I Would Give Up the Internet Bookish Tag

Hi guys! How are you? How was February for you? Was it as cold as mine? I’m glad March is finally here because…HELLO SPRING!
I’m back on the blog today with an awesome bookish tag! I didn’t know what to talk about this month so I looked at my sister’s LOOOOONG list of tags she still has to do and bingo I found a really fun one! Thank you so much to Shelumiel @ Bookishandawesome for this lovely tag!
I bet you’re really scared with that blog title, I mean GIVE UP THE INTERNET?! But why on Earth would I ever do that? Well…let’s dive in shall we?
1. I would give up the internet for a month for a signed first edition of this book
I guess I’ll have to go with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by the extraordinary J.K. Rowling. It’s the first book that really got me into reading, the first story that I felt myself fully immersed in and the first characters I cared deeply about. So yeah…bye bye internet (for a month right?!…) and hello first signed edition copy!
2. I would give up pizza for a year it it meant I could sit next to this author on a long plane ride
Oh my…though one! I ADORE pizza and giving it up for a whole year seems like a real challenge! I would pick Scott Westerfeld, author of the incredible Uglies series. Uglies is the first dystopia book I’ve read and it made me totally fall in love with that genre. I have SO many questions to ask that author. What were his inspirations? How did he come up with such an original futuristic world? I would need A LOT of plane hours to ask them all!
3. I would sit through a thousand hours of commercials if it would ensure Hollywood made this book into a movie
Okay so I would be over the moon if this series was made into a movie but I would also be fuck*** terrified. I’m talking about The Lunar Chronicles by the talented Marissa Meyer. That world, those characters, I just love EVERYTHING about it. I would love to see it on the big screen but I would also be super scared they mess up one of my all-time favorite story!
4. I would never read a new book again if it meant I could live inside this book
That question is SO hard. The obvious answer would be Harry Potter but I think I’ll go with a contemporary on this one. I would like to live in a book with great and caring characters like in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants by Ann Brashares. It would be summer, I would go on adventures, I would fall in love, I would fall down and then be picked up again by the greatest friends ever. Doesn’t it sound perfect?
5. I would let my Google search history be made public if it meant I could be best friends with this author
I don’t have anything to hide…well…I don’t think so haha! I would totally be best friends with Paula Stokes. I just gave five stars to Girl Against the Universe, so if you haven’t read it yet, do it NOW! Anyway, she seems like a smart, funny and adventurious kind of gal, I would be so lucky to call her my best friend. Maybe we’ll travel the world and pet elephants together, that’s the dream right?
6. I would donate everything I own to Goodwill if it meant I could date this book character in real life
HELLO PEETA! A no-brainer for me, Peeta is totally my kind of guy! He’s sweet, kind, heroic and damn he bakes! For those who lived in a cave those past few years, I’m talking about a character in The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. A shame he has blond hair (I dig brown hair) but those blue eyes…I totally see myself staring into them as he would sweetly tuck a strand of hair behind my ear…Okay, you’re losing me…
What did you think of my answers?Anything in common?
For real, for what would you give up the internet for? And please, tell me…who IS your book crush?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
45 thoughts on “I Would Give Up the Internet Bookish Tag”
I am not going to lie … I would not give up the internet for an entire month for any first edition signed copy on this planet. Just .. no … I need the internet way too much. But I love this tag!! I would definitely do whatever it takes to finally get them to make The Night Circus into a movie, if I had the choice.
Peeta was my biggest crush at the time I read the Hunger Games. This is so relatable! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂 I think that today nobody could live without the internet no matter the reward! 😅 Yaaaay to Peeta 😍😍 Thank you Kat 😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right? We may be super spoiled, but internet is a necessity of life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally! 😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this tag!! Also my answer for the movie was the same as yours…the Lunar Chronicles would be an EPIC movie if done right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEEES, exactly! 😁😁 Thanks for stopping by 😊
LikeLike
This Post is definitely going in to my Favourite post for the month and the month just started!!! OMG! You really made me lough and think about what i would answer… You should launch a bloggers hashtag on this topic…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, that’s so sweet! So glad you liked it 😊 Thank you 😘 You should definitely do it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would totally give up the internet for first, signed edition of HP 1 too! I also would give everything I have if I could date Nikolai Lantsov haha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forever a Harry Potter fan 😁 Don’t know him, I guess I’ll check him out asap 😏
LikeLike
This is such a fun tag! I would love to live in the world of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants between summer and my nostalgia for that series
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees, that’s exactly why I picked it 😊 Thanks for stopping by 😘
LikeLike
Give up pizza for a year!!?? I don’t know about that!
