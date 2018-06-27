15 amazing YA contemporaries to read during summertime (or anytime. really)

Something happens to bookworms, whenever the summer comes. Most bookworms get more time to read, at least the ones lucky enough to have long summer breaks awaiting for them. Most bookworms also manage to get drawn to some particular reads around that time of the year. Usually, all the fluffiness, adorable-ness of contemporaries is being irresistible whenever the sun’s shining.
That doesn’t happen for me. I’m a contemporary reader 95% of the time (because I’m leaving some place for all of your awesome fantasy, sci-fi and amazing recommendations). So obviously, I thought I’d take the chance to throw some magnificent YA contemporaries your way, because why not.
Please note that I tried to narrow it down and to mention some books I haven’t been talking about a lot, before. Also please note that this was hard and I still have about a billion recommendations on that theme, soooooooooo ask away for more, seriously. You can. I don’t bite.
For everyone in the Southern Hemisphere currently experiencing the opposite effect and taking on warm coats and blankets, this list is for you, too. All warm and fuzzy reads to read under the covers. That works perfectly, too.
This post is lowkey inspired by last week’s Top Ten Tuesday theme, which was “Beach Reads / Summer TBR”.
YA contemporaries I’ve read, loved and are definitely perfect for summer time
– or winter time. Anytime. Just read them okay. Click on the covers to add them to your Goodreads TBR!
The Impossibility of Us, Katy Upperman
I recently finished reading The Impossibility of Us, which releases this summer – at the end of July. If you can’t get it right away, you should definitely remember to buy it. It’s an adorable romance, it has great characters and definitely all.the.feels.
Words in Deep Blue, Cathy Crowley
This was a recommendation from Kat and I’m putting it out there because that one’s the best ever. Now that’s said, I can go on and say that this book deserves all the hype. It has childhood friends, it’s emotional yet it also makes you smile, IT IS SET IN A LIBRARY OKAY and if that’s not a good-enough reason, I don’t know what you need.
Down and Across, Arvin Ahmadi
This is a 2018 debut that deserves more love as well. A brilliant coming-of-age story with endearing characters, an adventure in Washington D.C, it’s charming, entertaining and WILL make you happy. I swear.
My Life Next Door, Huntley Fitzpatrick
I will always recommend this book, because it is the perfect summer, or contemporary read. Big, endearing families, a sweet but realistic romance and a lot of the boy-next-door, yes yes yes yes.
When Dimple Met Rishi, Sandhya Menon
I feel like I haven’t talked about that one enough? It had its share of hype last year and if you haven’t read it, you should at least try to see why. I found this book really endearing, even if a bit predictable, it still was adorable and with characters you want to hug. I know I did.
Points of Departure, Emily O’Beirne
That one’s flying a bit under the radar and it’s a bit sad. A group of friends on an European adventure? yes yes yes. Diversity? Yes yes yes. Friendships and ties growing between friends, a side of romance and loads of interesting character-developement? Check, check and check.
Wanderlost, Jen Malone
So it seems like European adventures are quite popular. I wonder why. ANYWAY, if you’re looking to be taken on an adventure, definitely read Wanderlost. Great sightseeing, adventures and surprises and an adorableeeeeee romance.
Girl Out of Water, Laura Silverman
Forever recommending that one because it is so very awesome and perfect for summertime. I loved the story, the character growth, all of the characters, the adorable love-interest, I LOVED EVERYTHING about it and I wish everyone would read it.
The Probability of Miracles, Wendy Wunder
So, compared to everything I’ve shared before, that one will make you cry. At least it did the trick for me. Still, it was a very beautiful (and very underrated) book with such a great, witty main character, a lovely slow-developed romance and it was adorable.
The Geography of You and Me, Jennifer E. Smith
Jennifer E. Smith is one of the queens of sweeet young adult romances and I’d recommend this one for summertime, just because it has so many wanderlust as well. I loved the main characters here, their slow-developed connexion and it is a quick, adorable read okay.
Since I just don’t know how to stop, here are a couple more books that would be perfect for summertime….
YA contemporaries I haven’t read yet, but I know will be perfect for summertime, too
Once again, or any other time, really. Click once again on the covers to add the books to your TBR!
Save The Date, Morgan Matson
OBVIOUSLY. It was strange that I didn’t talk about Morgan Matson at all on my list above. I could have, but… I’d have to put all of her books. She is the ultimate queen of summer contemporaries, for me and I can’t wait to buy Save The Date and read it and love it.
The Other Side of Lost, Jessi Kirby
I recently found out about this book and I was sold right away. It deals with social media and how to get away from it all, there seems to be a dash of adventure and great character development -I hope- and I am really looking forward to that one.
Summer of Salt, Katrina Leno
Katrina Leno is one of these authors on my TBR that I HAVE to get around to reading, soon. I really do, because I know I’d love her books. Somehow, Summer of Salt seems perfect for me – a little bit of magical realism, an island setting, with love and family and argh I am all here for that one.
