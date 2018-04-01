Why I love dystopian fiction – 5 reasons why you should read it

HELLO APRIL! And…hello to you too guys! How are you? How was your month? March was pretty cold here, it actually snowed on the first day of spring, can you believe it?! Well, I guess the sun can come out now and never ever leave, who is with me?
I enjoyed a pretty awesome weekend with my sister. If you follow her on Twitter or Instagram, you know all about it. For those who don’t, we went to Paris where we enjoyed fine pastries, pretty architectures (even if we couldn’t see everything with that stupid fog…) and met some incredible authors at Livre Paris book fair. If you haven’t read it yet, check out Marie’s article right HERE, she’s telling you all about it.
Meanwhile, I’m back today with a brand new post. Apart from contemporaries, I really enjoy reading dystopian fictions and I wanted to share with you why I love this genre so much and why you should give it a try (if you haven’t yet…). If you’re a hard-core dystopian fan, let’s see if we like this genre for the same reasons, plus there are some pretty awesome recommandations at the end of this article, you don’t want to miss it!
WHAT IS DYSTOPIAN FICTION ?
A dystopia, or simply anti-utopia, is a repressive society. Dystopian worlds described in books (or movies for that matter) are often characterized by dehumanization, totalitarian governments or environmental disasters. It is often used to draw attention to real-world issues regarding ethics, politics, technology,…
5 REASONS WHY I LIKE DYSTOPIAN FICTION SO MUCH (and think everyone should read it!)
1 – Strong and driven characters.
In that kind of hostile environment, we often get to see great potential reavealed and I like to read about characters’ evolution. I enjoy to see them grow and gain confidence. They give us hope that we have a say in the world we live in and I think we really need that today.
2 – Action-packed!
I have never EVER been bored reading dystopian fiction. There is always something happening. Even during the parts where the author is describing a place, I feel like the world created is living inside my head.
3 – Dystopian books make us think.
It’s often inspired by our very own world issues. Of course, it’s exaggerated but what if that really happen to us one day?! Is our society on the downfall? Reading about it make us want to avoid such terrible things of happening. It makes me realize that maybe I can make a difference.
4 – A vivid and well-described setting.
What I really enjoy about that genre is the impressive world-building. It’s like we get a peak at the future and we’re totally immersed in that new imaginative world. It feels like I’m right there, next to my favorite character.
5 – A writing full of suspense.
I’m always on the edge of my seat. The writing makes me want to know what happens next and I don’t know but reading that genre I’m often feeling kind of obsessed like I can’t stop until I know my characters are going to be okay.
SOME DYSTOPIAN RECOMMENDATIONS
- The Hunger Games : a classic!
- The 5th Wave : give the chills
- Awaken : SO underrated
- Uglies : my all-time favorite
- Legend : a thrilling read
Do YOU read dystopian novels? What do you like about this genre? If you could only give one recommandation, what book would it be?
You’ve never read that genre? Did I convince you to give it a try? What’s THE genre you absolutely couldn’t give up?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
36 thoughts on “Why I love dystopian fiction – 5 reasons why you should read it”
Happy Easter!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Happy Easter to you!! 🐰🐣🌸🍫
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree!! I absolutely love dystopians and your points made me realise exactly why. Great post, going to check out some of your recommendations 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! 😘 Hope you’ll find some great books 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to be obsessed with the dystopian genre but after The Hunger Games and Divergent got really big I was kind of over the hype. However, its been a while since I’ve read a dystopian so I’m hoping to get back into the genre again. Great post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally get it! When those two books became movies, everyone got SO obsessed and I was like ughh ! 😓 But there are so many great underrated books out there and I just love that genre so much that I’ll just take a little break and come back to it later. 😊 Thanks for stopping by 😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was very informative. I have a short dystopian story to write as part of my A to Z challenge. Thank you 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! That’s awesome, glad I could help 😊 Good luck with the writing 😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love dystopian! Thinking about our world becoming like the worlds in books freaks me out and I love it.
The best dystopian I’ve read this year was The Call. I’m adding a few of these recommendations to my TBR!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeeees, same here! Oh, I haven’t heard of that one, I’ll check it out like right now 😁😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s so good. I hope you like it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve really enjoyed dystopian books in the past (hunger games & divergent) but never really hear about dystopian books so never really venture into the genre much!! Might have to check out some of your recommendations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad I’ve put that genre back on your radar, haha! 😏 There are so many underrated books I’m sure you’ll love 😊
LikeLike
I love dystopian! I think my favorite dystopians have to be the Divergent series, the Selection (just the first three), and Red Queen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Divergent was pretty awesome and I absolutely loved The Selection! 😍 Just read the first one of Red Queen, I need to check out the next of the serie 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Dystopian Books too. I agree they do make us think while reading them. I always think about how are world would be if this was happen.
I always loved the world-building for Dystopian books because most are base on the countries of today and you can pin point where something that is mention in the point with today. For example Hunger Games was based on the United States and my district would have been 12 same as Katniss.