Peeta is a great book boyfriend, though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha, same! I seriously doubt I can do it for real 😂😂 Yeees, he really is 😍
LikeLike
I definitely agree that a signed first edition of a Harry Potter book by J. K. Rowling would be worth silencing the internet! Does she even do book signings anymore?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaaay to Harry Potter! 😁😁 I really don’t know, I don’t think so 😞
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this tag! I actually read a book by Paula Stokes just last night for the first time, so it was fun to see her on one of your answers. 🙂 (I read This is How it Happened- it was AMAZING!) Also, oh my goodness, Team Peeta all. the. way. Wonderful post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much for your kind words 😘 Oh my god, LOVED This Is How It Happened, that’s how I discovered that author and now all I want to do is read ALL of her books 😁 Yaaay to Peetaaaa 😍😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m probably a savage, but i wouldn’t give up anything from this list for those “benefits” 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know right?! It seems kind of harsh 😅
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great tag, I would love a signed first edition of Harry Potter and I adore Peeta 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I had so much fun doing it! 😊 Yaaay, Harry Potter is still a must and damn Peeta is just perfection haha 😍😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your welcome and he definitely is 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omg, this tag was so fun! I loved getting to know you more, but I have to say, I judge a little bit for your love of Peeta, lmfaoo. I’m honestly not a fan of him, but he’s all yours! Great post xxx
Melina | http://www.ivefoundwaldo.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, glad you enjoyed it 😊 Well…more Peeta for me I’m not going to complain 😂 Thanks for stopping by 😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
love this tag!! and I SO agree about the lunar chronicles being a movie!!! (I would LOVE to know who would play thorne bc he is everything!!) Great post 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
YAAAAY, if done well it would totally be EPIC! Oh yes, I adore Thorne too! Thanks 😘😘
LikeLike
Love your answers! I can endure thousand hours of commercials for Lunar Chronicles movie adaption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much 😊 Yeeees, I’m pretty sure it would be a killer movie! 😁😁
LikeLike
Peeta is such a great choice for a book crush, he’s the nicest, kindest character, I would probably donate everything to be with him too! Also, living at Hogwarts sounds awesome, especially being friends with Hermione since she’s such a great female character! ❤ I'd probably don't give up the internet for any signed copy, though, what would I do without internet? It would be too much to handle.
Lovely answers! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right?! Long live to Peeta 😍 Oh my god, yes I would LOVE to be best friends with Hermione! Where do I sign up? 😁😁 Hahaha, I don’t know if anyone could ever live without the internet. It became such a great part of your lives that’s crazy! Thank you for stopping by 😘
LikeLike
I don’t think I could give up the internet for any signed book. I would however definitely donate all of my things to date Peeta! 😍
So handsome and nice. I need to reread The Hunger Games now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, right?! Living without the internet, I’m not sure anyone could do it anymore 😅 Yeees to Peeta, he can come to my house right now, I’ll be there waiting 😏 Yes me too 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this tag! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I had so much fun doing it 😊
LikeLike
Haha I loved this stag and your answers? 😀 I totally agree with you on answer 1. I mean signed edition of HP? who wouldn’t want it?
Oh I won that Paula Stokes giveaway! Now I can’t wait to read that book.
And I would like to see Dumplin’ as a movie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 😘 Forever a Harry Potter fan 😁 That’s awesome, hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I did! 😊
LikeLike
OMG this tag looks like so much fun! I may give it a go too 🙂 Plus, I agree Lunar Chronicles need a movie!! They can go ahead and take my money if they made one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really is, I had so much fun doing it 😊 You should definitely do it, I would love to see your answers 😁 Hahaha, yeees totally! 🙈🙈
LikeLike
OOOH A LUNAR CHRONICLES MOVIE YAAAAS! I would kill to see the Scarlet/Wolf romance, and any Thorne scenes on the big screen. *heart eyes* And it would be awesome to meet Paula–we’ve chatted a bit online; she’s such a sweetheart and I really enjoyed her book, Liars, Inc.
PEETA. ❤ One of my oldest book boyfriends. His loyalty is just <3. But my ultimate book boyfriend of all time's still Percy Jackson, but he belongs to Annabeth. *cries*
– Aimee @ Aimee, Always
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEES, YEES, YEES, if done right this movie would be EPIC 😍😁😁 Oh, that’s really cool! Haven’t read that one yet, but it’s definitely on my TBR! 😊 Hahaha, can we share ? 🙈 I bet Peeta wouldn’t mind 😏
LikeLike
Woa this is such a fun tag! And it feels super unique! I might just have to do this too 😉 Thanks for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees, it really is! 😊 I had so much fun doing it and yeees please do it I’m curious to see your answers 😁 Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nyx… what a great tag! Great answers… but yeah no book is worth giving up even a week of internet! A month… NO WAY! I do love Peeta though… I agree with sweet, heroic and a baker, YES!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much 😊 Hahaha 😂😂 I think that today no one would be able to give up the internet, I guess we all are totally addicted 😅 Long live Peeta 😉😍
LikeLike