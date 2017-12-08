Bullet Point-Review: Romancing the throne, Nadine Jolie Courtney

Happy Friday everyone! I’m back today with another short and fun bullet-point like review, because… why not?!

Today, shout out to sweet and fluffy contemporaries. This past November, I’ve been into a bit of a contemporary kick and ended up with tons of cute and fun reads, this one included. It was one of my most anticipated reads of the year. Cute prince? Romance? Sisters?? It sounded right up my alley, yet I felt a little bit disappointed by it all. Let’s take a look…

The book

Nadine Jolie Courtney, Romancing The Throne, Published by Katherine Tegen Books, May 30th, 2017.

For the first time ever, the Weston sisters are at the same boarding school. After an administration scandal at Libby’s all-girls school threatens her chances at a top university, she decides to join Charlotte at posh and picturesque Sussex Park. Social-climbing Charlotte considers it her sisterly duty to bring Libby into her circle: Britain’s young elites, glamorous teens who vacation in Hong Kong and the South of France and are just as comfortable at a polo match as they are at a party. It’s a social circle that just so happens to include handsome seventeen-year-old Prince Edward, heir to Britain’s throne. If there are any rules of sisterhood, “Don’t fall for the same guy” should be one of them. But sometimes chemistry—even love—grows where you least expect it. In the end, there may be a price to pay for romancing the throne…and more than one path to happily ever after.

There are no spoilers in this review.

I ENJOYED…



💭

This book had GREAT sister vibes. You know me, I love it when sisters take center-stage in a book and there, I wasn’t disappointed. They were different, yet suppotive of each other and I loved their relationship through the whole book. I was rooting for her.

You know me, I love it when sisters take center-stage in a book and there, I wasn’t disappointed. They were different, yet suppotive of each other and I loved their relationship through the whole book. I was rooting for her. Even if, sometimes, I had problems with Charlotte, the main character, I overall appreciated her drive and her stubborness . Most of it all, if she started the book as a sort of stereotypical character, as I got to know her a bit better, I found out that she had great qualities and interesting passions making her stand out.

. Most of it all, if she started the book as a sort of stereotypical character, as I got to know her a bit better, I found out that she had making her stand out. Same goes for Libby and India, one of the side characters. Both were really interesting and with their own personalities and quircks, I really appreciated that.

The setting was pretty cool , I’ll have to admit it. Boarding schools in England are my favorite kind of thing.

, I’ll have to admit it. Boarding schools in England are my favorite kind of thing. I really appreciated the take this book had on royalty, privacy, social media and so on. Definitely themes that interests me, in stories, and it was great to see how Edward’s status as a prince made his relationships and his life different overall.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



💭

I kind of wished it was told from a dual POV and this is something I am rarely ever wanting, in books. Here, however, I would have loved to read the story from Libby’s side as well…especially since I loved he?!

and this is something I am rarely ever wanting, in books. Here, however, I would have loved to read the story from Libby’s side as well…especially since I loved he?! I thought that there were moments where the drama took center-stage and… it was a bit unnecessary and dragging on I understand Charlotte’s POV, the trouble she had and how frustrated she was, at times, but… all of it took a bit too long to get resolved.

I understand Charlotte’s POV, the trouble she had and how frustrated she was, at times, but… all of it took a bit too long to get resolved. I said before that I was rooting for the two sisters and… well, for me, that was the main ship of this book. If Edward was an interesting character, I felt like he lacked a little bit of development, depth or something, to really make me ROOT for him and one of the sisters as a couple.

OVERALL



If you hate love triangles, stay away from this book. If you’re looking for a cute and fluffy beach read (I know, it’s winter for half the world, but we all need beach reads anytime of the year) and if you enjoy sister vibes, I’d recommend that one. It’s definitely a no-brainer and a lot of fun.



Final rating: 3 drops!



Did you read Romancing the Throne? Do you want to read this book? Why, or why not?

What are your thoughts on love triangles? Love, hate, don’t care about them overall? And what do you think of books with tons of drama? Do you want to throw them out the window??! Let me know in comments!