Do you have to review books to be a book blogger?

Here I am, back again to talk about real book blogging questions. (Or maybe bother you with it all, I’m not even sure at this point, but it turns out I’m still not out of topics when it comes to book blogging).
Today, I’m here to talk about book reviews.
Many bloggers, I included, have already noticed and talked about this before: book reviews aren’t that popular in the blogosphere. I know that personally, if I take a look at those damn numbers, reviews aren’t the posts that make everyone come to my blog, that gives me the most interaction, comments, visits and so on. Let’s say this loud and clear: reviews are unpopular in the book blogging community and on the blogosphere overall. I’m saying “unpopular”, really, but the word might be a little big, so let’ rephrase this: reviews aren’t as appreciated as, well… everything else.
When I first started blogging a couple years ago (I feel so old everytime I write this, someone helps me), I thought that book blogging = book reviews. I thought that the two were, somehow, forever linked and destined to be together, hand in hand and inseparable just like Lyra and her Pantalaimon (His Dark Materials, if you haven’t read the book, DO IT OKAY) or just like, well, us and our books.
I was wrong.
As time passed, as I met new book bloggers, as I slowly created a tiny little nest for me here, I realized that book reviews aren’t necessarily a given in the book blogging community. They’re not always there, sometimes they’re not even there at all.
I know tons of book bloggers writing a review a month, or very rarely, or not even at all. Their blog aren’t empty, they’re just filled with other bookish things, such as discussion posts, recommendations posts, wrap-ups where they mention everything they’ve read all at once, book hauls, bookish memes (Top Ten Tuesdays, Waiting on Wednesday etc.) and so on.
Sometimes book bloggers don’t review books. At all.*
*when I’m talking about reviewing books, I’m mentioning blog posts solely focusing on one book and talking about it. Long paragraphs, lists, pros and cons, likes and dislikes, everything, well, a book review.
To be completely honest with you, this unsettled me a little bit, at first. See, I had this image of book bloggers writing book reviews and somehow, it felt weird that so many bloggers did book reviews so rarely, or never. Yet, slowly, I got used to it. In the middle of the “usual” book reviews, I stumbled upon so many new, interesting posts and new, amazing ways to highlight great books. Recommendations posts, lists, blog posts where books are mentioned, but not necessarily reviewed, are wildly popular in the bookish community and I get why.
Is it that writing reviews is boring, or getting boring, I wonder?
Slowly, this image of book bloggers = book reviews kind of shattered, just leaving the book bloggers = books equation, one that’s much fairer than the first one. Some people hate writing reviews, some others just find other ways to chat about books. Some bloggers would rather chat about all of their favorites at once in their latest wrap up, while others prefer “old school” book reviews, written paragraphs or bullet lists etc, focusing on one book, their love or hate for it all.
There’s also twitter now and instagram and all of the other social media, where book bloggers aren’t necessarily “bloggers” anymore, but social media influencers as well. Reviews can take multiple forms there, they can be summed up in a tweet in a couple of sentences or key words, they can be written down in a couple sentences in the instagram caption. Book reviews on book blogs still exist, but they change, too, or disappear in the profit of talking about our reads quickly on social media, where the target is easily reached and sometimes bigger than ever.
I feel like that’s a common misconception about book bloggers – one that I had at first, too, when I started up. I thought I had to review books to be a book blogger, but thing is, you don’t. If you want to blog about books, you have to enjoy books, obviously – or what the heck would you talk about otherwise? If you want to blog about books, you have to want to talk about books – that kind of seems obvious, too. But you don’t necessarily have to write book reviews.
There are so many different ways to talk about books after all.
I personally love to write book reviews, even if they’re not that popular, probably not that interesting either. I’m not doing it because I feel like I “have” to, but because that’s how I want my blog to be, filled with discussions like this one, other fun book recommendations and posts when I can think of them, and tons of long, short, bullet-point reviews, too. I just love it.
Yet, I don’t think you have to review books to be a book blogger anymore. You just have to talk about books and do whatever the heck makes you happy, because it’s your blog after all.
Do you review books on your blog? Do you do it often, or not? Do you like writing book reviews? Do you read book reviews on book blogs?
If you don’t review books – or don’t do it often on your blog, why, or why not? Do you think you have to review books when you’re a book blogger? I’d love to know your thoughts in comments!
34 thoughts on “Do you have to review books to be a book blogger?”
This is such an amazing post, Marie! I only started my book blog a few days ago, so how you thought about the way book blogging works really resonates with me.
I personally love writing book reviews, as well as reading them, and it’s what motivated me to start my blog in the first place. I’ve found myself getting really excited about all the other bookish posts, too, though. (I’m a little bit sad to hear that reviews seem to be “less popular”, though.)
