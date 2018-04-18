How to master your TBR pile (well… try to)

I feel like I am a strange creature in the book blogging community, because somehow, by some magical powers invested in me or something, I have my TBR pile under control.
I know, sometimes I also feel like I’m living in Narnia or something.
While other book bloggers and massive readers scream about the heavy, endless pile of unread books sitting on their shelves, waiting on their e-readers to be read and sweating profusely about everything, wondering how the hell they will read everything, I currently have 4 books to-be-read. 4. (Let’s be clear, I am not talking about my TBR on Goodreads. It is VIRTUAL AND IT DOES NOT COUNT okay. Does it make me panic because I want to read and get so many books? YES. Still it doesn’t count okay.)
Somehow, because of that, I (probably wrongly) feel that I have my TBR pile under control and therefore, am sort of qualified to give some advice in that area and help you do the very same thing. Let’s face it, I’m just as lost as you are, but still, here’s how I (kind of) manage to control my TBR pile.
Me with myself, a mood.
📚 Read all of your books (for the most part) before getting new books
I realize how crazy that will sound for most of you, mood readers, people taking advantages of book sales, random trips to the bookshop and not being able to resist the beautiful books and so on. I think that’s one of the only times where I feel sort of fortunate not to have a library or a bookshop close-by with the books I want to read – this way, I avoid all the temptations.
I currently have 4 books to read, books that are at my disposal – two physical copies and two on my e-reader. I will NOT get new books until I read two of these. Okay, I will try. But I’m restricting myself this way, I’m sort-of-keeping things under control. If I listened to my inner voice, I’d buy the 20 books I have on my wishlist over on Book Depository right now.
🛍 Don’t buy too many books – or take too many books at the library
When I have the delicious freedom and budget to get some new books (since I don’t have a library #internationabloggerstruggles), I am literally not allowed to get over 5 or 6 books, and that would already be a whole lot for me. First of all, because well, even if I am thankful to be able to buy 5 or 6 books at a time, sometimes, I need to keep this budget under control and NOT go crazy. Or try. Also… if I add so many books to my TBR at a time, well…. I will probably panic afterwards?!
💻 Don’t go crazy with ARCs requests
I find it really easy to click on every little book that sounds really appealing, when I am spending time over on NetGalley. Even if they are on “wish for it” all the freaking time (#internationalbloggerstruggles), it is way too easy to ask for new books that way and, let’s face it, kind of thrilling.
But what happens when or if you magically get approved for everything?!
Whenever I am spending time over on these kind of websites, I read the synopsis attentively. I take a look at my Netgalley ratio and the books I haven’t read just yet. I also take a look at the publication date: is it close? Won’t that stress me out too much if I request it and get approved? Are there other books or ARCs that I need to review on a closer date?
See, thing is, I like to review my ARCs on a timely manner – not because I am a control freak (inner voice: YOU ARE), but because, well, it stresses me out otherwise and I just like to do this as best as I can. When I have to many books due at the same time, I PANIC. And let’s face it, I am NOT here for that.
🙉 Don’t listen to your bookworm’s impulses
This is probably the hardest advice to follow – I struggle with it the most. There are days when I’m adding books to my basket almost compulsively, then I hear my inner wisdom voice (that’s probably my sister tbh) telling me “do NOT get these books. You STILL have books to read. Read at least ONE, then you can get a new one.” Even when I’m like this:
Let’s be honest here, my sister’s telling me this, because she reads everything that I buy, I am a faster reader than she is and HER current TBR pile is INSANE. I think she hates me. (Hello. Yes, I love you too)
📝 Add books to your TBR pile on Goodreads, on your wishlist, in your bullet journal…add them virtually.
Really, it’s all about self-control. I want a book, I add it on Goodreads, I add it on my wishlist, I scream about it for about 2922715 hours. I have been screaming about wanting “THE BOOK WITH THE BIRD” for approximately a month, seven hours and eighteen seconds. I haven’t even bought it just yet. RESISTING IS HARD but I am doing this. Also it’s probably next, once I’ve read two books on my TBR pile. It’s waiting on my wishlist and I am EXCITED.
If you manage to do all this, you’re great. Or slightly crazy, just like me. Now go get yourself a book to celebrate.
Once you’ve read one of your books on your TBR pile! As a reward. We do love rewards after all.
