Monthly wrap-up – November 2017

Hello friends, happy Friday and happy December! Today is supposed to be reviewing day, but what the h*ll, I am changing things up every once in a while, so… here goes for everything you might have missed this month!

I ended October and started off November in a great way: by being away from the blog for a week, off work and traveling a couple days with the people I love. I had a really great time and was reminded by how much I just love traveling and, well… being on holidays, ahah.

Otherwise, it was a pretty non-eventful month. Work, sleep, read, blog is basically my motto at the moment, ahah. It’s getting colder and colder and I really hate winter, making working-days a teensy bit longer and weekends shorter than ever. Have I mentioned how much I HATE winter? I just wish I could skip all these months and go straight to March of next year.

As always, I’m ending this small recap with my instagram pictures of the month. Pictures from Heidelberg, where I went traveling, food and home.

Remember in October, when I said I wouldn’t buy books until Christmas? Well… I actually managed NOT to buy a single book this November. WHO AM I. Also, I won’t hold on until Christmas anyway, but I am pretty proud of myself right now.

I had quite THE contemporary month when it comes to reading, I think I might need more fantasy for the months to come, you know, in order not to get into a reading slump or something. I don’t really know if I can, I love contemporary so much I could probably read that a whole lot longer, but… I like changing things up. IF YOU HAVE RECOMMENDATIONS, send them my way!

Books I read

What a surprise, it’s a John Green book and I loved it. You can already read my full review here.

This is the novel from the movie and let’s face it, it made me want to watch the movie again.

This one was quite the adorable contemporary you all need in your lives during the winter / new year’s season. Full review coming soon!

I carried this book around with me everyday to work. I have a hardcover copy. It weighted TONS. I work really far away. BUT IT WAS WORTH THE PAIN.

It had been a while since I got SO disappointed in a book. Layover had the potential to be a fun read, but the relationship was a MASSIVE NO NO NO and I didn’t connect with the characters. Ugh. Full review coming soon!



Currently reading this – will probably be done with it by the time this post goes up. For now it’s what I’m expecting: a fluffy, fun contemporary.

Last you’ve heard of my writing, NaNoWriMo time was coming around and I said I would try and edit my WIP.

Pretty much nothing happened since then #oops. I’m really hoping to have something to say by next month for this, but December, winter, Christmas and new year coming… well, it might not work out. Or it might. Maybe I should just give up? I don’t know. I’m just confused lately.

Or I might end up writing something completely different. You know, take out the thousand ideas I have drafted somewhere on my computer…. Hm. That sounds like something I’d want to do right now.

I celebrated my THREE YEARS of blogging this month – on November 29th, actually – and I am feeling a bit weird about it, but mostly proud to have sticked around for so long. I am also hosting an amazing giveaway for one of my latest favorite book, it runs until Sunday so don’t forget to ENTER HERE! (yes, it is international. obviously).

Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

Discussions

Book Blogging

Bookish tags

Writing

Nyx’s Corner

Here it goes again, time to share a little bit of love. Here’s a glimpse of some posts I really loved reading this month. There are SO MANY POSTS, it’s so hard to choose. If you let me, I’ll write a 2 000 word blog post with everything I loved each month someday. SO many cool and talented bloggers.

How was November for you? Did you have a great, fun month, or not so good?

What was your favorite book this month? Did you buy books or do you manage to have some self-control? (I don’t). Are you ready for Christmas to come?! Let’s chat in comments!