Get to know me as a writer: the writers’ tag!

I am back today to talk about writing. I know I have been struggling a lot lately with it all and seeing everyone winning or participating in NaNoWriMo and writing, while I haven’t written any single word of anything since mid-September, hasn’t helped with my self-confidence as a writer, at all.

ANYWAY, today I’m a little tired, to be honest and blogging has been a bit hectic, so I wanted to do something quick and fun… A book tag. Thanks to The Orangutan Librarian and the lovely Sophie, I’m going to talk a little bit about writing and who am I as a writer.

If I actually am a writer.

Alright, let’s do this! I hope you’ll enjoy these questions and answers!

What genres, styles, and topics do you write about?

I have been working on the same story for a couple years now – well, now I’m not doing anything and hating myself, really, but I’m mostly writing in the contemporary / mystery genre so far. I do have tons of ideas and I’d love to explore more dystopian universes as well.

As for the topics… there are so many things I want to write and so many things I wish I could pull off in my stories. I want to write about social media, school work, childhood friends, toxic friendships, letting go of people, technologies and their addiction, relationships and distance, I want to write about SO MANY THINGS.

How long have you been writing?

I have been writing for… I don’t know, actually? I’ve been trying to think of an exact date or something, but I have found lately a story I probably wrote when I was ten or eleven years old and it was about a girl with a weird name and magic?! Also, it probably made NO sense whatsoever. But I was writing SOMETHING. So that counts?!

I don’t know, I’ve been writing for a long, long time, I guess?

Why do you write?

People always seem to have the best answer for this kind of question. I write because I can’t not. I write because I love creating new worlds. I write to make my voice heard. And so on.

I don’t really have an answer for this question as great as all of these. I think I mostly write because I am enjoying it?!

When is the best time to write?

I don’t really have tons of time to write. Best times to write, I think, for me, are evenings and weekends.

What parts of writing do you love and hate?

I love…

Being able to create new worlds and characters just with words

When inspiration strikes and I basically feel like I am the queen of the world

When everything just FLOWS and your story is going exactly where you want it to go on its own

Falling in love with your own characters

I hate…

Staring at a blank page and having no idea what to write, how to continue and so on. Basically, writer’s block.

Beginnings and starting new stories.

EDITING – I don’t really hate it but it scares the hell out of me, okay.

Actually TALKING about writing at all. I know. I’m doing it right now. I mean, talking about writing with people in the real world. In late September, my sister spilled the beans and told my family that I wrote a book. They were like …

I said it was a bad book and it wasn’t edited and anything and basically hid in a dark cave a thousand miles away and never mentioned it again.

How do you overcome writer’s block?

I… don’t? I really don’t know how to answer that question? I don’t really overcome it, if the words don’t come, I just give up and start again later on. I go read a book, do aesthetics, lose hours on Pinterest and let my sister scream at me to TAKE A DAMN BREAK instead of freaking out.

Are you working on something at the moment?

I already said it before,… I’m not working on anything right now… and I really don’t like it.

What are your writing goals this year?

I’m going to take this for 2018, since we are already in December and… well, let’s face it, I have no idea if I’ll write again this year.

In 2018, I want to FINALLY manage to edit this damn WIP I wrote. I love it, don’t get me wrong. I’m also having an existential crisis, okay? okay.

I wrote. I love it, don’t get me wrong. I’m also having an existential crisis, okay? okay. In 2018, I want to try and start writing again on a regular basis . Like I used to in 2017, until I finished my WIP and everything got dark.

. Like I used to in 2017, until I finished my WIP and everything got dark. In 2018, I maybe want to try and start another story . I’m juggling between two ideas at the moment, a contemporary I’m not sure I want to write just yet, and a more dystopian-like idea.

. I’m juggling between two ideas at the moment, a contemporary I’m not sure I want to write just yet, and a more dystopian-like idea. In 2018, I want to participate in NaNoWriMo again. And win. (okay. That probably won’t happen, but let’s put it there, just like that okay.)

I want to tag a couple fellow writers here (if you want to do this obviously!) : Swetlana, Lia, Jackie, Ilsa, May, Julianna, Beth, Dani.

Writers: do you have an awesome answer to give, whenever someone asks you “why are you writing”? Or does that make you feel a bit pressured?!

What are your favorite things about writing and what do you hate the most? Do you talk about writing or are you SCARED TO just like me?!

What are some of your writing goals for 2018? Let me know in comments!