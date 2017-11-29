Celebrating 3 years of blogging – wait, what?!

I am writing this ahead of time, since I am a bit of a planning freak, but still. On this day, November 29th, 2017, I am still freaking out about blogging. I know I am freaking out quite a lot, but today you will allow me to MASSIVELY freak out, okay*

*Also, I will apologize right away for the big post, but… I have loads of things to say.

I have been blogging for three whole years TODAY.

I can safely say that blogging changed my life. It seems like it’s just a hobby, but for me, it is so much more. Blogging has been there while my life changed. It has been a refuge when I lived 600 km away from home for university. It has been something to come back to, whenever I felt lost and scared while trying to be an adult, looking for my first job, changing lives once again. It has been there when I was alone and when I was surrounded, when I was depressed and when I was happy. Despite the stress, the doubts, the blogging burn-outs and the freak-outs about blogging, this little corner of the internet has been a constant in my life where everything changed and for that, I am grateful.

Not only grateful, but I am also happy. Like, really happy, because I know I found there something I am deeply passionate about. Even if working alongside books and in publishing has and will always be one of my biggest dreams and life goals, I know that if and when I probably won’t accomplish this, blogging will have allowed me to live from my passion. It doesn’t bring me any kind of money, but it does bring me a whole lot of happiness, typing these words, so it makes me feel fulfilled. In three years, I found in blogging something I never thought I would.

Now, you’re probably curious, so I might break it down do you. For these new bloggers, or old bloggers like me.

What does, exactly, three years of blogging do to you ?!

Obviously, I freak out more about books than I used to. I don’t know why or how, believe it if you can, but I didn’t use to be so OBSESSED.

I know author’s names and books releasing in 2018 and 2019 and I don’t know who I am anymore at times, but if you ask me characters’ names and book recommendations, I will answer right away.

I have become an expert at adding books to my TBR, I feel like I even do it while I am sleeping. Weird.

My room is not a room anymore. It’s just A MASSIVE MESS OF BOOKS. And I’m not really complaining.

Blogging comes up regularly in conversations with my closed ones (a.k.a the ones knowing about my blogging, my close family). I bother them almost daily with re-reads, ideas, pictures and so on. Blogging isn’t something I’m doing alone. Not really.

On blogging journeys and three years of accomplishments

Everyone has different blogging journeys. Whether you have been blogging for a month, a year, three years of more, we are all at different points, both in terms of blog posts written, books read, recommendations given, followers and so on. For once, the perfectionist in me is allowing herself to be proud of what she’s accomplished in three years’ time. I don’t know if that’s a lot, or very little compared to others, but today I don’t really care, either. I’m doing this blogging thing my way and I’m okay with it.

I’d be lying if I didn’t mention that I am proud of the numbers and stats I managed to get in three years of blogging. It’s nothing compared to some fast-growing bloggers, reaching same numbers in a couple months. But whatever, I am doing my thing and I don’t want to rant about statistics. I want to rant about other things. Like the fact that I managed to write over 500 blog posts, or the fact that I got thousand and thousand of conversations with amazing people, some I am talking to almost daily, some others I haven’t talked to in a while and miss, and so on.

Blogging is an adventure, for sure. I learned a lot in terms of skills, in terms of writing, putting myself out there and everything, but most of it all, I met my kind of people and I couldn’t be more thankful. I am not going to quote all of you guys. I’m sorry, I just can’t, because I know I will probably miss someone and be mad at myself for the rest of times. If we have ever talked, had a conversation, no matter how big or small, know that you are in my heart and I am forever thankful for you. Not only I met people to fangirl with here, but I also met real friends I trust with my real-life issues -you’ll recognize yourself-. This is probably the reason why I’m still blogging now, to be honest. You guys reading this post and this amazing community overall.

I wrote a little while ago about my blogging goals and what I still wanted to do as a blogger. There are many things I never hoped to accomplish and there I did.

I never thought I would find out about so many bloggers, so many BOOKS, that I would spend HOURS every single day just blogging or commenting and actually BEING HAPPY about it.

I never thought I would get physical ARCs, because of geography. At the end of September, 2017, I received my first physical ARC. I teared up a little bit. It took me two years and ten months to get there and ARCs are NOT what I am blogging for (I would have given up a long time ago, if I blogged for that), but I felt pretty happy that publishers trusted me enough to send me physical copies.

I never thought I would be able to chat with authors casually and cry every single time an author I love read my review or favorited a tweet I wrote or something.

There are so many things I never thought I’d do. Invest in my blog to have a domain name. Mention it on my actual resume and talk about it during job interviews. Yet I did.

I know I still have a long way to go, I know there are still so many things I want to with my blog. Spread more love on books. Give away more books, maybe. Really be of help to other bloggers, both with blogging rant and advice and just anything. To be honest, I just want to be here and feel like I belong.

All of this to say. I’m really sorry to say that you won’t get rid of me, at least not for a little while, because I am not ready to give up on you, or this blog, or anything else blogging-related. I love it way too much.

On three years celebrations

To celebrate my three years of blogging, there will be more celebrations at the end of the week, where I will be talking about favorite books, blogging moments and so on. I will even be organising a GIVEAWAY. (before you ask. YES. It will be international). So stay tuned.

In the meantime: I wanted to let you ASK ME QUESTIONS. Anything you want. From my favorite book to the one I hate the most, from how I do my blog graphics to what I eat for breakfast or whatever. ASK and I shall answer (except if you ask me for my credit card number or something. you know. I need that to buy my books). I will do another blog post where I’ll shout out to all of you and answer all of your questions. So.. ASK ME ANYTHING IN COMMENTS!

How long have you been blogging for? Did you see it changing your life already? (Or just, you know, your bank account??!)

What is YOUR favorite thing about blogging? What is the thing you hate the mooost about it all (I’m sure there is one)? And do you want to ask me a question for my big Q&A? Let me know in comments!