Yes so that probably made me feel like a control freak, but I am very happy with my process and not at all frustrated (for real!), just thought I’d put that out there.
Do YOU keep your TBR under control? What are some of your tips and tricks to do so?
Can you read the books you own, or can’t you resist getting new ones?
Do you tend to go crazy with your bookworm impulses and ARCs requests and get a gazillion books at once… only to regret it afterwards?! Let me know your thoughts in comments!
24 thoughts on “How to master your TBR pile (well… try to)”
These tips are great. When I have too many books on my TBR I just feel so overwhelmed and it takes a teeensy bit of the fun out of reading for me. I really struggle with not requesting too many ARCs at the same time. I just get so excited about them! I currently have only two left to read and I’m waiting to hear back from a few, but I feel like I’m doing really well. Finally!
I get the feeling, I’m exactly the same way! I really like having books to read, but… too much just makes me feel stressed out and kind of takes off the fun off reading. That’s why I prefer small physical TBR piles…. there are no limits to my virtual ones, though 😂
I completely understand that – I also have my moments where I want to request everything and have no self-control, but I really try…. otherwise it just makes me feel even more stressed out, and… I want to read and be happy, not stressed out about my books. I’m so glad you’re doing better now, yay!! 😀 x
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
You sound so in control about your book impulses in this post and I am jealous. My biggest weakness a few secondhand book places that have super cheap books.
But I’m getting better. I only borrow books that are on my Goodreads TBR at the library and I only buy a couple of books every month and a half.
Arcs… well that’s a lesson I have learnt recently 😅
To be honest, I think that if I had a good library around and / or bookshops or secondhand bookshops with great selections, I would not restrain myself either 😂😂
I’m so glad you’re getting better though! I mean, best thing is when we are just not stressed out, and sometimes too many books can be a bit… stressful, at least for me 😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! ❤
Really good post. I’m the same with buying books. I mention a book I’d like to read to my partner then she will complain that about the amount of books that I haven’t even read yet 😂. I need to stop buying books, but since starting blogging I’ve got a list a mile long with so many books that I want to read 😂
Hahaha oh I get that feeling, it is so hard NOT to get new books, when there are so many new ones being released, or ones we hear about thanks to other amazing book bloggers and just have to buy 😂😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 🙂
I was like “YES. TELL ME YOUR SECRETS” but I think I’m simply a lost cause when it comes to my TBR. I fail big time at keeping it under control. I started with a physical TBR of 154 books at the start of the year [approximately] and right now it’s up to 174. And it’s not like I haven’t read any of them?! So.. I literally bought about 30 – 40 books already. Kill me please. I’ll get on top of them though! Eventually!
As for NetGalley, I literally have a sort of list with all months and next to it I keep changing how many ARCs I have yet to read for that month. That way I just know whether or not I can handle adding on top of the load or not. Right now I’m ridiculously on top of them so I’m PROUD. Now if only I could stop requesting books all together and read my own books, that would be awesome..
But I think I’ll stick with wishful thinking for a little while longer.. Just a little bit.. :’)
[Also, since I’m going to YALC, I’m so going to mess the whole thing up again even if it’s improved by then. Just wait and see.]
WOW. That’s A LOT of books 😂 I don’t know how you do it, when I have like, 10 books to-be read on my physical (or digital, like in my e-reader) TBR, I feel really anxious about it all 😂
I’m SO proud of you for being on top of your ARCs, yay! I get that though, the temptation to ask for more is always there, we can’t help that hahaha. Anyway, the bookworm life is an endless cycle, we just get more and more books, we read a couple books, then we get a thousand more books to celebrate 😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
Marie, I was literally ready to scream ‘FOUR???’ at you until I read the virtual TBR part. 😉 I try to do the same thing, where I use my Goodreads TBR as a list of books that I want to read long-term, but my bedside table and phone e-book app as a short-term TBR. But… I still have 12 books on my bedside table and four on my phone. I think I’m particularly bad at the ‘not buying until you’ve read them’ part of your list, because I always ask for books for my birthday and Christmas, and I’ve been give a few giftcards recently. Plus, sometimes I’m just so excited about a book that I buy it when I’m next in the store. I also like to try and boost author sales by pre-ordering, but this also ends up being my downfall. Basically, I need to have a bit more self-control like you suggested, or go on a book-buying ban. Having said that though, part of my really enjoys having a big TBR (I was actually going to write a blog post about this), because it means I push myself to read more whenever I can. 🙂 Great post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I completely understand that – I know that if I had a bookshop with a great selection of YA titles, I’d spend my time there and would NOT resist getting a new book, or… maybe two or three 😂 in a way, not having that at hand makes it easier for me to keep control 😂
Oh that’s so great! I’m so glad to hear that – yes, having a big TBR definitely can boost your reading and makes you want to read more 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Kate! ❤
LikeLike
As usual, I loved your blog post! I find it fascinating how you are doing so well with so little books with you!
