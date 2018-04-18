How to master your TBR pile (well… try to)

I feel like I am a strange creature in the book blogging community, because somehow, by some magical powers invested in me or something, I have my TBR pile under control.

I know, sometimes I also feel like I’m living in Narnia or something.

While other book bloggers and massive readers scream about the heavy, endless pile of unread books sitting on their shelves, waiting on their e-readers to be read and sweating profusely about everything, wondering how the hell they will read everything, I currently have 4 books to-be-read. 4. (Let’s be clear, I am not talking about my TBR on Goodreads. It is VIRTUAL AND IT DOES NOT COUNT okay. Does it make me panic because I want to read and get so many books? YES. Still it doesn’t count okay.)

Somehow, because of that, I (probably wrongly) feel that I have my TBR pile under control and therefore, am sort of qualified to give some advice in that area and help you do the very same thing. Let’s face it, I’m just as lost as you are, but still, here’s how I (kind of) manage to control my TBR pile.

Me with myself, a mood.

📚 Read all of your books (for the most part) before getting new books

I realize how crazy that will sound for most of you, mood readers, people taking advantages of book sales, random trips to the bookshop and not being able to resist the beautiful books and so on. I think that’s one of the only times where I feel sort of fortunate not to have a library or a bookshop close-by with the books I want to read – this way, I avoid all the temptations.

I currently have 4 books to read, books that are at my disposal – two physical copies and two on my e-reader. I will NOT get new books until I read two of these. Okay, I will try. But I’m restricting myself this way, I’m sort-of-keeping things under control. If I listened to my inner voice, I’d buy the 20 books I have on my wishlist over on Book Depository right now.

🛍 Don’t buy too many books – or take too many books at the library

When I have the delicious freedom and budget to get some new books (since I don’t have a library #internationabloggerstruggles), I am literally not allowed to get over 5 or 6 books, and that would already be a whole lot for me. First of all, because well, even if I am thankful to be able to buy 5 or 6 books at a time, sometimes, I need to keep this budget under control and NOT go crazy. Or try. Also… if I add so many books to my TBR at a time, well…. I will probably panic afterwards?!

💻 Don’t go crazy with ARCs requests

I find it really easy to click on every little book that sounds really appealing, when I am spending time over on NetGalley. Even if they are on “wish for it” all the freaking time (#internationalbloggerstruggles), it is way too easy to ask for new books that way and, let’s face it, kind of thrilling.

But what happens when or if you magically get approved for everything?!

Whenever I am spending time over on these kind of websites, I read the synopsis attentively. I take a look at my Netgalley ratio and the books I haven’t read just yet. I also take a look at the publication date: is it close? Won’t that stress me out too much if I request it and get approved? Are there other books or ARCs that I need to review on a closer date?

See, thing is, I like to review my ARCs on a timely manner – not because I am a control freak (inner voice: YOU ARE), but because, well, it stresses me out otherwise and I just like to do this as best as I can. When I have to many books due at the same time, I PANIC. And let’s face it, I am NOT here for that.

🙉 Don’t listen to your bookworm’s impulses

This is probably the hardest advice to follow – I struggle with it the most. There are days when I’m adding books to my basket almost compulsively, then I hear my inner wisdom voice (that’s probably my sister tbh) telling me “do NOT get these books. You STILL have books to read. Read at least ONE, then you can get a new one.” Even when I’m like this:

Let’s be honest here, my sister’s telling me this, because she reads everything that I buy, I am a faster reader than she is and HER current TBR pile is INSANE. I think she hates me. (Hello. Yes, I love you too)

📝 Add books to your TBR pile on Goodreads, on your wishlist, in your bullet journal…add them virtually.

Really, it’s all about self-control. I want a book, I add it on Goodreads, I add it on my wishlist, I scream about it for about 2922715 hours. I have been screaming about wanting “THE BOOK WITH THE BIRD” for approximately a month, seven hours and eighteen seconds. I haven’t even bought it just yet. RESISTING IS HARD but I am doing this. Also it’s probably next, once I’ve read two books on my TBR pile. It’s waiting on my wishlist and I am EXCITED.

If you manage to do all this, you’re great. Or slightly crazy, just like me. Now go get yourself a book to celebrate.

Once you’ve read one of your books on your TBR pile! As a reward. We do love rewards after all.

Yes so that probably made me feel like a control freak, but I am very happy with my process and not at all frustrated (for real!), just thought I’d put that out there.

Do YOU keep your TBR under control? What are some of your tips and tricks to do so?

Can you read the books you own, or can’t you resist getting new ones?

Do you tend to go crazy with your bookworm impulses and ARCs requests and get a gazillion books at once… only to regret it afterwards?! Let me know your thoughts in comments!