I love this whole post and agree with everything. Great job 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, so glad you liked it 😊 Yeees, the world-building is the best in that genre. I really admire the authors, like how do they come out with such crazy and imaginative worlds?! Thanks again for the kind words 😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like dystopian/post-apocalyptic books for a lot of the same reasons – it’s interesting to see how the author thinks our world will look in 50, 100, or more years, and how some of our current issues will play out in the future. They are very imaginative!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEES! Exactly my thoughts! I’m so impressed by their world-building and everything they put into their stories 😊
LikeLike
I absolutely love dystopians, definitely one of my favourite genres to read!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees, that genre is pretty awesome! 😁 Thanks for stopping by 😘
LikeLike
Dystopias are my S**T, man! I’ve actually done some research on them and it turns out people like reading and writing them because its a form of – almost – therapy. Like, look how bad everything can get, but by watching the characters, they can see how we survive and how we could change that society. A problem is presented and then we see a (hopefully) plausible solution.
I read so many dystopias, no joke. My favorite for a long time was The Darkest Minds series. The Giver will always be a fav because that was my first! Hungry is a quick and cute read (I don’t remember much about it except for food not being a thing). And I keep thinking back to this book, The Vault of Dreamers, that I read a LLLLOOOONNNGGG time ago. I have the rest of the books in the series and am so excited to reread the first one and dive into that world again!
Yay, I love finding other dystopian fans because I know nearly nobody who is – shockingly because daym, it’s like half the movies that come out are dystopias and I absolutely love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, YEEES a dystopian faaan! HELLO 😏 That totally makes sense, it gives people hope! Like even in the darkest situation, you can find a solution, you just have to be brave. 🙂 I’ve read The Giver and I quite like it! Haven’t read the other ones you mentionned but as soon as I’m done replying to you I’ll check them all out. 😁 That IS shocking! It’s like people only go to the movies and don’t read the books anymore, ughhh. 😓 Thank you for sharing your thoughts! 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
probably my favorite parts of dystopian books are a) THE SUSPENSE; I want my heart to be destroyed b) the badass warrior heroines <333 and c) the subtle criticisms of modern-day society
(like you said, obviously lots of these aspects are exaggerated—I'm pretty sure our government is going to start up a Hunger-Games-type survival show anytime soon—but dystopian books really do get you thinking. I think The Handmaid's Tale is the perfect example of that!)
also, your dystopian recommendations bring back so many memories! I think the first book I've read in that genre was probably The Hunger Games, before that whole dystopian craze set in xD I haven't seen a recent dystopian novel that's gotten as much hype, but maybe I'm wrong and have been living under a rock this entire time??
anyways, greatt post!! I had lots of fun reading it ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEES and YEEES! 😁😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t know why but WordPress didn’t let me see the whole comment…😅 Anyway, YEEES to all of your reasons! 😁 And yeees about the Hunger-Games-type survival show…the world is going insane that’s bloody scary! 😰 The first book I’ve read is Uglies and then The Hunger Games and like you it was WAAAY before everyone got so obsessed with that genre (at least in terms of movies…don’t people READ anymore??!). No, you haven’t been living under a rock, Divergent got a bit of success but nothing compared to The Hunger Games! Thank you so much for your kind words 😘😘
LikeLike
I stopped reading dystopian books a few years ago, which makes it near impossible for me to finish Allegiant. There started to be too many YA dystopian books for me to enjoy them, and they started feeling cliche to me. Maybe it’s time for me to give them a shot again. I’ve been more interested in reading the classic dystopian novels, since I really liked The Handmaid’s Tale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally get it, when The Hunger Games and Divergent became movies it was like everyone was SO obsessed with that genre and ughh! 😓 The best is to take a little break and come back to it later, there are so many great books in that genre 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to be /obsessed/ with dystopian books in high school– but nowadays I tend to steer clear of them. Partly because I think I overdosed on them and if you aren’t careful they all can be extremely similar. However you make some great points! I just added Awaken to my TBR list
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees, I totally agree with you! It can become kind of boring, I think the best is to read others genres in between 😊 Awesome, hope you’ll like it as much as I did! 😍
LikeLike
Great post! Dystopians have become some of my favorite books to read this year. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, glad you liked it 😁
LikeLike
LEGEND!! It’s so amazing and I was so sad when the series ended. So glad that you put it as a rec
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeeees, I LOVED it! I need to read the next ones in the series like RIGHT NOW 😂
LikeLike
Ooooo, I read the Uglies way back when I was in secondary school (This makes me feel old!!!) and I decided I needed a re read some time soon because he’s decided to continue the Uglies series! 😀 I also love dystopians and the possibility of what the world could be like in the future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, same here!! Uglies was the first dystopian book I’ve ever read, it will always be my favorite 😍 Yeeeees, I’m so excited to see what’s going to happen 😁😁
LikeLiked by 1 person