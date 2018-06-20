Best reads of 2018 so far – and other books we’re freaking out about

I am part of these people completely in shock knowing that it’s already mid-June. I kind of can’t believe how quickly this year has been flying by, to be honest and I’m shocked, but also really happy, to see that it’s that time of the year again.

That time when the Mid-Year Freak Out Tag is back and that time where we flail about the books we’ve read for the first half of the year, and the books we have left to read. The Orangutan Librarian, Caro @ The Book Cheshire Cat and Tiffany @ Read By Tiffany tagged me and, obviously I had to take part, but today I kind of wanted to do something different. You might know, if you’ve been here for a while, that my sister Nyx takes part in my blog once a month. For this tag, I thought it could be fun to do a post TOGETHER, something we have never ever done – despite the fact that my sister has been helping me 99,9% of the time for other blog posts. Anyway.

Here goes: our best reads of 2018 so far, surprises, favorites, most anticipated reads for the rest of 2018 and more!

BEST BOOK YOU’VE READ YET IN 2018

Marie: There are so many amazing books I have read so far this year, honestly I feel lucky, but now, I just don’t know which book to pick?! I think I might go with the amazing Emergency Contact.



Nyx: Okay…though question to start! How am I supposed to pick just one?! I’m going to go with In Search Of Us. Didn’t have any big expectations but I really got into the story! Those characters were A+!

BEST SEQUEL YOU’VE READ SO FAR IN 2018

Marie: After taking a look at my books read in 2018, the only sequel I’ve read so far is Restore Me. Did I mention I am quite bad at following up with reading series? Well, I AM okay. Oops. So Restore Me it is, and it fits the category anyway because, despite a slow start, it WAS a really good sequel.

Nyx: I haven’t read a lot of sequels so far…still, I think I would pick Restore Me. As my sister said, it was a bit slow at the beginining but hell that ending! Plus, Kenji is awesome.

NEW RELEASE YOU HAVEN’T READ YET BUT WANT TO

Marie: Ughhhhhh this question is the worst, because there are honestly so many books I want to read that I haven’t got the chance to buy just yet. I think I might go with The Astonishing Color of After and Nyx can let you know how bothering I am with that one.

Nyx: Damn that bird! I’m going to buy it for her so she’ll stop harrasing me haha! Anyway, TOO MANY BOOKS… As a huge fan of Morgan Matson, I’ll go with Save the Date. Can someone buy it for me pretty please?

MOST ANTICIPATED RELEASE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Marie: I can’t just pick one when there are about A THOUSAND?! I’d go with two, to spare you. Broken Things, by Lauren Oliver, because, well, it’s Lauren Oliver. And then there’s Hank Green’s book that I am WAY TOO EXCITED to read.

Nyx: IMPOSTORS! I needed it like yesterday… The Uglies series is one of my favorite of all time and I can’t wait to get back into it even if I’m a bit scared it won’t live up to my expectations.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

Marie: Maybe it’d be Thief of Happy Endings, because I had a hard time getting into it and really, feeling the story as a whole.

Nyx: I guess it’s Otherworld for me. It was entertaining but I don’t know it fell flat and I didn’t really connect with the characters.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Marie: Children of Blood and Bone, because I was really scared to read it (hello, hype). But WOW I so get it now.

Nyx: All of This Is True, it was GOOD! With its original format and the hype around it, I wasn’t sure I would enjoy it as much but yeah I totally did.

FAVOURITE NEW AUTHOR

Marie: I kind of want to go with Heather Ezell for that one, because Nothing Left To Burn was a fabulous work and I’m still thinking about it.

Nyx: Same as Marie on this one, Heather Ezell did a fantastic job with Nothing Left To Burn and I can’t wait to put my hands on her other stories.

NEWEST FICTIONAL CRUSH

Marie: I don’t know, maybe Elian from To Kill A Kingdom, because I LOVED HIM. I’d totally read a sequel for that book and I am not a fan of sequels, so that says A LOT.

Nyx: I don’t think anyone can compete with Peeta… Maybe Jordy from Girl Against the Universe, he was kind of adorable.

NEWEST FAVOURITE CHARACTER

Marie: Megan from Always Never Yours, because she was sooooo very great, amazing, unapologetic, bold and herself and I loved her.

Nyx: Megan from Always Never Yours, no questions asked! She was bold and funny, I loved her!

BOOK THAT MADE YOU CRY

Marie: The Beauty That Remains. I cried within the first two pages okay.

Nyx: Stop stealing my answers Marie! Yeah…The Beauty That Remains was an emotional read, I shed a few tears only two pages in…

BOOK THAT MADE YOU HAPPY

Marie: The Impossibility of Us was such an adorable read that brought a smile on my face and made me feel all. the. things. It made me REALLY happy.



Nyx: American Panda. It was cute, funny and overall adorable. It just puts a smile on your face the whole time.

FAVOURITE BOOK TO FILM ADAPTATION

Marie: THANK YOU FOR THIS QUESTION AND FOR JUST RUBBING IT IN THAT LOVE SIMON IS NOT RELEASED IN MY COUNTRY JUST YET. Sorry. I had to scream.

I’ll say, Love, Simon. YES I haven’t seen it yet, so what.

Nyx: SAME! When are we going to see Love, Simon ???!!!!

FAVOURITE POST YOU HAVE DONE THIS YEAR

Marie: I think it was when I talked about feeling validation as a book blogger. That post meant a whole lot to me.

Nyx: Hum…I really enjoyed the one where I tell you the 10 books that would make awesome movies. Hope you did too!

MOST BEAUTIFUL BOOK YOU’VE BOUGHT THIS YEAR

Marie: Emergency Contact because *flailing*

Nyx: I think my sister bought it but who cares…Eliza and her Monsters is SO pretty.

WHAT BOOKS DO YOU NEED TO READ BY THE END OF THE YEAR

Marie: SO. MANY. BOOKS. Okay I’ll tell you: Six of Crows. Oops.

Nyx: Is that an actual question? Uh…Obsidio! I’m freaking out big time!

Aaand we’re tagging:

No obligations to do this, if you’ve already been tagged, don’t want to do it or anything like that!

Do you agree with our answers? What is your favorite book of the year so far? Your biggest surprise? And the books you absolutely want to read before the year ends?

Would you like to see more posts with both of us chatting? Let us know in comments!