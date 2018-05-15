Blog Tour Review: All Of This Is True, Lygia Day Peñaflor

I know, it’s Tuesday and you’re not supposed to get a blog post from me on that day, but… today is quite special.

A couple months ago – back in January, actually, I got the incredibly amazing opportunity to organize my very first blog tour for one of my most anticipated reads of 2018. I have the author, Lygia Day Peñaflor, to thank for this incredible opportunity. I’m still amazed that this happened, to be honest?! I also have eight incredible fellow French book bloggers to thank for being part of this adventure, I had the best time chatting with you and sharing the book with you.

Here is the blog tour schedule and…. my review right below!

There are no spoilers in this review.

All Of This Is True has been on my most-anticipated list for a little while and I think it’s fairly easy to guess why. One look at the blurb, “a group of friends befriending their favorite young adult author” and yes okay I’m all here for that one. Yet, if I’m being completely honest here, I did not know what to expect, something that made this adventure all the more wild and amazing.

Told through journal entries, interviews, book excerpts, this books tells us the story of three teenagers as they became friends with Fatima Ro, famous young adult author and how everything unraveled from there. As messed-up as that sounds, both the synopsis and the multiple formatting, let me reassure you right now: one of the strongest suits of this book was, for me, that formatting. All of This Was True was promoted with some similarities to The Bling Ring and I could definitely see that in the original format: as each character told their story through interviews and journal entries, you could see everything happening perfectly – and, strangely and amazingly enough, you could also pick out each unique character voice.

If we don’t get much from the characters, well, not as much as we could if we were reading this story in a narrative form instead of through interviews, etc, I could still find each character’s personality, strengths and weakness through the formatting and for me, that was definitely a win. There is Miri and her “Blair-Waldorf-like” fierceness, Soleil and her endless desire to please, and there is Penny, my favorite one of the lot that I could definitely see grow a little bit as her story with Fatima Ro built up.

“There’s a fine line between genius and batshit crazy.”

All Of This Is True is such an important story, too. With the mix of book excerpts and real interviews, events told through people and narrated through a “fictional story”, it really underlined the thin, almost invisible line here between fiction and reality, how and where inspiration comes from. It tells a story of manipulation, betrayal, friendship, trust and toxic relationships, boundaries between authors and readers in a compelling format that will have you wanting to forget everything, the world, work and all of your responsibilities as well, just to read more of it all.

I’ve heard that some people weren’t entirely convinced by this book, because they expected incredible plot twists and did not get them, or weren’t totally surprised by all of them. If you ask me, this book isn’t a “we were liars” kind of twisty book. It’s more of a compelling, slow descent through the darkness as you slowly uncover what happens. With all of the characters’ interviews, fiction excerpts and different point of views, you put the pieces of a puzzle together, a puzzle that might be incomplete, because who’s right? What is the right side of this story? Is there even a right side? For that, this book was sort of a mind-f*ck kind of story.

Compelling, addictive, twisty and unique, All of This Is True kept my mind churning from page one and that’s what makes it so good. With its formatting, it blurs the lines between fiction and reality, it gives us an incredible, maddeningly amazing puzzle you’ll want to resolve. It’s powerful and unforgettable and I’d heavily recommend it to anyone loving their books twisted, psychological. You might want to slap the characters every now and then, you might want to console them, you will want to figure out the truth and I really hope you’ll read this okay.

Trigger warnings: there is a mention of sexual assault and this book deals overall with abuse and toxic relationships. Let me know if you found other triggers so I can add them!