Aw thank you so much Lily, so glad to hear you enjoyed it ❤ ❤ ❤
Writing book reviews is what made me want to blog in the first place as well – since then I've found out and started writing so many other kind of blog posts and I love them all, but reviews will always have a special place in my heart, I think 😀 ❤
I do write reviews on my blog. Some are fairly popular posts while others are not. I just do it because I like to share my thoughts about the books I read. I do visit some blogs that barely have reviews and other blogs that have multiple reviews per week. I think it really varies a lot. But I enjoy writing them, even if they’re short sometimes. I also still enjoy reading them from other bloggers.
I’m so glad to find someone else loving to write reviews 🙂 there are so many different blogs out there, I also saw blogs with reviews – only, and some blogs with no reviews at all. It really depends on the blogger. I still love when there are reviews to read though 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
I love reviewing because I like the idea of throwing my frustration into a post . But I do realize what you’re trying to say – book reviews don’t get views . Like I don’t even read that many reviews myself . I think book blogging doesn’t mean book reviews but one or two reviews here and there don’t hurt . Tbh , I’m not a fan of waiting on Wednesdays , throwback Thursdays , etc either . I think the discussion posts focusing on book blog problems are the only ones that catch my attention most . And with the numbers always raising on discussions , I don’t think it’s just me either . But cool post ! I’m going to hang around here to see what others think 🙂
Oh I get that, when you want to rant about a book, nothing feels better than writing a whole post about it all 😂
I get what you mean, discussions really catch my attention a whole lot, they offer such an open discussion on so many bookish topics and that’s really amazing, too 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment and for stopping by! ❤ ❤
A fantastic discussion, Marie! I thought I followed your blog already (smh on myself but I just followed you!) I mostly post book reviews on my blog though I admit it’s more time consuming than posting it on goodreads (where I usually read book reviews). I do read book reviews on book blogs especially if my internet connection is cooperating with me (haha!) and whenever I feel like blog hopping.
I agree with the points you’ve mentioned here. I think it’s refreshing to post other than book reviews and I really enjoyed reading those kinds of post. 🙂
Aww thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Beatrice ❤ ❤
I'm with you here, I mostly post book reviews on my book blog – compared to goodreads, I mean… somehow, I keep forgetting to update my goodreads 😂, but I do read tons of book reviews both on goodreads and over on book blogs. I still find it so great to see what people thought of books and some reviews are so brilliantly written 😀
Thank you so, so much again for your comment! ❤ ❤
lovely post, i dont think i’ll ever not post book reviews, regardless of the views, for me theyre important almost like diary notes of how i felt when reading /about a book. i like to look back on them,
i share this post w my book club for any of htem strugglingto find a good balance and still feel wlecome.
YES exactly, I feel the same way – I really like having reviews to look back on how I felt about a book. I also just really like witing them and posting them overall 😀
Aww thank you so much, that means a lot, and thank you for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
I review books on my blog. But sometimes I end up typing the review on goodreads and never copy paste it on my blog. Its just Instagram is not that fun to me. But I definitely love talking about books on Twitter. Whenever I am reading a book , info related to it definitely goes on Twitter. And yeah I do read bookish blogs which I can find in explore on the WordPress app. And I love reading reviews on goodreads.
Oh, I get that struggle, I have the same one, but backwards, I publish a review on my blog and forget to put it up on goodreads 😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
Hi Marie, great discussion! I agree with your sentence ‘it’s your blog you can write about whatever you want’. I’m paraphrasing but I totally agree. The posts I love to read the most are the discussion posts because they engender more discussion. However, I also love a really well crafted review. I love crafting a well written review too! I think my answer is that I really just want to talk about the books I’ve read. Thats why I started this blog after all! I’ll admit that time comes into play too. I have a full time job so I usually only veer away from reviews once a week because it takes much longer to craft a non review. I can whip out a short review in about 25 minutes. I also mostly write on my weekends so if I have to write 4-5 posts it takes up some time. I so admire you and other bloggers that do discussion pists multiple times a week, and so well!
I do really like reading reviews too, so don’t give up writing them! There is nothing more satisfying than having one of your fellow bloggers recommend a book, reading it and being able to discuss it with someone! Great discussion as usual, Marie!
Agree – I also read and am drawn to discussion posts a bit more, even if I love a great review, too, sometimes we have so much more to say in a discussion post, I guess 😀
I agree, writing discussions take so, so much time – I’m always scheduling my posts, but coming up with discussions and writing them takes me a lot of time,too. I just love them, so… I can’t help myself 😂 Though, to be completely honest, that one didn’t take me much more time than a review to write (well, to draft quickly), when I’m inspired, words just flow!
Aw thank you so, so much, Deborah ❤ you're so right, nothin more satisfying than chatting about a book we loved with someone ❤ ❤
I also have some sort of image that book bloggers = writing book reviews but realistically, those kind of posts are not that popular and from my opinion, it’s not because the reviews are boring but because the book at the first place doesn’t interest me or a genre that I don’t like to read.
