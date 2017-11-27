This is How It Happened: aesthetics and giveaway!

No, you’re not dreaming. It’s Monday and I have a blog post for you.

I know, this is not in my usual schedule, but this week promises to be quite fun for the blog and I AM EXCITED. More on that later on in the week, though. Today, I am really over the moon, because as you might have guessed it, there is a giveaway for you in this post, but it’s not only that. It is a giveaway for a book I really fell in love with a couple weeks ago, called This Is How It Happened. And you know me, I will take ANY chance I have to scream about the books I love a bit more.

When Genevieve Grace wakes up from a coma, she can’t remember the car crash that injured her and killed her boyfriend Dallas, a YouTube star who had just released his first album. Genevieve knows she was there, and that there was another driver, a man named Brad Freeman, who everyone assumes is guilty. But as she slowly pieces together the night of the accident, Genevieve is hit with a sickening sense of dread—that maybe she had something to do with what happened. As the internet rages against Brad Freeman, condemning him in a brutal trial by social media, Genevieve escapes to her father’s house, where she can hide from reporters and spend the summer volunteering in beautiful Zion National Park. But she quickly realizes that she can’t run away from the accident, or the terrible aftermath of it all. Incredibly thought-provoking and beautifully told, Paula Stokes’s story will compel readers to examine the consequences of making mistakes in a world where the internet is always watching… and judging.

Hoping this will keep on convincing you that you need the book in your life, here is an aesthetic I made for this gorgeous book.

Ready to win this amazing book ?

This giveaway is open internationally, from the 27th November 2017 to the 3rd December 2017, at midnight, C.E.T. The winner will be contacted by email on the 4th of December and must answer under 24 hours to win, otherwise a new winner will be picked. If you have any question about the giveaway, please let me know!

Do you want to read This Is How It Happened? What’s your latest favorite read? Let me know in comments!