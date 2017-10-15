On life’s happenings this year and celebrating a birthday

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I’m going to be a bit different than usual today on the blog.

(First things first. Yes, this is me on the picture, obviously. And yes, this is probably one of the most glorious cakes you’ll ever see).

I only do this once a year, and let’s be honest, once a year, I’m allowed to be completely selfish and be all about me, myself and I. I should be able to anytime since this is my blog, right? ANYWAY. Last year, I realized that I wrote a blog post that both made me feel empowered and happy about what I had done so far with my years, when I talked about accomplishments. This year, I’m going to focus on the year that’s passed.

In case you didn’t guess it already, today’s my birthday. I’m turning 24.

I don’t know how I feel about that. Old? Young? Over my head with adulting? All of the above?! Let’s focus on the things that happened in my 23rd year, shall we.

Things I did at 23.

I traveled a lot, both in France (Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Dijon, Strasbourg, Gérardmer)

From left to right: Dijon, Lille, Lyon, Gérardmer, Bordeaux.

And in other countries : Geneva (Switzerland), Dublin, Belfast (Ireland), Kehl (Germany)

From left to right: Geneva, Dublin, Belfast, Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede.

That being said, I probably took the train approximately one billion times, same for the car, and twice the plane.

I embraced my inner Nick Miller more than once.

I bought LOTS of books. Probably close to 100? I can’t even guess. My bank account hates me.

I ate a lot. AS ANYONE SHOULD. #foodislife

From left to right: birthday cake from my 23rd birthday #adultingright, burgers, epic pancakes with strawberries, epic ice cream with caramel and chocolate and cookies.

I had my first happy new years’ kiss. (so what.)

I finished writing the WIP I’ve been working on for over two years. (now editing #notready)

Oh, look, here’s my Nick Miller again. (also valid for the whole of 2016 – 2017 on the planet. ugh.)

I signed my first permanent contract at my current job. (adulting sucks)

I read probably close to 100 books.

I celebrated two years of blogging. YEAR THREE IN ABOUT A MONTH, WHAT?!!

I fell in love with my hometown again.

I got disappointed by people. As always.

Oh, look. Here was my inner-Nick Miller taking over again.

I found amazing friends in unexpected places. Blogging places. This is a shout-out and I hope you’ll recognize yourself here.

I obsessed about The Bold Type a whole lot. But it’s SUCH A GOOD SHOW??!!!

I drank approximately 400 cups of tea.

I got invited to a wedding on a THURSDAY. #why

I actually went to a wedding (on a saturday #goodlogic).

I probably obsessed too much about blogging.

AND I’m probably forgetting tons of things. Not much happened this year.

I don’t know if this year was filled with accomplishments or not. I don’t really know what to make of it. It was both good and bittersweet, worth crying over and gushing over. I feel like I’m supposed to get my sh*t together now… I’ll turn to the wise Nick Miller and hope he will guide me here.

I apologize for the New Girl references. Nick Miller’s cool.

I shall go and eat cake now. #birthdayobligations

When’s your birthday, friends?

What’s one thing you’ve done this year that you’re pretty proud of? A lot of reading? A lot of blogging? A lot of traveling? A lot of, well, whatever you’re loving?

Do you like Nick Miller / New Girl? Who’d be your spirit animal in tv shows/books, the wise one you relate to/ take advice from? I would love to hear from you, so let me know in comments!

Thank you to the lovely Grace’s blog for the inspiration for this post.

32 thoughts on “On life’s happenings this year and celebrating a birthday

  2. HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOU LOVELY HUMAN BEING. I turned eighteen last week! October is clearly the best month for birthdays. I graduated from high school, wrote the first draft of a novel, and travelled on my own more or less for a month. It was a terrifying but exciting year and I”m ready for nineteen (no I’m not). Anyway have a GREAT DAY and eat lots of cake and thanks for sharing your year! I’m glad you had such a good one ❤ ❤

