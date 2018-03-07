Monthly wrap-up – February 2018

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! I am a little late for my wrap-up this month, because of my small break, but NO FEAR, friends, I am back, up and running and ready to bother you all again.
I’m sorry. I can’t get enough of that scene.
February has been, thankfully, way quicker than January…. why doesn’t January have 28 days, I do not know, but I wish it did, because it’s always the worst month.
To be honest, nothing really too exciting happened this February worth sharing. I’m settled on a routine of working, going outside with tons of layers in order not to pass out from the cold – have I mentioned that I hate winter? I might have a couple times. I could never live in Canada or Iceland or something – , working on my blog, reading books and crying because The Good Place is on a break and I AM NOT OKAY WITH THAT.
Otherwise, I spent the last couple days of the month chilling out and watching Netflix and having a couple days off and THAT WAS REALLY NICE.
Oh, okay. So there is one thing I could share that happened this February. I booked a weekend getaway with my sister and this March, we are going to….
Paris.
To eat macarons, see the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame… we already went there a couple times and happen to know the city quite well, but…
This time we also might be going to the biggest book fair in France, Livre Paris. It also happens that both Marissa Meyer and V.E. Schwab are attending. I don’t want to spoil my luck, so I’m not going to say I might meet them, but…..
As I’m writing this, I am three books ahead of my Goodreads schedule, so things are going pretty good. Also, I have read / am reading some pretty amazing books, so I am happy about that.
Books I read
I am so, so happy to have loved that one – interesting world, amazing characters and GREAT relationships. You can already read my full review here.
Great friendships and family ties in this one – I just wish I connected to it a bit more. Full review coming soon!
Look at me, reading old popular dystopian books. I quite enjoyed that one, the concept was great and so were the characters.
I LOVED THAT ONE SO MUCH! THE REP! THE CHARACTERS! ME SCREAMING ABOUT IT!! . You can read my full review here!
My love for The Lunar Chronicles is endless and these graphic novels were such a wonderful addition. IKO is fabulouuuuuuuuuuus.
Yeah so the world building in this was FABULOUS and I realllyyyyyyyy loved it. Full review coming soon.
Should be done with that one when this post is up, but… for now, I read one chapter and I cried. So that should be good…
I actually finished re-reading my WIP??? So obviously, I haven’t re-opened my Word doc ever since this happened. I think I might be called a slow writer / editor / procrastinator / I have no idea what I’m doing, so I’m taking this as slowly as I can.
Still, I have to say that I am pretty proud of being able to re-read my entire WIP without throwing my computer away or screaming or wanting to tear my eyeballs out, so I’d call that a success.
My main goal, as March is coming around, is to figure out how to edit this damn thing with the little notes I made. Should I rewrite the whole thing, or just parts of it? Should I leave it alone for another six months? WHAT SHOULD I DO. If you have editing experience or / and experience at screaming while editing or avoiding this altogether, I’d love to hear from you.
February has been sort of hectic, when it comes to blogging. I have been having peaks of inspiration, I have been blessed by the blogging Gods with all of your awesomeness and sweetness falling on me all month long, and I could not be more grateful.
Yet, I have also been starting to feel pressured again, to blog, to deliver content, to… I don’t know, but I’ve been feeling like I have to, more than I want to.
I took a little week break, where I didn’t post anything and refrained myself from checking out any blogs, blog-hopping, avoided twitter as much as I could. I failed, since I answered a couple of comments anyway, but… I didn’t over do it and I certainly did way less than I usually do, so… that’s still a little break… RIGHT?? I’m thrilled to be back to blogging and I hope that I can try and chill a little more about this whole blogging thing. Fingers crossed.
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Discussions
- My book buying habits and influences
- On rating books: how, why and the complicated feelings of it all
Book Blogging
Writing
Nyx’s Corner
I am going to do something slightly crazy this month, friends. You have been warned. You know me, I love blog hopping and I happened to have bookmarked fabulous blog posts, ever since the month started… which gives me a GIGANTIC list of blog posts I loved reading, this month. So I put this thing in a hidden section, so you won’t have a heart attack. Have fun blog-hopping!
