How to: NOT stress out about blogging (or at least, try not to)

You know me. I tend to rant a whole lot about blogging. I also tend to stress out about it once in a while. Okay, probably every week, when it’s time for me to really focus and take the time to plan everything out and really take care of my blog. WHY, you ask? It’s supposed to be a hobby, it’s supposed to be fun. I KNOW that – yet I can’t help it. When I love something, I like to shout out loud about it, I’m stupidly passionate about it sometimes, to the point that it makes me feel pressured and stressed out.
SO, friends, if you’re a teensy bit like me and you ever found yourself stressing out about blogging, RAISE YOUR HANDS and join me.
In this endless spiral of thoughts and anxiety that life sometimes brings me, blogging feels just like another thing added to the mix. Something I have to take care of, because otherwise, I won’t feel accomplished. Blogging had brought me SO much these past three years, I know I tend to be a teensy bit obsessed about it all, at times. I want to do well. I want to blog well. Is there such a thing as blogging well, though?! Is there such a thing as a right, real book blogger? I do not know.
Something I realized – and something I am reminded of probably daily from my sister (shout-out: thank you for handling my questions, endless doubts and just screaming at me when I’m being stupid. #sistergoals) ; is that blogging is FUN. I LOVE it more than anything, even if I freak out about it all every once in a while. I also realized that I hold all of the keys in order to enter the paradise of “happy-blogger-not-freaking-out”. I just need to remember they’re right here in my hands…you know, casually not freaking out while remembering.
OBVIOUSLY I’m here to share some advice on not to stress out about blogging to much, so here goes. Disclaimer: these might help me, but they might not all do the trick for you. Do it your way, try it out!
ADVICE N°1: SCHEDULE ALL THE THINGS.
This is the first, obvious advice for me, but one that I know does not work out for everyone else. I feel a bit stressed out, both in blogging and life, when I don’t have a plan, when I do not know where things are going, when I’m in a new city and I don’t have a map. I LOVE TO PLAN THINGS and it shows on my blog. As I’m typing this, I have a Google Sheets Schedule for my blog that I still need to fill out for the week. #planningfreak
You don’t have to plan out the whole month – I know I don’t, I never have time to do so. You can plan the week, you can plan only the next time you’ll post. Knowing where I’m going, what I want to write next, HELPS ME TONS.
ADVICE N°2: RE-THINK YOUR BLOGGING SCHEDULE
Despite scheduling, or not, you might still feel a teensy bit stressed out every single time you have to post. Maybe it’s just because you’re trying to do it all. I know I am. I used to post four times a week. I used to post WAY too much and it made me feel pressured to write, to have ideas, to do it all. I just could NOT do it, especially as my life changed. I am now posting three times a week and I FEEL BETTER.
Keep in mind: most bloggers do not post every single day. Also keep that in mind: ALL bloggers – at least, book bloggers I know – don’t blog for a living. They have a life, a job, a family, etc. Keeping a strict blogging schedule can be tough at times for everyone. It’s okay to keep it flexible. It’s okay to miss a day. It’s also okay to post once a week if it’s the good rhythm for you not to stress out.
ADVICE N°3: KEEP YOUR IDEAS IN YOUR MIND…OR ON A NOTEPAD.
Do you think about blogging – or writing, or anything else while in the shower, in bed, in the car, anywhere else, then just promptly forget about it? I DO ALL THE TIME. Then I’m mad, frustrated and stressed out because I had a fabulous idea and I now don’t remember it. Write all the things, friends. Even the small idea – it can become something big, something fun, something…well, like the post I write right now.
ADVICE N°4: SPREADING OUT THE LOVE IS GOOD. BURNING OUT FROM IT IS BAD.
You know me – I will forever keep on praising bloggers who comment a lot. I will forever try and comment a lot, spread the love, follow bloggers, try and show my support every day with some comments here and there. If this is GOOD and if I will forever admire and support bloggers that are a bit like me – it’s okay NOT do to as much for other people. Taking care of yourself matters more.
Follow less blogs is the first thing to remember here. I used to follow 300+ blogs, I recently got this down to 150 blogs. It’s still A LOT and it still stresses me out, but it’s also slightly better. It’s okay NOT to follow everyone. It’s a lot of people in my feed to watch, after all. Follow the people that matter to you, the ones you want to read blog posts from the most. You can always blog hop and spread the love once in a while to other bloggers.
But you also don’t have to blog-hop all the time. Some people (like me) blog hop ALL THE TIME. Some people just, DON’T EVER BLOG HOP. It’s okay. Just do what you’re comfortable with.
ADVICE N°5: DON’T WORRY ABOUT THE NUMBERS
If you explore my blog…in the past, you’ll notice that I celebrated milestones. I did blog posts about did, I did a Q&A a while back. I haven’t shared my stats and followers for over a year now on this blog. It’s not because I’m not proud about it – it’s because sharing my own stats make me anxious about my performances, jealous about people getting the milestones I spend YEARS getting to in less than 6 months. In a nutshell: I WAS AND I STRESS OUT ABOUT NUMBERS.
