3 years of blogging – You asked, I answer : here’s the massive Q&A !

You had a whole lot of questions for me and I’m here to answer EVERYTHING. I apologize for the massive blog post and dare hoping that you’ll enjoy reading it. THANK YOU for making my three-years of blogging celebration AWESOME!

Kristin @ Kristin Kraves Books asked: What book character do you relate to the most? ❤

I think the character that’s very very, VERY much like me would have to be Isla, from Isla and the Happily Ever After.

Michelle @ The Writing Hufflepuff asked: What gif best describes your favourite book of 2017? And the worst?

There are SO many books to choose from, so many books I loved this year, I don’t know where I’m supposed to start?! I think I’ll pick The Color Project, just so I can put this very accurate picture of me while reading.

As for the worst book… I think it was Layover, unfortunately. That book was not for me:

Beth (Reading Every Night) asked: If you could force the world to read one book, what would it be?

I think I’ll have to pick The Hate U Give, for obvious reasons. It’s powerful, it’s LOUD and it’s very, very much needed. A must read, really.

Beth (Reading Every Night) asked: If you could pick one book that is going to be released next year that you know you’ll love what would it be? / Lauren @ Wonderless Reviews asked: Is there a 2018 release that you’re dying to get your hands on?

Hm… for that one, I think I’ll have to pick The Belles. I have been eager to read this book ever since I first heard about it, over six months ago, and February seems WAY too far away ?!!

May @ Forever and Everly asked: What are some of your most favorite books/series?

WHAT IS THIS QUESTION.

I have way too many books, I wouldn’t know where to start. Okay, favorite books.

Looking for Alaska, Amy & Roger’s Epic Detour, I’ll Meet You There, The Forbidden Wish, The Color Project, The Summer of Chasing Mermaids… THERE ARE TOO MANY BOOKS OKAY.

Favorite series : The Lunar Chronicles, The Wrath and The Dawn, the Mara Dyer Series, The Hunger Games…. there are TOO MANY SERIES OKAY.

Hannah @ A Mortal Reader asked: What is a character you hate that everybody else seems to love?

Hmm, I don’t have a lot of inspiration for this one, I think I’ll have to go with Bella, from the Twilight series, but I’m not sure that’s a wildly unpopular opinion here haha.

Valerie @ The Innocent Smiley asked: What is the first book that got you (back) into reading or motivated you to first start blogging?

I don’t really remember what is the book that got me into reading. I’ve been reading before I knew how to. Seriously. I loved books before I could read them, hugged them as a small child haha. There’s not one book that got me into blogging either ; so to answer this question, I’ll go with the book I have the fondest memory of and the one that made me love reading so much, it’s the His Dark Material series.

ioana @dragonwaffles asked: What is one book that has changed your way of thinking in a particular way and how?

The Hate U Give really opened my eyes on many, many things, especially how the situation was and is in the United States, as I do not live there. The Hunger Games made me think a whole lot about our society as well, reality tv and so on.

ioana @dragonwaffles asked: And what’s one trope you never get tired of reading about?

My favorite trope of all times has to be the childhood friends one. I will never get tired of this one, hell I’m writing a book and will be writing books with this trope a whole lot. #sorrynotsorry

Kathy @ Books & Munches asked: What type of munches do you love but refuse to eat while reading?

I don’t know, probably a slice of bread or something, because I’d be too afraid to put crumbs everywhere. But I do eat my lunch every week day with my book, so… I’m pretty much not afraid of anything. Or I’m trying to be careful haha.

What’s THE bookish destination you’d like to go to some day? [And to make it a bit more interesting; anything HP-related doesn’t count, haha.]

I actually know how to answer that one and I’m surprised ?! I thought I would have a hard time, because obviously I wanted to pick some HP-related destination. I’m going to have to go with Zion National Park, though, because after reading about it in This is How It Happened, I so want to go there.

Claire @ Cup of Books asked: How many books do you roughly read a month?

