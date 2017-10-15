On life’s happenings this year and celebrating a birthday

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I’m going to be a bit different than usual today on the blog.

(First things first. Yes, this is me on the picture, obviously. And yes, this is probably one of the most glorious cakes you’ll ever see).

I only do this once a year, and let’s be honest, once a year, I’m allowed to be completely selfish and be all about me, myself and I. I should be able to anytime since this is my blog, right? ANYWAY. Last year, I realized that I wrote a blog post that both made me feel empowered and happy about what I had done so far with my years, when I talked about accomplishments. This year, I’m going to focus on the year that’s passed.

In case you didn’t guess it already, today’s my birthday. I’m turning 24.

I don’t know how I feel about that. Old? Young? Over my head with adulting? All of the above?! Let’s focus on the things that happened in my 23rd year, shall we.

Things I did at 23.

I traveled a lot, both in France (Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Dijon, Strasbourg, Gérardmer)

And in other countries : Geneva (Switzerland), Dublin, Belfast (Ireland), Kehl (Germany)

That being said, I probably took the train approximately one billion times, same for the car, and twice the plane.

I embraced my inner Nick Miller more than once.

I bought LOTS of books. Probably close to 100? I can’t even guess. My bank account hates me.

I ate a lot. AS ANYONE SHOULD. #foodislife

I had my first happy new years’ kiss. (so what.)

I finished writing the WIP I’ve been working on for over two years. (now editing #notready)

Oh, look, here’s my Nick Miller again. (also valid for the whole of 2016 – 2017 on the planet. ugh.)

I signed my first permanent contract at my current job. (adulting sucks)

I read probably close to 100 books.

I celebrated two years of blogging. YEAR THREE IN ABOUT A MONTH, WHAT?!!

I fell in love with my hometown again.

I got disappointed by people. As always.

Oh, look. Here was my inner-Nick Miller taking over again.

I found amazing friends in unexpected places. Blogging places. This is a shout-out and I hope you’ll recognize yourself here.

I obsessed about The Bold Type a whole lot. But it’s SUCH A GOOD SHOW??!!!

I drank approximately 400 cups of tea.

I got invited to a wedding on a THURSDAY. #why

I actually went to a wedding (on a saturday #goodlogic).

I probably obsessed too much about blogging.

AND I’m probably forgetting tons of things. Not much happened this year.

I don’t know if this year was filled with accomplishments or not. I don’t really know what to make of it. It was both good and bittersweet, worth crying over and gushing over. I feel like I’m supposed to get my sh*t together now… I’ll turn to the wise Nick Miller and hope he will guide me here.

I apologize for the New Girl references. Nick Miller’s cool.

I shall go and eat cake now. #birthdayobligations

When’s your birthday, friends?

What’s one thing you’ve done this year that you’re pretty proud of? A lot of reading? A lot of blogging? A lot of traveling? A lot of, well, whatever you’re loving?

Do you like Nick Miller / New Girl? Who’d be your spirit animal in tv shows/books, the wise one you relate to/ take advice from? I would love to hear from you, so let me know in comments!

Thank you to the lovely Grace’s blog for the inspiration for this post.