10 books I too rarely scream about – but I should

Being a book blogger is hard. We hear about SO many books, yet we still feel like we’re missing out, mainly because we don’t have 200 000 hours every day to read all the books we want to, or filled bank accounts allowing us to get all of the books we want without feeling any kind of guilt or just, well, being ruined.

Yet, there are the books we just missed out on, because other books are taking center-stage in the community. There’s just SO MUCH to read anyway, us bookworms are like:

A couple weeks ago, I wrote about 10 underrated books you should read and today I’m back to talk about some books I find myself… not mentioning too often and, now that I think about it, I wonder why the heck I am not, BECAUSE THEY ARE FANTASTIC.

Okay. This blog post is just an excuse to scream about some books. But you can’t be mad about that, can you? Also, there are like, 99% contemporaries, too. You know me, I can’t help it.

You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.

Lies We Tell Ourselves, Robin Talley

This story was quite intense, to say the least. Taking place in the US in the 1950’s, it deals with racism, sexism, it has amazingly fleshed out and believable characters and overall was such a powerful read I loved and reaaaaally need more people to talk to about.

Under Rose-Tainted Skies, Louise Gornall

This book has one of the most intense and realistic take on agoraphobia, anxiety and OCD – well, that I’ve read. It was raw and made the story sometimes quite hard to read, but it was so worth it. Under Rose-Tainted Skies does not sugarcoat anything, it’s not a love cures it all story, either. It’s a beautiful story as well with GREAT character development and everything IS GREAT READ IT.

Everything Leads To You, Nina LaCour.

First of all, this book is set in Hollywood and movie sets and everything THIS JUST GETS ME EVERY TIME OKAY. Second of all, this story has incredible characters, an adorable sweet growing love story and FRIENDSHIPS and I really liked it. Why haven’t I read more by the author yet, I don’t knoooooow.

Queens of Geek, Jen Wilde

If you’re like me, a sucker for stories about fandoms, well you should read that book okay. IT HAS MY KIND OF PEOPLE in it, a.k.a internet people. The characters are so adorable and everything just made me smile a whole lot in this and if that’s not what you’re looking for in a book, well no offense, but you should?!.

The Disappearances, Emily Bain Murphy

Soooo…. this is not really a contemporary book, so let’s take a second to applaud here, because I did it.

It’s sliiightly more historical – magical realism and… I don’t know why it’s not more hyped. I’m not a historical kind of gal, but I LOVED that one, the atmosphere was brilliant and mysterious and the main character was A+ and cute little brother and this was captivating.

A List of Cages, Robin Roe

If you’re looking for a book to BREAK YOUR HEART and mend it at the same time, you’re in the right place. I hate cinnamon so I’m not going to say there are cinnamon rolls kind of characters, but I’ll say..hmm… adorable little croissants. This was emotional, powerful and yes you’ll want to hug these characters okay, SO READ IT. (Trigger warnings here though for abuse!)

The Serpent King, Jeff Zentner

The only thing I can and want to say about this book is that I’m still NOT OKAY with what happened in it. If you’ve read it you’ll understand. Despite this, it was a beautiful, heartbreaking story about finding yourself and taking control of your own life and a blogger as one of the main characters and okay read that.

The Anatomical Shape of a Heart, Jenn Bennett

One of the cutest books out there for sure. I can’t believe I haven’t read more by this author just yet, but I should. I loved this one so, so much – it features such an healthy, realistic relationship slowly developing and features FAMILY as well and overall it’s one of the perfect contemporaries out there.

Just Visiting, Dahlia Adler

My friend Shanti actually reminded me of the brilliance of this book with her review. It’s about friendships and how complex they are, it’s about leaving everything behind, it’s about finding your path and visiting colleges and GREAT romance and I just want to hype up this book more because I really loved it.

Emmy & Oliver, Robin Benway

You might remember that I read and loved Far From The Tree, the author’s latest release..but it’s Emmy & Oliver that made me fall in love with the author for sure. It features CHILDHOOD FRIENDS a.k.a my favorite trope of all times, there are amazing friendships and family vibes and I LOVED IT SO MUCH.

I think I might have more recommendations for you – I can never run out of these, to be honest – and I really enjoy writing these blog posts, so…. let me know if you’d like some more of these later on on the blog!

Did you hear of any of these books before? Did you read them? Do you want to read them?

Are there any books you WANT to talk about more? It’s time! Shout out in comments, really – I won’t mind. Always looking for more books to read. Let me know all of your recommendations in comments!