On the fear of editing and doing character aesthetics

It has been a while since I talked about writing on the blog. I don’t know if you remember it, but I mentioned, in my October Wrap-Up, that I would try to edit the WIP I finished writing in September. It’s now November 26th and here is what happened.
I opened my Word document one time. Read the first couple lines. Closed the Word document, turned off my computer and went to find some chocolate to eat. The Word doc hasn’t been opened since then. I haven’t written any single word, nor have I managed to open the Word doc again.
I have never edited a single thing and I think I am paralyzed by fear. Of not knowing where to start, of it having no sense at all, or just of… well, not knowing why I should bother. Would anyone want to read this story, even when it’s edited. It is worth the trouble? Am I even a real writer if I can’t edit anything?
I think I ask myself too many questions and put way too much pressure on myself. Also, maybe I wasn’t, or maybe I am not quite ready to edit just yet. A couple days ago, on the train back home from work with nothing left to read, I let my fingers hover on the PDF file I put on my e-reader, strangely titled “Unknown”. It was my WIP and I didn’t open it. But I felt like I WANTED TO and like it wasn’t too much of a massive thing to do. Just try and read this thing.
To this day, I still haven’t read my WIP and I still haven’t edited a thing. Yet, I did a thing, WIP-related. A little while ago, I did my WIP aesthetics and it reminded me of how much I love my story. The past couple weeks, I have been working on my main characters’ aesthetics, in the hope that this will give me inspiration to get back to it all.
Today, I wanted to share these with you, hoping you’ll love them at least a little bit. There are four main characters in this story, they are my little gang of favorites. Also, I know Keely’s one is bigger, it’s just, she’s my main character.
All of these pictures were found thanks to Pinterest and Tumblr.
Keely
Lyna
Jamie
Noah
What do you think of my aesthetics? Do you do characters’ aesthetics, or just general aesthetics for your WIP?
Did you ever edit something? Does it take time for you to get into it all?
If you did NaNoWriMo: how are things going?! Let me know in comments!!
19 thoughts on “On the fear of editing and doing character aesthetics”
Ahh this sounds like the worst thing ever. HHaha, I’ve never finished a novel (but hoping too this November!) and right now I have a massive urge to just EDIT EVERYTHING. because my WIP is messy as heck! But I haven’t finished yet so i know I have to keep on writing. I’m planning on leaving my WIP after it’s done for about a month and then in 2018 I am planning on edits. Becuase I’ve never editied, I have no advice apart from wait until you think you are ready. PLUS I LOVE THE CHARACTER AESTHETICs
I’m rooting for you!! I hope you’ll manage to finish your novel and edit everything in 2018 🙂
Thank youuuu SO MUCH, I’m so glad you liked the aesthetics, I spent way too much time on these hahaha.
Okay, I can completely relate to this. I wrote my first full manuscript last November and I basically didn’t look at it again until JUNE—the thing that finally made me open it? I (crazily) bid on a charity auction to have my book read by an editor at Penguin. It was the scariest thing ever but it was just what I needed because it FORCED me to open that darn WIP and actually work on it! I ended up getting some fantabulous feedback—but now I’m avoiding again and wrote a whole other book instead of editing. Um, oops! I’m going to get back to it in December, I swear! 🙂
Oh THANK YOU, Nicole, your comment made me feel so much better, ahah. ❤ I think I maybe need that as well, someone to just force me to get back into it. Alone, I feel like I can't do it ahah. ❤
Also, you managed to write another boooook so that's pretty cool, you should be proud 😛
thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts on the topic! ❤ ❤
I can 100% relate to this – I have also never managed to edit a novel, and I genuinely don’t know where to start! It’s so terrifying D:
I’ll let you know if I do manage to find some way of getting started – but for now I’m stuck at the “determinedly refusing to open the word document” phase 😉
Ahah thank you, I’m glad I’m not the only one 😛 We might need a little push, just… someone to scream at us to just open the damn word doc and get started 😛
Your aesthetics are just beautiful! ❤
I have edited quiet a few things and just starting is the hardest part for me. Once I start editing something I just keep pushing on until I'm finished. But having a complete work unedited in front of me intimidates me. So when I start I feel better about it, though getting the motivation to start is the hardest part of it.