It really depends on the month, but lately, on average, I’ve been reading about 5 to 7 books a month. Which is a whole lot for me.

Are you participating in any Christmas readathons this year?

I don’t really do Christmas readathons… or any other kind of readathons, for that matter ? I don’t know, the pressure scares me off and I never have the right books at hand to read anyway.

Molly @ Molly’s Book Nook asked: Who is your favorite female character from a series or trilogy or duology ?

Cress from The Lunar Chronicles series. She’s just… she’s adorable, a geek and just like me.

theorangutanlibrarian asked: What book do you hate the most?

50 Shades of Gray, probably. I just… I don’t GET it. Not in a way that I am dumb, in a way that I just don’t get what’s all the fuss about. This book. IS. SO. BAD.?!!

Meggy | Chocolate’n’Waffles asked: Would you rather live with a plant that eats book pages as soon as you leave them out of your eyesight or be forbidden to read more than a book a month?

WHAT IS THIS CRUEL QUESTION. I would like to read one book a month, I think. I couldn’t stand seeing my books destroyed?!!

Shanti @ Virtually Read asked: What’s the strangest thing that has happened to you because of blogging?

I thought about this for so, SO LONG, Shanti, and couldn’t come up with anything?!

Have you ever posted a post you regret?

Hm, I don’t think so? I’ve always taken a whole lot of time to think about my posts and schedule everything, so… if I regret something, I’ll just let it sit in the drafts forever ahah. I probably regret what my early posts look like, when I first started blogging. And no, I’m not going to show these here.

Has being a blogger changed your sense of identity?

I think so? I think blogging really changed me and made me realize overall how crazy about books I am?!

Chrissi @ChrissiReads asked: How do you motivate yourself to keep blogging?

Thing is… I don’t motivate myself, YOU do. It sounds weird to say this, but I know the reason I am always coming back to blogging is because I love the community, I love chatting with other bloggers and everything. So, really, what motivates me is the community overall and the fact that I will have new and great people to chat with everytime I come back.

Beth (Reading Every Night) asked: Is there anything looking back over the three years you’ve been blogging that you wish you’d done? / Shar @ Virtually Read asked: Do you have any regrets about blogging?

I think I did pretty much all I wanted to…. in my own time, I guess. Do I regret not talking to other bloggers earlier? YES. Okay. I regret tons of things. Even now, I hate myself sometimes when I blog. But well… that’s life haha.

Beth (Reading Every Night) asked: Have you got any exciting plans for your blog for 2018?

I want to say I have TONS of things planned, but to be honest… I think, for the first time, I don’t have any special or big projects planned out for the blog next?! This makes me feel weird. I need to think of something?!!

Beth (Reading Every Night) asked: Other than something book related what would you say is the best thing blogging has done for you/introduced you to/helped you with/all of the above?

I think blogging really has helped me in a personal way. It made me gain a whole lot of confidence about who I was, what I loved and the things I could do. It made me a bit less afraid to state my opinion and less afraid to let my passion shine for books. It gave me sense of purpose and drive in my life and I love it.

lucindablogs @ lucindaisreading asked: Do you use other social media platforms to talk about books or promote your blog?

I do use social media to talk about my blog : I’m only using twitter though and a bit sporadically. I’m over at @dh_books, if you want to give me a follow:)

Kathy @ Books & Munches asked: Apart from your first physical ARC, what was another blog-related first that meant the world to you?

When someone actually referred to me for the first time as a “successful” blogger. I know everyone has their own definition of success, whether it’s views, followers, comments or whatever else. This little mention made me feel like all the work I’m doing (it’s fun but let’s face it, blogging IS WORK) was worth it and paying off.

Kathy @ Books & Munches asked: How much in advance do you schedule your posts?

I schedule my posts for the upcoming week, the weekend before, so… not too far in advance, when you think about it. Whenever I know I have an upcoming hiatus, I’m always trying to squeeze in more posts every single week, in order to plan things out for when I’m leaving.

Sometimes, I don’t. The girl needs a break as well.