    1. AHH RIGHT HAPPY BIRTHDAY (AGAIN? I feel like I wished it already, but if I forgot, you’re free to blame me and be mad. I’m sorry. I hope you had a fabulous day ❤ <3)
      I feel like October is THE month for bloggers' birthdays? I know at least 5 other bloggers with a birthday this month 😂
      WOW, you had such an amazing year, Shanti! And eighteen is a GREAT age, not to worry, you're not quite crumbling under responsibilities and fun's on its way, I'm sure of it 🙂
      Thank you so, so much ❤ ❤ ❤

  4. Happy birthday Marie! If I had to pick a TV character that I’d like to be I think it would be Buffy from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She’s strong, pretty, kicks butt and has a great group of best friends who always stand by her. Of course, I don’t want to live in a world with vampires, demons, etc. but for a good group of friends…. maybe? I hope this next year brings you joy, laughter, and many great books to read!

    1. Aw thank you so much for yur sweet words, Deborah! ❤ ❤
      Buffy is such a great choice – and, well…if you'll have a world with vampires and demons, you'll kick their asses anyway, right? 😛

    1. Ohhh, you’ve been to France already? Which cities have you been to? 🙂 Lyon is so pretty, I have to agree with you here 🙂
      Thank you! I hope I won’t be too stuck when I’m ready to edit ahah 🙂

  12. Happy birthday, hope you enjoy being 24 🙂 I personally don’t care about age anymore. I never went through any “I now feel like an adult” phase at 18 so don’t really care about age as long as the year is good, lol (got my birthday in less than a month 😮 ). 🙂

    1. Thank you so much! ❤ I'm trying not to care about it either…for now, it's okay ahah, I'll see when I get older, past the twenties probably ahah. OHHH yay, that's so exciting! I hope you'll have an amazing birthday! 😀 (I have the memory of a goldfish, so I will probably forget. On which day is it? 🙂 )

  13. AWWWW MARIE, HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SWEET GIRL!!! 💕💕💕 You did so many amazing things (especially getting disappointed by people) this year and you should definitely be proud of all that. Wishing you another year of travels & food & books & writing & TV shows & happiness!! I HOPE YOU HAVE A FABULOUS BIRTHDAY YOU AMAZING LITTLE MANGO, AND MAY ALL YOUR WISHES COME TRUE. 💖🎉💖🎉

  14. Happy Birthday!!!! My Birthday is November 21st 🙂 Hmmmmm something I’ve done this year that I’m proud of? That’s a tough question….probalby blogging. I just recently started to be active on my blog and I haven’t been this proud of my blog in who knows how long! I’ve done a lot of blogging in the past two months and I’ve done a lot of reading this year. I’ve read 66 books and I’m not done yet! I’m super happy that I passed my goal of 65 🙂 I traveled to Canada for two months which was fun! I would love to go to Germany and I’m trying to learn the language but I suck at it.

    1. Thank you so much! Ohh, that’s so soon, it’s great!! 😀
      I’m so happy you have done so much blogging this year and read so much as well – it’s so great to be proud of everything you’ve accomplished 😀
      And Canada, wow, that’s so great. I dream of going there someday.
      German is such a hard language to learn ahah, I get it… I never quite managed to learn it right – but you can do this!! 😀

  15. Ah, happy birthday, Marie! My birthday is December 7, and I’ll be turning 17 (which is crazy to me)! 😄 I think this year can clearly be defined by blogging, since this is when I really started to blog, and I’ve grown so much! I’ve learned how to make graphics, joined social media, gained 1,000 blog followers! It’s been a journey, for sure! ❤️

    1. Aww thank you so much, Mikaela! ❤ Ohhh 17 is such an amazing age!, please enjoy it ahah ❤
      It's incredible how much you've grown, in so little time. You must hold some kind of record! I'm so glad you're enjoying it, it's an amazing journey, that's for sure 😀

  16. Happy birthday, Marie!!! ❤ It sounds like you've had a great year, done amazing things and accomplished a lot. The Bold Type is amazing and everyone has an inner Nick Miller (or anyone who is awesome), haha! Hope you got lots of nice gifts and had a great day! 🙂

    1. Ohh thank you so much! ❤ ❤
      I'm SO glad to hear you love The Bold Type as well – it's such a great show, I'm glad it's renewed for two other seasons and I can't WAIT to see what happens to these fabulous girls next. I love them ❤
      Thank you!! ❤ ❤

