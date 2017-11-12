Why I love books that break me + recommendations to make you sob at night

I have been reading for quite a long time now and I started noticing a pattern in the books I choose, lately. If some people shy away from emotions, books that will make them sob for hours on end, even on public transportation, I have a weird tendancy to actually GO TOWARDS THESE BOOKS.

Let’s be honest here: if you tell me a book will make me cry, I’m 140% more enclined to add it to my TBR.

💔 Why I love books that BREAK me

Thing is, as much as I hate these kind of books, especially when I’m holding them, reading the words and seeing them blur right in front of my eyes because I’m crying… Whenever I close the book, I realize that… yeah, as stupid as it all was, as MAD AS I AM that I cried yet again on public transportation because of THIS DAMN BOOK… Well. The book made me feel something.

It’s crazy, isn’t it? The way we’re able to read words on a page, get away and hallucinate for hours on end while reading these simple words. The way some authors are able to grab these very words, get them out of the page, tugging on all of your feelings, eyeballs or whatever and manage to draw actual tears from you. You’re just READING WORDS on a page, yet you’re feeling all of the emotions. That always striked me as weird. That always striked me as all kinds of amazing. (Also, to be honest, this is kind of a writers’ goal. Managing to make people cry with my writing)

So, yeah. I LOVE books that break me. Whether it’s because the situation is just so awful, the world-building is fabulous and just so plain wrong, the characters are so adorable and they don’t deserve this massive alien space-ship or whatever falling down on them. Whether it’s about some terrible illness or just someone going away. Sometimes, because you relate to it on a personal level, or just because you manage to relate to the great characters in the story, see the unfairness of the world in-between the pages… Well, before you know it, you’re crying.

And before you know it, you’re actually happy to be crying. Feeling something.

When I cry, I know it’s a book I will remember.

I couldn’t resist. This is a gif from the amazing Your Name. You know, just watch this. This should make you cry as well. #cruelrecommendations

📚 Feeling emotional? Need a good cry? Grab on some tissues, here comes the recommendations!

Since I’m really nice and I don’t want to be the only one sobbing, I obviously have some recommendations ready for you. I won’t tell you why these books made me cry, some of these are pretty obvious, some others not, unless you’ve already read them.

Side note: I often cry while reading books, so… yeah, don’t blame me if you don’t cry, okay? Okay.

Side note n°2: Before you ask: YES. I cried while reading all of these, and more I’m probably forgetting here.

Side note n°3: And YES. ACTUAL-TEARS-falling-down-my-face-crying. #oops

I rated all of these books 4 stars or more. Crying apparently influence the way I’m rating books?! I LIKE EMOTIONS. #oops

Do you like book that make you feel ALL THE EMOTIONS, or do you avoid them?! Do you cry while reading books or not at all? Am I the only very emotional reader here? Does TEARS influence your rating?!

What is the last book that made you cry? Do you have any books recommendations for me? Let me know your thoughts in comments!