This is an advice, but also something for me to remember here, if I’ll be honest. Numbers are DIGITS and they shouldn’t rule the world or our enjoyment of blogging. Be proud of yourself and have fun.
ADVICE N°6: STOP COMPARING YOURSELF TO OTHER BLOGGERS.
This is also quite the reminder for myself… I suffer of blogging envy and it makes me feel stressed out. But we’re all unique and different so STOP LOOKING AT OTHER PEOPLE AND DO YOUR THING. Or try.
ADVICE N°7: REMEMBER WHY YOU ARE BLOGGING
Best advice of the lot, friends. You’re not paid to blog -at least, I am not, even if it’d be a great and impossible dream. We’re doing ALL OF THIS because we have fun screaming about books. I already spent over an hour of my weekend on this blog post and I liked writing it. That’s what matters the most, enjoying ourselves. Just like getting back into a favorite book or tv show: watch it, get into it, enjoy it and don’t worry about the rest. Or try not to.
Do you sometimes stress out over blogging as well? What makes you feel the most pressure of it all?!
How many blogs do you follow? How many times do you post per week? Do you feel like being more flexible about it all helps you? Do you suffer of blogging envy as well?
What are your top tips not to stress out? Let me know everything in comments!
27 thoughts on “How to: NOT stress out about blogging (or at least, try not to)”
Interesting post 🙂 My book blog is on a site that does not log statistics at all, so if I get less visitors because I post less reviews because I don’t have time to read… I wouldn’t know 😀 It’s for that reason I’m not moving that blog to WordPress. As for my WordPress blog, I’ve scheduled posts in advance until the end of the year… Because I’m lazy :p When I’m busy with other things, I don’t want to think about keeping my blog active as well (and I took too many photos of the Harry Potter exposition anyway). I follow quite a lot of people, but I only read the blogs I’m interested in at that particular moment.
Ohh, well it’s quite good not to have statistics, this way you’re not tempted to check them too often 😛
Scheduled until the end of the year, WOW you’re awesome at scheduling, ahah 😛 and yes, it’s good to focus on some blogs, otherwise…well, we’d lose our minds, right? 😛
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! xx
I definitely get stressed over blogging too! Mostly I just feel like just because I change my schedule, I’m not doing it right…like other people comment around a lot and write more than two posts a week. But over the last few months, because I’ve been busy doing other things–other things which, I have to remind myself, are also important–I’ve only been able to blog twice a week and not review as much as I’d like too. And I don’t really care about stats, except it makes me sad when posts I’m proud of don’t get many comments :(. And I would like more followers and engagement on twitter. My mum is very helpful at getting me not to freak out and reminding me that this is fun, and I should be enjoying it. I guess that reminder–that this is a hobby–is really helpful to me.
Oh I’m glad you could relate to this post, Shanti ❤ I'm always a bit disappointed when a blog post I'm so proud of didn't do as well as I wanted it to be. I guess we have to be happy about what we wrote anyway, since we mostly do it for us, but… yeah, I can't help looking at stats and most especially comments, which matters a whole lot to me.
I'm so glad you mentioned Twitter. I feel the same way; I feel like it's such a fantastic place to talk about books and have fun – despite all the drama – and would love more interaction, but… I'm feeling weirdly shy on twitter at times?! I don't know why.
YAY, your mum is awesome ❤ And right, obviously. We all need reminders to keep this fun, it's a hobby ❤
I’m a huge planner but when it comes to blogging, it’s like all of my planner and scheduling skills went flying out of the window. Like where were you when I need you.
I’ve been really inconsistent on setting the day and time for my posts so now, I’m trying to find the best blogging schedule that would work for me.
I follow quite a lot of blogs ranging from book bloggers, personal lifestyle bloggers and writer bloggers simply because I love reading.
Blogging envy sucks but there’s no need to compare with others who obviously put out so much more work on their blogs.
Great post, as usual, Marie! Sometimes, I forgot that blogging is supposed to be fun and not stressing about numbers of comments and stats.
Hahaha, I hope you’ll find your planning skills for blogging as well, I’m sure they are not that far 🙂 And blogging schedules can be flexible and change – I changed it a couple times already to fit my life as it changed 🙂
Thank you so much, I’m glad you enjoyed this post! 🙂 ❤
Great tips, love the post 🙂
Oh thank you so much, glad you enjoyed this 🙂
Sometimes I stress out about blogging – it’s something I enjoy doing, and if I’m going to do it, I might as well do it right! Unfortunately, that leads to me stressing out because I want everything to be perfect.
I definitely suffer from blog envy, but I try not to worry about it too much. I know what my strengths are and I try to play to those. And if everyone’s blogs were the same, it would be boring.
OH YES, welcome to the perfectionnists’ club, Angela, haha. I’m a VERY ACTIVE member of this club haha, which makes blogging hard at times. I want everything to be perfeeect.
