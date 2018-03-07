Monthly wrap-up – February 2018

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! I am a little late for my wrap-up this month, because of my small break, but NO FEAR, friends, I am back, up and running and ready to bother you all again.

I’m sorry. I can’t get enough of that scene.

February has been, thankfully, way quicker than January…. why doesn’t January have 28 days, I do not know, but I wish it did, because it’s always the worst month.

To be honest, nothing really too exciting happened this February worth sharing. I’m settled on a routine of working, going outside with tons of layers in order not to pass out from the cold – have I mentioned that I hate winter? I might have a couple times. I could never live in Canada or Iceland or something – , working on my blog, reading books and crying because The Good Place is on a break and I AM NOT OKAY WITH THAT.

Otherwise, I spent the last couple days of the month chilling out and watching Netflix and having a couple days off and THAT WAS REALLY NICE.

Oh, okay. So there is one thing I could share that happened this February. I booked a weekend getaway with my sister and this March, we are going to….

Paris.

To eat macarons, see the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame… we already went there a couple times and happen to know the city quite well, but…

This time we also might be going to the biggest book fair in France, Livre Paris. It also happens that both Marissa Meyer and V.E. Schwab are attending. I don’t want to spoil my luck, so I’m not going to say I might meet them, but…..

As I’m writing this, I am three books ahead of my Goodreads schedule, so things are going pretty good. Also, I have read / am reading some pretty amazing books, so I am happy about that.

Books I read

I am so, so happy to have loved that one – interesting world, amazing characters and GREAT relationships. You can already read my full review here.

Great friendships and family ties in this one – I just wish I connected to it a bit more. Full review coming soon!

Look at me, reading old popular dystopian books. I quite enjoyed that one, the concept was great and so were the characters.

I LOVED THAT ONE SO MUCH! THE REP! THE CHARACTERS! ME SCREAMING ABOUT IT!! . You can read my full review here!

My love for The Lunar Chronicles is endless and these graphic novels were such a wonderful addition. IKO is fabulouuuuuuuuuuus.

Yeah so the world building in this was FABULOUS and I realllyyyyyyyy loved it. Full review coming soon.

Should be done with that one when this post is up, but… for now, I read one chapter and I cried. So that should be good…

I actually finished re-reading my WIP??? So obviously, I haven’t re-opened my Word doc ever since this happened. I think I might be called a slow writer / editor / procrastinator / I have no idea what I’m doing, so I’m taking this as slowly as I can.

Still, I have to say that I am pretty proud of being able to re-read my entire WIP without throwing my computer away or screaming or wanting to tear my eyeballs out, so I’d call that a success.

My main goal, as March is coming around, is to figure out how to edit this damn thing with the little notes I made. Should I rewrite the whole thing, or just parts of it? Should I leave it alone for another six months? WHAT SHOULD I DO. If you have editing experience or / and experience at screaming while editing or avoiding this altogether, I’d love to hear from you.

February has been sort of hectic, when it comes to blogging. I have been having peaks of inspiration, I have been blessed by the blogging Gods with all of your awesomeness and sweetness falling on me all month long, and I could not be more grateful.

Yet, I have also been starting to feel pressured again, to blog, to deliver content, to… I don’t know, but I’ve been feeling like I have to, more than I want to.

I took a little week break, where I didn’t post anything and refrained myself from checking out any blogs, blog-hopping, avoided twitter as much as I could. I failed, since I answered a couple of comments anyway, but… I didn’t over do it and I certainly did way less than I usually do, so… that’s still a little break… RIGHT?? I’m thrilled to be back to blogging and I hope that I can try and chill a little more about this whole blogging thing. Fingers crossed.

Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

Discussions

Book Blogging

Writing

Nyx’s Corner

I am going to do something slightly crazy this month, friends. You have been warned. You know me, I love blog hopping and I happened to have bookmarked fabulous blog posts, ever since the month started… which gives me a GIGANTIC list of blog posts I loved reading, this month. So I put this thing in a hidden section, so you won’t have a heart attack. Have fun blog-hopping!

How was February for you? Did you have a relaxing month and did you chill about blogging, unlike I did?

What was your favorite book this month?

Also… did you miss me?! Let’s chat in comments!