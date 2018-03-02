Bullet Point-Review: No Sad Songs, Frank Morelli

Hello friends! I’m going to review a short, sweet, fun yet also heavy kind of book today in this bullet-point review!

The book

Frank Morelli, No Sad Songs, Published by Fish Out of Water Books, February 20th, 2018.

Following a family tragedy, 18-year-old Gabe LoScuda suddenly finds himself thrust into the role of caregiver for his ailing grandfather. Between the shopping trips and the doctor visits with Grandpa, Gabe and his friend John try to salvage their senior year, meet girls, and make the varsity baseball team. It doesn’t take long for Gabe to realize that going to school and looking after a grandfather with Alzheimer’s is more work than he ever imagined. And when long-lost Uncle Nick appears on the scene, Gabe soon finds that living with Nick and Grandpa is like babysitting two grown men. Aside from John, the only person who truly understands Gabe is Sofia, a punk-rocking rebel he meets at the veteran’s hospital. When these three unlikely friends are faced with a serious dilemma, will they do what it takes to save Grandpa? If there’s a chance of preserving the final shreds of Grandpa’s dignity, Gabe may have to make the most gut-wrenching decision of his life—and there’s no way out.

I ENJOYED…



No Sad Songs is, before anything else, a story with family at its heart and what you do to protect them the best that you can. I love family focuses in stories.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



If I really enjoyed reading about the main character, I’m a bit sad that I found myself a bit disconnected from him . I’m thinking that it’s more of a case of, it’s not me, it’s you though: Gabe’s voice was super endearing, fun and strong all at once and I appreciated it a lot, I just wanted to feel more for him.

OVERALL



Overall, No Sad Songs was an endearing story with a huge focus on family, care takers and everything that they do and the strength that it takes. Despite its heavy themes, the author managed to give its funny moments and to make this an endearing, sweet tale of family, friendships and love.

Final rating: 3 drops!



Thank you so much to the author for sending me a free digital copy of his book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating on this.

Trigger warnings: if you found any, please let me know so I can add some!

Did you read No Sad Songs? Do you want to read it?

What’s the latest book you’ve read with a strong family presence? Any recommendations? Let me know in comments!

I’m still on a sort-of-break, in case you missed my previous posts. Will be back to answer to your comments and visit all of your lovely blogs on Sunday. Love you all x