You’re so right – if everyone would have the same kind of blog, it would be veery boring 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Angela! 🙂
Love this post!
Ps: Thanks for all the Friends and Gossip Girl Gifs. Super appreciated! xxx
Melina | http://www.ivefoundwaldo.com
Aww thank you so much, Melina! So glad you liked it xx
I’m still pretty new, but scheduling has been so helpful to me. Especially when I know I have a busy week coming up. I do follow a lot of blogs, but I just pick so many daily to actually look at. That way it’s not too much and I look at different people’s blog posts through the week.
I did start a notebook with ideas which has also helped me. I still feel stressed some days, but these things have helped me already.
Great post!
Ohh, this is such a great way to blog hop and you’re always watching different people during the week, which also keeps it fun, I guess? That’s so great, thank you for the tip! 🙂
I’m so glad you found some useful tips to help you already ❤ Blogging should be fun before anything else! ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment xx
For me Blogging has become a hobby! You won’t create good content if you stress over it!
Oh, blogging is a hobby for me too, ahah 🙂 you’re right, what matters the most is that we write from tthe heart and have fun while blogging. Something we should keep in mind for sure 🙂
Thank you for stopping by! 🙂
Aw, this advice is so helpful, Marie! I find planning posts and writing down my ideas to be really helpful when it comes to actually writing posts! I also have found writing outlines to be super helpful since it’s easier to organize my thoughts way before I start writing the post for real! 😄 I think I’ve stopped comparing myself to other bloggers now, which makes me really happy! I feel satisfied with my blog at the moment, and that’s obviously the best place to be! ❤️
Aww thank you so much, I’m so glad you found this useful, Mikaela 🙂 Oh I’m the same way – I really like to write random ideas for the whole post, a messy outline, before getting into it as well. It helps TONS!
It is the best place to be, that’s for sure, when you just love blogging 🙂
I am a horrible blog hopper and I only click the post titles that sounds really interesting at the moment? And I don’t check every day, just when I have time. I think it’s important to be in the community a bit, but TBH I’m happy with any comment. And I get SO EXCITED when I see I’m getting hits on an old post! This week, for some reason, I’ve had hits on a book review from February (which, frankly, is not super well written and I hated the book?). People are finding things! I’m contributing to the internet!
I think that this is the first time in a while that I’m not super stressed out about blogging, and I’m a daily blogger (I’m crazy, also there are loads of reviews). What has helped me SO MUCH has been the calendar plugin that came pre-installed when I switched to self-hosted. I’m two weeks ahead, and every week I give myself a to-do list based on the drafts I’ve scheduled and feel like writing up. And it’s okay, it’s not too stressful. And since I have regular features, it’s not too tough. 🙂 I have 6 posts for Saturday, and 2 of them are easy, and one of them I’ve already started. Two are mostly pictures, so that’s fun too.
That said, though, I could probably use a bit more solid content. I’m still very listy and reviewish and meme-ish. I rely on my Friday posts to be personal or vaguely interesting.
Every post I click through on to your blog is solid gold, though. Just thought you should know. 🙂
First of all, I don’t think you’re a horrible blog-hopper!! Whenever you take the time to leave such a sweet and thoughtful comment, that makes you an awesome blog hopper and person overall. You should know that 🙂
Also…YOU HAVE A CALENDAR?? I’m going to self host right this second? haha, I need this 😛 I have no idea how you manage to be a daily blogger, you have serious planning and blogging skills, you’re a superhero 😛
OH, Amber, thank you SO MUCH, that’s way too sweet of you to say ❤ ❤ ❤
I'm so happy you're enjoying my content ❤
Thank you for this post! It’s good to know that I am not alone having blogging stress. I am new at the book blogging scene – but I have fallen into most of the traps. I 100% agree with you – especially around remembering why you are doing it, that has kept me grounded. I am working on the not obsessing over the numbers thing. What can I say, I am a work in progress. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh you’re so welcome, Barb, thank YOU for your sweet comment! ❤
I'm with you – I'm always trying to remember that I'm having fun, answering to a comment or writing a blog post, that's what matters. Not looking at numbers definitely is a work in progress for me as well, but…WE can do this 🙂
WRITING THINGS OUT ARE SO IMPORTANT OMG even tho I forget to do that 99% of the time and my memory is NOT reliable
but youre like a blogging queen so keep the advice coming bc I got my notepad out and I’m taking notes
SAMEEEEEE. I don’t know why, I KNOW I will forget 99% of the things, but I just don’t write things sometimes. I still trust my memory way too much and I’m pretty much like Dory, forgetting two seconds later 😛
OHH thank you, I don’t know about queen, ahah, you’re too sweet ❤ ❤ ❤
Such great advice! I learned I can’t follow too many blogs, it’s way too stressful. And comparison kills you. Just don’t do it.
Also scheduling is great, but if you mess up, it’s not the end of the world.
Oh thank you, Elizabeth, so glad you liked it 🙂
I agree – it’s so important to keep calm, even if our schedule messes up once in a while 🙂
