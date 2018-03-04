I Would Give Up the Internet Bookish Tag

Hi guys! How are you? How was February for you? Was it as cold as mine? I’m glad March is finally here because…HELLO SPRING!

I’m back on the blog today with an awesome bookish tag! I didn’t know what to talk about this month so I looked at my sister’s LOOOOONG list of tags she still has to do and bingo I found a really fun one! Thank you so much to Shelumiel @ Bookishandawesome for this lovely tag!

I bet you’re really scared with that blog title, I mean GIVE UP THE INTERNET?! But why on Earth would I ever do that? Well…let’s dive in shall we?

1. I would give up the internet for a month for a signed first edition of this book

I guess I’ll have to go with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by the extraordinary J.K. Rowling. It’s the first book that really got me into reading, the first story that I felt myself fully immersed in and the first characters I cared deeply about. So yeah…bye bye internet (for a month right?!…) and hello first signed edition copy!

2. I would give up pizza for a year it it meant I could sit next to this author on a long plane ride

Oh my…though one! I ADORE pizza and giving it up for a whole year seems like a real challenge! I would pick Scott Westerfeld, author of the incredible Uglies series. Uglies is the first dystopia book I’ve read and it made me totally fall in love with that genre. I have SO many questions to ask that author. What were his inspirations? How did he come up with such an original futuristic world? I would need A LOT of plane hours to ask them all!

3. I would sit through a thousand hours of commercials if it would ensure Hollywood made this book into a movie

Okay so I would be over the moon if this series was made into a movie but I would also be fuck*** terrified. I’m talking about The Lunar Chronicles by the talented Marissa Meyer. That world, those characters, I just love EVERYTHING about it. I would love to see it on the big screen but I would also be super scared they mess up one of my all-time favorite story!

4. I would never read a new book again if it meant I could live inside this book

That question is SO hard. The obvious answer would be Harry Potter but I think I’ll go with a contemporary on this one. I would like to live in a book with great and caring characters like in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants by Ann Brashares. It would be summer, I would go on adventures, I would fall in love, I would fall down and then be picked up again by the greatest friends ever. Doesn’t it sound perfect?

5. I would let my Google search history be made public if it meant I could be best friends with this author

I don’t have anything to hide…well…I don’t think so haha! I would totally be best friends with Paula Stokes. I just gave five stars to Girl Against the Universe, so if you haven’t read it yet, do it NOW! Anyway, she seems like a smart, funny and adventurious kind of gal, I would be so lucky to call her my best friend. Maybe we’ll travel the world and pet elephants together, that’s the dream right?

6. I would donate everything I own to Goodwill if it meant I could date this book character in real life

HELLO PEETA! A no-brainer for me, Peeta is totally my kind of guy! He’s sweet, kind, heroic and damn he bakes! For those who lived in a cave those past few years, I’m talking about a character in The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. A shame he has blond hair (I dig brown hair) but those blue eyes…I totally see myself staring into them as he would sweetly tuck a strand of hair behind my ear…Okay, you’re losing me…

What did you think of my answers?Anything in common?

For real, for what would you give up the internet for? And please, tell me…who IS your book crush?

Let’s chat in comments 💬