Click here to see all the blog posts
This Chick’s Sunday Commentary: Reading Challenges- why participate? – The Reading Chick
We Live and Breathe Books: Discussion: Why I Follow You
Pros and Cons of Being a New Book Blogger | That’s What I’ll Write Thursdays 01
Why I’m Happy to be Positive ALWAYS – the orang-utan librarian
Wishes and Pages (EN): Reading wrap-up + Favourites // January 2018
[Cam’s Bookish Tales] Social Media & The Introvert – Camillea Reads
10 Bookish Pet Peeves – Pages Unbound | Book Reviews & Discussions
Discussion – Is hype help or harm? – Bionic Book Worm
What happened to New Adult books? – The Pixie Chronicles
Let’s Chat! Should we keep each and every book? – Sophie’s Corner
The Innocent Smiley: How To Survive A Book Buying Ban
Discussion: Why blogging makes me read things I dislike, and not read what I do like – Virtually Read
Discussion Time: Series Vs. Standalones – Reading Every Night
What Makes A Good Book : How I rate my 5 stars book – Bookidote | Book Reviews
Diversity in YA: Should We Comment If We’re Not Diverse? Ft. Opinions. – It’s Lu Again
Online Friendships & The Blogging Community | Lindsey Reads
How Bookstagram Helped Me Fall Back In Love With Reading | Discussion
Blogger Insecurities // What Are They and How Do They Affect Me & My Blog. – Book Adventures
Some Soft Romance Tropes That Melt My Frozen Hart (and yet haha NO) – Dragon Waffles
On College – NA & YA Recommendations – The Cursed Books
Five Books That Deserve More Love – Green Tea & Paperbacks
dear Goodreads, please make these changes and we’ll all be happier. – Mixed Margins
Self-Hosted Blog – The In’s and Out’s!
9 Things in Books that Make Me Run Towards Them with Open Arms aka What Compels Me to Read Certain Books – Forever and Everly
Do Standalone Books Get Enough Credit? + My Favorites
How to Style Your Book Reviews to Make Your Readers Love You!
let’s chat // arcs and all that stuff??? – Paperbackdreamer.com
What I’ve Noticed Since I’ve Started Blogging
Things I Wish Non-Readers Stopped Doing – The Cursed Books
Minor things about books that send me into a RAGE (feat. Edna Mode) – Feed Me Books
What Inspired You to Book Blog? – Reverie Society
Types of Bookstagram Accounts (Feat. My Opinions on Each One) – Blots of Ink and Words
All about the fam: Types of families in YA // ft. lists and books – Book Snacks
Unpopular opinion: On hating huge TBRs – The bookworm of Notre-Dame
How to be a minimalist bookworm in 6 steps (+ shelfie!) – Sophie’s Corner
We Live and Breathe Books: Tell Me Something Tuesday: How Do You Find Time to Read?
Great Reasons to Get to Know Your Bookish Friends Better – Feed Your Fiction Addiction
I Don’t Like Books, and Here’s Why… | Reading Under The Blankie
How to blog when you have a busy life – Virtually Read
How was February for you? Did you have a relaxing month and did you chill about blogging, unlike I did?
What was your favorite book this month?
Also… did you miss me?! Let’s chat in comments!
28 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – February 2018”
Aaah, The Good Place!! I actually started watching it as “background noise” but realised 15 minutes in that i’m totally hooked! It’s so funny!
I was also watching Crazy Ex Girlfriend, but since season 3 i don’t really like it anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I KNOW RIGHT? The Good Place is sooooo good, I love it so much and I miss it. I can’t wait to get some new episodes. I wish we didn’t have to wait haha.
OH I haven’t watched Crazy Ex Girlfriend at all – that’s too abd you’re not enjoying it too much anymore. some shows seem to lose their appeal after a couple of seasons
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Norrie! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
You had a great month! I am so jealous that you might meet V.E. Schwab!!!