I used to have a very big TBR pile, which resulted in me freaking out and feeling extremely bad. I worked hard to get it down under 30 books and now that I am around 20 I feel at peace again. I do not like not having any books, I barely have money to get new ones so I love to have a minimal amount with me. BUT I do have impulses and instead of buying the books now I just download them (I am a monster, okay) and read them immediately. If I loved them, then I’ll consider buying them much later, when I’ll have money, and they won’t be added to my TBR since I already read them.
I think that in the end it really depends with how many books we are comfortable having at home. I knew someone who has a 200 books long TBR and they are 100% okay with it, they even feel better that way. But as soon as it becomes stressful, like it did for me, it’s good to work on yourself and re-evaluate your priorities!
Oh thank you so much Clara, I’m so glad you enjoyed this ❤ ❤
Why do you say you're a monster, you're not 😂 I think we are very alike, I feel better when my TBR isn't that big, really, otherwise it makes me feel a little anxious and overwhelmed and I hate that feeling, I want reading to make me happy, not stressed out. But yes, I have to agree with you, some people really are at ease with tons of books unread at home, while some others are not, it all depends, as long as we're good with it, that's what matters 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
Um, I WISH I had my TBR under control but unfortunately, that is not the case. And that’s not even my DIGITAL TBR (which isn’t even that big, I keep sorting books out I’m no longer interested in) but the books that are actually sitting on my shelves either because I bought them years ago and STILL haven’t read them (seriously, this is getting ridiculous with some of these books) or review copies that I’ve gotten this year. And even when I PLAN to review a book and I have every intention of reading it a reading month like this one happens and while I’m reading ALL the books I’m just not reading THAT book. *shakes head*
But I agree, keeping a digital TBR can be really helpful in controlling your physical one! I have a TINY overlap between the two which makes me feel a bit better about the size of my TBR. xD I don’t even add books to my Goodreads TBR anymore because I just figure if they really interest me, I’ll remember them down the line.
I feel like if it weren’t for Audible, I would be much better about trying and reading the books I already own. But that monthly credit and their attitude towards you giving back books you didn’t enjoy is just too tempting! It’s also a fantastic way to stay somewhat on top of new releases which I love! My book buying budget has been pretty non-existent lately so I relied more on eARCs and Audible. But things are hopefully going to change soon and I can already tell that I’ll probably be getting more new books once that happens.
OH MY GOD. Someone needs to put my inner bookworm on a freaking leash sometimes! NetGalley can be a very dangerous place sometimes and before you know it you’ve requested a million books and if you’re really (un)lucky, you’ll get accepted for a bunch of them and you can say goodbye to that nice ratio. xD But I don’t have to worry about any of that at the moment because I’m surprisingly all caught up with my TBR over there. This has never happened before.xD
Also, I feel like my local library might become a problem soon-ish too. I stopped by there the other day because I happened to see that they were open and they have an okay Young Adult section that I want to explore/read – I even picked up two books this month even though I KNEW I had other books to read. BUT, I also already read one of them so there’s that too.
Question, where is that first gif from? I recognize the actress and I KIND OF have a mixed up name of a show in my head but I just can’t place it. xD And just as an overall, your GIF game is so on point! 😀
Oh my god. I need to chill with the length of my comments. xD
😂😂
Please don’t, ever, I love them so much!! ❤ ❤
I don’t know how you do it haha, I would feel so guilty if I had books I bought last year that I haven’t read it. I’m just way too stressed out about that haha and I don’t want to, feel that way. I feel better when I’m in control of my TBR and… that means when I don’t have too many physical books (or e-books) at hand all at once 😂
NetGalley is a black hole and it is soooooooooo easy to fall into that 😂 I’m always trying to control myself, because if by any chance I get approved for everything and everything has a close publication date, and…. well, freak-out will be coming sooner rather than later and I’ll probably feel more stressed out than anything else 😂
Ohhh that’s so great you have a local library with an interesting selection,yay! 😀
That’s from Happy Endings, it was SUCH a fantastic show, I miss it!
