Why I love books that break me + recommendations to make you sob at night

I have been reading for quite a long time now and I started noticing a pattern in the books I choose, lately. If some people shy away from emotions, books that will make them sob for hours on end, even on public transportation, I have a weird tendancy to actually GO TOWARDS THESE BOOKS.
Let’s be honest here: if you tell me a book will make me cry, I’m 140% more enclined to add it to my TBR.
💔 Why I love books that BREAK me
Thing is, as much as I hate these kind of books, especially when I’m holding them, reading the words and seeing them blur right in front of my eyes because I’m crying… Whenever I close the book, I realize that… yeah, as stupid as it all was, as MAD AS I AM that I cried yet again on public transportation because of THIS DAMN BOOK… Well. The book made me feel something.
It’s crazy, isn’t it? The way we’re able to read words on a page, get away and hallucinate for hours on end while reading these simple words. The way some authors are able to grab these very words, get them out of the page, tugging on all of your feelings, eyeballs or whatever and manage to draw actual tears from you. You’re just READING WORDS on a page, yet you’re feeling all of the emotions. That always striked me as weird. That always striked me as all kinds of amazing. (Also, to be honest, this is kind of a writers’ goal. Managing to make people cry with my writing)
So, yeah. I LOVE books that break me. Whether it’s because the situation is just so awful, the world-building is fabulous and just so plain wrong, the characters are so adorable and they don’t deserve this massive alien space-ship or whatever falling down on them. Whether it’s about some terrible illness or just someone going away. Sometimes, because you relate to it on a personal level, or just because you manage to relate to the great characters in the story, see the unfairness of the world in-between the pages… Well, before you know it, you’re crying.
And before you know it, you’re actually happy to be crying. Feeling something.
When I cry, I know it’s a book I will remember.
I couldn’t resist. This is a gif from the amazing Your Name. You know, just watch this. This should make you cry as well. #cruelrecommendations
📚 Feeling emotional? Need a good cry? Grab on some tissues, here comes the recommendations!
Since I’m really nice and I don’t want to be the only one sobbing, I obviously have some recommendations ready for you. I won’t tell you why these books made me cry, some of these are pretty obvious, some others not, unless you’ve already read them.
Side note: I often cry while reading books, so… yeah, don’t blame me if you don’t cry, okay? Okay.
Side note n°2: Before you ask: YES. I cried while reading all of these, and more I’m probably forgetting here.
Side note n°3: And YES. ACTUAL-TEARS-falling-down-my-face-crying. #oops
I rated all of these books 4 stars or more. Crying apparently influence the way I’m rating books?! I LIKE EMOTIONS. #oops
Do you like book that make you feel ALL THE EMOTIONS, or do you avoid them?! Do you cry while reading books or not at all? Am I the only very emotional reader here? Does TEARS influence your rating?!
What is the last book that made you cry? Do you have any books recommendations for me? Let me know your thoughts in comments!
16 thoughts on “Why I love books that break me + recommendations to make you sob at night”
I admit that I never cry while reading books. This is why I am a lizard person with no emotions. But I have a theory that I’m like this because I didn’t cry while reading Deathly Hollows because I didn’t actually believe that those characters were legit dead so I subconsciously swore to myself to never cry again out of respect for not crying at my fave caharacter’s death… Does that even make ANY sense??
Anyway I think I have to check some of the books on this list (that I didn’t already read) out! Who knows maybe I’ll actually shed a tear or two this time.
Actually… it DOES make sense?! Well, I understood what you meant here. But, tell me: you’re still FEELING THINGS while reading books, right?! Even if you can’t and don’t ever cry?! :O
I hope you’ll check out some of these – maybe find one or two you’ll love, even if you don’t cry, I won’t be mad 😛
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment!! ❤ ❤
I feel mild happiness and occasional annoyance once in a while when I read. (Naah jk I am a known laugh-put-loud type of person when I read….aka I’m a nuisance for libraries. So yeah I feel a minuscule amout of feelings.)
Your discussions are always amazing ❤!
hahahaha, laughing-out-loud-while-reading are the BEST kind of people. ❤ ❤
AWw, thank you, you're way too sweet, I'm so glad you enjoyed this ❤ ❤
I drawn to books that I know will make me cry as well. It means that I connected to the story and was invested in the characters. Those are the kind of books that stick with me!
I can not wait to read The Sky is Everywhere! I’ll Give You the Sun is one of my favourite books!
YAY! So glad to hear it. I agree, these kind of books are the ones I connected with the most, and the ones I’ll remember ❤
I am SO impatient for you to read The Sky is Everywhere, I hope you'll be able to read it soon and LOVE IT as much as I did ❤
Thank you so, so much, Kristin! ❤
“Since I’m really nice and I don’t want to be the only one sobbing…” – Marie, while she’s being the evil queen who wants to make us all sob.
This post is everything and so relateble since painful books are some of the best books you can read. And I fully agree with you when you say crying influence the ratings. I feel like whenever a book makes me feel a very intense emotion (even hatred), it’s going to get more from me than a book that felt flat, didn’t provoke anything in me.
The list was very good, I’ve read some of those and they were very heart-breaking. I felt so frustrated and sad with Mockingjay, I feel the movies didn’t make me feel that way, at all, though. And that’s sad because if they followed the book and didn’t split it in two movies, it would have been so, so good.
I really need to read More Happy than Not right now!!! And also more Morgan Matson books because she seems like such an amazing author and I feel ashamed that I’ve only read Since You’ve Been Gone from her.
Lovely post as always, Marie! ❤
Well… I don’t want to be the only one sobbing, you get this, right?! hahaha 😛 Also, books that make me cry like a baby are the best kind of books, they made me feel all the things, so… I want all of you to feel the same way. I’m not evil. I’m really nice 😛
I 100% agree: when a book made me feel things, I’ll probably rate it higher. I’m here to FEEL things 😛 (unless if I hated the book, because it was cruel and pointless and the characters were the worst, I’d give that 1 star or less)
I understand your feelings – I thought that the movies were quite well-done and faithful to the adaptation, but the last two didn’t manage to grab be the way the previous movies AND most importantly, the book, did. It made me sad
Morgan Matson is SUCH an amazing author – what did you think of Since You’ve Been Gone? You should read all of her other books,they’re incredible ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment!! ❤ ❤
I LOVE books that could make me cry. It’s a sign that the writer is extremely good in using words and phrases to stir emotions. #seriouslywritergoals
YES, I agree! I love this so much – I aspire to find this perfect recipe to make people cry with my writing, hahaha. 😛
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
I definitely agree with you! I love books that make me cry exactly for the same reason as you.
Aww thank you, Jessica! Glad you agree 😀
We are in the same boat! I always seem more drawn to book where I am crying years later.
YAY! These kind of books are the ones we remember, right? 😀
Thank you so much ❤ ❤
Hello Marie 🙂
I am the same way! I also love books that make me cry (or feel emotions in general). I believe that this is a sign that it is a good book, because it means that the authors’ words are able to stir emotions in the reader. Books that make me cry are guaranteed at least 4 stars for me as well 🙂
I agree – it is so amazing when an author manages to give us all the emotions ❤ ❤ Thank you so much!!<3 ❤
