Monthly wrap-up – March 2018

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! Again a couple days’ late, but still here for my monthly wrap-up.

March was a little bit of a rollercoaster month, with its ups and downs, funks and happy moments.

I started the month great with the people I love, then the routine of working came back around, then I got some thrilling moments getting away with my sister to Paris and meeting some of my favorite authors of all times (In case you missed it, you can read my recap here). Then I got the routine back and I ended the month with a long and needed weekend away to a city I know well.

I wish I had more things to share here, but…. I don’t know, nothing too exciting to share, I guess?

It’s been a little while since I shared -let’s be honest, I kind of forgot, oops – my instagram pictures of the month, so… here they are!

So, from left to right, Paris, Paris, Paris again, some delicious nordic food and my easter weekend getaway.

I am STILL ahead on my Goodreads challenge and I couldn’t be happier – but I think what matters the most is that I read some pretty fabulous books, too.

Books I read

Well, that one was quite the unexpected, AWESOME RIDE. You can already read my full review here.

An adorable and entertaining YA-set-in-college, but characters could have used more…depth?. Full review coming soon!

THIS BOOK was so much fun to read – seriously it made me laugh and melted my heart. Add it to your TBRs. Full review coming soon!

This book was so addictive and compelling and just read it . You can read my full review here!

Hello, very adorable and very popular 2018 debut, I really liked you, like, really. Full review coming soon!

Buddy-read this book with the amazing Marta @ The Cursed Books and WE BOTH LOVED IT SO MUCH. 5 STARS AND ADD THIS TO YOUR TBR RIGHT NOOOOOW.

I wanted to edit my WIP, I wanted to go on with my story and I wanted to be proud of myself. Nothing happened here and I’m in a very Miranda Priesly mood about it.

In March, I wrote 0 lines, I did 0 research and I opened my documents and files with everything WIP-related 0 times. So I’m mad, yes. I’m also sad. I hope that the NaNoWriMo frenzy coming this April will make me want to try and start editing.

I have been trying to relax about blogging and everything else. I tried, so… I guess I get bonus points for that?

Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

Discussions

Book Blogging

Bookish tags

Nyx’s Corner

Travel & personal

I love blog hopping, but I have to admit that sometimes, it’s complicated. Sometimes I just can’t do it and I can’t keep up. I took blog hopping breaks and I tried to take my time a little more this week. Surprisingly, I enjoyed it.

But you know me, I’m still spending an awful lot of time bothering you with my comments and I still have a couple blog posts to share for you to read.

How was March for you? Did you have a great month? Anything positive happened to you? Is SPRING HERE and can you bring me some?!

What was your favorite book this month?

Are you planning on writing or participating in Camp NaNo this month? Let’s chat in comments!