Why and how you should support book bloggers

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! Today is Valentine’s Day, a day where we should celebrate love… well, if we listen to everything that’s being said all around the world. Instead of talking about OTPs and other cheesy kind of things you can find in our beloved books, I decided, instead, to talk about book bloggers.
The book blogging community has been a part of me for over three years now and it has brought me so, so much more than I ever could imagined. Even if, sometimes, I still have a feeling that I don’t belong, that I am an outsider or that I just don’t matter, the community has always been there to support me. Book bloggers are incredible people and, in this day to share the love, I thought I would talk about why you all should support book bloggers, and how you can do that. Because it’s pretty cool and so are we.
Why you should support book bloggers (basically: why we are superheroes)
I could be really selfish here and say, because I am a book blogger and therefore you should support me, but I won’t. That is only implied, haha. Just kidding. Seriously, let me tell you: book bloggers are awesome and deserve all the love and support.
-
We spend hours, hours and hours blogging.
Blogging is a hobby that takes a whole lot of time and energy. You have to think of new blog post ideas, you have to draft your blog posts, write them, re-read them (or if you’re anything like me, bother your sister about it until she tells you you’re bothering the hell out of her), post everything. But it doesn’t stop there. We also comment on other blogs. We also promote our blog posts. We try and go on twitter and scream about books there, too. We get random ideas and projects and freak out about it.
Point is: we work a whole lot and we are not paid at all. I spend probably 16 hours a week or more blogging every WEEK. I work full time. Basically I’m crying a lot but I still love it.
-
We recommend you books! All the best books!
Let’s be honest for a second: where would you be without all of our great recommendations?! Maybe reading books you hate or just crying because you don’t know what to read. Now, you got countless books to choose from, a TBR that will kill you anytime and no money left in your bank account.
Also, occasionally, we read all the bad books and write ranty reviews about it, so you know which books you should avoid.
-
We are basically dedicated screamers to all the bookish things.
I know, that point makes no sense. LET ME TELL YOU MORE. We spend a whole lot of time screaming about the books we love and recommending them ; yet we also are activists to make the bookish and literary world a better place. Talking about diversity and how we need it and boosting diverse and #ownvoices. Shining a light on problematic content in books. I don’t know, we just like to scream a lot about our books, but we are 2000% dedicated to making the book world a better, diverse, including and everything else place with our screams.
How can you support book bloggers
Given the fact that we all are amazing, slightly crazy and with a parched throat from screaming superheroes, it is important to support us. By giving us some water, so we can scream some more and shove some more books on you to read, YES. But violence and first needs aside, here are some ways that you can support book bloggers and shower them with love.
-
Blog-hop and comment on their blogs
You know me, I am a very dedicated blog-hopper and I know that, even if it takes some time and energy, it is so important to do so and, for me, probably the best way to support other book bloggers. NOTHING makes me happier than seeing people taking some time out of their day to comment on something I wrote genuinely and share their thoughts on the topic at hand and I could bet I’m not the only one feeling this way. Comments show appreciation and comments matter. Spend time to show some love for other book bloggers’ work this way.
-
Follow their blogs, like their posts and any other statistical thingy you can do
I have a mixed relationships with blogging statistics, yet we can’t deny the little rush that we get, every time we have a new follower, everytime our visits are spiking up and everything else. If you love a book blogger, follow him. Even if you don’t have time to always read their blog posts, like them. Appreciation comes in small ways as well.
-
Share their posts and boost their voices around the blogosphere
Being a book blogger is hard, especially when you are a shy bean afraid to approach people, comment on their posts and everything else. Yet, don’t be afraid to share something you liked, on your own blog, over on twitter… A LOT of appreciation comes from here. I’m dedicated to keeping tabs on all the blog posts I read and loved every month to wrap them up in my monthly wrap-up. You can also casually tweet a post you enjoyed, once. Every little thing helps and, most importantly, every little thing warms our hearts SO much.
-
Buy from them
All the things above are free, they just take a little bit of time. Obviously, you can also support book bloggers by giving a little bit of your bank account. Not talking big-bucks and all of your book budget! Little dollars, euros, whatever you currency is.
- Many book bloggers have Affiliate Links on their blogs (to Book Depository, Amazon, Wordery, etc). They get a small commission if you buy by using their links. It costs NOTHING and it’s just a different link you are using.
- Other bloggers also set up some Ko-Fis to support their blog. It’s $3.
- Other talented bloggers have Society6, Etsy, RedBubble stores and so on, where they sell fabulous merch that can get a little bit pricey, depending on what you want, BUT THE DESIGNS are amazing and some bloggers are so talented.
-
Get them books
If you’re feeling very generous, you can also take a look at their wishlist, or suggest to share books with them (like, send them a book you will get back afterwards). I mean, we are book bloggers after all. Give us books and we will be happier than ever.
