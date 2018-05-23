WIP Talk: The Milestones Writing Tag

Before you ask: no, I still haven’t edited anything of my WIP. It’s been a rough 9 months since I finished writing it.

Yet, my friend Kat does some amazing writing tags, so obviously I want to participate, still in the hopes that this will make me want to edit my WIP. I want to do it, actually. I just don’t know how or where to start, despite having read a thousand billion of articles about editing online and knowing what’s supposed to be fixed. Yes I’m a mess. Sorry about that.

You’re not here to hear me complain though, so let’s cut to the chase here and do this lovely tag!

After the disappearance of her best friend, Keely chooses to follow their dream-path and gets into the very selective boarding school they both wanted to attend. Grieving Gaulthier, making new friends and trying to make her dreams come true turns out to be more of a challenge than she thinks, especially when this new competitive world is paved with something that clearly seems like bad intentions.

Can your Main Character (MC) remember their first day of school? Who was with them?

Not really. Keely can’t remember much from her early years – I mean, can anyone, really, unless you had something really unforgettable happening that day? All she can remember that she was her usual nervous self and that she went on her first day of school with Gaulthier, that boy next door she met a couple months earlier.

Which one of your characters would be the first to buy a house or property? (because that’s part of adulting??)

Hm I’m probably seeing Lyna buying a house first – though it wouldn’t be so much as a house as a big appartment, in the heart of a city where there’s always something to do. Most likely London. (by the way, my WIP is actually set in England, so London isn’t that far away).

Does someone in your WIP own a pet?

Right now, no. Maybe someone should? Though my WIP is set outside of the characters’ homes, and the poor pets wouldn’t be too happy to live there – with intense classes and everything, no one would even have time to take care of them. Though I’d see Jamie skipping school to take care of a dog or something. They need hugs and everything, he would say.

What was your MCs first job and how did they feel about it?

I’m going to be really cliché if I say my main character did not experience working life just yet, but yeah… she didn’t.

Instead, I’m going to talk about my other main characters. Lyna has worked in retail for a little while in the summers. She despised all of the rude clients, obviously. Jamie has helped working in the Sherlock Holmes Museum, where his aunt works. He loved it and obviously pretended to be Watson, costume and everything while he really didn’t have to. Noah hasn’t really worked just yet, but he has done tons of art commissions so far for a lot of people online (he draws. a lot. like, even when he shouldn’t). He loves it very much.

Does your MC or another character want kids?

Right now, Keely does not want kids at all and probably won’t for a little while either. Out of all my main characters, I think I’d see maybe Jamie having kids someday the most. He’d be that goofy dad for sure, I kind of see a bit of Phil in him.

Name a song that reminds one of your characters of heartbreak in their life!

Keely’s biggest heartbreak was when Gaulthier left. Obviously, and the song that reminds me of that – and one I listened to a lot while writing, would be from Pieces – Red.

I’m here again

A thousand miles away from you

A broken mess, just scattered pieces of who I am

Has one of your characters lost someone close to them? How did they deal with it?

One of my main characters Lyna has lost her brother. To be completely honest, she didn’t quite deal with it.

What is an achievement your MC is proud of?

Keely is kind of proud of getting into the school of her dreams, after working so, so, so hard to get there.

BONUS: Make an aesthetic for a special or memorable day in one of your character’s lives! (It’s up to you if you want to explain it or not!)

Not explaining that one…. key part of the story here…hopefully this aesthetic will make you want to read it? Do you have any guesses for what’s happening here?

I hope you enjoyed reading my answers and that it wasn’t too boring? Fingers crossed.

Are you writing something at the moment? How is it going?

What do you think of my answers? Would you live in Lyna’s appartment? Do you feel like books need more pets?

Last, but not least… would you read my WIP? Won’t be offended if you say no, just curious to see if these little answers would somehow make you curious about my writing. I’m noisy. Sorry.