Why I love dystopian fiction – 5 reasons why you should read it

HELLO APRIL! And…hello to you too guys! How are you? How was your month? March was pretty cold here, it actually snowed on the first day of spring, can you believe it?! Well, I guess the sun can come out now and never ever leave, who is with me?

I enjoyed a pretty awesome weekend with my sister. If you follow her on Twitter or Instagram, you know all about it. For those who don’t, we went to Paris where we enjoyed fine pastries, pretty architectures (even if we couldn’t see everything with that stupid fog…) and met some incredible authors at Livre Paris book fair. If you haven’t read it yet, check out Marie’s article right HERE, she’s telling you all about it. Meanwhile, I’m back today with a brand new post. Apart from contemporaries, I really enjoy reading dystopian fictions and I wanted to share with you why I love this genre so much and why you should give it a try (if you haven’t yet…). If you’re a hard-core dystopian fan, let’s see if we like this genre for the same reasons, plus there are some pretty awesome recommandations at the end of this article, you don’t want to miss it!

WHAT IS DYSTOPIAN FICTION ?

A dystopia, or simply anti-utopia, is a repressive society. Dystopian worlds described in books (or movies for that matter) are often characterized by dehumanization, totalitarian governments or environmental disasters. It is often used to draw attention to real-world issues regarding ethics, politics, technology,…

5 REASONS WHY I LIKE DYSTOPIAN FICTION SO MUCH (and think everyone should read it!)

1 – Strong and driven characters.

In that kind of hostile environment, we often get to see great potential reavealed and I like to read about characters’ evolution. I enjoy to see them grow and gain confidence. They give us hope that we have a say in the world we live in and I think we really need that today.

2 – Action-packed!

I have never EVER been bored reading dystopian fiction. There is always something happening. Even during the parts where the author is describing a place, I feel like the world created is living inside my head.

3 – Dystopian books make us think.

It’s often inspired by our very own world issues. Of course, it’s exaggerated but what if that really happen to us one day?! Is our society on the downfall? Reading about it make us want to avoid such terrible things of happening. It makes me realize that maybe I can make a difference.

4 – A vivid and well-described setting.

What I really enjoy about that genre is the impressive world-building. It’s like we get a peak at the future and we’re totally immersed in that new imaginative world. It feels like I’m right there, next to my favorite character.

5 – A writing full of suspense.

I’m always on the edge of my seat. The writing makes me want to know what happens next and I don’t know but reading that genre I’m often feeling kind of obsessed like I can’t stop until I know my characters are going to be okay.

SOME DYSTOPIAN RECOMMENDATIONS

Do YOU read dystopian novels? What do you like about this genre? If you could only give one recommandation, what book would it be?

You’ve never read that genre? Did I convince you to give it a try? What’s THE genre you absolutely couldn’t give up?

Let’s chat in comments 💬