I hope that you will have inspiration to get back to your story soon! ❤ 🙂
Oh thank you so much for your words of support, Anna, this means so much to me ❤
I guess getting started has to be the hardest part – I just need to find the courage to open the word doc and read and everything. For now, it still feels pretty daunting, I'm hoping the feeling will go away soon ahha 🙂
Awnn courage ma chérie !! 😍😍❤️ I’m sure your editing will come soon ! 😀 I loved your characters aesthetics btw 😀 And dont be afraid if you havent touched anything yet TELL YOURSELF ITS OKAY U GONNA DO A TERRIFIC JOB 👏👏😏😎🔥
TRANG, THANK YOU YOU ARE THE BEST 😍❤️😍❤️ Your support means so much to me, I need to have you as my official cheerleader ahah ❤️
Goddaaaaaaamn!! I love your aesthetics!! They are so freaking awesome. I have been in a writing slump for a long time and this sounds like a great advice, I have to try it for myself.
Thanks Marie. And I hope you can get back to your WIP soon! ❤
Aww thank you SO MUCH, Poulami, I’m SO glad you liked these ❤️ doing aesthetics are giving me a bit of inspiration for sure, I think this might work for you, you should try 😀
Ahh I love aesthetics! They always make me feel super motivated to start writing. 🙂
YAY! They’re so much fun to make as well, even if…well, it takes hours 😛
I fell in love with your characters solely based on your aesthetics, so I think you did a great job with those 😛 Your characters just seem so loveable and I hope we’ll find out more about them one day! 🙆🏻
That said EDITING IS DAUNTING AND TERRIFYING. Last week I suddenly decided to edit my draft, which wasn’t even finished yet, and it actually kinda felt good? Though the plot holes and underdevoloped things did freak me out a bit, it also gave me a sense of purpose and made me excited to write again.
Maybe you need to leave your draft alone for a little while longer and write something else in the meantime? Whatever you decide to do, try not to give into your insecurities too much. Maybe it’s not as good as you imagined it YET, maybe there are plot holes and there are still things you need to work on, but remember that it’s a first draft and it doesn’t need to be perfect. From all your blog posts about your WIP it sounds like you really love this WIP, and that’s the important thing. Just put all your love into this book and I’m sure it will turn out great. Just don’t give up because I’m sure all of us here are dying to read your book, I know I am! ❤️
MICHELLEEEEEE what, you are way too sweet you’re going to make me cry, thank you!! I’m so glad you loved these aesthetics ❤ ❤
You're right – I really think what I need to work on the most, is my own insecurities, ahah. I don't know where I should be going, I don't know what I should be doing, really, and that's what scares me the most. Once I manage to get into it, I think I'll be okay?! I love that you mentioned that editing gave you a great sense of purpose, it's definitely what I want. I'm still waiting to get the…. the little moment to get into it, I guess, ahah. That last little push. THANK YOU for your words of encouragement, this means SO MUCH 😍❤️😍❤️
Great post Marie, and oh I hope you manage to get started on editing your WIP soon. In my mind editing is just going back through and re-writing what you’ve already written which I kind of do as I’m writing anyways, but I also know there’s more to it than just that so I’m regretting having to do it myself when NaNo is over. 🙂
I LOVE your aesthetics. I think just based on them Jamie is my favourite character at the moment, but I’d probably identify with Noah the most. I do aesthetics for all aspects of my WIPs, I’ve shared the characters one but I also have story ones and world building ones and just everything you can think of. I love aesthetics so it’s kind of any excuse to create one. 😀
I hope creating these helps you get in the mood to do some editing. I’ll wish you luck, and again great post Marie! 😀 ❤
Oh thank you so much, Beth! ❤ ❤ I already have done a whole lot of rewriting with this as well, probably why I am daunting trying to rewrite all the things and seeing where the problems are ahah.
Oh thank you so much, so happy you liked these aesthetics! I couldn't choose, they're all my favorites ahah, but Noah is pretty great 😛
It's so great that you are doing so many aesthetics, I feel like I need to do them more, maybe? It's very inspiring, I love to, even if it takes me AGES to put one together ahah.
Thank you for all of your support! ❤ ❤
