Talking about my WIP in GIFs (and sharing! snippets!!)

So, it has been a little while since I talked about writing and my WIP on this blog. Truth is, and I talked about it before, but I kind of left the whole thing alone ever since I finished writing my draft back in September. I said I really wanted to finally edit the damn thing ever since January started, but so far, no luck.

I’m a bit terrified of editing, I will admit it. But I’m still determined to DO THIS THING someday, one way or another and, in order to get back into this, I thought, well, that I’d do a tag.

This is a wonderfully fun tag, created by Michelle, which allows me to talk about my WIP in GIFs only….Sounds complicated, right? IT REALLY WAS.

(Also, keep on reading because I will share snippets of my writing later on. I never do that so I’m crying right now).

THE RULES

💛 Thank the person who tagged you

💛 Credit the creator of this tag (Michelle!) and link back to this post so she can find out allll about your WIPs!

💛 Try to limit the amount of gifs you use per question – I’d say maybe stick to five or less but I’m not the boss of you

Before answering these questions, a small reminder of what my WIP is about with this little synopsis.

After the disappearance of her best friend, Keely chooses to follow their dream-path and gets into the very selective boarding school they both wanted to attend. Grieving Gaulthier, making new friends and trying to make her dreams come true turns out to be more of a challenge than she thinks, especially when this new competitive world is paved with something that clearly seems like bad intentions.

You can also check out My WIPs Aesthetics.

THE QUESTIONS

Sum up your WIP in 4 gifs!

This is the hardest thing to do, ever, because there is both too many GIFs and too little to perfectly sum up what my WIP is about and everything that happens in it. I tried, okay.

BONUS (because I just really wanted to put these, okay):

Time to introduce your main characters!

All of these GIFs try showing the mindset of all of my main characters…well, they do the best they can, they’re only GIFs after all.

Keely

Lyna (this actually perfectly represents Lyna and that would be Jamie saying that).

Jamie, a.k.a, THE mood of all times.

Noah

How would your main character react in a crisis?

Probably by trying to pretend everything is okay. Deep breaths or something, but inside, it’s more like this:

If you were to meet your main characters, how would you react?

With hugs and crying – the only normal reaction a writer can have.

And if you were to meet your antagonist?

I’d probably go all Veronica Mars on him or her or them, not going to reveal anything OKAY.

Is there any romance in your WIP? How would you sum it up in gifs?

Spoiler alert: there is no romance in my WIP. There are hints of romance, romantic feelings, past, present, but there is no predominant romance or anything like that happening. I KNOW, I don’t know who I am right now, but sometimes a book does not need romance on the front, that was not what I wanted this to be about.

So that would be the perfect “romance” gif for what happens in my WIP:

How do other characters feel about this ship?

As I said before, there’s not really one “ship” in my book. There are friendships and hints and small awkwardness, so here’s a GIF of Lyna facing this:

How do you want people to react to reading your WIP?

Step one: wanting to become best friends with the characters. Step two: eating pop-corn (or not if you’re not an eater-while-reading kind of person) while turning frantically pages. Step three: crying because emotions. That would be my ultimate goal.

So… that was really fun – and really long to do, too, so I really hope you enjoyed it!

I TAG THEE

THE SNIPPETS

So…. I rarely ever share my writing with anyone, but for some reason, I thought this would boost me and make me want to edit already, so…. I’m doing this.

Here are three unedited snippets taken from my WIP. I’m totally internally screaming at myself for doing this.

A moment between Keely & Gaulthier…

About departures and memories…

My little favorite friendship in their little den, a.k.a some of my favorite moments to write….

Are you currently writing something? What’s it about? TELL ME EVERYTHING. Are you participating in Camp NaNo? How is it working out for you?

What do you think of my snippets…. please be gentle, friends. Are you terrified of sharing your writing, or, for non-writers, to share some of your blog posts sometimes?! Let me know in comments!