Showing appreciation to other book bloggers is something that is very close to my heart. I have been working for a little while now on my little corner of the internet and, if I am passionate, it also takes a whole lot of my free time. If I wouldn’t give it up for the world right now, it also takes energy and sometimes makes me feel a little down. Anything, really, from the friendly people randomly sending me a DM to tell me they are reading all of my posts (Marta you’re honestly the sweetest), to the incredible people always supporting my rants (hello you will recognize yourself if you read this), to the ones stopping by every once in a while, or just once, to give a visit, write down a comment, sharing something I did and just… making me feel like I am doing something good, makes all of this worth it.
The time I spent drafting this post – about two hours – is all worth it because of these simple things. So, if you have some time to give, think of book bloggers and their awesomeness. If you have some support to give, think of us too. And not only because it’s Valentine’s Day, but on any other day, too. We don’t need any special kind of day to celebrate the love, if you ask me ; neither do we to celebrate book bloggers.
I apologize for the gigantic post, but that is something REALLY close to my heart. I hope you enjoyed it and that it encouraged you to share some love today.
What’s your favorite thing to do to support book bloggers?
Do you think we are some sort of crazy superhero? What’s one thing people do that makes you SO happy? A comment, more visits, a buy on your store?? Let me know, so I and others can support you, too.
27 thoughts on “Why and how you should support book bloggers”
i love this post so much, everything is so TRUE!!!!!! ❤ & i adore your blog as always you are so amazing
Oh wow thank you so much, you are way too sweet!! ❤ ❤
Oh my god, the gif use in this post was perfect Marie 😂😂😂 and I absolutely adored this post! I don’t think people realise how HARD blogging is and how much time and effort you have to put into it! I sure as hell didn’t expect to spend 2 hours writing a single post and then spending another hour or two formatting it! And don’t even get me started on commenting and blog-hopping!
I genuinely think bloggers are underappreciated and we deserve a lot more recognition and support! I don’t use any affiliate links or have a store but the thing that makes me feel most appreciated are comments! It feels so rewarding when someone leaves a comment whether it’s long or short! ❤
Brilliant discussion, Marie!
I’m glad the ENDLESS time I spend searching for GIFs paid off 😂 😂
I agree with you – I don’t have any affiliate links or store because I cruelly lack artistic abilities of any kind 😂 , but comments are always my favorite way to support book bloggers. It’s easy, it’s fun and it is so rewarding as well to be able to start off a conversation just like that, while showing some support to another blogger. I LOVE THAT ❤
Thank you so, SO much for your comment, Jackie, YOU are the sweetest!! xx
This is a wonderful post Marie! I totally agree with everything you’ve said and always try and support my blogging pals. It makes me happy to see them happy 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much, Kate, so happy you enjoyed this 🙂 I agree, it always brings a smile on my face to be able to help, boost or just make another blogger smile with a comment 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
This is all so true- all book bloggers should get a lot more love especially today hehe! Love this post😇💛x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today and every day, if you ask me, hahaha 😛 Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, so happy you enjoyed this ❤
That is such a sweet idea for a post on Valentine’s Day! I have abandoned the idea that today is just for romantic love. It’s for family, friends or self-love. Whatever you need it to be, it can be and this love for the community is just perfect 💙
You are such a vital part of my blogging life! I couldn’t imagine it without you and am so happy to always have someone to talk to in the DMs 😉
Oh thank you, Kat! ❤ I so agree with you, Valentine's Day doesn't have to be and shouldn't be about romantic love, it can be about friends, family, ourselves, too, yes I love that idea. We'll revamp this whole valentine's day thing 😂
Aww and I am forever thankful to have you and to be able to chat and rant every single day with you, too! :p ❤
I adored this blog post and once again, it made me want to be so much more active around here! (and thanks to you I am now reading blog posts everyday) I love every tips you gave to support book bloggers but also the reasons why we should do it. I think many people don’t know how much work is being put behing every blog posts and it is very important to let the people know that what they are doing is great and most of all, seen. (Also I love the gifs you use, nothing important here but…….. I love it haha.)
I haven’t been here for a long time but I do believe that book bloggers are superheroes. I do not include myself but being able to post regulary, to know almost everything about the bookish world and to come up with amazing topics is amazing and impressive. As I said, it is thanks to you that I somehow decided to be more active here and to actually support book bloggers! I usually like their posts, follow them and comment as much as I can. Hopefully it’s a start!
I personally love when I receive a comment which shows that the person has indeed took the time to read what I wrote! It makes me feel happy because, as everyone, I work hard on every blog posts I create and it feels good to see that people are genuinely interrested.
