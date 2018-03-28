All the books that make me go “nope”

Do you ever feel like you’re not being negative enough? That’s a strange question to ask, I know, but to be honest… I feel like I fit in that category. I haven’t written a really bad, ranty review in a while – or ever, on the blog. I don’t know if it’s whether I am just good at finding the books I love, or whether I just don’t like writing rants on books, while they seem to be so popular around the book community.

Anyway, for a change – and because I was feeling quite uninspired to write a discussion post or anything, I’ve decided to be negative, for once and to rant a little bit about some books that made me go, NOPE GO AWAY. So I am doing the Nope Book Tag, curtesy of the lovely Marta @ The Cursed Books and May @ My 1st Chapter. Thank you so much to both for this tag!

Also – these are my opinions and I completly respect it if you like any of these books, okay? okay. thank you for listening.

NOPE. ending: a book ending that made you go NOPE either in denial, rage, or simply because the ending was crappy.

Nothing will ever beat Allegiant (the last book in the Divergent series) for that question. I mean, no spoilers, but SERIOUSLY?!

NOPE. protagonist: a main character you dislike and drives you crazy.

The only character I can think of right now, is Mare, from the Red Queen series. I only read the first two books – kind of liked the first one, thought that the second one was a mess, haven’t continued on since. She. Just. Annoyed. Me. SO. Much.

NOPE. pairing: a “ship” you don’t support.

The strange, step-brothers and sister romantic relationship…. I recently read Layover, a story that kind of featured this and I was like, no no no no no no. Not into this.

NOPE. plot twist: a twist you didn’t see coming and didn’t like – liked.

Look at me, changing the questions. Sorry, but I could only think of books where there was a twist I liked. I could quote We Were Liars or, most recently, The Loneliest Girl. Did NOT see these ones coming, but enjoyed them.

NOPE. genre: a genre you will never read.

Erotica, most definitely. Not into it.

NOPE. book format: book formatting you hate and avoid buying until it comes out in a different edition.

Hate is such a strong word, I couldn’t think of a book formatting I REALLY hate. Instead, I’m going to share a maybe unpopular opinion here: I prefer buying my books in paperback than in hardcovers. Of course, because hardcovers are most expensive, but even if sometimes I could have the extra money, I just… Well, hardcovers are not that practical and I take my books with me all the time.

Also, they’re damn heavy too. I only buy the hardcover of a book I ABSOLUTELY love / will love because they’re prettier though. Otherwise, when I’m not sure and don’t necessarily have the extra money, I wait. Probably why I haven’t bought Starfish yet.

NOPE. trope: a trope that makes you go NOPE.

Insta-love. Sorry, but you can’t meet someone’s eyes across a room and FALL. IN. LOVE. Nope.

NOPE. recommendation: a book recommendation that is constantly pushed at you, that you simply refuse to read.

Is it time to mention Six of Crows again? WAIT WAIT WAIT, don’t leave, I actually plan on reading that one. Maybe I could mention Red Rising here, because no matter how many times this book is pushed at me, I don’t think I’ll end up reading it, because… I’m not sure it’d be a book for me.

NOPE. cliche: a cliche or writing pet peeve that always makes you roll your eyes.

Whenever a book is set in France and people are oh so elegant, oh so sweet with the cutest accent and the streets and monuments and everything is so perfect and so French.

NOPE. love interest: the love interest that’s not worthy of being one.

I’m going to say John, from the Lara Jean series. He was perfectly sweet and boyfriend material and everything, but I am forever team Peter and just think they’re a better fit. To be honest, I wish the whole John thing didn’t happen in any of the books, it did not deserve to be there.

NOPE. book: a book that shouldn’t have existed.

I asked this question to my sister and she answered without missing a beat: TWILIGHT. So…. it’s strange. I have spent a lot of time reading and enjoying Twilight in my early teens, but reading it now, it just would be a massive NOPE NOPE NOPE. So I completely agree with her suggestion.

I could also mention 50 Shades of Grey, because, WHY.

NOPE. villain: a villain you would hate to cross.

Queen Levana, from The Lunar Chronicles, just because she is terrifying.

NOPE. death: a character death that still haunts you.

Can I go with Allegiant again? No? Okay, so maybe 180 seconds, The Serpent King, or The Fault in Our Stars. These three made me cry like a baby and I’ll never get over what happened.

NOPE. author: an author a series you had a bad experience reading for and have decided to quit.

I’m going to change this question again because… why not. I want to talk about Splintered, because this book just made me feel weird overall and I’m definitely giving up on this series, though I can’t say for sure whether or not I’ll entirely give up on the author, yet.

I’m going to tag these lovely people:

As well as anyone else wanting to do this!

Do you feel like you’re being too “positive” whenever you write a lot of great book reviews, or is it just me?

What do you think of my answers? Do we have some books in common?

What was the latest book that made you go “nope, not for me”? Let me know in comments!