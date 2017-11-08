Am I that mysterious? – Q&A with the Mystery Blogger Award

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! Did you notice I was a bit gone last week? Yeah, probably not. To take things slow and get back into gear, I decided to answer some more questions…Hoping you’re still curious and want to know all the bookish things and more.

I have three amazing bloggers to thank for nominating me once again for the Mystery Blogger Award: Alaina @ An Infinite Book World, Marty @ The Cursed Books, Rebecca @ My life As a Sports Fangirl. THANK YOU! ❤

I don’t know, this award feels so weird, because… am I that mysterious?! Anyhow, here are the ruleees that I will follow for the most part?!

Put the award logo/image on your blog.

List the rules.

Thank whoever nominated you and provide a link to their blog.

Mention the creator of the award and provide a link as well. (Okoto Enigma)

Tell your readers 3 things about yourself.

You have to nominate 10 – 20 people.

Notify your nominees by commenting on their blog.

Ask your nominees any 5 questions of your choice; with one weird or funny question (specify).

Share a link to your best post(s)

Apparently, according to these rules, I shall start with… 9 things about myself? Wow. This is going to be hard, I suck clearly at thinking things up for this… but I will try. Blogging, books and a bit of myself, here goes.

I am quite a perfectionist so… I often get mad while drafting my blog posts. I would love to know how to bookstagram… but lack patience and props to do so?! I would love to be the sort of blogger that speaks up and make a difference. I don’t know. I love taking pictures and I love looking at pictures and memories of past trips. But I HATE taking pictures of myself. (Probably why you don’t really see my face on this blog) I am on twitter too much but almost never tweet. I love Instagram but don’t really get the point of Snapchat?! It annoys me. I have a bookshelf in my room but it’s filled. Every single piece of furniture has books and my room hates me. I’m damn overthinking every single little thing in my life and I hateeeee it.

What is your most anticipated release for the rest of 2017?

As I’m writing this, I’d say the Noah Shaw Confessions. I feel like all the books I’m anticipating now are in 2018. I feel like I’m missing TONS of releases this November-December. ANY SUGGESTIONS?!

Were there any books that inspired your blog?

Hm…. can you guess?

Okay, a hint. “If people were rain, I was drizzle and she was a hurricane.” Also, books give me feelings. Also, writing this I wonder now if my blog is making any sense. WHAT.

What is one book that made you cry buckets of tears?

BUCKETS? How do you expect me to answer this question, I cry ALL.THE.TIME while reading books. I can’t pick one book, so… you will have to deal with the three, off the top of my mind. The Color Project, Second Chance Summer and Delirium.

What was your most recent book purchase?

The last books I bought were The Book of Dust and Turtles All The Way Down. I am so, so, so excited to read both of these. The last book I received was Words in Deep Blue, curtesy of my amazing dad. Apparently, I should get ready to cry for that one?! (I like crying apparently?!)

How has your day been?

As I’m writing this, it is morning and I am wearing my Trinity College Dublin sweater, so… I guess my day is going good so far?

What are some of your most favourite movies?

I apologize. I am a really, really cheesy kind of person, so I love movies with… tons of cheese in it. I think I’ll have to go with Love Actually, Crazy, Stupid Love, 17 Again and, well… to make it not so cheesy but still a little bit, NATIONAL TREASURE. #oops

If you could live in a bookish universe, which one would it be?

Isn’t the answer obvious to everyone here?

Do you have any diverse book recommendations?

When Dimple Met Rishi, More Happy Than Not, Queens of Geek, The Hate U Give, Warcross, The Forbidden Wish…. SHOULD I GO ON?

If you could only read one genre in your entire life, what genre would that be?

Once again…would you like to guess?

It’s obvious. CONTEMPORARY ALL THE WAY.

Dogs or cats?

I really like puppies, but here I’ll have to say cats. But puppies… I mean… just look at them.

What’s your favorite season?

Hm, I’ll have to go with summer, because even if sometimes it is WAY too hot, summer is the time for getaways, traveling and NO BIG JACKETS and massive scarves that look like bed covers. Yes. I live somewhere it’s very hot in the summer, and quite cold in winter.

Do you have any Booktube or general Youtube channel recommendations?

Confession time: I don’t really watch booktube? I much prefer book blogs, I never really got into the habit of watching booktubers.

So I’ll answer the Youtube channel recommendations and I’ll say, I love the vlogbrothers channel– you saw that coming, didn’t you?, their Crash Course channel is also amazing. I really enjoy V. E. Schwab‘s videos as well.

Who is your favorite superhero?

Chandler Bing.

What? That doesn’t count?

Do you like to read classics? Why or why not?

I don’t really read classics? I don’t know why – I guess I never really got into it, and the ones I read in class weren’t my favorite, so that didn’t help.

What’s your least favorite book you’ve read this year?

Hm… I don’t know – I really haven’t had a book I HATED with all my heart this year. Wow. I feel lucky writing this ahah. Maybe I’d go with Gena/Finn. Note that this was still a 3-stars for me, but despite that really promising first half of the book, it seriously went down-hill at a moment and… felt a bit weird.

What’s your favorite movie? Do you have any recommendation for more diverse books to add to my TBR?

Do you watch booktubers, why or why not? Any amazing ones I should check out?

Also, could you relate to some of my answers here? Let me know all the things in comments!