Anyhoo, as always, you wrote something brilliant and entertaining – so thank you for being part of this community! x
Aw Clara, thank you so, so much, your comments always warm my heart and make me the happiest ever ❤
It is crazy work, really, and I am in awe of so many bloggers for everything they do every single day to boost the books they love and the community, which is why I always do my best to give back, little by little. I'd like to think that even with a like or a comment, small or big, that still helps 🙂
I so agree with you, comments are, for me, the best thing ever and it makes me feel like I did something right, something that makes people want to react.
Thank you again so, so much for your comment!! xx
What a wonderful post! I am one of those shy beans that gets nervous commenting on other blogs and thinks that my blog is a hot mess that nobody wants to read! Haha 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much, so happy you enjoyed it! 🙂
I know how hard it is to get out of this little shell and try to comment on blogs – happened to me, too. Once you do, though, start little by little, it’s amazing everything it brings you: people to chat with and awesome conversations ❤
Marie, what a perfect post for today! I think the book blogging community is amazing and very supportive, but it’s always good to remind us to support other bloggers! You took all the words right out of my mouth – comment, share, tweet – if a fellow blogger is talking about something you love, let the world know!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much Angela! I’m so glad you enjoyed this post 🙂 It’s so important to do that, even if it’s just with a like when we don’t have so much time, it makes people happy and I love that 🙂
Happy Valentines Day, Marie 🙂!
Book bloggers are some of the loveliest and gentle people and deserve so much more appreciation. You mentioned some great points! I also try to make an effort to comment on other people’s posts because I know we all just want to be acknowledged and not feel like we’re screaming into the void haha. We need to stick together ✊!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Valentine’s Day to you too! 🙂
Ahahah that’s exactly it, sometimes we feel like we are screaming into a void and it feels great to know that we aren’t ahah 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! ❤ ❤
As always, a pleasure to read your posts! And yes, I agree 100%!!! comments are the best! It shows people actually want to engage, people also having a saying and it shows they actually take time off their day to write a little message on your blog. It feels a-ma-zing!! Now, I try to support bloggers I love by sharing content, commenting, checking their blog, liking their posts, tweets, etc. I know that not many understand how much it takes to be a blogger, but I feel like certain people in the community will support you and that gives me motivation to continue! 🙂
and again, Marie, the gifs are killing this post! love them! I mean, new girl, friends, brooklyn 99, awkward, himym, the minions, hihi! perfect!!! 😂💕💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww thank you so much Cat, you are so, so sweet ❤
I agree with you, I love whenever someone takes time to leave a message, no matter how small or big, on my blog. It feels like they want to chat and had a great time reading my post and it just warms my heart and makes me feel the happiest ever ❤
Aww thank you haha, so glad you approve my gif choices here 😀 x
I never thought about sending bloggers books but I know that would make me so happy so maybe i’ll give that a try once the paycheck hits! Thanks for posting Marie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh you’re so welcome, so glad this inspired you! 🙂 thank you for your sweet comment! 🙂
MARIE YOU ALWAYS SLAY ME WITH THESE POSTS! Appreciation is really important! In fact, I just shared this post now!I love likes and comments and follows and they always make my day. Designs are so expensive but I hope I can support them one day! My goal is to use more affiliate links because I know they can really help! I’m slowly getting better @ blog hopping so thats great. I also think its worth to mention that this ca all be draining so while supporting your faves is SUPER important so is yourself right!! AND YES RECOMMENDING BOOKS LIKE SAY..HMM. AT RANDOM SIX OF CROWS?! its great u should REALLY read it!! (*threatens with axe*)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awwww thank you, you are WAY too sweet!! ❤ ❤
I understand, if I had an unlimited budget, I would SO buy every single bookish design out there, so many people are so talented ❤
Definitely worth mentioning here, thank you – I need the reminder every once in a while, too, I tend to not take time for myself either and lose my mind 😂
You never miss an occasion to talk about Six of Crows, I LOVE IT 😂 I WILL read it soon I promiseeeeee ❤
Reblogged this on .
This post gives me all of the warm fuzzy feelings ❤ The book blogger community is where I get basically all of my best recommendations from. Sadly, I don't have a ton of book-loving friends in real life, and only a small handful of them know my tastes and read similar things. But I've found some bloggers who share almost identical tastes to me and who have helped me discover amazing books!
Thank you for the suggestion of tweeting posts that we particularly enjoy! I like to link to relevant posts now and again, but I'm new to Twitter and tbh still trying to figure out how it works, so it hadn't even occurred to me to use it for sharing great content from other bloggers!
Oh I’m so happy to hear that – isn’t it amazing when you find some bloggers and readers with the same taste in books, and you get ALL the best recommendations? I love that feeling so much ❤
Oh you are so welcome – I hope you will have fun, twitter is a great place to find new bloggers and to blog-hop, too, so sharing blog posts on here makes a lot of sense, I think 🙂
Thank you SO much for your sweet comment, so happy you enjoyed this post! ❤ ❤
