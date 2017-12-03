Celebrating three years of blogging: favorites + a giveaway! (int)

I am thrilled, once again, to be a little bit selfish here and talk about me, myself and my blog.
As you remember, or in case you missed it, I celebrated this week my three years of blogging. Three years of screaming about books and freaking out, basically.
Today, I’m going to be freaking out about things that happened since I’ve been blogging, with a quick and non-exhaustive lists of favorite, blogging moments and things that sort of made me happy, proud, frustrated and so on. Since I always like a little challenge, I limited myself to three things in each category. WATCH ME FAIL.
Favorite books I discovered thanks to book blogging
Let’s be honest for a second. I can’t pick three books, but I can try. Here goes…
Honorable mentions to The Color Project, The Summer of Chasing Mermaids, The Forbidden Wish…
Okay. There are SO MANY HONORABLE MENTIONS, I could probably write a 3000+ word blog post about all of them…
Most popular blog posts
Side note: everyone has a different definition of popularity. I’m taking here the blog posts that made people comment, since interaction is, for me, what blogging is all about.
- On book blogging expectations vs. reality
- The struggles of being an international blogger
- How to: grow your blog
Basically, people like it when I rant about blogging?!
Blogging achievements
- Getting my first ARC (digital ARC: in early 2016 – physical ARC: in september 2017)
- Reaching over 1 000 followers
- Buying my domain name
Also… spending tons of money on books ? Writing over 500 blog posts? Shouting about books?!
Favorite blogging moments, or things that casually happened since I have been blogging
- Finding people I now call some of my closest friends
- Getting contacted by an actual author I love to review her book
- Whenever someone calls my blog successful ???
Worst blogging moments & feelings I had
Because everything is not sunshine and rainbows and I am always making a point at being honest with my blogging adventure….Also, to be honest, I’m super insecure about every.single.thing.
- Feeling all the blogging and ARC envy
- Getting frustated because I have absolutely no idea what to write
- Feeling overwhelmed and not in my place with blogging
What’s next? Blogging goals for 2018 and more
- Self-hosting?
- Really try and chill about blogging this year (ah.ah.ah.ah.ah)
- Keep on spreading bookish and blogging love as much as I can.
I have SO many blogging goals and things I wish I could do and want to do with blogging. Things that will probably not happen, to be honest, so I’ll just keep this list at three things and keep my fingers crossed!!
To celebrate my three years of blogging, I am giving away to one lucky person any book they want. The giveaway is international (as long as Book Depository ships to you), for any book under 20€.
- The giveaway will run from December 3rd, 2017, 12.AM CEST, to January 6rd, 2017, 12 A.M, CEST.
- You must be 18 or older or have your parents’ consent to give your mailing address.
- The winner will be drawn on January 6th, 2017 and contacted via email. If the winner doesn’t answer in 48 hours, a new winner will be chosen.
- BEST OF LUCK!
Reminder: as a celebration for my three years of blogging, you can also ask me ANY question you want. Head over to my first blog post and leave your comment with your questions, I will answer them all next week on the blog.
Whether you have been blogging for years, months or weeks: what are your favorite discoveries thanks to book blogging? What are some of your favorite books? I would LOVE some recommendations.
What are some of your blogging achievements, or some you’d like to reach? Let me know all your blogging aspirations in comments!
46 thoughts on “Celebrating three years of blogging: favorites + a giveaway! (int)”
Happy 3 years of blogging, Marie! 💕 Continue to be a ray of sunshine to this community, and continue to inspire other people when it comes to blogging. Wishing you more happiness with traveling and books. *hugs*
P.S. A favorite of mine is My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows. So happy to have discovered it through book blogging. 💜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much for your sweet words Bianca, I don’t know if I deserve so much you’re too sweet ❤ ❤ Thank you!! ❤ ❤
It's SO funny you should mention My Lady Jane… I just bought it yesterday!! (along with the Holly Bourne book ahah). So glad you loved it so much! <
LikeLike
I’ll Give You the Sun is also my favourite book I found because of book blogging! Congratulations again! The giveaway is awesome and appreciated as well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m SO glad you loved this book – I’m forever grateful to have discovered that one. I need to read more of Jandy Nelson’s books now, she needs to write more ahah 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet words Kristin, and best of luck for the giveaway 😀
LikeLike
Congratulations on three years! I enjoy reading your posts and I’m glad that I found your blog. I enjoy your excitement about reading. Thanks for hosting a giveaway. If I win, I’d like to read Haven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much for your sweet words, Sandy! Best of luck for the giveaway 🙂
LikeLike
omg congrats again on 3 YEARS OF BLOGGING!! THAT’S AN AMAZING ACHEIVEMENTTTTT!!!!!! I LOOOOOOOVEEE YOUR BLOG and I cannot wait to see more posts from you in the future!!!
