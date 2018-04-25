Feeling validation as a book blogger and why it matters

Despite all of my bookish talks about statistics and how they don’t matter, despite everything I could say, or try to say and try to brainwash myself into thinking, I’m only human and, so is everyone around the bookish community. Okay, maybe there are some robots in there, I don’t know, I only know humans so far (if you’re a robot… please don’t tell me. That would definitely freak me out).
I’m only human and that means I’m a selfish, number-focused creature that, no matter what she might do, will always seek validation from the outside world.
I started book blogging because I wanted to, no one was holding a knife to my throat and telling me “NOW YOU GO TALK ABOUT BOOKS ONLINE AND THAT WILL TAKE OVER YOUR LIFE”. (Spoiler alert: it did take over my life, but… that’s not the point). I started book blogging, because I wanted to talk about books online and I wanted to find my people. My thing, too. I did.
Yet somewhere in this blogging journey, early on, I, just like anyone else, started seeking validation. Feeling validated, like we matter, like we did something good, is the best feeling in the world and let me say it out loud already: THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT. There is nothing wrong with wanting to be noticed, to have a great following, great statistics, to get amazing opportunities and so on.
Book blogging takes loads of time, sweat, frustration and tears (maybe it’s me. I am kind of intense). Book blogging also brings a whole lot of happiness in my life and it’s only human to want to feel like we are doing this for something. Like we have a voice here in the community that matters. Like WE matter. We want to feel like our reviews are being read, like people are buying the books we recommend and think, oh! I did that! We want to get views and comments and have people to chat with and feel like that post we spent hours on actually works, somehow, actually matters because people are looking at it and commenting on it and enjoying it. We all know that’s goals for any kind of blogger. Feeling like our voices matter.
How the heck do you feel validation as a book blogger?!
In my book blogging journey, it took me quite some time to feel like I was, well… okay as a blogger. To feel like I mattered, like I have something interesting to say, like, people actually care about what I spend so many hours on. That being said, when I think back to everything that happened to me in over three years of blogging… I feel pretty lucky to have gotten this “validation” feeling, whenever….
- I get not ten, not twenty, not hundred, not thousand of comments, but ONE comment. One comment already makes me feel that way,
- Whenever my stats increase, because we (me included) can say whatever the heck we want, we are still quite HAPPY when these damn stats increase.
- Whenever someone actually mentions, casually, that they like my blog?! In an award, in a blog post, in SOMETHING, I’m already tearing up.
- Whenever someone just thinks about me for a book tag? I mean, they thought, yay, let’s tag Marie and I’m like, AWWWW. Even if I have tags back from 2015 I haven’t gotten around to.
- And yes, let’s mention that one because, let’s face it, it is a dream and it WAS one of my dreams, I’m not scared to say this: getting my first physical ARC, as an international blogger.
There are other, tiny, small or bigger things that, in my blogging journey, made me feel like I was somehow, doing good. Doing something right.
We all want traffic. We want books. We want answers and interactions to our blog posts. We want twitter accounts over 3 K, because that’s where everything happens now and we want authors to recognize our names (or twitter handles. whatever). We’re all greedy and humans and we just want to succeed and, success is more often than not, in our minds, completely linked to these things.
We just want to feel like, in a community of thousand and thousand of people, we are not just one grain of sand.
Validation comes from outside, but it also needs to come from inside. Before anything else.
Visits, comments, ARCs, everything else coming from outside that might make you feel like a book blogger, are things that can completely be out of your control. Blog hopping, commenting, sharing with the community and everything else, like I did a whole lot since I started blogging, helped me create a love bubble and made me feel included and therefore validated, somehow. Yet, these things are sometimes totally random. People get busy, visits go down. You don’t live in the United States, so ARCs are harder to come by. You’re just not made for twitter, because that amount of drama freaks you out.
And you know what, that’s okay, too, because you don’t need any of these. Validation as a book blogger needs to come from inside, too.
I know I personally have trouble doing that thing, because I tend put others, the community and outside people and opinions before mine. Not trying to show off, say I’m awesome or anything else here, because if you know me, I am far, far from being that person. I tend to make validation come from outside and I’ll admit it: I didn’t feel validated as a book blogger until late last year, because I let other factors determine my worth as a book blogger. It mattered for me, but I just realized how wrong I was.
As fun and amazing as being validated by exterior factors feel, what matters the most is what we think of ourselves, what we put out there. I’m proud of the things I’ve accomplished and this is the first time I’m writing this down, really. This feels weird. Obviously, I won’t be lying and say I’m not proud of the followers, the blog, the comments, the shares, every single thing that the outside gave me for so many years.
Yet, I’m also proud that I kept up with this for so long and I still love it. That proves something.
I’m proud of the connections I made – aside from the comments these people bring me, I’m proud and happy and thankful to have genuine friends that will recognize themselves, my queens and so many others. I sometimes still need my sister to tell me that I’m doing okay, that I can take a break every once in a while, that it’s okay if there are highs and lows and ARCs denials and mail that will never come. I’m still standing and doing this and I’m just validating the hell out of myself because I’m doing good. As long as I do it with love.
What makes you feel validation, as a blogger? Comments, followers, statistics?