If I were to find a book review I’ll go to goodreads or google it and just clicked on the articles so I still feel like book reviews are not useless tho.
On a side note, I love discussions posts like this as it opens a more diverse interaction. Like reading book reviews wouldn’t give me a lot to talk about except for ‘the book sounds interesting’ lol.
I completely get what you mean: it’s so much harder to have great and tons of interactions on a book review, than it is on a discussion post. Also, there are so many books and, with chatting about one particular book, we can’t really reach out to everyone, because like you said, some people read a certain genre, others aren’t just interested in said book, and so on.
Book reviews do help me find other amazing books to read though and I’m super grateful for that haha 😀
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts and for your sweet comment! ❤
I love writing book reviews and try to alternate between one review and bookish related post but it doesn’t always work out.
There is room for everyone doing their own thing, whether it’s reviews or not but I get why someone may not read reviews. Either you are excited to read the book and don’t want to be potentially spoiled or influenced by someone else’s opinion or you aren’t interested. It’s so hard to find someone with the exact same taste and who is reviewing books you have already read.
From being a book blogger who writes reviews, I try to at least skim read reviews for books I haven’t read, as I know how much effort goes into them 😊
I agree, there are so many reasons why some people don’t read reviews and why they might not be as appealing as other kind of posts. Like you said, it’s almost impossible to find someone having the same taste as you and reviewing books you have read and want to read and so on. It’s complicated haha.
YES yes yes, I’m so happy you said that ❤ I do try to read reviews, because I enjoy reading them obviously and I also want to let bloggers know that they are appreciated, there is so much work behind every review out there 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Jade ❤
I’ve cut down on the number of reviews I write. Writing them took hours and got boring. Then nobody looked at them. It all started to feel pointless. I don’t think I’ll ever give up reviews completely, but I am searching for other ways to highlight the books I’m reading.
I get it, it’s a bit frustrating when so much time goes into a review, for so little feedback and results. There are so many fun ways to talk about books though, without reviewing them, with memes obviously, but also with other posts, or combining a few books in one post and making it a recommendation posts, etc 🙂
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on the topic!! 😀
I do one book review a week. I will read book reviews on other people’s blogs too, but only if it is a book that I either have already read, or one that I’ve never heard of before and want to know about. If it is a review on a book that I am already interested in reading, I get nervous to read the review in case it has spoilers or it colors my feelings about the book before I have even picked it up. But, as a general rule, I still love reading book reviews! This was a great post!
Oh same here, I get nervous to read spoilers accidentally, that’s why I appreciate it when people mention when there are spoilers 😂
YAY, I’m really happy to hear you enjoy book reviews 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤ ❤
this is a really encouraging post!! I don’t consider myself a book blogger cause I don’t really do many book reviews, zero discussion posts, etc. but this is still very encouraging nonetheless. thanks for writing this!
Oh thank you so much, I’m glad if this could help you in any way 🙂 To be honest, if you’re chatting about books on your blog, to me, you can be a perfectly great book blogger haha 😀 x
I haven’t written a review in months, but I’m okay with that. I like reading other people’s reviews, but I don’t find them very fun to write so I rarely do. I definitely agree you don’t have to review books to be a book blogger, you just have to love talking about books!
Yay, I’m so glad you feel the same way 🙂 and you shouldn’t write anything you don’t really want to write after all, it’s your blog 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 😀
I usually do about one book review a week. They may not get as many views as other posts, but I seem to get a good reaction to them from commenters (knock on wood!). I don’t think there’s a right or wrong way to book blog, but I do think reviews, in any form, are still a part of book blogging. Even if it’s just mini-reviews or even Twitter-style reviews. I’ll admit, I don’t read every book review on every blog I follow. But, I do still read quite a few of them.
I find it amazing when there is a reaction to our reviews, I mean, people want to chat about a book in particular and I love it. Reviews take so much of our time and it’s great to see whe they are appreciated 😀
That’s good to hear your point on the topic, Angela! I think I’ll still feel that way too, somehow, that reviews are a part of book blogging, no matter the format they take 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I actually wasn’t aware of this, like you I think I just connected being a book blogger with book reviews. Personally I don’t write that many book reviews, or about books in general, though I really am considering changing my blog up a bit and focusing more on books. I love books and reading, and since I haven’t been doing much reading lately, I thought it might help me get back into it 🙂 And since I haven’t been blogging much either it’s not like it would hurt 😛
Ohh, I really hope that focusing on books might help you get back into reading and everything! Wishing you the best of luck and… you know where to find me if you need any recommendations 😀 ❤
Yeah I think so. Great Post
Thank you so much!! 🙂
I totally agree. I thought so too but found out book reviews aren’t that popular and discussions get more attention or recommendations. I personally like doing recommendation posts and reviews. Great post.
Recmmendation posts are so much fun 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
