15 amazing YA contemporaries to read during summertime (or anytime. really)

Something happens to bookworms, whenever the summer comes. Most bookworms get more time to read, at least the ones lucky enough to have long summer breaks awaiting for them. Most bookworms also manage to get drawn to some particular reads around that time of the year. Usually, all the fluffiness, adorable-ness of contemporaries is being irresistible whenever the sun’s shining.

That doesn’t happen for me. I’m a contemporary reader 95% of the time (because I’m leaving some place for all of your awesome fantasy, sci-fi and amazing recommendations). So obviously, I thought I’d take the chance to throw some magnificent YA contemporaries your way, because why not.

Please note that I tried to narrow it down and to mention some books I haven’t been talking about a lot, before. Also please note that this was hard and I still have about a billion recommendations on that theme, soooooooooo ask away for more, seriously. You can. I don’t bite.

For everyone in the Southern Hemisphere currently experiencing the opposite effect and taking on warm coats and blankets, this list is for you, too. All warm and fuzzy reads to read under the covers. That works perfectly, too.

This post is lowkey inspired by last week’s Top Ten Tuesday theme, which was “Beach Reads / Summer TBR”.

YA contemporaries I’ve read, loved and are definitely perfect for summer time

– or winter time. Anytime. Just read them okay. Click on the covers to add them to your Goodreads TBR!



The Impossibility of Us , Katy Upperman

I recently finished reading The Impossibility of Us, which releases this summer – at the end of July. If you can’t get it right away, you should definitely remember to buy it. It’s an adorable romance, it has great characters and definitely all.the.feels.

Words in Deep Blue , Cathy Crowley

This was a recommendation from Kat and I’m putting it out there because that one’s the best ever. Now that’s said, I can go on and say that this book deserves all the hype. It has childhood friends, it’s emotional yet it also makes you smile, IT IS SET IN A LIBRARY OKAY and if that’s not a good-enough reason, I don’t know what you need.

Down and Across , Arvin Ahmadi

This is a 2018 debut that deserves more love as well. A brilliant coming-of-age story with endearing characters, an adventure in Washington D.C, it’s charming, entertaining and WILL make you happy. I swear.

My Life Next Door , Huntley Fitzpatrick

I will always recommend this book, because it is the perfect summer, or contemporary read. Big, endearing families, a sweet but realistic romance and a lot of the boy-next-door, yes yes yes yes.

When Dimple Met Rishi , Sandhya Menon

I feel like I haven’t talked about that one enough? It had its share of hype last year and if you haven’t read it, you should at least try to see why. I found this book really endearing, even if a bit predictable, it still was adorable and with characters you want to hug. I know I did.

Points of Departure , Emily O’Beirne

That one’s flying a bit under the radar and it’s a bit sad. A group of friends on an European adventure? yes yes yes. Diversity? Yes yes yes. Friendships and ties growing between friends, a side of romance and loads of interesting character-developement? Check, check and check.

Wanderlost , Jen Malone

So it seems like European adventures are quite popular. I wonder why. ANYWAY, if you’re looking to be taken on an adventure, definitely read Wanderlost. Great sightseeing, adventures and surprises and an adorableeeeeee romance.

Girl Out of Water , Laura Silverman

Forever recommending that one because it is so very awesome and perfect for summertime. I loved the story, the character growth, all of the characters, the adorable love-interest, I LOVED EVERYTHING about it and I wish everyone would read it.



The Probability of Miracles , Wendy Wunder

So, compared to everything I’ve shared before, that one will make you cry. At least it did the trick for me. Still, it was a very beautiful (and very underrated) book with such a great, witty main character, a lovely slow-developed romance and it was adorable.

The Geography of You and Me , Jennifer E. Smith

Jennifer E. Smith is one of the queens of sweeet young adult romances and I’d recommend this one for summertime, just because it has so many wanderlust as well. I loved the main characters here, their slow-developed connexion and it is a quick, adorable read okay.

Since I just don’t know how to stop, here are a couple more books that would be perfect for summertime….

YA contemporaries I haven’t read yet, but I know will be perfect for summertime, too

Once again, or any other time, really. Click once again on the covers to add the books to your TBR!

Save The Date , Morgan Matson

OBVIOUSLY. It was strange that I didn’t talk about Morgan Matson at all on my list above. I could have, but… I’d have to put all of her books. She is the ultimate queen of summer contemporaries, for me and I can’t wait to buy Save The Date and read it and love it.

The Other Side of Lost , Jessi Kirby

I recently found out about this book and I was sold right away. It deals with social media and how to get away from it all, there seems to be a dash of adventure and great character development -I hope- and I am really looking forward to that one.

Summer of Salt , Katrina Leno

Katrina Leno is one of these authors on my TBR that I HAVE to get around to reading, soon. I really do, because I know I’d love her books. Somehow, Summer of Salt seems perfect for me – a little bit of magical realism, an island setting, with love and family and argh I am all here for that one.

This is what it feels like , Rebecca Barrow

NO idea why this gets released in NOVEMBER because 1. it sounds like the perfect summer read – but then it will be summer in November for Australians and the Southern Hemisphere so okay, I get that and YOU ARE A LUCKY BUNCH ; and 2. I kind of want to read it NOOOOW. It’s about a band! It’s about amazing friendships! A bunch of girls! LOOK AT THAT COVER! I think you get it.

Wild Blue Wonder , Carlie Sorosiak

This book sounds SO atmospheric and gorgeous and I am all here for this, seriously. Also I heard that the main character loves marine biology and how very cool is that?! I’m getting all the summer-adorable-atmospheric and escape kind of book and all here for that one okay.

What kind of reads do you turn to, in the summer? Contemporaries, fantasies, anything and everything?

What do you think of my recommendations? Did you read, or do you want to read any of these? Do you have other recommendations for me?! Let me know in comments!