book? Please and thank you very much.
My rating : 4,5 drops!
Trigger warnings: violence and gore, graphic description of medical procedures.
Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?
Do you have any similar recommendations for me? Like, twisted, fast-paced books?
Let’s chat in comments! 💬
31 thoughts on “Mini Reviews: Restore Me, This Mortal Coil”
Kenji continues to be my shining little sass boy in the shatter me series. I think he’s actually my fave?? And Warner’s anxiety was so fucking relatable ( not his situations, just the feelings) and I want more. Especially a Kenji stand-alone. Like HELL YES. PLEASE 💕
OH YES same here, Kenji has to be my favorite in the entire series, he’s just so great. I LOVE HIM. A Kenji standalone would be AMAZING?!!
I agree, it was so relatable and the rep was on point here – I really liked reading from Warner’s point of view as well.
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Yay! You’re Restore Me review is here!! 😀 I really have to agree on the great anxiety rep with Warner. And obviously, Kenji is forever our fave. I really like the idea of him getting a love interest. Can’t wait for the next book!
And I am not surprised at all that your sister has as good of a taste in books as you do!
I can’t wait to read the next book either – I’m curious to see where Kenji’s love interest will take him haha and I hope something will happen. That one deserves all the love and happiness. ❤
thank you so much! ❤ ❤
Beautiful reviews 😍
OH thank you so much! 😀
Yes I LOVED This Mortal Coil! It doesn’t seem to be too popular, and it deserves way more attention. Not to brag (but to brag) I guessed the twists in the book and was way too proud of myself, haha! XD I haven’t read Restore Me yet, but I’m not surprised that Juliette is a bit annoying. I mean…when is she not? I still remember being livid when she said “Adam” in that Warner/Juliette scene in Unravel Me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, it deserves more attention for sure, it was amazing. I loved reading it so much and WOW it’s amazing that you guessed all of the twists, I did NOT see them coming, especially that last one surrounding the main character. NO spoilers haha, but I was SHOCKED.
Haha she is a bit annoying at times, but the series as a whole still is great – I LOVE KENJI SO VERY MUCH. I hope you’ll get to Restore Me soon 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Great reviews! I loved This Mortal Coil!
Thank you so much!! Oh I’m glad you loved it – that book deserves more hype 😀
I REALLY need to stop neglecting This Mortal Coil on my shelf *SOBS* it sounds sooooo good! I’m glad you enjoyed these two, happy reading Marie! ❤ ❤ ❤
AHH YES, LILY you have to read it, it was SO good, I have a feeling you could really love it! ❤ I hope you'll pick it up soon 😀
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
Oh man I can’t wait to read This Mortal Coil now!!
I hope you’ll be able to read it soon, it was amazing! 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Nicole! ❤
This Mortal Coil sounds so freaking good? IT SEEMS LIKE SUCH A FAST-PACED BOOK, WHICH I LITERALLY LOVE. Also your bookstagram pic for This Mortal Coil is 11/10~ Fantastic reviews ❤
IT WAS SO GOOD, YOU HAVE TO READ IT?!! I hope you will and that you will love it, it’s such a great book. It needs way more hype and love ❤
And aww thank you so much!! ❤ ❤
I loved Restore Me. That ending!! I can’t wait for the next book!!!
That ending was just me screaming “AHHH what is happening?!!!” 😂 I can’t WAIT for the next book either! 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
YAY! I’m so glad you loved This Mortal Coil; that is true YA sci-fi for me. I can’t wait for the sequel in October. I love your nature pictures too 🙂
I can’t WAIT for the sequel either, I’m glad I don’t have to wait for so long?! 😂 I can’t wait to see what happens next!
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
I’m so excited for The Mortal Coil! I have it ob my shelf. When I heard “girl hacker”, I was sold!!!
Typo: On*
YAY I can’t WAIT for you to read it, I hope you’ll LOVE it 😀
Thank you so much for your comment ❤ ❤
These mini reviews are so well-written! I’ve added both of these books to my TBR; they sound amazing from what you described! 😊
Have you read Here Lies Daniel Tate? It was a pretty twisted, fast-paced, and interesting read for me, and once I started it, I couldn’t put it down!
Oh thank you so much, you’re so sweet! I’m so glad you enjoyed it 🙂
I haven’t heard of that one – I’ll have to check it out, thank you so much for the recommendation! 😀
I really like the sound of Mortal coil. Good world building and fast pace. It seems to have all the ingredients needed for a good book.
It really did have all the ingredients there. I’m a bit sad it’s not more hyped! I hope you’ll get to read it someday 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
Great reviews! I love mini! Restore Me sounds really good and I want to try it! This Mortal Coil was sooo good!!!! I can’t wait to read the next book! The characters and the ending was just amazing! xx ❤️😀
Aww thank you so much! I can’t wait for you to read Restore Me, it was really, really great 😀
And YAY another Mortal Coil fan – this book was INCREDIBLE?! I am not over it haha, I can’t wait to read the next book 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I plan to read Restore Me next month! I’m trying to get to it this month but I don’t think it will happen haha. I need my daily dose of Kenji! ❤
Ohh well fingers crosed you’ll read it next month then, I can’t WAIT to hear what you think of it – I loved it so much. Kenji is my favoriteee ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
