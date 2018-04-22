First impressions and expectations about books vs. reality

Being a book blogger is a complicated adventure and, whether you notice it or not, it kind of changes our perception of books. More often than not, our first impressions and expectations about some books are wronged, completely tainted by this beautiful, yet complicated bookish community.

There are the expectations we set ourselves about a book – because it’s an author we love,

about a book – because it’s an author we love, because it’s SO REALLY HYPED and everyone loves, it,

and everyone loves, it, because the cover is stunning so the inside HAS TO BE AS GORGEOUS, RIGHT?

so the inside HAS TO BE AS GORGEOUS, RIGHT? because bookish friends, their friends, their dog, grandparents and even the plushies they own are screaming about said book ….

…. because the synopsis, blurb, comparison to The Wrath and The Dawn or whatever just made it seem REALLY appealing all of a sudden…

That list could go on and on and on.

I feel like, overall, I know my bookish taste fairly well and I also feel like I know kind of quickly if a book could be for me, or not. There are books I’m always on the fence about, usure whether or not they could be the ones for me, while some others simply just, click.

Yet, sometimes, it’s hard to know the books that actually are for us, with so many exterior factors weighting in the balance. YES, I’m talking about you, reading this post. Everyone is an influence in the bookish community, whether they’re big or small bloggers, as long as they talk about books, they are bound to influence us, me, throw our expectations out the window without even us wanting to.

Today, I wanted to talk about my first impressions about some books and how these expectations were somehow met…. or not. Let’s do this.

Books I had a feeling I would enjoy and ended up…. LOVING TO PIECES

I thought I’d enjoy these. Turns out I’m screaming about them forever now.

Emergency Contact, Mary H. K. Choi

How I felt when I added it to my TBR: DIGITALLY INSEPARABLE? SO FOR ME.

How I felt after reading the book: AN EMOTIONAL MESS, all expectations met, will scream about the book forever. #sorrynotsorry

The Color Project, Sierra Abrams

How I felt while adding the book to my TBR: Sweet contemporaries are TOTALLY MY JAM.

How I felt after reading the book:

Nothing Left To Burn , Heather Ezell

How I felt when I added it to my TBR: I love stories with flashbacks. That sounds cool.

How I felt after reading the book: WOW.

Other books I could mention in this category would be…

Books I thought I’d LOVE, but ended up just enjoying

I thought these would end up being favorites, turns out they were STILL GREAT, but… missed the 5th-star-favorite-book mark.

The Belles , Dhonielle Clayton

How I felt when I added it to my TBR: Now THAT world sounds fascinating. Also everyone is talking about it, so………

How I felt after reading the book: It could have been paced a bit better. Still amazing world.

The Square Root of Summer , Harriet Reuter Hapgood

How I felt when I added it to my TBR: This book sounds fascinating.

How I felt after reading the book:

The Becoming of Noah Shaw , Michelle Hodkin

How I felt when I added it to my TBR: MORE MARA DYER AHHHHH.

How I felt after reading the book: Enjoyed it, but… it didn’t captivate me as much as the previous series.

Other books I could mention in this category would be…

Books I thought were not for me, but I ended up enjoying them anyway

A.k.a the category where I discover my first impressions and what I thought I knew about my bookish taste, well… it’s ALL WRONG. Thank you, bookish community.

This Savage Song, V. E. Schwab.

How I felt when I added it to my TBR: I’m doing this because Kat made me.

How I felt after reading the book: Schwab is a master at world-building and I want to hug August. Thank you Kat.

Illuminae , Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff

How I felt when I added it to my TBR: Only adding it because of the hype. Space-things… not used to it.

How I felt after reading the book:

Other books I could mention in this category…

Also, yes, no “books I thought I’d love but hated, because I want to be positive here.

Are your first impressions about a book often right, or do you find yourself surprised by them sometimes?!

Do you feel like you were more surprised (in a good way), or disappointed by books on your TBR lately?

Do you have some books you expected NOTHING from, yet you ended up falling in love with them? Let me know in comments!