Some of my favourite discoveries to blogging. . . omg literally every single book that I’ve read for the past year and a bit?? GOODREADS!!! I didn’t even know it was a thing until I started blogging!!! Some of my favourite books. . . omg SO MEAN!! ummmmmm I’d have to say GEMINA, omg and OUR DARK DUET, and and omg CROOKED KINGDOM annnnnnddddd so many more I cant even.
Some of my blogging achievements.. . UM 1000 followers was the most recent for me, ummmm I guess one year of blogging too?? UMMMMM I dunno???
Andddddd OMG thank you for the change to win the giveaway!! ❤ ❤
AGAIN: CONGRATS ON 3YEARSSSS!!! ADN HERE’S TO MANY MOREEEEE
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aww thank you so, SO MUCH you are the sweetest and deserve ALL THE HUGS IN THE WORLD ❤ ❤
Gemina was suuuuuch a crazy book, I am so not ready for the next book to be released?!! I'm SCARED ahah. ❤ ❤
Congratulations again on your followers and one year of blogging – you are DOING AWESOME AND I AM SO PROUD ❤
Best of luck for the giveaway!! and thank you again ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
*flicks hair* I am amazing, aren’t I????? ahahah a jjkkk!! AWWW MARIE YOU’RE SO SWEET.
WHAT. NO. I NEED OBSIDO NOW.
AWW THANK YOU!! ❤ ❤ YOU’RE SO SWEET
Thank YOU for HOSTING the giveaway ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha, I DO need Obsidio now as well, but…. I need someone to hold my hand while I read, because I am sooo scared of what might happen haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations Marie!
I pray for all of your goals to come true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much!! xx
LikeLike
Congrats on the three years! I think that’s super cool that you’ve made close friends from blogging– and I totally understand the thrill of getting that first ARC. Also talking to an author you love about reviewing their books?? So cool!
((I entered the giveaway but I have no clue what book I would choose! Oo! On the off chance that I win, you should just pick one of your favorite books so that I don’t have to make decisions))
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much Anna! It is amazing, I didn’t expect so many great things to happen thanks to blogging. It has its struggles, obviously, mostly… I need MORE TIME TO DO ALL THE THINGS ahah, but otherwise it is quite incredible. ❤
Ahah, it's SO hard to pick a book, I get it. I'd be very happy to make suggestions if you need 😀 best of luck! 🙂
LikeLike
I think my biggest blogging achievement is learning to see what I read as a totality which adds up to who I am and how I think, or at least part of it, and seeing the connections between books. One of my favourite books which I’ve discovered is life after life by Kate Atkinson.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH yes – that’s such a great achievement. It is crazy how books and reading and just, thinking about books is making us… different, in a way. I know I’m thinking and seeing things differently, in a way, since I started blogging. I love it.
Ohhh thank you for the book suggestion! 🙂
LikeLike
Happy 3 years of blogging!!! 🎉 I’ve honestly seen so many people who have been blogging for so long, while I just am at the bottom of the scale at 5 months and counting. ☺ Some of my favorite discoveries of book blogging is how much appreciation you get for everything because it’s nice to know that some people out in the world understand you, that I can finally talk about the thing I love, books, while shouting and nobody minds, it’s amazing! My last discovery of book blogging would be how many new bookish friends I have. I mean, I have friends that read, but these friends truly love books also, and understand when I love books also. Some of my favorite books would have to be Keeper of the Lost Cities, Divergent,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much!! Oh don’t worry, there are SO many bloggers out there, I’m feeling like an old dinosaur in there ahah, you’re still young and free 😛
I’m so glad you are having so much fun blogging so far! It is pretty amazing to be able to shout out about books and meet people that fangirl just as much as you do 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet words!! xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, anytime! And you are one of the best book bloggers I know! No matter old or new, I always think it’s how much willingness is in that person. ☺
Awww, thank you also! My heart is breaking. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow, thank you so, SO much, that’s WAY too sweet of you to say ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Congratulations on three years dear ,many many more years to come and I hope you achieve all that you desire for your blog😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much!! 🙂
LikeLike
Congratulations on achieving this milestone, Marie!