I just finished The Beauty That Remains last week and if was amazing. Hit me right in the feels!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much! Still keeping my fingers crossed about that haha, we will see 🙂 x
I KNOW RIGHT?? I’m so glad you felt the same way, that book gave me all.the.emotions. I loved it 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so glad you liked one of my posts! I feel so honored. Also, looks like you read some good books 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh of course, you are such a sweet and great blogger! ❤ ❤
Thank you so much! 🙂 x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paris omg!!! Have fun!!! Hope you’ll be able to meet Schwab and Meyer!! You did pretty good with reading – and i’m LOVING all of the blogger love!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!! I really hope so, fingers crossed! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
you had a great month Marie! Off to check out you’re reviews of Eliza and Her Monsters and Girls Made of Snow and Glass!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much! I hope you’ll be convinced and will add them to your TBR 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh thank you for mentionning me, Marie!! AND YES I MISSED YOU (even though I somehow deserted the blogosphere myself) February has been a hard month for me but at least I’m still here and ready to fight. My favourite book was Renegades by Marissa Meyer AND I’LL NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT IT (sorry not sorry)
LikeLiked by 1 person
OF COURSE. I should start a bookstagram feature as well on my wrap up posts, so I could quote every single picture you post as well on here. You deserve ALL THE LOVE, you are brilliant and awesome ❤
I'm so glad you're ready to fight, I'll be here to fight by your side if you need me 😉
And yes, please, don't ever stop talkin about that book, you will be there to remind me that I need to get it as soon as I can, ahah 🙂 Thank you so, so much! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Great wrap up 🙂 that big event sounds really fun too! Hopefully we’ll see pictures 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much!! I will be sharing pictures of the city and the book fair and everything for sure 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH MY GOSH YOU MIGHT MEET VE SCHWAB AND MARISSA MEYER???? THAT’S SO COOL, I’M KEEPING MY FINGERS CROSSED FOR YOU!!! this better happen omg you deserve it so much Marie ❤
congrats on being ahead with your reading challenge YAY! i've been reading so many books lately that I'm also a couple books ahead—although I didn't really set an overall high goal for myself this year because I want my reading to be more relaxed! AHHH I'm so happy that you loved Eliza and her Monsters!!! it's a book that I've been meaning to read for ages because I KNOW I will love it but I'm a little scared to pick it up because it might be triggering for me?? Idk I'll have to wait until I'm in a good headspace so I can finally pick it up.
And I just picked up The Belles and I honestly don't know what to think yet.. but I'm glad you liked the world-building! And congrats on rereading your WIP!!! I already don't want to reread mine and I'm only like two chapters into writing it lol so that's a big achievment and you deserve applause XD
I hope your March will be amazing and don't stress yourself out too much ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
AHHHH THANK YOU, I don’t know I think I’ll only realize it if it actually happens next week haha, for now I’m sort of… in a funk about it or something, haha. BUT I AM EXCITED TOO BUT I DON’T KNOW I am scared, I mean what will I say??? Knowing me, probably nothing? Yes, I am freaking out actually, hahahaha. Thank you Jackie, you are so, so sweet ❤ ❤
Having a more relaxed reading year is the best, I'd rather do that and not aim for a crazy challenge, it's the best thing to do, I agree 🙂 Oh I do hope you'll get around to reading Eliza, it was brilliant, I loved it so much. I understand where you come from though, I think it can be a bit triggering I hope you'll read it when you're in a good headspace so that you can enjoy it ❤
I understand your thoughts about The Belles. I loved it, but I was surprised by the slow start, too. I hope you'll fall in love with it though 🙂
RE-reading is the worst hahaha I'm glad it's over but… I was also surprised in a good way, by some things? I'm sure you'll end up feeling the same way once you re-read your own WIP 😀
Thank you SO much, I hope you are having a wonderful month so far ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I’m so happy to hear that you had a nice and relaxing break from blogging even though you came back a bit to answer some comments – I think as long as you did it because you WANTED to rather than feeling like you HAD to it still counts as a break! 🙂
Also, would you mind handing over that paperback because I might be hyperventilating a bit on your behalf too! I’ll keep my fingers crossed for you to meet Marissa and Victoria because OH MY GOD that would be so exciting! Is it weird that I’m already looking forward to seeing your Instagram posts from Paris? Because I am SO excited. Take allll the pictures and then make sure to share them on Instagram! Pleeeaaassseee.