This is what it feels like, Rebecca Barrow
NO idea why this gets released in NOVEMBER because 1. it sounds like the perfect summer read – but then it will be summer in November for Australians and the Southern Hemisphere so okay, I get that and YOU ARE A LUCKY BUNCH ; and 2. I kind of want to read it NOOOOW. It’s about a band! It’s about amazing friendships! A bunch of girls! LOOK AT THAT COVER! I think you get it.
Wild Blue Wonder, Carlie Sorosiak
This book sounds SO atmospheric and gorgeous and I am all here for this, seriously. Also I heard that the main character loves marine biology and how very cool is that?! I’m getting all the summer-adorable-atmospheric and escape kind of book and all here for that one okay.
What kind of reads do you turn to, in the summer? Contemporaries, fantasies, anything and everything?
What do you think of my recommendations? Did you read, or do you want to read any of these? Do you have other recommendations for me?! Let me know in comments!
28 thoughts on “15 amazing YA contemporaries to read during summertime (or anytime. really)”
The only contemporaries that I’ve read is the Dimily series by Estelle Maskame. I need to check some of these out. Love the post!!
Ohh I haven’t read that series, but I’ve heard great things about it 🙂
Thank you so much! I hope you’ll find some new reads you love 🙂 x
Great post! 😀 I have so many of these on my TBR that I need to get around to reading. Hopefully soon! 😀
Aww thank you Ashley – I hope you will, I’d love to know what you think of them 😀
How have I only read one of these books? I agree, my life next door is ultra cute! I read it a while ago, and while I don’t remember the exact details, I do remember that I really enjoyed it! Some of these books, you have mentioned before, so I didn’t have to add them again to my wish list, but others!? I still added a good 7 books or so. I love fluff books, they’re just extremely enjoyable, and are the perfect mini escape. Great post Marie! xx
Melina | http://www.melinaelisa.com
Oh yes, My Life Next Door is adorable ❤ Did you read the companion novel, The Boy Most Likely To? It has Tim as a main character and it was so, SO good, I think you'd enjoy it 😀
Thank you so, so much for reading and for your sweet comment, Melina! ❤ ❤
I didn’t read it, but I’ll add it to my list, specially if you said it was good! I didn’t even know there was a companion novel to the story. Thanks for the recommendation! x
I didn’t know it either until a friend told me – I’m glad she did, it was such a lovely story ❤ I hope you'll enjoy it 😀
Usually i tend towards contemporaries in the summer too, but this year has a lot of slightly darker fantasy. Stuff like The Bone Witch, The Night Circus, and Reign of the Fallen. I should probably take some of your recommendations to balance it out!
Ohhh well to each their own, dark fantasy is fun, too – I have heard amazing things about The Night Circus and Reign of The Fallen, really want to read both 😀
I hope you’ll find some reads you love there 😀
Thank you so much for your comment 🙂
Thanks for the recommendations! The Other Side of Lost sounds brilliant.
It really does, I can’t wait to read it 😀
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
Thanks for the recs! I haven’t read a whole lot of YA contemporary, but I usually enjoy it when I do. SO, I’ve added some of these to Goodreads! I love witty characters, so I’m looking forward to the Probability of Miracles!
Oh you’re so welcome – I’m happy if you found some new reads there! The main character in The Probability of Miracles – damn, I can’t recall her name right now 😂 – was really great, I remember loving her! 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I think in the summer I gravitate towards contemporaries and fantasy, something fun and not too heavy. I’m really looking forward to The Other Side of Lost – already placed a hold on it at the library!
Ohh I can’t wait to hear what you think of that one – I think I found out about it on your blog, actually 😂 I hope you’ll love it 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Angela 😀
I loved Points of Departure. I wish more people would talk about it! Great list! Dimple, The Way You Make Me Feel, and Wild Blue Wonder were all really good, too.
I wish so too, it’s such an underrated read 🙂
I’m so glad you loved these books so much – I can’t wait to read Wild Blue Wonder, it sounds amazing 😀
Thank you for your sweet comment! 😀
Contemporary tend to be a hit or miss for me, but I find myself liking them more during the summer 😀 I’m trying to get into Wanderlost this summer! 😀
There’s something about summetime that just really gets people into contemporaries, for some reason haha 🙂 I hope you’ll love Wanderlost 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
I read Summer of Salt recently and definitely liked it. It was so quirky and unusual with the magic and the town descriptions. Wild Blue Wonder is on my TBR list for the same reasons as you 🙂 It definitely sounds like a me book. I hope we both enjoy it!
Ohhh, well you have me even more curious about Summer of Salt now. I can’t wait to read it 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Mel! ❤ ❤
Ooh!! So many recs, you are just making my life hard, I have been trying to read more contemporary and you just threw so many books my way! I will have to add them on my Goodreads so that I won’t forget.
I’m sorry 😂 I hope you’ll find some amazing reads there 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I haven’t read any of these so thanks for the recs 🙂
Ohh you’re so welcome, I’m so happy if you can find some new books you’ll love in there 🙂
Thank you so much for stopping by! 😀
This is such a great list!!! I have read most of these and loved them. The ones I haven’t read, I want to. Nice job.
Aw yay, thank you so much! I hope you’ll love the rest of them then 😀