Shar @ Virtually Read asked: If you could name you blog anything else, what would you call it?

Hm… I don’t know?! Books and feels??!

Shar @ Virtually Read asked: What’s your favourite post?

I think it’s maybe the one where I share my struggle as an international blogger?

Poulami @ Daydreaming Books asked: What has been your best blogging moment(s) throughout this year?

Taking this year only, I will have to be very superficial here and say, getting my first physical ARC from a publisher. I am an international blogger and this was a massive deal.

Michelle @ The Writing Hufflepuff asked: What emoji would you use to describe your blog?

Oh that’s a hard question. I think I’m a bit awkward so I’ll go with that one (also, because it’s my favorite): 🙈

Literary Lattes asked: What’s your blogging routine? Do you listen to music, watch something in the background, eat/drink anything etcetera. 🙂

Oh this is such an interesting question, I love it. My blogging routine pretty much goes like this :

I sit down and open my Post Schedule on Excel (yes. I’m sorry. I’m a freak like that).

I look at the upcoming week and see if I’ve written down any subject ideas.

I go back to my phone notes and see if I have any ideas there.

I freak out for about ten to twenty minutes because I am frustrated – don’t know what to do – have too much to do – I just like to freak out ?!

I finally get the idea and start writing blog posts.

I schedule like a crazy for the whole weekend.

Usually, I have the TV as a background noise and drink tea. I don’t eat, food is my reward.

Dani @ Perspective of a Writer asked: Who are your biggest influences (as writer and blogger)? Who do you admire most? Who or what inspired you to do what you’re doing now?

There are too many bloggers to start quoting them all?! Tons of bloggers inspire me, really. As a writer, I think I’m really influenced by John Green’s books, as well as Lauren Oliver’s work.

What is still your biggest challenge blogging?

My biggest challenge, every single day, is keeping up with it all. Writing the blog posts, blog-hopping and sharing the love, commenting, thinking of new ideas and so on. It really is a time-consuming hobby and even if I’d like to know that I’m managing my time okay and doing as much as I can to blog hop and share the love within the community… it’s a struggle sometimes. All the time. But I love it, so I guess it’s okay.

Cam @ Camillea Reads asked: How has your blogging style/posts changed since the first year?

Looking back, my blog is nothing like it was at first. The only thing that remained is book reviews and even these changed a lot. I feel like they have grown, in the way I write them and in the way I am alone thinking of books and what they are bringing me.

I used to participate in memes, mostly top ten tuesdays and waiting on wednesday, but gave them up a little while ago, because they took me a lot of time and I wanted to write something else, something different. These posts brought me blogging friends and trafic, they were fun overall, but I got over them.

I started writing more discussion posts and more and more posts about blogging, book blogging, my struggles and advice. I realized they are the posts I enjoy writing the most.

I also slowly started talking about writing on the blog, something I always have been a little shy about.

Lauren @ Wonderless Reviews asked: When you first decided to start your blog what were your expectations?

I expected to blog on my own, but really didn’t expect to find so many bloggers to talk with. I expected to get bored of this and give up, and here I am three years later?! I expected to get bothered with all of this and, even if I am at times, I still keep on going, so… I guess I’m loving it anyway haha.

Lauren @ Wonderless Reviews asked: How do you come up with so many fabulous ideas?

YOU ARE WAY TOO SWEET. I am far from having tons of fabulous ideas haha, I don’t know. I just like ranting a whole lot?!

Dani @ Perspective of a Writer asked: What does a weekday in the life of Marie look like?

Hm… I feel like my answer will be so disappointing here, if we are talking about a weekday right now ahah. I’m working so my weekday looks pretty much like this. Up at 6 a.m, on the train by 7 a.m where I am reading my book. At work by 8 a.m where I earn money to buy more books. Lunch break with my book, back on the train and back home by 7 p.m, where I eat, shower, blog-hop and go to sleep.

Adulting is fun, isn’t it.