I do not blog too much myself, but I follow a lot of blogs. I enjoyed your traveloque series.
Wishing you further blogging success!
~Icky. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much for your sweet words, Icky!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omg Marie, another giveaway??? You are too good to us but YAYYY I’m still so excited about your 3 year blogging experience! Good luck with self-hosting next year, that will be such a huge step but i’m sure it will be worth it! And ooooh I remember you posting the struggles of an international book blogger and how to grow your blog—I love both of these posts so much! I honestly don’t know which book I’d pick if I won the giveaway?? Maybe a new 2018 release?? RESTORE ME????? Reign of the Fallen??? Tyler Johnson Was Here??? Leah on the Offbeat???? I DON’T KNOWWWW DON’T MAKE ME CHOOSE XD
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well… the giveaway before was a bit set up on a whim, that one was planned for a long time, my way of giving back to the community I love so much!! ❤ ❤
I am always scared about self-hosting, but at the same time, I know I'll end up doing it at some point if I keep on blogging ahah.
There are SO MANY amazing releases in 2018, RIGHT?! Well… don't worry, I'll help you choose if you win. Or maybe I'll add more books and make the choice even harder hahahaha.
Thank you so much Jackie!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
CONGRATS! I totally get all the blogging stress, but you do such an amazing job that you really don’t need to worry. Just trust yourself because I love basically all of your blog posts. Also, I can’t possibly recommend all the books I love to you because there are waaayyyy too many, haha. One of our greatest recent blogging achievements is reaching 500 followers, which is great (although a lot are just random people who don’t comment or anything, anyway). You ROCK, and here’s to another 3 years (and more!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so, so much shar, that’s SO sweet of you ❤ ❤
Congratulations on the followers, this is SO awesome!! Really, though, it is just a number, I have so many folllowers I never heard from and… I want to hear from people and chat books, it matters more than a number of followers 🙂
thank you!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Honestly, my favorite part has been the community surrounding blogging and even more so after I started following some of the bloggers I commented back and forth with quite often on Twitter and talked to them there too. That’s been so awesome because it’s a more immediate way and usually more casual too!
My favorite books? Um, I never shut up about The Infernal Devices, ACOMAF, Simon VS (though that’s more recent) and as I’m currently in the middle of a reread: The Lunar Chronicles! I’m having so much fun being back in that world! And I feel like Amanda Foody’s upcoming novel Ace Of Shades has the potential to become a favorite too! Especially since she says it was inspired by Six Of Crows which I also LOVE.
I feel like it would be really awesome to either be able to interview an author I really like (preferably a newer author who doesn’t already have a huge fandom) or to be able to be part of a release promotion campaign for a book I’m already looking forward to!
I can’t wait for next week’s post and see you answer a bunch of questions about yourself! Q&As are always such awesome opportunities to get to know a blogger better! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, I just realized that you wanted us to also tell you which book we’d like to win if we’re participating in the giveaway – which is a fantastic opportunity and you are the sweetest for doing that! – so, here I am again! xD I’ve got quite a few on my wishlist at the moment, but I think I’d go for the UK hardcover edition of Warcross because the naked book is SO stunning? And i don’t own a physical copy of it yet, so there’s that too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH YES this is a FANTASTIC CHOICE?? The hardcover edition of Warcross is so pretty, I want it so badly as well ahah 🙂
thank you and best of luck for the giveaway! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I so agree – the amazing part about blogging is the community, these people you end up talking to daily even if you have no idea when and how that happened. It just did. It’s quite incredible, if you ask me, and I LOVE IT so much ❤ ❤
The Lunar Chronicles series is incredible, I love this world so much as well. I have heard a little bit about Ace of Shades, I'll have to look up the synopsis and see what it's all about… or I'll wait for your review to see if I could love it 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comments, Swetlana, I'm so glad to have met you thanks to bloggin <3<3
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aaaaah, what a great round-up, Marie! I love the different sections and getting that take on how you feel about everything. Also, I am glad you mentioned some of the downs, because let’s face it, blogging isn’t always rainbows and unicorns and butterflies (but, of course, we still love it).
