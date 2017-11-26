On the fear of editing and doing character aesthetics

It has been a while since I talked about writing on the blog. I don’t know if you remember it, but I mentioned, in my October Wrap-Up, that I would try to edit the WIP I finished writing in September. It’s now November 26th and here is what happened.

I opened my Word document one time. Read the first couple lines. Closed the Word document, turned off my computer and went to find some chocolate to eat. The Word doc hasn’t been opened since then. I haven’t written any single word, nor have I managed to open the Word doc again.

I have never edited a single thing and I think I am paralyzed by fear. Of not knowing where to start, of it having no sense at all, or just of… well, not knowing why I should bother. Would anyone want to read this story, even when it’s edited. It is worth the trouble? Am I even a real writer if I can’t edit anything?

I think I ask myself too many questions and put way too much pressure on myself. Also, maybe I wasn’t, or maybe I am not quite ready to edit just yet. A couple days ago, on the train back home from work with nothing left to read, I let my fingers hover on the PDF file I put on my e-reader, strangely titled “Unknown”. It was my WIP and I didn’t open it. But I felt like I WANTED TO and like it wasn’t too much of a massive thing to do. Just try and read this thing.

To this day, I still haven’t read my WIP and I still haven’t edited a thing. Yet, I did a thing, WIP-related. A little while ago, I did my WIP aesthetics and it reminded me of how much I love my story. The past couple weeks, I have been working on my main characters’ aesthetics, in the hope that this will give me inspiration to get back to it all.

Today, I wanted to share these with you, hoping you’ll love them at least a little bit. There are four main characters in this story, they are my little gang of favorites. Also, I know Keely’s one is bigger, it’s just, she’s my main character.

All of these pictures were found thanks to Pinterest and Tumblr.

Keely

Lyna

Jamie

Noah

What do you think of my aesthetics? Do you do characters’ aesthetics, or just general aesthetics for your WIP?

Did you ever edit something? Does it take time for you to get into it all?

If you did NaNoWriMo: how are things going?! Let me know in comments!!