Melanie @ Breakfast at Melanie’s asked: What is one of your hobbies besides blogging and writing?

Travelling.

Lindsey @ Lindsey Reads asked: Since you love travelling, what is your favorite place you’ve visited already?

London is one of my favorite places of all times, but another recent favorite would have to be Dublin and Ireland.

And if you could suddenly teleport (so no need to worry about saving up for a trip or having the time to go), what would be the first destination that you’d think of and teleport to? AND… what bookish character would you love to have as a travel buddy?

Hm…. maybe Australia, New Zealand and Canada, three places at the top of my bucket list. As a travel buddy, I’d probably take … my sister. Okay. A character would be….Henry from Words in Deep Blue? I have a little crush on him haha

Meggy | Chocolate’n’Waffles asked: What’s your favorite clothes item?

I think it would be my Dublin sweater.

Meggy | Chocolate’n’Waffles asked: How much do you love me? :p

(had to answer that one with a Donna gif. OBVIOUSLY)

Meggy | Chocolate’n’Waffles asked: Blue or Black pen?

Hmmm…. blue, probably?!

Sim @ flippingthruthepages asked: I asked you on Twitter to show your pic 😀 Well, I still want that 😛 and don’t tell me again that you are shy!

But… I am shy. Also, I hate showing my face hahahaha. OKAY, I’ll do it.

What….if you look closely…it’s me, heading to Hogwarts. As anyone should.

Michelle @ The Writing Hufflepuff asked: Any amazing travel plans coming up? / Shar @ Virtually Read asked: What’s next on your travelling agenda?

I’m going to the north of France after Christmas for a couple days, but I used to live there so it’s not really an amazing travel plan, more of a habit now ? As for 2018…I’m planning something for my sister’s birthday in the spring, probably somewhere in France, and still thinking about next destinations for the summer ?

May @ Forever and Everly asked: Do you love mangoes???

I knew that question was coming. I know you too well, don’t I ?! Also… OBVIOUSLY, I love mangoes !

What’s your favorite part about writing?

Hm, I think it has to be creating the characters, the world, making them evolve and everything. I just love whenever I am deep into writing-mode and I’m ignoring everyone and everything happening around me, and the story just flows through my fingertips and is actually happening in front of my eyes as I write the words.

I swear I am not crazy. Tell me I’m not crazy haha.

Hannah @ A Mortal Reader asked: What is your food weakness? Something you crave a lot or would struggle to turn down?

CHOCOLATE. Every. Single. Time. I can’t resist.

ioana @dragonwaffles asked: Favourite type of tea (and if you don’t drink tea -> beverage of choice) (I am really curious about this one ok because you seem like the Earl Grey type of person)?

Well… I actually AM an Earl Grey type of person, how did you know that ?! I also really love anything with agrums.

Pamela Nicole @ Reverie Society asked: What is your fave fruit?

Ohhh this is such a hard question, I LOVE fruits ?! I already talked about mangoes before – I see you May, if you’re reading this. I think my favorite fruit has to be strawberries ?

Molly @ Molly’s Book Nook asked: What is your favorite show on Netflix (I need recs)

Okay, I actually don’t watch Netflix a whole lot, if I’m being honest. My favorite Netflix show is the one I watched lately and it would have to be Gilmore Girls Revival, ahah. Otherwise, some of my favorite current shows are Jane The Virgin, The Royals, The Bold Type, Modern Family.

Lauren @ Wonderless Reviews asked: When are you coming to visit me in Australia ;)?

When I learn how to fly?! No, seriously, I wish it weren’t so far away, I’d come RIGHT NOW.

If you read until the end, THANK YOU, you are so, so sweet and I hope you enjoyed reading this and getting to know me a bit better. If you have more questions, ask them away in comments and I’ll answer!

What is your favorite book so far this year? Is there a trope you can never, EVER get sick of?

Do you have a blogging routine or not? What has been one memorable blogging moment for you? I’d love to know, so share your thoughts in comments! Also, if we have anything in common, let me know!!