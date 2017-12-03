Celebrating three years of blogging: favorites + a giveaway! (int)

I am thrilled, once again, to be a little bit selfish here and talk about me, myself and my blog.

As you remember, or in case you missed it, I celebrated this week my three years of blogging. Three years of screaming about books and freaking out, basically.

Today, I’m going to be freaking out about things that happened since I’ve been blogging, with a quick and non-exhaustive lists of favorite, blogging moments and things that sort of made me happy, proud, frustrated and so on. Since I always like a little challenge, I limited myself to three things in each category. WATCH ME FAIL.

Favorite books I discovered thanks to book blogging

Let’s be honest for a second. I can’t pick three books, but I can try. Here goes…

Honorable mentions to The Color Project, The Summer of Chasing Mermaids, The Forbidden Wish…

Okay. There are SO MANY HONORABLE MENTIONS, I could probably write a 3000+ word blog post about all of them…

Most popular blog posts

Side note: everyone has a different definition of popularity. I’m taking here the blog posts that made people comment, since interaction is, for me, what blogging is all about.

Basically, people like it when I rant about blogging?!

Blogging achievements

Getting my first ARC (digital ARC: in early 2016 – physical ARC: in september 2017) Reaching over 1 000 followers Buying my domain name

Also… spending tons of money on books ? Writing over 500 blog posts? Shouting about books?!

Favorite blogging moments, or things that casually happened since I have been blogging

Finding people I now call some of my closest friends Getting contacted by an actual author I love to review her book Whenever someone calls my blog successful ???

Worst blogging moments & feelings I had

Because everything is not sunshine and rainbows and I am always making a point at being honest with my blogging adventure….Also, to be honest, I’m super insecure about every.single.thing.

Feeling all the blogging and ARC envy Getting frustated because I have absolutely no idea what to write Feeling overwhelmed and not in my place with blogging

What’s next? Blogging goals for 2018 and more

Self-hosting? Really try and chill about blogging this year (ah.ah.ah.ah.ah) Keep on spreading bookish and blogging love as much as I can.

I have SO many blogging goals and things I wish I could do and want to do with blogging. Things that will probably not happen, to be honest, so I’ll just keep this list at three things and keep my fingers crossed!!

To celebrate my three years of blogging, I am giving away to one lucky person any book they want. The giveaway is international (as long as Book Depository ships to you), for any book under 20€.

The giveaway will run from December 3rd, 2017, 12.AM CEST, to January 6rd, 2017, 12 A.M, CEST .

. You must be 18 or older or have your parents’ consent to give your mailing address.

The winner will be drawn on January 6th, 2017 and contacted via email. If the winner doesn’t answer in 48 hours, a new winner will be chosen.

BEST OF LUCK!

ENTER THE GIVEAWAY HERE!

Reminder: as a celebration for my three years of blogging, you can also ask me ANY question you want. Head over to my first blog post and leave your comment with your questions, I will answer them all next week on the blog.

Whether you have been blogging for years, months or weeks: what are your favorite discoveries thanks to book blogging? What are some of your favorite books? I would LOVE some recommendations.

What are some of your blogging achievements, or some you’d like to reach? Let me know all your blogging aspirations in comments!