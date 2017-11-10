Bullet Point-Review: Legend, Marie Lu

Happy Friday, friends! Today is reviewing day, and… in order to change things up a little bit, make it more fun, both for me to write and for you to read, I’m introducing a new kind of review on the blog.

Welcome to my first bullet-point review! It’s a name that might or might not change, depending on my inspiration, but… you can guess what it’s all about already. Basically, instead of shouting about books in a well-mannered way, I’ll bullet-point everything into likes, hates, weirdness and such. Ready?

The book

Marie Lu, Legend, Published by Putnam Juvenile, November 29th, 2011.

What was once the western United States is now home to the Republic, a nation perpetually at war with its neighbors. Born into an elite family in one of the Republic’s wealthiest districts, fifteen-year-old June is a prodigy being groomed for success in the Republic’s highest military circles. Born into the slums, fifteen-year-old Day is the country’s most wanted criminal. But his motives may not be as malicious as they seem. From very different worlds, June and Day have no reason to cross paths—until the day June’s brother, Metias, is murdered and Day becomes the prime suspect. Caught in the ultimate game of cat and mouse, Day is in a race for his family’s survival, while June seeks to avenge Metias’s death. But in a shocking turn of events, the two uncover the truth of what has really brought them together, and the sinister lengths their country will go to keep its secrets.

I ENJOYED…



💭

It was fast-paced : Legend is the kind of book you could read in a day, if you have time to do so. It’s short, there is no time to get bored.

: Legend is the kind of book you could read in a day, if you have time to do so. It’s short, there is no time to get bored. There were amazing action-scenes : Marie Lu does know how to make you gasp and fall off your chair with her action scenes and I LOVED THAT.

: Marie Lu does know how to make you gasp and fall off your chair with her action scenes and I LOVED THAT. SIBLINGS . I loved that June’s brother was at the heart of the story – as well as relationships between Day and his brothers.

. I loved that June’s brother was at the heart of the story – as well as relationships between Day and his brothers. The dual POV was really well-done, making it easy to know which one was currently narrating the story. I liked / sympathized with both characters. I really enjoyed both June and Day’s parts in the story, rooted for them and wanted them to be okay. I also really appreciated June’s growth through the story, her will to find her brother’s murderer. Overall, we got two pretty badass main characters, so, YES YES YES.

“Each day means a new twenty-four hours. Each day means everything’s possible again. You live in the moment, you die in the moment, you take it all one day at a time.”

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



💭

It was too short , which made it hard for everything to properly develop. I wanted to know more about the world, I wanted to know more about the characters and I felt like we only got to the surface of everything. It’s a first book, though, so that might come later on.

, which made it hard for everything to properly develop. I wanted to know more about the world, I wanted to know more about the characters and I felt like we only got to the surface of everything. It’s a first book, though, so that might come later on. I needed A MAP . I don’t know if, in other editions of the books, there are actual maps, but I didn’t get one. It made me SAD and lost at times.

. I don’t know if, in other editions of the books, there are actual maps, but I didn’t get one. It made me SAD and lost at times. The romance felt a little rushed . I thought that the two characters developed feelings for each other fairly quickly, giving me no time to propertly root for them. They were already kissing before I knew it.

. I thought that the two characters developed feelings for each other fairly quickly, giving me no time to propertly root for them. They were already kissing before I knew it. The world-building was interesting, but ultimately lacking. This is probably because it is a first book in a series, but I found myself wanting to know a bit more. It felt like a standard dystopian story for now, with the United States and everything else beyond is the unknown, wars, borders and so on. I’m hoping to get more background in the next books.

“You’re brilliant,”he says.”But you’re a fool to stay with someone like me.”

I close my eyes at the touch of his hand.”Then we are both fools.”

OVERALL



Legend was a really promising debut to a dystopian series that, for now, seems a bit typical. I’m really looking forward to the next books, knowing that there is so much more to come, and that the series does seem to get better and better. Fingers crossed!

Final rating: 3 drops!



Trigger warnings: physical violence, death, murders.

Did you read Legend? Did you read the first book or the whole series? Does the series gets better? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF IT ALL?

Do you want to read this book? Why, or why not?

Do you like this kind of new format to review books? Let me know in comments!