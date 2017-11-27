This is How It Happened: aesthetics and giveaway!

No, you’re not dreaming. It’s Monday and I have a blog post for you.
I know, this is not in my usual schedule, but this week promises to be quite fun for the blog and I AM EXCITED. More on that later on in the week, though. Today, I am really over the moon, because as you might have guessed it, there is a giveaway for you in this post, but it’s not only that. It is a giveaway for a book I really fell in love with a couple weeks ago, called This Is How It Happened. And you know me, I will take ANY chance I have to scream about the books I love a bit more.
When Genevieve Grace wakes up from a coma, she can’t remember the car crash that injured her and killed her boyfriend Dallas, a YouTube star who had just released his first album. Genevieve knows she was there, and that there was another driver, a man named Brad Freeman, who everyone assumes is guilty. But as she slowly pieces together the night of the accident, Genevieve is hit with a sickening sense of dread—that maybe she had something to do with what happened.
As the internet rages against Brad Freeman, condemning him in a brutal trial by social media, Genevieve escapes to her father’s house, where she can hide from reporters and spend the summer volunteering in beautiful Zion National Park. But she quickly realizes that she can’t run away from the accident, or the terrible aftermath of it all.
Incredibly thought-provoking and beautifully told, Paula Stokes’s story will compel readers to examine the consequences of making mistakes in a world where the internet is always watching… and judging.
Read my full review (without spoilers)
Hoping this will keep on convincing you that you need the book in your life, here is an aesthetic I made for this gorgeous book.
Ready to win this amazing book ?
CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE GIVEAWAY!
This giveaway is open internationally, from the 27th November 2017 to the 3rd December 2017, at midnight, C.E.T. The winner will be contacted by email on the 4th of December and must answer under 24 hours to win, otherwise a new winner will be picked. If you have any question about the giveaway, please let me know!
Do you want to read This Is How It Happened? What’s your latest favorite read? Let me know in comments!
12 thoughts on “This is How It Happened: aesthetics and giveaway!”
OMG, Marie! You are on fire with the amount of great blog posts the past days! Love the aesthetic you made and the book definitely sounds interesting. I love when there are modern elements like YouTube and social media in books. It makes me feel the author really knows what’s up today haha
Well… November seems to be my month ahah, blogoversary feelings are taking over 😛
THANK YOU! I love it when that happens as well, it makes me feel even more immersed in the story. Best of luck for the giveaway! 😀
This sounds like a read out of my comfort zone but still like something I’d enjoy!
Especially with the social media-aspect of it all. It always intrigues me how social media impacts life and this book definitely sounds perfect on that account!
Favorite reads are always hard to pick.. The last book I gave a five star-rating, though, is Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor. I loved the descriptive writing, especially since it didn’t feel overdone – which I often have a problem with when it comes to descriptive writing styles, haha.
Oh yes – this book was really good when it comes to social media, what people say online and how it impact lives. I LOVED that it was an aspect of this story, we need more books like that.
Funny you should mention Daughter of Smoke and Bone… I am planning on ordering this one soon and you made me SO excited for it now 😀
Thank you so, so much for stopping by, Kathy, and best of luck for the giveaway 😀
Aww, thank you for this amazing chance! 💕 My latest favourite read is TWATD and you know this because you’ve supported my obsession!!!
You’re so welcome, thank you for your participation and best of luck!! 😀
ALWAYS, I will always support your obsessions 😛
This sounds really really interesting! Although many people say dumb things on twitter, I often see people being unnecessarily hateful and I really like it when books examine this aspect of real life. radio Silence kind of did this? Idk. Also, I love this aesthetic!! Also, national parks and outdoors in general are great and this book sounds amaze balls. I hope I win haha ❤
also my latest favourite read was probably Untidy Towns, even though the writing wasn’t that great it just described my life too well.
Ohhh, that’s the book you recently reviewed, right? I added it to my TBR, it sounded SO good!
I agree, people are just SO quick to speak and, well, say hateful things on social media. It makes me a bit sad.
Thank you so, so much, Shar!! Best of luck for the giveaway 😀 ❤
I’ve wanted to read a Paula Stokes book for a while. This sounds really complicated. I don’t know if you’ve read Wing JOnes, but in terms of responsibility and accidents, it seems like this one might have a bit of the same vibe? I’ve really loved Untidy Towns recently, and before that both of Emily Henry’s boooks.
Oh no, I haven’t read Wing Jones, but I think you reviewed it already on your blog? Or I hear you talking about it already and it made me want to read it ahah 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet words, Shanti, and best of luck for the giveaway 😀