I still haven’t read Gone Rogue but I am SO ready for it! Iko is such a fantastic character and I just simply NEED to know how that story wraps up! You now also have me really curious about The Beauty That Remains – I mean, how often does the FIRST chapter make us cry in a book??? I hope the rest of the book was as fantastic for you, Marie! ❤
SO many posts and blogs to check out! :O I 100% need to find some new blogs to read so hopefully I'll be able to read through some/most of those posts in the future and find more great blogs! Thank you for sharing them with us!
My favorite book of February was HANDS DOWN An Ember In The Ashes! I was starting to think that I lost my ability to binge read books because everything else took me SO LONG to finish but then I listened to the audiobook for AEITA while reading along in my physical copy and it took me about 3 days to finish the book? So yeah, I still CAN binge read. That's a relief! xD And I actually ended up loving it even more the second time around and now I can't wait to move into the sequel and then Reaper in a few months! I AM READY FOR IT. But also worried that Sabaa Tahir is going to destroy me by the end of this series. xD
And what do you mean, did we miss you??? Of course we did! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes you’re right about that. I think I’m always putting too much pressure on myself about that and being on top of everything. I want to try and be more relaxed, take things one day at a time and slowly haha. Let’s hope I can do this. (spoiler alert: I probably can’t, but watch me try hahaha).
OH NO that’s so not weird, I’m so happy to hear you saying that!! I will be posting pictures over on Instagram for sure and on the blog as well and I will let you know EVERYTHING, I am so excited but also so very nervous haha. You’re so sweet thank you!! ❤ ❤
I hope you will get to read Gone Rogue, it was a GREAT graphic novel for sure and I enjoyed getting back with Iko, she's an amazing character ❤ The Beauty That Remains was REALLY good, it was quite intense and emotional at times, but I really loved it. Impressive it's a debut, that's for sure. My review's coming on Friday 😀
OH YES for An Ember in the Ashes, I really loved that book! Did you read A Torch Against the Night already, or will this be your first time reading it? I can't wait to get to this sequel someday ❤
AWW thank you so, so much for your sweet words, your comments ALWAYS make my day, you're the best ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recently binge watched The Good Place and I am obsessed. How am I supposed to wait till September for new episodes?
I’ve been super stressed out lately and instead of handling it well I stopped doing things that i enjoy and let my blog and reading in general fall to the wayside. I didn’t even read any books in the month of Feburary, but i just found out that I am off for Spring Break so I plan on reading as many books as possible during this time to catch up on my GoodReads goal. For now I am hoping to get back into the swing of things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I KNOW right??? I can’t wait for September either, it is WAY too far away, I need the new episodes now. It’s especially frustrating when you binge–watched everything and now… it just stops, haha.
OH I’m so sorry you’ve been feeling stressed out I hope that this month will be better for you and that you will be able to relax, focus on yourself and take care of yourself before anything else, that’s what matters ❤ ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Hi great to have you back… my favourite book of the month was Mom, Me & Mom by Maya Angelou
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much! 🙂 I hope you’ll have a lovely March 🙂 x
LikeLike
I appreciate that you link to so many other bloggers post, I always discover new blogs to follow through your links!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh you’re so welcome, I’m doing my very best to spread some book blogging love as much as I can 🙂 I hope you’ll find bloggers you love there 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
AGH thank you for the link to my post! You are the sweetest ever.❤️❤️Also, PARIS! Wow, that will be amazing, I hope you have an amazing time. And I’ve been wanting to read Eliza and Her Monsters so hopefully I get around to that soon! I’m glad to see you enjoyed it. Here’s to a wonderful March!🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh you’re welcome Olivia, thank you for writing such a lovely post ❤
I can't wait for you to read Eliza, I hope you will be able to soon, it was such a great book 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! I wish you a wonderful month! x
LikeLiked by 1 person
I started blogging in February, so it was a bit stressful, but so much fun already! And it was my birthday-month and I read a lot of books. So it was a very good month for me^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH yay I’m so glad to hear you had a lovely month, and happy belated birthday! 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! I hope you’ll have a wonderful March 🙂 x
LikeLike