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, always makes my day!! ❤ ❤
I’m the same, my TBR is always under control! When I first started blogging and realised everyone else stresses about their TBR 130% of the time I was like.. wait, am I a witch?
I do exactly the same as you – I add the books I want to read to my Goodreads TBR (which is quite moderate atm with only 56 books hahaha), and then only ever actually HAVE about 3 books to read at a time. I only read on my Kindle, I never read paper books, and I think it really helps because even I have 10 books to read, they just sit on my Kindle patiently until I get round to them. I feel like with real books, they’re on your shelf staring at you all the time and it adds to the pressure. Also 50 books on a Kindle looks like nothing, 50 books on a bookshelf waiting to be read is like SEVERAL shelves. I can see why it’s overwhelming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES I AM NOT ALONE, this makes me so happy 😂
I have to say, it’s easier when you have all the books on your e-reader and not on your shelves, it’s a bit less stressful that way for sure, they’re not staring at us and judging us for not reading them 😂😂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Mattie! 😀
As soon as I got the notification of your post, I knew that I am going to curse myself at the end of it and will end up praising you 😂 Because yes, you are a freaking human/bookworm doing the impossible thing 😜 I can’t understand how tou are not.. greedy 🙈
Though all of your advices are super intelligent, I don’t think that I am capable of following any 😭 Yes, this post is probably for me, because I am that person who is drowning under her TBR.
I can’t just resist the books. But I seriously need to, for sure! Amzing write up though 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh don’t get me wrong, I AM SO GREEDY. I want all the books and have long wishlists and bribe my family – closed-ones to get me books on a daily basis. They’re just… they restrain me and I’m trying to restrain myself as best as I can 😂😂 Too many books at once just make me feel a bit overwhelmed and… I don’t want that.
I get that though, it’s so haaaaaaard to resist, haha.
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! ❤ ❤
Oh my god, only 4 books that you need to read… How?!!!!!
I honestly love this post though. I’m not quite as controlled as you but I’m also fairly restrictive on myself. Like you, most of the books I want to read are on my goodreads list. I don’t tend to buy books unless I have time to read them or there’s a sale on because I just don’t have the money to. Also, to me I just do not see the point in rushing out to buy books only for them to sit for months or years unread on your bookshelves – that just makes me sad.
Your advice is excellent though and a sure way to tackle big TBR piles. I’m slowly getting there with ARC and library impulses but i dont mind those too much as they’re free 😅
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I feel exactly the same way! Some people are perfectly content with buying tons of books and having a big TBR at home or waiting for them on their e-readers, I much prefer getting books and reading them before getting new ones as much as I can. I feel guilty leaving books unread, too, 😂😂
Oh I get that, it’s easier to let a TBR grow when you have a library or got approved for some ARCs…. it’s just, money wasn’t spent, so it doesn’t feel as annoying 😂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! 😀
My TBR is like that meme where all of the books are piling out the window. LOL. I finally have five ARC’s completed. (I still don’t know how I got four music themed books at the same time from Netgalley. It just worked out that way, but I FINISHED within two weeks.)
I also buy books whenever my budget allows me to. I don’t care about my TBR when I have the money to buy them because I live on my own, but for the most part I have been trying to stick with library books, library ebooks, and ARC’s for my books. I read 12 FREE books in March! I have no idea how many I have read this month so far besides at least 5. I just went on a spending spree on ebooks I wanted over the weekend after all of my bills were paid, haha. I think I got like four, and then the bookstore had a ebook I wanted to own for only $2 so I got that since it was a GREAT deal. My dad tells me I should read what I have first, but I’d never buy books again honestly. I do try to get through a few before I buy, BUT if I have the money after bills and savings, that’s what they might go towards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahahah I get that – when you have the means and… well, some books are just way too hard to resist. Also, there are great deals and everything else, I totally see how easy it can be to grow a massive TBR and have books unread like that. As long as it doesn’t make you feel stressed out or overwhelmed, that’s what matters 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! 🙂