Do you still struggle with that feeling of “do I matter?” or not? (Let me tell you, YOU DO, you’re doing great, keep on going!) ?
This was your reminder to be proud of yourself, you’re doing FANTASTIC and, personally, I am so proud of you.
18 thoughts on “Feeling validation as a book blogger and why it matters”
I have mixed reactions here, Marie. Sometimes I think all that matters is that I am happy in what I do. But sometimes when posts don’t do well, I feel a little down. I guess it is part of the whole game. And like you said, we know traffic,ARCs etc are kind of beyond our control, yet we try to pin our value to these.
It’s all so complicated, I agree. I really want and think it’s important to remind ourselves why we do this and that we are happy, because we talk about what we love. Yet, it’s so hard not to take a look at stats and let these elements influence us and tell us what we are worth. I think it’s good to remind ourselves every once in a while that, no matter what the stats are, we are doing great, because we do something we love 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment and for stopping by! ❤
I so feel this post. I blogged for about 6 years at another location before quitting for a while and then switching to this one, and I think I quit because the way I viewed validation went from internal to external. Before, I was just happy to be blogging and getting accepted for eARCs to review and to get to call myself a blogger. After a while though, I started getting super discouraged by the lack of stats, likes, and comments I was getting (okay, mostly my super low and embarrassing stats). I focused on stats so much that I just didn’t see a point in continuing, because I felt like I was doing everything right blogging-wise, and I was still getting nowhere.
My stats are still super low (probably because I just started blogging again in March), but I’m already getting more likes and comments consistently because I think I’m interacting with the community more, which is something else I thought was missing from my blogging experience. The fact that people are actually interacting with me this time around is helping me feel a little more validated, but tbh I’m still worried I’ll never get stats above 20 views per day. I don’t like feeling like I’m doing everything right but still not getting where I want to go because of things out of my control, but in terms of other validation, being in tune and interacting with the community more is really helping.
Great post!!
Oh thank you so much for your sweet comment and for taking the time to write all of this, it means a whole lot ❤
I have to say, it's hard NOT to think of validation as comments, stats and everything else coming around with it. I always struggle with that, even if I try not to, some days are better than others, I guess. I think it's important to remember what makes us happy: talking about books and… for me, interacting with people as well. I love blog hopping and chatting with other bloggers and, I feel validation whenever I have a lovely conversation, that just makes me feel "part of it all" in some way, and that's the best validation you can get, I think 😀 As well as the one you get from doing something that makes you happy, obviously 😀
I'm so glad you are having a good time so far though and I really hope you will keep on feeling this way, you are such a lovely blogger, Mel ❤ ❤
Thank you so much ❤ ❤
I’ve only just started bookblogging (a month and a half? I think?) and I already feel myself getting a little obsessed with stats and numbers :’) But I know that from myself, I do that in other areas of my life as well, so yeah I’m really trying to step away from those ideas and just have fun writing about books 😛 But it’s hard because as you say, Validation!! Feels!! Good!!
Ahah yes, it does feel really good and it’s so easy to get obsessed and really fixated on numbers, above everything else. I find that focusing more on interacting with people makes me feel really good about everything and part of the community as well 😀
I really hope you’ll keep on having fun talking about books, that’s what matters the most 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Wonderful posts! I’m one of those people who just doesn’t do Twitter well. I’m envious of people who are clever on the spot like that, but I’ve never settled into that space like I do others. 🙂
Oh thank you so much! ❤
I'm envious of these people as well, haha, I wish I could be that way haha 🙂 We can't do it all though 🙂
I started my blog for myself, mostly, not really thinking that anyone would actually read it. But slowly, it’s built up and I have many wonderful followers now. At this point, it’s good to get validation, to inspire me to keep going and doing what I do. That mostly comes through comments, especially when people say I’ve convinced them to read a book based on my review.
Oh yes, this is the BEST feeling, whenever someone says we have convinced them to read a book. I love that so much and it really makes me feel like my endless shouting and fangirling is good hahahhaa. 🙂
Thank you so much, Angela 😀
I think comments give me the most validation because they take the most time and effort. Likes and follows are lovely, but comments show that people actually read what I posted and had some sway on them. Great post!
I have to agree with you here, I love comments the most, plus they are the best way to start a conversation and talk about books more and I love it 😀 ❤
Thank you so much!! ❤
I agree with so much that you mentioned in this post that I don’t even know where to begin. P.S. …I LOVE YOUR BLOG! ❤ ❤ ❤
Aww thank you so, so much Flavia, I’m so glad you liked this post and agreed with it, this means SO much 😭 Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤ ❤
❤ ❤ ❤
I know you’re taking the time to tell us this, Maria, so here’s what I have to say to you: YOU MATTER.
Your thoughts and feelings matter, and like you said, we’re only human and we need validation (someone is lying if they say they don’t.)
So, thank you for what you have to say.. thank you for being a part of this lovely community!
I think this has to be one of the sweetest comments ever, you are way, way too sweet thank you, I don’t even know what to say 😭😭😭
I’m touched and really, really happy right now, this means the world to me<3 ❤ ❤
Thank you so much for taking the time to tell me that, you're the best and made my day 😭<3
And sorry for the typo, but I meant Marie***: Anyway, again, I say: MARIE, YOU MATTER.
