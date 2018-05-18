Bullet Point-Review: Always Never Yours, Emily Wibberley, Austin Siegemund-Broka

Happy Friday, friends! I’m here today to tell you about a book I really think deserves more hype. It was adorable, funny, bold and overall incredible and let me convince you why you should read it.
The book
Emily Wibberley,Austin Siegemund-Broka, Always Never Yours, Published by Speak, May 22th, 2018.
Megan Harper is the girl before. All her exes find their one true love right after dating her. It’s not a curse or anything, it’s just the way things are, and Megan refuses to waste time feeling sorry for herself. Instead, she focuses on pursuing her next fling, directing theatre, and fulfilling her dream school’s acting requirement in the smallest role possible.
But her plans quickly crumble when she’s cast as none other than Juliet–yes, that Juliet–in her high school’s production. It’s a nightmare. No–a disaster. Megan’s not an actress and she’s certainly not a Juliet. Then she meets Owen Okita, an aspiring playwright who agrees to help Megan catch the eye of a sexy stagehand in exchange for help writing his new script.
Between rehearsals and contending with her divided family, Megan begins to notice Owen–thoughtful, unconventional, and utterly unlike her exes, and wonders: shouldn’t a girl get to play the lead in her own love story?
I ENJOYED…
💭
- LOOK AT THIS COVER. Okay. I’m supposed to talk about the inside of the book, but… that cover is totally my thing OKAY.
- Our main character in this story, Megan, has found her way in my favorite characters hall. She’s so different from the typical young adult main characters and I LOVED that so much. She is unapologetic, bold, she’s a flirt and does not apologize for it, nor does she mind. She’s quite popular, fierce, empowered and overall, AMAZING. You’ll love her.
- In addition to being GREAT, Megan goes through such a great character development in the story as she slowly learns that she can and should be the main character in her own life story and love stories, too.
- THE ROMANCE WAS ADORABLE and everything I loved. It was from strangers to friends to more than that, it was deliciously slow-burned and I SHIPPED THEM A LOT.
- It was clever and fun and had me smiling a whole lot.
- FAMILY! There was a complicated family situation here, with Megan trying to find her place in her new family with her dad and stepmom and new baby, while her mom has a new relationship in a whole other state. I really appreciated that included in the story and seeing Megan trying to find her footing here.
I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…
💭
- Seriously, the only “bad” thing I could say about Always Never Yours was that it was a tiny bit predictable. BUT it’s a contemporary romance. I EXPECTED it to be predictable and I didn’t mind it one bit, I had such a great time reading it.
OVERALL
With amazing main characters carrying the story, and a swoon-worthy romance, Always Never Yours has everything to be your perfect summer read. If you don’t mind a bit of predictability here and there, I urge you to add this to your TBR, you will love it!
Final rating: 4,5 drops!
The biggest thanks to Penguin Random House International for sending me an ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, affect my opinion and this review.
Trigger warnings: let me know if you found some, so I can add them to this.
