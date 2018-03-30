Review: Nothing Left To Burn, Heather Ezell

There are no spoilers in this review.

There are so many amazing debuts being released in 2018 and Nothing Left To Burn was one that I was eagerly anticipating. I kind of screamed and cried when I found out that I won a giveaway for this book over on twitter, hosted by the author herself. I’m still screaming to be honest, because you all should read this book, and here’s why.

I wouldn’t even know where to start with this book. The story takes place in California, over the course of 24 hours, as a wildfire is spreading, yet it’s also punctuated by flashbacks, moments that are absolutely vital to understand what is happening in the present and, most especially, what could be happening inside Audrey’s head.

I am a huge fan of these kind of storytelling and let me tell you right here, right now – Nothing Left To Burn is the kind of book I want to write. When you’re reading the synopsis, the first few pages, you’re probably not thinking much of it, yet… as the words fly in front of your eyes, the tension, the truth and the lies, everything is slowly unfolding in front of your eyes and you can’t help it – at least, I couldn’t -, you are deep. Deep into the book you’ll want to read in one sitting.

Nothing Left To Burn is a compelling, fascinating book that reads itself like you’d do a puzzle. You have all the pieces in your hands, but you need to put it together, piece by piece, slowly realizing what has happened in the past, what is happening in the present and everything else. It was brilliant, really.

The strength of this book, however, truly resides in its characters and how fleshed-out each of them are, especially our main character, Audrey. She was such a complex, flawed, human character, I couldn’t help but root for her, feel for her, wanting to understand her at best. The author allows us to explore Audrey’s deepest emotions, thoughts and desires, wants, needs and struggles in such a natural way, woven flawlessly into the story. I could really feel everything for this main character and I loved it.

Aside from Audrey, we also get a great cast of side-characters, especially Grace, her amazing best friend, always there and supportive and overall this amazing (and bisexual, yay) best friend. There’s also Hayden, Grace’s brother, basically my little glasses cinnamon roll. Wait. I don’t like cinnamon. My little croissant. I’m being very French. There is also an important place for the family in this story, especially a strong relationship between Audrey and her little sister. How protective Audrey was of her little sister, how she thought of her, just everything about their relationship made me. so. so. SOOO happy.

I am not going to talk about this book in details, because I wouldn’t want to give out any spoilers to anyone here. The only little downside to this story was that I kind of guessed part of it, which made me a bit sad but didn’t take away any of the brilliance of it or my enjoyment for this.

Nothing Left To Burn definitely is a book to add on your TBRs, to read right now, if you are into compelling read, past/present narrations and compelling, fascinating reads, really, just read this book. It tackles toxic relationships, mental health, dreams, what you want to do and who you want to be, it’s gripping from page one and what was I saying, seriously just.read.THIS.BOOK.

Trigger warning: this book deals with an abusive relationship.

Heather Ezell, Nothing Left To Burn, Published by Razorbill, March, 13th, 2018.

The autumn morning after sixteen-year-old Audrey Harper loses her virginity, she wakes to a loud, persistent knocking at her front door. Waiting for her are two firemen, there to let her know that the moment she’s been dreading has arrived: the enormous wildfire sweeping through Orange County, California, is now dangerously close to her idyllic gated community of Coto de Caza, and it’s time to evacuate. Over the course of the next twenty-four hours, as Audrey wrestles with the possibility of losing her family home, she also recalls her early, easy summer days with Brooks, the charming, passionate, but troubled volunteer firefighter who enchants Audrey–and who is just as enthralled by her. But as secrets from Brooks’s dark past come to light, Audrey can’t help but wonder if there’s danger in the pull she feels–both toward this boy, and toward the fire burning in the distance.