I am so happy for you! I can’t believe we bought our domain about a year ago? Like wheeeere is the time going?! Anyway, I think it’s interesting that you consider self-hosting. I don’t think I will ever take that step hahaha too much fuss and I am happy with the way things are now – easy breazy.
Also, thanks so much for hosting that giveaway ❤ HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO CHOSE A BOOK!? I guess I really want My Plain Jane when it comes out next year? Or maybe the final book in the Lock and Mori trilogy? I think I will only deal with this if I really win hahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahah no, it’s not always rainbows and butterflies, it’s freaking out and everything as well, but… we still love it ahah 🙂
RIGHT? I can’t believe it either, I remember it like it was yesterday. By the way, this means we have to renew it soon, haha. I’m still thinking about self-hosting, I’m really curious about the whole experience, but… I also like the way things are now and I am scareed ahah. I guess I’ll see 🙂
You’re so welcome, best of luck! ❤ I'll help you choose if you win ahah 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
I put it on auto-renewal, I don’t want to have to deal with maybe forgetting it and then having my site blocked haha
Thanks ❤ I am sure we could talk hours before finding a solution to the prize-book, but that sounds like fun too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHERE DO YOU DO THAT, I need to do that as well ahahah I’m scared now ?!! haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
You were one of the first blogs I followed when I started my wordpress, and it brings me joy to see all of your progress (not that I’ve been here for very long, less than a year!) Personally, I really appreciate your posts and rants about blogging, as well as posts about life things you get up to, because it brings a nice personal touch to your blog. Your posts aren’t just reviews or generic advice, but you’re honest about your experiences and provide some really good insights to blogging that lets others know they’re not alone – which is really useful and something I feel can be done more in the community.
Congrats again on your SUCCESSFUL (;)) 3 years, and I’m sure 2018 will bring you lots more blogging fun and achievements!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much for your sweet words, I’m so happy you like my blog and my posts ❤ You just made my day, really. Thank you for mentioning what you enjoy! To be honest, I'm always having a hard time talking about life and things, it's not really… how I am, to talk about myself and personal life, but I'm glad you like that personal touch, will think about it more 🙂
Thank you so, so much for everything! I hope to be chatting with you more and more this year 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
My most recent read was a discovery thanks to book blogging: Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. I loved the characters and writing style so much! But you probably already read it 🙂
Thanks for organizing a giveaway! I would love to win The Library of Fates by Aditi Khorana!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh, Aristotle and Dante! Yes, I have read that one and really enjoyed it, the characters were so great and the writing style was beautiful, I agree! 🙂 Did you read The Inexplicable Logic of My Life by the same author? 🙂
You’re so welcome! The Library of Fates is an amazing choice, I would love to read that one. Best of luck and thank you! xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations on 3 years of blogging Marie!
You are one of my favourite bloggers! 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
AWWWW you, thank you so, so much, that’s so sweet of you to say, aww ❤ you deserve all the hugs. ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Congratulations on 3 years! I’ve technically had a blog for 2.7 years but I have like 25 posts (yes, I’m a disgrace to bloggerhood) I’m not sure if you read this already but A thousand splendid suns by Khaled Hosseini made me weep for days
LikeLiked by 1 person
A disgrace, WHAT?! You are not, take that back right now, you are allowed not to have written thousand of posts, as long as you’re liking everything you write, you are doing AMAZING, don’t you wory 🙂
Oh I haven’t read that one, but I heard about it – I’ll have to read it at some point, books that make me cry are my weakness. I am weird like that hahhaa.
Thank you so much!! ❤
LikeLike
Happy 3 years!! I hope you continue to blog and enjoy it for years to come.
This giveaway is so nice of you! I would pick The Scorpio Races if I won.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!! 🙂
Oh, great choice! I so want to read more of Stiefvater’s books after reading the raven cycle series 🙂 best of luck!
LikeLiked by 1 person